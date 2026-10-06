Corporate learning 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Since 1994 4.6 · 882 ratings

Speexx

Language and communication training for employees.

Visit speexx.com Try Speexx free All companies
client organisations, according to Speexx
1,800+
users
8M
languages with trainers and coaches
50+
one-to-one sessions a year
350,000

About Speexx

Speexx is a Munich company that sells language training, business coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes to employers. The legal entity is digital publishing AG, which the founders Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling started in 1994. Speexx says it serves 1,800+ organisations and 8 million users and runs 350,000 one-to-one sessions a year in 50+ languages. Online courses cover English, German, Spanish, French and Italian, with live classes, personal trainers and the Speexx Talk AI coach. Companies get a custom quote, usually from 50 users, and private learners buy 6-month packages from €269 in the Speexx shop.

Speexx sells companies one platform for people development. Employees take a CEFR placement test, follow an online learning path and join live classes or 1:1 sessions with trainers. Speexx Talk, an AI conversation coach, gives feedback on grammar, pronunciation and clarity. The same platform runs business coaching with 2,000+ certified coaches, AI coaching, mentoring and intercultural training. HR teams track results and licences in Speexx Manager, which connects to LMS and HR systems.

Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling founded digital publishing in Munich in 1994. The company became digital publishing AG in 2001, after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH. In 2012 it registered the Speexx wordmark, and Speexx now gives 2012 as its founding year. In 2015 Ventech and Alto Invest put in €4 million. In November 2020 BayBG and Ventech led a €5 million round. BayBG has held a stake since 2003.

Since 2024 Speexx has moved further into coaching and AI. It registered the Speexx Mentoring wordmark in 2024. In January 2025 it put Business English courses on LinkedIn Learning, and in November 2025 it launched AI Coaching. In April 2026 ICF Germany completed an independent audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform. Speexx runs its AI on its own servers and GPUs in Germany. Jörg Koberling is CEO, Armin Hopp is CMO and Alfred Ertl is CTO.

History

  1. 1994 Armin Hopp, Alfred Ertl and Jörg Koberling found digital publishing in Munich.
  2. 2001 digital publishing AG is registered in Munich after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH.
  3. 2003 BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft takes a stake in the company.
  4. 2012 Registers the speexx wordmark in May. Speexx gives 2012 as its founding year.
  5. 2015 Raises €4 million, about $5 million, from Ventech and Alto Invest in June.
  6. 2020 Raises €5 million in November in a round led by BayBG and Ventech.
  7. 2023 Registers the Speexx Coaching and Speexx Matchmaker wordmarks.
  8. 2024 TIME and Statista rank Speexx 19th among the world’s EdTech companies in May. Registers the Speexx Mentoring wordmark in August.
  9. 2025 Launches two Business English programmes on LinkedIn Learning in January.
  10. 2025 Wins the World Future Awards for Speexx Talk, its AI conversation coach, in July. Launches AI Coaching in November.
  11. 2026 ICF Germany completes an independent audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform in April. Speexx launches Intercultural Foundations.
  12. 2026 Scores 956 out of 1,000 in its CyberVadis security assessment in June.

Speexx funding and investors

about €9 million disclosed in 2015 and 2020
  1. June 2015
    Series A €4 million

    Lead: Ventech VentechAlto Invest

    Source: CFNEWS, deutsche-startups.de
  2. November 2020
    Financing round €5 million

    Lead: BayBG and Ventech BayBG Bayerische BeteiligungsgesellschaftVentech

    Source: POELLATH, adviser on the round

Sum of the two disclosed rounds: €4 million in 2015 and €5 million in 2020. BayBG has held a stake since 2003, the amount is not public. The founders still run the company.

Leadership

  • Jörg Koberling Co-founder and CEO
  • Armin Hopp Co-founder and CMO, president of the management board
  • Alfred Ertl Co-founder and CTO
  • Jochen S. Boekel Chief Revenue Officer
  • Andreas Urban Chief Operating Officer
  • Beate Gallist Head of Product

Dr. Hanspeter Maute chairs the supervisory board of digital publishing AG.

Careers

Workable
4Munich 1Paris
5 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Coaching and user success3
  • Finance1
  • People and culture1

Perks

  • Remote or hybrid work
  • Free access to Speexx language training
  • Team of 38+ nationalities
  • Offices in six regional hubs

How Speexx language training works

micro-learning activities
30,000+
live classes a week
500+
CEFR levels
Pre-A1 to C1
  • CEFR placement test
  • Personal trainer
  • Writing tasks with corrections
  • Speexx Talk AI coach
  • Live classes at three levels
  • 1:1 sessions on premium plans
  • Pronunciation Center with IntelliSpeech
  • Vocabulary trainer with company glossary
  • VideoLab for presentation practice
  • 24/7 chat with human coaches
  • CEFR certificate for each level
  • Articles from The New York Times, Harvard Business Review and Euronews

Languages

Online courses, live classes and Speexx Talk5

  • English
  • German
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Italian

Training with trainers, 50+ languages20

  • Chinese
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Arabic
  • Catalan
  • Greek
  • Croatian
  • Turkish
  • Polish
  • Swedish
  • Danish
  • Finnish
  • Czech
  • Dutch
  • Slovene
  • Romanian
  • Korean
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian
  • Indonesian

From the Speexx language training FAQ on 6 October 2026. The online course, the live classes and the shop packages cover five languages. Speexx lists the other languages for corporate training with trainers.

