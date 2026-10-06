About Memrise

Memrise is a London language app founded in 2010 by Ed Cooke, Ben Whately and Greg Detre. Every word and phrase in its official courses comes with a video of a native speaker, and MemBot, an AI language partner, runs practice conversations. Memrise builds 32 official courses in 29 languages and lists 149 languages in all, counting user-made word lists. The free plan limits lessons, videos and conversations and shows ads. Memrise Pro costs €21.99 a month, €69.99 a year or €254.99 once for Lifetime in the EU.

Memrise teaches vocabulary and speaking in an app and on the web. Native speakers say every word and phrase on video, and the learner hears it, practises remembering it and repeats it into the microphone. Spaced repetition brings each word back after 4 hours, then after longer gaps up to 6 months. MemBot, built on OpenAI models, holds written and spoken conversations in the target language.

Ed Cooke, Ben Whately and Greg Detre met at Oxford. Cooke became a Grand Master of Memory, Detre earned a neuroscience PhD at Princeton, and Whately went to Qiqihar in China to teach himself Chinese. In 2010 they started Memrise in London. Early users wrote their own courses and shared memory aids called mems.

From 2022 Memrise moved its focus to official courses with videos and AI practice. Mems left the app in September 2022, and on 31 March 2024 community courses moved to a separate site. In 2026 user-made word lists returned to the main app. Memrise Limited is owned by Memrise Inc. of Delaware and reported a turnover of £7.1 million for 2024.