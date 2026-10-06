- client organisations, according to Speexx
- 1,800+
- users
- 8M
- languages with trainers and coaches
- 50+
- one-to-one sessions a year
- 350,000
About Speexx
Speexx is a Munich company that sells language training, business coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes to employers. The legal entity is digital publishing AG, which the founders Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling started in 1994. Speexx says it serves 1,800+ organisations and 8 million users and runs 350,000 one-to-one sessions a year in 50+ languages. Online courses cover English, German, Spanish, French and Italian, with live classes, personal trainers and the Speexx Talk AI coach. Companies get a custom quote, usually from 50 users, and private learners buy 6-month packages from €269 in the Speexx shop.
Speexx sells companies one platform for people development. Employees take a CEFR placement test, follow an online learning path and join live classes or 1:1 sessions with trainers. Speexx Talk, an AI conversation coach, gives feedback on grammar, pronunciation and clarity. The same platform runs business coaching with 2,000+ certified coaches, AI coaching, mentoring and intercultural training. HR teams track results and licences in Speexx Manager, which connects to LMS and HR systems.
Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling founded digital publishing in Munich in 1994. The company became digital publishing AG in 2001, after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH. In 2012 it registered the Speexx wordmark, and Speexx now gives 2012 as its founding year. In 2015 Ventech and Alto Invest put in €4 million. In November 2020 BayBG and Ventech led a €5 million round. BayBG has held a stake since 2003.
Since 2024 Speexx has moved further into coaching and AI. It registered the Speexx Mentoring wordmark in 2024. In January 2025 it put Business English courses on LinkedIn Learning, and in November 2025 it launched AI Coaching. In April 2026 ICF Germany completed an independent audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform. Speexx runs its AI on its own servers and GPUs in Germany. Jörg Koberling is CEO, Armin Hopp is CMO and Alfred Ertl is CTO.
History
- 1994 Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling found digital publishing in Munich.
- 2001 digital publishing AG is registered in Munich after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH.
- 2003 BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft takes a stake in the company.
- 2012 Registers the speexx wordmark in May. Speexx gives 2012 as its founding year.
- 2015 Raises €4 million, about $5 million, from Ventech and Alto Invest in June.
- 2020 Raises €5 million in November in a round led by BayBG and Ventech.
- 2023 Registers the Speexx Coaching and Speexx Matchmaker wordmarks.
- 2024 TIME and Statista rank Speexx 19th among the world’s EdTech companies in May. Registers the Speexx Mentoring wordmark in August.
- 2025 Launches two Business English programmes on LinkedIn Learning in January.
- 2025 Wins the World Future Awards for Speexx Talk, its AI conversation coach, in July. Launches AI Coaching in November.
- 2026 ICF Germany completes an independent audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform in April. Speexx launches Intercultural Foundations.
- 2026 Scores 956 out of 1,000 in its CyberVadis security assessment in June.
Speexx funding and investors
- June 2015 Series A €4 million
Lead: Ventech VentechAlto InvestSource: CFNEWS, deutsche-startups.de
- November 2020 Financing round €5 million
Lead: BayBG and Ventech BayBG Bayerische BeteiligungsgesellschaftVentechSource: POELLATH, adviser on the round
Sum of the two disclosed rounds: €4 million in 2015 and €5 million in 2020. BayBG has held a stake since 2003, the amount is not public. The founders still run the company.
Leadership
- JK Jörg Koberling Co-founder and CEO
- AH Armin Hopp Co-founder and CMO, president of the management board
- AE Alfred Ertl Co-founder and CTO
- JSB Jochen S. Boekel Chief Revenue Officer
- AU Andreas Urban Chief Operating Officer
- BG Beate Gallist Head of Product
Dr. Hanspeter Maute chairs the supervisory board of digital publishing AG.