Products

  • Language Training A CEFR placement test, then a learning path from pre-A1 to C1 with 30,000+ activities, writing tasks corrected by a personal trainer and a CEFR certificate for each level. Language training
  • Speexx Talk An AI coach for spoken practice. Learners talk into the microphone about work situations and get feedback on grammar, word order, pronunciation and clarity. It runs on Speexx servers in Germany. Speexx Talk
  • Live classes and 1:1 sessions 500+ live classes a week in English, Spanish, German, Italian and French, 45 minutes each, at three levels. Premium plans add 1:1 sessions with a personal trainer. Live classes
  • Speexx Coaching 1:1, group and team coaching with 2,000+ certified coaches. Speexx Matchmaker pairs each coachee with a coach by needs, profile and goals. Business coaching
  • AI Coaching An AI coach for work situations, launched in November 2025 and audited by ICF Germany in 2026. Speexx deletes conversations after each session and keeps only anonymised summaries. AI Coaching
  • Speexx Mentoring Internal mentoring programmes with AI matching of mentors and mentees, 1:1 mentoring in 50+ languages and 15 interface languages. Mentoring
  • Speexx Manager Dashboards for HR with CEFR levels, usage, licences and billing. Speexx connects to LMS and HR systems through SCORM, SAML and an API, with 700+ integrations so far. HR and L&D tools

How much is Speexx?

  • For companies Enterprise Custom quote by users and modules, usually from 50 users
  • Speexx Smart €269 6 months, 12 live group sessions
  • Speexx Expert €539 personal coach, 12 live group sessions
  • Speexx Expert Pro €889 6 months, 12 one-to-one sessions

Is Speexx free?

No free plan. Companies can run a pilot with a sample group, and the speexx.com footer links a 30-day free trial.

Company prices are on request, checked on speexx.com on 6 October 2026. Speexx prices by number of users, modules and personalisation, with a minimum of about 50 users. Prices for private learners come from shop.speexx.com on 6 October 2026, in euros including VAT, paid once. The shop names 6 months for Smart and Expert Pro and does not state the length of Expert.

How to withdraw from a Speexx shop purchase

Terms
  • Shop withdrawal form ↗
    1. Open the Contract Withdrawal page of the Speexx shop
    2. Enter your name, email and order number
    3. Send the form within 14 days
  • Letter or email ↗
    1. Write to order@speexx.com or to digital publishing AG in Munich
    2. State that you withdraw from the contract
    3. Send it within 14 days of the contract date
  • The consumer terms give a 14-day right of withdrawal without a reason.
  • Speexx refunds all payments within 14 days, by the original payment method.
  • Speexx invoices the full amount at the start of the contract.
  • When an employer buys the training, the employer gets the invoice.

Refund rules

Payment
All transactions run in euros. Card fees in other currencies are the buyer’s cost.
Arrears
Speexx may block access until overdue payments arrive.
Law
German law applies, without the CISG.
Disputes
Speexx does not take part in consumer arbitration.

From the digital publishing AG general terms for consumers and the Speexx shop withdrawal page, checked on 6 October 2026. Company contracts follow their own agreements.

Speexx for Business

For companies
  • 01Speexx sells mainly to mid-sized and large organisations, usually from 50 licences.
  • 02One contract can combine language training, coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes.
  • 03Enterprise clients get a customer success manager, and HR sees results in Speexx Manager.
  • 04Speexx holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and TISAX and hosts data in Germany.

Custom quote on 6 October 2026, priced by users, modules and personalisation.

Ratings

4.5Trustpilot · Excellent 212 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store US

Developer
digital publishing AG
Google Play downloads
500K+
Last update
August 2026, version 44.4.0 on iPhone
Price
Free, needs a Speexx account

Is Speexx worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Speexx has not replied to any of the 5 negative Trustpilot reviews.

Speexx reviews

  • An Excellent Platform to Improve Your English Skills
    “I especially recommend the one-to-one classes.”
    Carmen · 17 December 2025 · App Store
  • Achieved English Certification with Speexx: Effective and Challenging
    “Thanks to their comprehensive platform, I was able to achieve my new English language certification.”
    Dante Di Roberto · 22 November 2025 · App Store
  • Speexx mostly deals with business …
    “And also, I would have preferred Uk’s grammar and vocabulary.”
    Edna · 4 July 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Donald Taylor headlines a Speexx masterclass ahead of Speexx Exchange 2026
  2. Speexx and ATM win a Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award
  3. Speexx ranks first for coaching and language learning in G2 Summer 2026 reports
  4. Speexx scores 956/1000 in CyberVadis
  5. ICF Germany completes an audit of the Speexx AI Coaching platform
  6. Speexx named Core Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning
  7. Speexx Talk wins the World Future Awards
  8. Speexx launches Business English courses on LinkedIn Learning

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
digital publishing AG, Tumblingerstrasse 32, 80337 Munich, Germany
Commercial register
HRB 129796, District Court of Munich
VAT ID
DE 812928410
LEI
5299001GQ699VGIIKV47
Registered as AG
2001, after a merger with dp neue Medien GmbH
Certifications
ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, TISAX, AZAV
Security and CSR
CyberVadis 956/1000 in 2026, EcoVadis Silver in 2024
Hosting
Speexx servers and GPUs in Germany

Alternatives to Speexx

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Speexx FAQ

A Munich company that sells language training, business coaching, mentoring and intercultural programmes to employers. The legal entity is digital publishing AG. Speexx says it has 1,800+ client organisations and 8 million users.

Companies get a custom quote based on users, modules and personalisation, usually from 50 users. Private learners can buy packages in the Speexx shop: Smart for €269 and Expert Pro for €889 for 6 months, Expert for €539, prices including VAT.

The online course, live classes and Speexx Talk cover English, German, Spanish, French and Italian. With trainers, Speexx offers 50+ languages, among them Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese and Polish.

Speexx runs pilots for companies with a sample group and gives demo access. The site footer links a 30-day free trial. There is no free plan.

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