Language learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2010 4.8 · 217K ratings

Memrise

Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.

🇸🇦🇨🇳🇩🇰🇳🇱🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇷🇮🇱🇮🇳🇮🇸🇮🇩🇮🇹🇯🇵🇰🇷🇲🇳🇳🇴🇮🇷🇵🇱🇵🇹🇧🇷🇷🇺🇸🇮🇪🇸🇲🇽🇰🇪🇸🇪🇹🇭🇹🇷🇺🇦🇳🇬

Visit memrise.com All companies
learners, according to Memrise
80M+
official courses in 29 languages
32
languages with community content
149
turnover in 2024
£7.1M

About Memrise

Memrise is a London language app founded in 2010 by Ed Cooke, Ben Whately and Greg Detre. Every word and phrase in its official courses comes with a video of a native speaker, and MemBot, an AI language partner, runs practice conversations. Memrise builds 32 official courses in 29 languages and lists 149 languages in all, counting user-made word lists. The free plan limits lessons, videos and conversations and shows ads. Memrise Pro costs €21.99 a month, €69.99 a year or €254.99 once for Lifetime in the EU.

Memrise teaches vocabulary and speaking in an app and on the web. Native speakers say every word and phrase on video, and the learner hears it, practises remembering it and repeats it into the microphone. Spaced repetition brings each word back after 4 hours, then after longer gaps up to 6 months. MemBot, built on OpenAI models, holds written and spoken conversations in the target language.

Ed Cooke, Ben Whately and Greg Detre met at Oxford. Cooke became a Grand Master of Memory, Detre earned a neuroscience PhD at Princeton, and Whately went to Qiqihar in China to teach himself Chinese. In 2010 they started Memrise in London. Early users wrote their own courses and shared memory aids called mems.

From 2022 Memrise moved its focus to official courses with videos and AI practice. Mems left the app in September 2022, and on 31 March 2024 community courses moved to a separate site. In 2026 user-made word lists returned to the main app. Memrise Limited is owned by Memrise Inc. of Delaware and reported a turnover of £7.1 million for 2024.

History

  1. 2009 The project wins the TigerLaunch competition of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Club and opens a private beta.
  2. 2010 Memrise Limited is registered in London on 8 December. The site launches in September and wins London Mini-Seedcamp in July.
  3. 2011 Joins the Techstars Boston programme in March.
  4. 2012 Raises a $1.1 million seed round from Avalon Ventures, Balderton Capital, Lerer Ventures, Audrey Capital and angels.
  5. 2013 Releases the iPhone app on 20 May and the Android app.
  6. 2017 Wins Best App at the Google Play Awards.
  7. 2018 Raises a $15.5 million Series B led by Octopus Ventures and Korelya Capital. Memrise counts 35 million users.
  8. 2022 Removes mems in September and presents MemBot, an AI language partner on GPT-3, in December.
  9. 2023 Launches the Memrise Discord App with MemBot in June. Steve Toy leads the company as CEO.
  10. 2024 Moves community courses to community-courses.memrise.com on 31 March. Headcount falls from 40 to 31.
  11. 2025 Co-founder Ed Cooke steps down as a director on 23 December.
  12. 2026 Brings user-made word lists back into the app, starting with about 800 community courses.

Memrise funding and investors

about $22 million raised by June 2018
  1. February 2012
    Seed $1.1 million

    Avalon VenturesBalderton CapitalLerer VenturesAudrey CapitalNabeel HyattJeff Hammerbacher

    Source: TechCrunch
  2. June 2018
    Series B $15.5 million

    Lead: Octopus Ventures and Korelya Capital Avalon VenturesBalderton Capital

    Source: TechCrunch

TechCrunch put the total at $22 million after the 2018 Series B. Wikipedia gives $21.8 million by January 2020. Later rounds are not disclosed.

Leadership

  • Steve Toy CEO
  • Ben Whately Co-founder, director
  • Ed Cooke Co-founder, director until December 2025
  • Greg Detre Co-founder, director until 2012

Ben Whately is the only active director of Memrise Limited at Companies House. Ed Cooke led Memrise as CEO in 2018 and left the board on 23 December 2025. Memrise names Steve Toy as CEO on its press page.

How Memrise teaches

native-speaker videos
72,000+
review intervals of spaced repetition
4 h → 6 mo
lessons in the Spanish course
1,400+
  • Videos of native speakers for words and phrases
  • Spaced repetition review
  • Pronunciation Buddy
  • Sentence Builder Buddy
  • MemBot conversations
  • Immerse videos of natural conversation
  • Exam practice with AI marking
  • Wordlists by topic
  • Personal word list (Pro)
  • Difficult Words review
  • Romanisation toggle
  • My Activities progress tracking without streaks

Memrise languages: 29 to learn

Products

  • Memrise app Official courses with videos of native speakers, spaced review and pronunciation practice, on iPhone, Android and the web. Open memrise.com
  • MemBot and AI Buddies AI language partners for written and spoken role-play, with hints, translations and suggested replies. The free plan allows one speaking session a day. Read about MemBot
  • Exam preparation Practice tests for IELTS, GCSE, A-Level, IB and CEFR-aligned exams in reading, writing, listening and speaking, with a score and feedback from an AI examiner. Read on the about page
  • Word lists and community courses Learners build their own word lists in the app and share them. Older user-made courses stay on community-courses.memrise.com, outside the main app. How community courses work

How much is Memrise?

