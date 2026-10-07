Price: Memrise vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo costs €89.99 to €110.99 in the German App Store and €10.49 in the Dutch store, which does not label the billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so stores list several Super items.

Memrise Pro costs €69.99 a year, €21.99 a month or €254.99 once for Lifetime for a visitor in Germany. In the US the same plans cost $61.99, $24.99 and $329.99. The free plan limits lessons, videos and conversations.

On a yearly plan Memrise Pro costs less than Super Duolingo. On a monthly plan Super costs less. Duolingo’s free plan opens more content.