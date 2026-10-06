- users, according to Knowunity
- 30M+
- monthly users in the EU, 2026
- 4M
- raised from investors
- €45M
- on the App Store, Germany, 59,544 ratings
- 4.6
About Knowunity
Knowunity is a Berlin study app where school students share notes and learn with an AI tutor called Knowie. It has more than 30 million users, and about 4 million people use it in the EU each month. The notes and core tools are free with ads. Knowunity Pro costs €83.99 a year in Germany and $49.99 in the US, and adds unlimited AI answers, study plans and exam grading.
Knowunity lets school students upload their notes, called Knows, and read notes from others in grades 5 to 14. An algorithm checks every upload for plagiarism, copyright and personal data, and the team reviews unclear cases. Authors earn money based on views and likes.
Benedict Kurz founded the company in 2019 at the age of 17 with three classmates from the Stuttgart area. The app launched in September 2020. The company later moved to Berlin, and Kurz and Gregor Weber run it as managing directors.
Since 2024 Knowunity has focused on AI. The assistant Knowie builds study plans, flashcards, quizzes and mock exams and explains homework from a photo. The free version shows ads, and Knowunity sells ad placements to brands that want to reach students by state, school type and grade.
History
- 2019 Benedict Kurz registers the company, then called Kurz & Lins UG, in October.
- 2020 The app launches in September.
- 2021 Project A leads the seed round, the company becomes Knowunity GmbH.
- 2022 Raises a €10 million Series A led by Redalpine and Stride VC and opens in France, Italy, Poland and the UK.
- 2023 Adds €9 million to the Series A and starts expanding to the US.
- 2024 Turns to AI. A redesign removes community features, according to US App Store reviews.
- 2025 Raises a €27 million Series B led by XAnge in June.
- 2026 Reports about 4 million monthly users in the EU and 30 million users in total.
Knowunity funding and investors
- April 2021 Seed Amount not disclosed
Lead: Project A Verena PausderMario GötzeDiscovery VenturesSource: YPOG
- May 2022 Series A €10 million
Lead: Redalpine and Stride VC Project AFounders of Booking.com and PreplyMario GötzeSource: tech.eu
- February 2023 Series A extension €9 million
Lead: Stride VC and Redalpine Project AEducapitalSource: nordic9
- June 2025 Series B €27 million
Lead: XAnge PortfolionIsomer CapitalProject ARedalpineEducapitalSource: tech.eu
Total as reported by tech.eu, DW and Wikipedia. The careers page says more than $50 million. The amount of the 2021 seed round and the valuation were not disclosed.
Leadership
- BK Benedict Kurz Co-founder and CEO
- GW Gregor Weber Co-founder, managing director and CPO
- LH Lucas Hild Co-founder and CTO
- YP Yannik Prigl Co-founder
Some sources name Julian Prigl, managing director from 2021 to 2022, as a fifth founder. Benedict Kurz has been on the board of the German Startups Association since 2023.
Careersknowunity.com/careers
- Engineering3
- Design1
- CEO office1
- Open application1
How Knowunity works
- verified notes, according to Knowunity
- 1.5M+
- school grades covered
- 5–14
- app languages
- 16
- Notes from other students
- AI homework help from a photo
- Study plan for an exam date
- Flashcards and quizzes
- AI-graded mock exams
- Voice review mode
- Material from PDFs and YouTube links
- XP leagues
- Offline downloads with Pro
- Payments to note authors
Subjects on Knowunity
Sciences6
- Mathematics
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Computer science
- Earth sciences
Languages6
- German
- English
- French
- Spanish
- Italian
- Other languages
Society5
- History
- Political science
- Economics
- Behavioural sciences
- Humanities
Other2
- Arts
- Physical education
Knowledge areas listed on knowunity.com on 6 October 2026. The terms describe the content as school material for grades 5 to 14.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Notes Students upload notes and summaries, and others read them for free. Every upload goes through an automatic check and, if needed, a review by the team. knowunity.com
- Knowie, the AI tutor Explains homework from a photo step by step and generates material from PDFs, slides or YouTube links. App Store
- Study plans and mock exams A plan built around the exam date, flashcards, quizzes and mock exams graded by AI. Knowunity Pro
- Creator programme Students aged 16 to 22 make TikTok videos for Knowunity and get a fixed fee per approved video plus a view bonus. knowunity.de/creators
How much is Knowunity?
- 1 week €14.49/week €14.49 a week, renews weekly
- 1 month €5.49/week Shown per week, renews monthly
- Lowest weekly price 12 months €1.99/week €83.99 a year, renews yearly
- 12 months, US $0.99/week $49.99 a year, knowunity.com, US
Is Knowunity free?
Free: millions of notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads.
