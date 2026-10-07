Memrise vs Duolingo:
native-speaker videos or game-style lessons

Pick Duolingo if you want full courses for free: every course is free with ads, in 42 languages. Pick Memrise if you want to learn words and phrases from videos of native speakers and practise with an AI partner: Pro costs €69.99 a year in the EU, and the free plan has daily limits. On the US App Store Memrise rates 4.8, Duolingo 4.7.
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How Memrise and Duolingo compare

Price per month

Memrise: Pro €21.99 (Germany, app.memrise.com). US $24.99.
Duolingo: Super €10.49 in the App Store, Netherlands (billing period not labelled)

Lifetime or family plan

Memrise: Lifetime €254.99 once (Germany). US $329.99.
Duolingo: Super Family Plan €122.99 a year for 6 people (App Store, Germany)

Free version

Memrise: Limited lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads.
Duolingo: Every course free, with ads and limited energy.

Languages

Memrise: 32 official courses in 29 languages, 149 with user-made content.
Duolingo: 42, including High Valyrian and Klingon.

How lessons work

Memrise: Native speakers say each word on video, spaced review from 4 hours up to 6 months.
Duolingo: Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues.

Trustpilot

Memrise: 1.7 from 139 reviews.
Duolingo: 1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile.

Memrise vs Duolingo: side by side

Price per month
Pro €21.99 (Germany, app.memrise.com). US $24.99
Super €10.49 in the App Store, Netherlands (billing period not labelled)
Yearly plan
Pro €69.99 (Germany). US $61.99
Super €89.99 to €110.99 in the App Store, Germany, likely yearly
Lifetime or family plan
Lifetime €254.99 once (Germany). US $329.99
Super Family Plan €122.99 a year for 6 people (App Store, Germany)
Free version
Limited lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads
Every course free, with ads and limited energy
Languages
32 official courses in 29 languages, 149 with user-made content
42, including High Valyrian and Klingon
Live classes with teachers
No. Duolingo Max adds video calls with Lily, an AI character
AI speaking practice
MemBot and AI Buddies, one speaking session a day on the free plan
Roleplay and Video Call in Duolingo Max, apps only. Price not published
How lessons work
Native speakers say each word on video, spaced review from 4 hours up to 6 months
Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues
App Store rating, US
4.8 (217K)
4.7 (5.5M)
Trustpilot
1.7 from 139 reviews
1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile
Refunds
30-day money-back guarantee on yearly and quarterly plans
In-app charges are generally nonrefundable. Apple handles iOS refunds
Plan for companies
Duolingo for Business, $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats
Founded / HQ
2010, London
2011, Pittsburgh

Which one fits you?

Choose Memrise if:

You want to hear how native speakers say each word, on video. You mainly need vocabulary and phrases for travel or speaking. You prefer a one-time payment: Lifetime costs €254.99 in the EU. You prepare for IELTS, GCSE, A-Level or IB: Memrise has practice tests with AI marking.

Choose Duolingo if:

You want complete courses without paying. You learn reading, writing and grammar along with words. Streaks, energy and leagues keep you practising every day. You need a plan for a team. Memrise does not list one.

Price: Memrise vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo costs €89.99 to €110.99 in the German App Store and €10.49 in the Dutch store, which does not label the billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so stores list several Super items.

Memrise Pro costs €69.99 a year, €21.99 a month or €254.99 once for Lifetime for a visitor in Germany. In the US the same plans cost $61.99, $24.99 and $329.99. The free plan limits lessons, videos and conversations.

On a yearly plan Memrise Pro costs less than Super Duolingo. On a monthly plan Super costs less. Duolingo’s free plan opens more content.

Method: native-speaker videos or a daily game

Memrise builds courses around words and phrases. A native speaker says each one on video, the learner repeats it into the microphone, and spaced review brings it back after 4 hours, then up to 6 months later. MemBot, an AI partner, holds written and spoken conversations.

Duolingo teaches through short game-like lessons. The free plan limits energy, streaks count days in a row, and leaderboards rank learners each week. Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for six courses.

Languages and reviews

Duolingo teaches 42 languages. Memrise builds 32 official courses in 29 languages and lists 149 languages when user-made word lists count.

On the US App Store Memrise has 4.8 from 217,000 ratings and Duolingo 4.7 from 5.5 million. Both score low on Trustpilot: Memrise 1.7 from 139 reviews, Duolingo 1.6 from 8,166.

Duolingo duolingo.com ↗
Other comparisons: Babbel vs DuolingoBusuu vs DuolingoMondly vs Duolingo
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Memrise fits learners who want vocabulary and speaking from native-speaker videos. Duolingo fits learners who want free full courses in 42 languages. Memrise rates 4.8 on the US App Store, Duolingo 4.7.

Duolingo’s courses are free with ads. On a paid yearly plan Memrise Pro is cheaper: €69.99 against €89.99 to €110.99 for Super Duolingo in Germany.

Yes, with limits. The free plan opens some lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, and shows ads. Pro removes the limits.

Yes. They are separate apps with separate accounts, and both have a free plan.
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