CareersWorkable
- Coaching and user success3
- Finance1
- People and culture1
Perks
- Remote or hybrid work
- Free access to Speexx language training
- Team of 38+ nationalities
- Offices in six regional hubs
How Speexx language training works
- micro-learning activities
- 30,000+
- live classes a week
- 500+
- CEFR levels
- Pre-A1 to C1
- CEFR placement test
- Personal trainer
- Writing tasks with corrections
- Speexx Talk AI coach
- Live classes at three levels
- 1:1 sessions on premium plans
- Pronunciation Center with IntelliSpeech
- Vocabulary trainer with company glossary
- VideoLab for presentation practice
- 24/7 chat with human coaches
- CEFR certificate for each level
- Articles from The New York Times, Harvard Business Review and Euronews
Languages
Online courses, live classes and Speexx Talk5
- English
- German
- Spanish
- French
- Italian
Training with trainers, 50+ languages20
- Chinese
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Arabic
- Catalan
- Greek
- Croatian
- Turkish
- Polish
- Swedish
- Danish
- Finnish
- Czech
- Dutch
- Slovene
- Romanian
- Korean
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Indonesian
From the Speexx language training FAQ on 6 October 2026. The online course, the live classes and the shop packages cover five languages. Speexx lists the other languages for corporate training with trainers.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Language Training A CEFR placement test, then a learning path from pre-A1 to C1 with 30,000+ activities, writing tasks corrected by a personal trainer and a CEFR certificate for each level. Language training
- Speexx Talk An AI coach for spoken practice. Learners talk into the microphone about work situations and get feedback on grammar, word order, pronunciation and clarity. It runs on Speexx servers in Germany. Speexx Talk
- Live classes and 1:1 sessions 500+ live classes a week in English, Spanish, German, Italian and French, 45 minutes each, at three levels. Premium plans add 1:1 sessions with a personal trainer. Live classes
- Speexx Coaching 1:1, group and team coaching with 2,000+ certified coaches. Speexx Matchmaker pairs each coachee with a coach by needs, profile and goals. Business coaching
- AI Coaching An AI coach for work situations, launched in November 2025 and audited by ICF Germany in 2026. Speexx deletes conversations after each session and keeps only anonymised summaries. AI Coaching
- Speexx Mentoring Internal mentoring programmes with AI matching of mentors and mentees, 1:1 mentoring in 50+ languages and 15 interface languages. Mentoring
- Speexx Manager Dashboards for HR with CEFR levels, usage, licences and billing. Speexx connects to LMS and HR systems through SCORM, SAML and an API, with 700+ integrations so far. HR and L&D tools
How much is Speexx?
- For companies Enterprise Custom quote by users and modules, usually from 50 users
- Speexx Smart €269 6 months, 12 live group sessions
- Speexx Expert €539 personal coach, 12 live group sessions
- Speexx Expert Pro €889 6 months, 12 one-to-one sessions
Is Speexx free?
No free plan. Companies can run a pilot with a sample group, and the speexx.com footer links a 30-day free trial.
Company prices are on request, checked on speexx.com on 6 October 2026. Speexx prices by number of users, modules and personalisation, with a minimum of about 50 users. Prices for private learners come from shop.speexx.com on 6 October 2026, in euros including VAT, paid once. The shop names 6 months for Smart and Expert Pro and does not state the length of Expert.
How to withdraw from a Speexx shop purchaseTerms
- Shop withdrawal form ↗
- Open the Contract Withdrawal page of the Speexx shop
- Enter your name, email and order number
- Send the form within 14 days
- Letter or email ↗
- Write to order@speexx.com or to digital publishing AG in Munich
- State that you withdraw from the contract
- Send it within 14 days of the contract date
- The consumer terms give a 14-day right of withdrawal without a reason.
- Speexx refunds all payments within 14 days, by the original payment method.
- Speexx invoices the full amount at the start of the contract.
- When an employer buys the training, the employer gets the invoice.
Refund rules
- Payment
- All transactions run in euros. Card fees in other currencies are the buyer’s cost.
- Arrears
- Speexx may block access until overdue payments arrive.
- Law
- German law applies, without the CISG.
- Disputes
- Speexx does not take part in consumer arbitration.
From the digital publishing AG general terms for consumers and the Speexx shop withdrawal page, checked on 6 October 2026. Company contracts follow their own agreements.
Speexx for BusinessFor companies
- 01Speexx sells mainly to mid-sized and large organisations, usually from 50 licences.
- 02One contract can combine language training, coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes.