Prices on knowunity.de on 6 October 2026. The page shows weekly prices: the yearly plan as €1.99 a week, billed €83.99 a year, which is about €1.62 a week. The monthly plan is shown as €5.49 a week. On knowunity.com for the US the yearly plan costs $49.99, the monthly $4.49 a week and the weekly $9.99. Plans renew automatically.
How to cancel Knowunity ProTerms
- knowunity.de ↗
- Open Knowunity Pro jetzt kündigen in the account
- Or open a support ticket on knowunity.de/support
- Pro ends at the end of the paid term
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Knowunity and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play
- Choose Payments and subscriptions
- Select Knowunity and cancel
- Pro renews automatically and can be cancelled at any time for the end of the term.
- After cancelling, the account moves to the free version.
- Users under 18 need a parent’s consent for an account and for Pro.
- In the US, cancel at least 2 weeks before renewal.
Refund rules
- Germany
- 14 days to withdraw, unless the user agreed, with parental consent, to get access at once.
- United States
- Fees are non-cancellable and non-refundable unless the terms say otherwise.
- App stores
- Apple and Google handle cancellations and refunds for purchases made in the apps.
From the Knowunity terms for Germany and the US terms of 11 February 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.6 on the App Store, Germany
- Android4.6 on Google Play, 10M+ downloads
- Webknowunity.com and country sites
App details, App Store Germany
- Current version
- 6.41.0, released 5 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 10 September 2020
- Requires
- iOS 15.5 or later
- Size
- 233 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- Knowunity GmbH
- App languages
- 16
- Downloads
- 10M+ on Google Play
Is Knowunity worth it?
What students like
- A large free library of notes from other students.ValeaAma, App Store Germany, December 2024
- Step-by-step AI help and practice tests.Joshua Howard, Google Play, May 2026
- 87% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 94 reviews
- 4.6 on the App Store in Germany from 59,544 ratings.App Store
What students criticise
- After a few tasks most features need Pro.App Store Germany reviews, 2026
- AI answers to photographed homework are sometimes wrong.Google Play reviews
- The 2024 redesign removed community features and user study sets.ArmiGurl101, App Store US, November 2024
- The free version shows ads, and ads are sold to brands targeting students.Knowunity company page
What students write in reviews, not our rating. The notes are free with ads, and Pro costs €83.99 a year in Germany.
Knowunity reviews
-
“No joke this is one of the few apps that actually helps.”Joshua Howard · 22 May 2026 · App Store Actually helps
-
“Lernzettel untereinander auszutauschen und sich gegenseitig zu helfen ist auf so vielen Ebenen super.”ValeaAma · 4 December 2024 · App Store Hilfreich doch (zu recht) teuer.
-
“There is no more community and support from others around the would available.”ArmiGurl101 · 19 November 2024 · App Store Complete app makeover, no longer a good app
Latest news
- Startup of the week: Knowunity AI, TechRound
- “We founded straight out of school at 17”, Deutsche Startups
- How a Berlin education start-up wants to conquer the world, DW
- Knowunity raises €27M to bring AI tutor to 1 billion students, tech.eu
- Start-up check: Knowunity, Handelsblatt
- What digital learning platforms bring, FAZ
Contacts and company data
- Support, Germanysupport-de@knowunity.com
- Support, USsupport-us@knowunity.com
- Privacyprivacy@knowunity.com
- Phone+49 30 52001583
- Help centersupport.knowunity.com
- Legal entity
- Knowunity GmbH, Rosenstr. 16, 10178 Berlin, Germany
- Commercial register
- HRB 771043, Local Court Stuttgart
- VAT ID
- DE 326705352
- Managing directors
- Benedict Kurz, Gregor Weber
- US company
- Knowunity Inc., Delaware
- AI providers
- OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Mistral, per the terms
Knowunity vs StuDocu, Quizlet and others
|Knowunity
|StuDocu
|Quizlet
|Brainly
|simpleclub
|Sofatutor
|Founded
|2019
|2013
|2005
|2009, Kraków
|2011
|2008
|Headquarters
|Berlin
|Amsterdam
|San Francisco
|Kraków and New York
|Grünwald, near Munich
|Berlin
|Model
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Subscription
|Subscription
|Yearly plan, App Store
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$79.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|$39.99 (US)
|€69.99 (DE)
|€239.99 and up (DE)
|App Store rating
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.7 US (284K)
|4.4 DE (13K)
|4.5 DE (20K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to Knowunity
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams, mostly for university, from Amsterdam. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany A learning app for school and vocational training, by subscription, from Germany. →
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13, from Berlin. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcards and study sets, free with ads, 4.8 on the US App Store. ↗
- BrainlyUnited States Homework questions and answers, founded in Kraków, now based in New York. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands
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