  • Pro, 1 month €21.99/mo €21.99, charged every month Base monthly price
  • Most popular Pro, 12 months €5.83/mo €69.99, charged every 12 months Save 73% vs Pro, 1 month
  • Lifetime €254.99 one payment, no renewals Pay once, no renewals

Is Memrise free?

Free plan: limited vocabulary lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads.

Prices on app.memrise.com/payment/plans for a visitor in Germany on 6 October 2026. Same plans in other stores: United States $24.99 a month, $61.99 a year, $329.99 Lifetime. United Kingdom £18.99, £61.99, £249.99. Brazil R$61.90, R$259.90, R$1,099.90.

How to cancel Memrise Pro

Memrise terms of use
  • memrise.com ↗
    1. Log in and open the settings page of your profile
    2. Select the Account tab
    3. Choose Cancel Plan
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Memrise and confirm the cancellation
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Memrise and tap Cancel subscription
  • Turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before the end of the period. Memrise charges the renewal within the last 24 hours.
  • Cancel a free trial before it ends and Memrise charges nothing. For a 7-day trial the first charge comes on day 8.
  • Deleting the account does not cancel the subscription.
  • Lifetime is a one-off payment with no renewals. The terms define it as 100 years or until Memrise stops offering the service.
  • A plan bought at a discount may renew at the full price.

Refund rules

Annual and quarterly plans
30-day money-back guarantee. Contact Memrise within 30 days of activation.
Monthly plan
Not covered by the 30-day guarantee.
UK consumer law
The Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 give 14 days to cancel any plan for a refund, through the Contact Us page.
Renewals
No refunds for renewals and no partial refunds outside these options.
App Store
Memrise does not refund App Store payments. Apple handles them.

From the Memrise terms of use and FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

1.7Trustpilot · Bad 139 reviews · company profile claimed in June 2017

App details, App Store US

Current version
2026.9.4 on iOS, released 7 September 2026
Android update
28 September 2026
First release on iOS
20 May 2013
Size
250 MB on iOS
Age rating
4+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
App Store categories
Education, Travel
Downloads
50M+ on Google Play
Awards
Editors’ Choice on the App Store and Google Play
Seller
Memrise Limited
Price
Free to download, with ads and in-app purchases

Is Memrise worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Memrise 4.4 to 4.8. On Trustpilot 65% of 139 reviews give 1 or 2 stars, and most of them are about support and billing.

Memrise reviews

  • I love this app
    “Spaced repetition in a gamified manner is a great way to learn words.”
    Efe Keskin · 21 June 2026 · App Store
  • Great for (korean) vocab
    “This feels like a better duolingo vocab wise, and having natives sometimes speaking is wonderful.”
    Viktorious · 4 June 2026 · App Store
  • I cancelled my subscription
    “I cancelled my subscription, yet Memrise still charged my credit card even though my account clearly showed the subscription as cancelled.”
    John · 26 July 2026 · App Store
  • Customer service non existent
    “Customer service is impossible to get hold of.”
    Ryan Clarke · 3 May 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Community courses: where they went and how word lists return to the app
  2. Memrise Limited files 2024 accounts: turnover £7.1 million, headcount 31
  3. Ed Cooke leaves the board of Memrise Limited
  4. Memrise launches a Discord app with MemBot
  5. Introducing MemBot, an AI language partner
  6. Memrise raises $15.5 million as the app passes 35 million users

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Memrise Limited, 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX, United Kingdom
Company number
07463911, Companies House
Incorporated
8 December 2010
Activity (SIC)
62012 Business and domestic software development, 85590 Other education
Parent company
Memrise Inc., Delaware, registration 4867107
Turnover 2024
£7,120,230, down 7% from £7,663,769 in 2023
Result 2024
Operating loss £259,651, profit £585,448 after a tax credit
Auditor
Saffery LLP

Memrise vs Babbel, Busuu and others

Memrise Babbel Busuu Duolingo Rosetta Stone Lingoda
Founded 201020072008201119922012
Headquarters LondonBerlinLondonPittsburghArlington, VirginiaBerlin
Languages 32 official courses141442255 + Business English
Live classes with teachers Yes, Babbel LiveBusiness accounts onlyNoYes, every class is live
Free access YesFirst lesson of each courseAll courses, Premium paidYes, most features with ads
Plan for companies Babbel for BusinessBusuu for BusinessDuolingo for Business; Schools closing July 2027Yes, B2B programmes
App Store rating, US 4.8 (217K)4.7 (755K)4.7 (101K)4.7 (5.5M)4.8 (238K)4.8 (177)

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites, App Store ratings on 5 October 2026. Duolingo and Rosetta Stone are US companies outside the European catalogue.

Alternatives to Memrise

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other language learning companies

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Memrise FAQ

Yes, with limits. The free plan opens some vocabulary lessons, videos and conversations, allows one speaking session a day and shows ads. Pro removes the limits and the ads.

On app.memrise.com on 6 October 2026: €21.99 a month, €69.99 a year or €254.99 for Lifetime in the EU. In the US $24.99, $61.99 and $329.99. In the UK £18.99, £61.99 and £249.99.

You pay once and never renew. Lifetime opens all languages and future content on every device you sign in on. The terms define it as 100 years or until Memrise stops offering the service.

On the web open the settings page of your profile, the Account tab, and choose Cancel Plan. App Store and Google Play subscriptions are cancelled in the store. Deleting the account does not cancel the plan.

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