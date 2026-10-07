Free plan Yes, for students up to 18: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes. Teachers use it for free

Price Free vocabulary for students up to 18; Plus from €10.99/mo on a yearly plan (Netherlands)

StudyGo, called WRTS until 2023, has official word lists from Dutch textbooks, plus lists from classmates and teachers. Students can make a list from a photo and practise in seven test modes, including Learn with spaced repetition. StudyGo Live turns a word list into a classroom game.

Lingvist in Tallinn teaches vocabulary on cards with one word missing from a real sentence, ordered by how often each word appears. Spaced repetition returns words before the learner forgets them. Custom Decks turns any uploaded text or word list into a course.

Free plan Yes, with limits: some lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads

Memrise in London has 32 official courses in 29 languages, with a video of a native speaker for every word and phrase. Spaced review brings words back from 4 hours to 6 months later. In 2026 user-made word lists returned to the app.

Knowunity in Berlin gives students in grades 5 to 14 a library of notes from other students. The AI tutor Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links. Flashcards here sit inside a study plan for an exam date.

Free plan Yes: create and study sets, limited Learn rounds and one practice test per set, with ads

Price Free; Plus €35.99/yr or €7.99/mo, Plus Unlimited €44.99/yr (Europe); $44.99/yr on the US App Store

Quizlet is a San Francisco study app with more than 60 million users, according to its App Store listing. Anyone can search and create flashcard sets for free, and the app builds sets and study guides from typed, pasted or uploaded notes and recorded lectures. Learn mode adapts to the learner, and spaced repetition brings cards back for review.

StudySmarter in Munich builds flashcards, summaries and mock exams from uploaded scripts, slides and PDFs. Cards can hold images, drawings and formulas, and spaced repetition schedules reviews. In the US and Spain the same app is called Vaia.

Anki is an open-source flashcard program that runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, iPhone and Android, with free sync through AnkiWeb. Since February 2026 the US company AnkiHub, based in Flagstaff, Arizona, takes over business operations step by step from the original developer. Cards can hold audio, images, video and LaTeX, and the FSRS scheduler is an opt-in alternative to the older SM-2 algorithm.

How to choose a flashcard app

You write your own cards and study for months or years, for medicine, law or a language. Anki gives you the most control over the review schedule and handles very large decks. It costs nothing on a computer or Android phone. On iPhone you pay $24.99 once for AnkiMobile.

You want cards made from lecture notes, slides or PDFs. StudySmarter, Quizlet and Knowunity all build flashcards with AI. StudySmarter imports existing Quizlet sets. Quizlet adds the largest library of shared sets, and Knowunity puts cards into a study plan for a school exam.

You learn a foreign language. Memrise pairs each word with a native speaker video and has a free plan. Lingvist teaches the most frequent words first and builds decks from any text, but has no free plan. Dutch secondary school students get their textbook word lists for free in StudyGo.

What free plans leave out

StudySmarter and Knowunity put offline study behind a subscription. Quizlet supports offline study and set creation in its iOS and Android apps, but not on the web. AnkiMobile stores card media on the device, so a paid-once app covers offline study on iPhone.

Anki syncs decks between devices for free through AnkiWeb. AI card generation comes with limits on free plans: StudySmarter and Knowunity cap AI use, and Quizlet limits AI Practice Tests and Study Guides. Anki has no AI generator in the core app.

How we picked

Each app on this list lets you study with flashcards and brings cards back with spaced repetition. We compared how cards are created, what imports and exports exist, AI card generation, offline study, sync and price. Prices and plan limits come from official pages, help centers and App Store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and from our company profiles.

Five apps come from European companies. Anki and Quizlet are US-based, and we included them because a list of flashcard apps without them would mislead. Seneca was left out: it teaches through revision courses and has no flashcard decks of your own.