- 03Enterprise clients get a customer success manager, and HR sees results in Speexx Manager.
- 04Speexx holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and TISAX and hosts data in Germany.
Custom quote on 6 October 2026, priced by users, modules and personalisation.
Ratings
- WebSpeexx platform in the browser, live classes in Speexx RTC without plugins
- iPhone and iPadSpeexx app, free
- AndroidSpeexx app, 500K+ downloads
- LMS and HR systemsSCORM, SAML and API, 700+ integrations
- LinkedIn LearningBusiness English Tips Weekly and TOEIC preparation courses
App details, App Store US
- Developer
- digital publishing AG
- Google Play downloads
- 500K+
- Last update
- August 2026, version 44.4.0 on iPhone
- Price
- Free, needs a Speexx account
Is Speexx worth it?
What learners like
- Learners praise the one-to-one classes and the number of exercises.Trustpilot review, December 2025
- A learner reached a new English certificate with the platform.Trustpilot review, November 2025
- Onboarding support and group sessions on everyday business topics.Trustpilot review, November 2025
- 4.6 out of 5 on G2 from 882 reviews and 4.7 on Capterra from 123.G2, Capterra
What learners criticise
- The texts focus on trade and banking, which some learners find dull.Trustpilot review, July 2026
- The grammar checker counts capital letters and missing full stops as mistakes.Google Play review, July 2025
- The app opens with a login screen, and private users cannot register in it.Google Play review, September 2023
- The app scores 3.1 on Google Play and 1.3 on the Chinese App Store.Google Play, App Store
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Speexx has not replied to any of the 5 negative Trustpilot reviews.
Speexx reviews
-
“I especially recommend the one-to-one classes.”Carmen · 17 December 2025 · App Store An Excellent Platform to Improve Your English Skills
-
“Thanks to their comprehensive platform, I was able to achieve my new English language certification.”Dante Di Roberto · 22 November 2025 · App Store Achieved English Certification with Speexx: Effective and Challenging
-
“And also, I would have preferred Uk’s grammar and vocabulary.”Edna · 4 July 2026 · App Store Speexx mostly deals with business …
Latest news
- 2026Professional Development Platform of the Year, EdTech Breakthrough Awards
- 2026Bronze, Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, with ATM
- 2026Core Leader, Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning
- 2025Best AI-Powered Learning and Coaching Platform, World Future Awards
- 2025TIME World’s Top EdTech Companies, second year
- 2024TIME World’s Top EdTech Companies, 19th place
- Donald Taylor headlines a Speexx masterclass ahead of Speexx Exchange 2026
- Speexx and ATM win a Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award
- Speexx ranks first for coaching and language learning in G2 Summer 2026 reports
- Speexx scores 956/1000 in CyberVadis
- ICF Germany completes an audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform
- Speexx named Core Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning
- Speexx Talk wins the World Future Awards
- Speexx launches Business English courses on LinkedIn Learning
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@speexx.com
- Presspress@speexx.com
- App supportservice@speexx.com
- Shop orders and withdrawalorder@speexx.com
- SalesGet a quote
- Phone, Munich+49 89 74 74 82 55
- Legal entity
- digital publishing AG, Tumblingerstrasse 32, 80337 Munich, Germany
- Commercial register
- HRB 129796, District Court of Munich
- VAT ID
- DE 812928410
- LEI
- 5299001GQ699VGIIKV47
- Registered as AG
- 2001, after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH
- Certifications
- ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, TISAX, AZAV
- Security and CSR
- CyberVadis 956/1000 in 2026, EcoVadis Silver in 2024
- Hosting
- Speexx servers and GPUs in Germany
Alternatives to Speexx
- Lingoda🇩🇪 Germany Live online language classes in small groups, with plans for companies, from Berlin. →
- Babbel🇩🇪 Germany A language app with live classes and Babbel for Business, from Berlin. →
- Busuu🇬🇧 United Kingdom A language app with a business plan and community feedback, from London. →
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany Digital coaching for employees with certified coaches, from Berlin. →
- GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Netherlands A library of online soft-skills training for employers, from Eindhoven. →
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands Power skills training that mixes online modules with live workshops, from Amsterdam. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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