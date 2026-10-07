Best app to learn Italian 8 Italian apps compared by goal

For a free Italian course, pick Busuu: Complete Italian has 580+ lessons from A1 to B2, and native speakers correct your exercises. Pick Babbel for grammar explained in every lesson, and Duolingo for a free daily habit up to B2. Lingoda puts you in live classes with a teacher, but only at A1 and A2. Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, Pimsleur trains speaking by audio, and Tandem connects you with Italian speakers.

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Short answer

  1. BusuuA free Italian course with corrections
  2. BabbelGrammar explained before the exercises
  3. DuolingoA free daily Italian habit
  4. LingodaBeginners who want a live teacher
  5. MemriseItalian words from native-speaker videos
  6. PimsleurSpoken Italian by audio on the go
+2 more in the table

8 Italian apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Busuu A free Italian course with corrections Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: the complete Italian course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Babbel Grammar explained before the exercises From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99 Partly: the first lesson of every course 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Duolingo A free daily Italian habit Free; Super from $83.99/yr in the US App Store Yes: the whole Italian course with ads and limited energy
Lingoda Beginners who want a live teacher 5 group classes €69.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €159.99 No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Memrise Italian words from native-speaker videos Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Pimsleur Spoken Italian by audio on the go $150 per level or $575 for Levels 1–5; sales cut these prices Partly: a free first lesson
Tandem Talking with Italian speakers for free Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Lingvist The most frequent Italian words first €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)

  1. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    A free Italian course with corrections

    Busuu’s Complete Italian has more than 580 lessons from A1 to B2, next to short courses for travel and pronunciation. You send written and spoken answers to the community, and native Italian speakers correct them. The company started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London.

    Pros

    • Premium gives a Busuu certificate for each Italian level from A1 to B2
    • Premium Plus adds AI Conversations in Italian
    • A 5-minute placement test sets your starting level

    Cons

    • Italian stops at B2, while Busuu’s Spanish and French reach C1
    • Busuu certificates do not replace CILS, CELI or PLIDA
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: the complete Italian course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  2. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    Grammar explained before the exercises

    Babbel from Berlin teaches Italian in structured courses from A1 to B2, and extra content reaches into C1 topics. Each lesson explains a grammar point and checks your pronunciation with speech recognition. Babbel also publishes free Italian podcasts, such as Voices of Bell’Italia for A2 and Oggi nella storia for B1.

    Pros

    • Grammar notes in every Italian lesson
    • Three free Italian podcasts from A2 to B1
    • Lifetime access for €299.99 once

    Cons

    • Structured Italian courses stop at B2
    • Everything after the first lesson needs a paid plan
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  3. Duolingo

    🇺🇸 United States
    A free daily Italian habit

    Duolingo is a US app with a free Italian course in short game-like lessons. In April 2026 Duolingo said its Italian course now teaches content up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129. Duolingo Max adds Video Call, an AI conversation practice that works in Italian.

    Pros

    • The whole Italian course is free
    • Italian content reaches B2
    • AI Video Call in Italian with Duolingo Max

    Cons

    • No human teachers
    • Duolingo does not publish the Max price on the web
    Price
    Free; Super from $83.99/yr in the US App Store
    Free plan
    Yes: the whole Italian course with ads and limited energy
    duolingo.com

  4. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Beginners who want a live teacher

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin that added Italian in 2024. Teachers run 60-minute classes on Zoom, in groups of 3 to 5 students or one to one. Italian covers only A1 and A2 so far, and each sub-level has about 50 classes.

    Pros

    • Live Italian classes with a teacher, A1 to A2
    • A Lingoda certificate for each level you finish
    • Unused class credits roll over to the next 4 weeks

    Cons

    • Italian stops at A2, and Lingoda has not said when B1 comes
    • Italian costs more than English: 5 group classes cost €69.99 against €54.99
    Price
    5 group classes €69.99 or $89.99 per 4 weeks; private from €159.99
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  5. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    Italian words from native-speaker videos

    Memrise from London has an Italian course with more than 600 lessons, 5,000 words and 400 videos of native speakers. Lessons are grouped by topic, such as travel, work, food and health. MemBot, an AI partner, runs more than 75 Italian conversations.

