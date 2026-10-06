About Knowunity

Knowunity is a Berlin study app where school students share notes and learn with an AI tutor called Knowie. It has more than 30 million users, and about 4 million people use it in the EU each month. The notes and core tools are free with ads. Knowunity Pro costs €83.99 a year in Germany and $49.99 in the US, and adds unlimited AI answers, study plans and exam grading.

Knowunity lets school students upload their notes, called Knows, and read notes from others in grades 5 to 14. An algorithm checks every upload for plagiarism, copyright and personal data, and the team reviews unclear cases. Authors earn money based on views and likes.

Benedict Kurz founded the company in 2019 at the age of 17 with three classmates from the Stuttgart area. The app launched in September 2020. The company later moved to Berlin, and Kurz and Gregor Weber run it as managing directors.

Since 2024 Knowunity has focused on AI. The assistant Knowie builds study plans, flashcards, quizzes and mock exams and explains homework from a photo. The free version shows ads, and Knowunity sells ad placements to brands that want to reach students by state, school type and grade.