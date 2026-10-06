About Speexx

Speexx is a Munich company that sells language training, business coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes to employers. The legal entity is digital publishing AG, which the founders Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling started in 1994. Speexx says it serves 1,800+ organisations and 8 million users and runs 350,000 one-to-one sessions a year in 50+ languages. Online courses cover English, German, Spanish, French and Italian, with live classes, personal trainers and the Speexx Talk AI coach. Companies get a custom quote, usually from 50 users, and private learners buy 6-month packages from €269 in the Speexx shop.

Speexx sells companies one platform for people development. Employees take a CEFR placement test, follow an online learning path and join live classes or 1:1 sessions with trainers. Speexx Talk, an AI conversation coach, gives feedback on grammar, pronunciation and clarity. The same platform runs business coaching with 2,000+ certified coaches, AI coaching, mentoring and intercultural training. HR teams track results and licences in Speexx Manager, which connects to LMS and HR systems.

Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling founded digital publishing in Munich in 1994. The company became digital publishing AG in 2001, after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH. In 2012 it registered the Speexx wordmark, and Speexx now gives 2012 as its founding year. In 2015 Ventech and Alto Invest put in €4 million. In November 2020 BayBG and Ventech led a €5 million round. BayBG has held a stake since 2003.

Since 2024 Speexx has moved further into coaching and AI. It registered the Speexx Mentoring wordmark in 2024. In January 2025 it put Business English courses on LinkedIn Learning, and in November 2025 it launched AI Coaching. In April 2026 ICF Germany completed an independent audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform. Speexx runs its AI on its own servers and GPUs in Germany. Jörg Koberling is CEO, Armin Hopp is CMO and Alfred Ertl is CTO.