    Pros

    • Native speakers say every Italian word on video
    • Lifetime costs €254.99 once in the EU

    Cons

    • Memrise does not give a CEFR level for its Italian course
    • Words and phrases come first, grammar gets less space
    Price
    Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  6. Pimsleur

    🇺🇸 United States
    Spoken Italian by audio on the go

    Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. Its Italian course has 5 levels of 30 lessons. You listen, answer out loud and repeat, and Level 5 takes you to an intermediate level with a short story for reading.

    Pros

    • 150 Italian lessons in 5 levels
    • Works without looking at the screen

    Cons

    • Pimsleur gives no CEFR level for Italian
    • One Italian level costs more than a year of most apps here
    Price
    $150 per level or $575 for Levels 1–5; sales cut these prices
    Free plan
    Partly: a free first lesson
    pimsleur.com

  7. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Talking with Italian speakers for free

    Tandem from Berlin pairs you with an Italian speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Tandem’s Italian page counts 65 million native speakers of the language.

    Pros

    • Real conversations with native Italian speakers
    • Corrections and translation inside the chat

    Cons

    • New members need Pro for audio and video calls
    • No Italian course and no levels
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  8. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    The most frequent Italian words first

    Lingvist from Tallinn ranks Italian words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any Italian text you upload into cards.

    Pros

    • One subscription opens Italian and the other 14 languages
    • No ads

    Cons

    • No free plan
    • Lingvist gives no CEFR level for Italian, and grammar comes only as notes on cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

How to choose an Italian app, by goal

For a course with levels, Busuu, Babbel and Duolingo reach B2. Busuu and Duolingo open the whole Italian course for free. Babbel explains grammar in every lesson and adds C1 topics on top of the B2 course.

For speaking, Lingoda gives you a live teacher at A1 and A2, Tandem connects you with Italian speakers, and Pimsleur trains you to answer out loud by audio. Duolingo Max and Busuu Premium Plus run AI conversations in Italian.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency.

Italian certificates: CILS, CELI, PLIDA and CERT.IT

Four bodies issue the official Italian certificates and form the CLIQ quality system: the University for Foreigners of Siena (CILS), the University for Foreigners of Perugia (CELI), the Società Dante Alighieri (PLIDA) and Roma Tre University (CERT.IT). Their exams cover the CEFR levels from A1 to C2.

Since 4 December 2018, Law 132/2018 requires Italian at B1 or higher for citizenship by marriage or residence. An application needs a school diploma from Italy or a certificate from a recognised body, for example CILS UNO-B1, CELI 2 or PLIDA B1. CILS DUE-B2 exempts students from the language test of Italian universities.

None of the eight apps lists a CILS, CELI or PLIDA preparation course on its Italian pages. Busuu and Lingoda give their own level certificates, and these do not count for citizenship or university entry. Busuu’s, Babbel’s and Duolingo’s courses go past B1, the level required for citizenship.

How we picked

Six apps come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo and Pimsleur are US products, and we include them because many Italian learners start with them. For each app we checked on official pages and the App Store in October 2026 whether it teaches Italian, the highest CEFR level, the lesson count and the prices, and we used the profiles in this catalog. Mondly and Rosetta Stone also teach Italian, but their Italian pages give no level or lesson count, so we left them out.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best app to learn Italian: FAQ

Busuu opens the complete Italian course, 580+ lessons from A1 to B2, for free with an ad before each lesson. Duolingo’s Italian course is free up to B2 with ads. Tandem is free for chats with Italian speakers.

Babbel’s structured courses stop at B2 and add content on C1 topics. Busuu and Duolingo reach B2, Lingoda A2.

Yes, since 2024, but only A1 and A2 for now. Live 60-minute group classes cost from €69.99 for 5 classes every four weeks, and the first 7 days are a free trial.

None of the eight apps sells a dedicated CILS, CELI or PLIDA course on its official pages. Apps with CEFR levels, such as Busuu and Babbel, help you reach B1 or B2. The exam itself runs at an authorised exam centre.

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