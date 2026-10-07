Lingvist from Tallinn ranks Italian words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any Italian text you upload into cards.

Tandem from Berlin pairs you with an Italian speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. Tandem’s Italian page counts 65 million native speakers of the language.

Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. Its Italian course has 5 levels of 30 lessons. You listen, answer out loud and repeat, and Level 5 takes you to an intermediate level with a short story for reading.

Memrise from London has an Italian course with more than 600 lessons, 5,000 words and 400 videos of native speakers. Lessons are grouped by topic, such as travel, work, food and health. MemBot, an AI partner, runs more than 75 Italian conversations.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin that added Italian in 2024. Teachers run 60-minute classes on Zoom, in groups of 3 to 5 students or one to one. Italian covers only A1 and A2 so far, and each sub-level has about 50 classes.

Free plan Yes: the whole Italian course with ads and limited energy

Duolingo is a US app with a free Italian course in short game-like lessons. In April 2026 Duolingo said its Italian course now teaches content up to B2, a Duolingo Score of 129. Duolingo Max adds Video Call, an AI conversation practice that works in Italian.

Babbel from Berlin teaches Italian in structured courses from A1 to B2, and extra content reaches into C1 topics. Each lesson explains a grammar point and checks your pronunciation with speech recognition. Babbel also publishes free Italian podcasts, such as Voices of Bell’Italia for A2 and Oggi nella storia for B1.

Free plan Yes: the complete Italian course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson

Busuu’s Complete Italian has more than 580 lessons from A1 to B2, next to short courses for travel and pronunciation. You send written and spoken answers to the community, and native Italian speakers correct them. The company started in Madrid in 2008 and now runs from London.

How to choose an Italian app, by goal

For a course with levels, Busuu, Babbel and Duolingo reach B2. Busuu and Duolingo open the whole Italian course for free. Babbel explains grammar in every lesson and adds C1 topics on top of the B2 course.

For speaking, Lingoda gives you a live teacher at A1 and A2, Tandem connects you with Italian speakers, and Pimsleur trains you to answer out loud by audio. Duolingo Max and Busuu Premium Plus run AI conversations in Italian.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency.

Italian certificates: CILS, CELI, PLIDA and CERT.IT

Four bodies issue the official Italian certificates and form the CLIQ quality system: the University for Foreigners of Siena (CILS), the University for Foreigners of Perugia (CELI), the Società Dante Alighieri (PLIDA) and Roma Tre University (CERT.IT). Their exams cover the CEFR levels from A1 to C2.

Since 4 December 2018, Law 132/2018 requires Italian at B1 or higher for citizenship by marriage or residence. An application needs a school diploma from Italy or a certificate from a recognised body, for example CILS UNO-B1, CELI 2 or PLIDA B1. CILS DUE-B2 exempts students from the language test of Italian universities.

None of the eight apps lists a CILS, CELI or PLIDA preparation course on its Italian pages. Busuu and Lingoda give their own level certificates, and these do not count for citizenship or university entry. Busuu’s, Babbel’s and Duolingo’s courses go past B1, the level required for citizenship.

How we picked

Six apps come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo and Pimsleur are US products, and we include them because many Italian learners start with them. For each app we checked on official pages and the App Store in October 2026 whether it teaches Italian, the highest CEFR level, the lesson count and the prices, and we used the profiles in this catalog. Mondly and Rosetta Stone also teach Italian, but their Italian pages give no level or lesson count, so we left them out.