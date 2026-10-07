Price: Memrise vs Duolingo
Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo costs €89.99 to €110.99 in the German App Store and €10.49 in the Dutch store, which does not label the billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so stores list several Super items.
Memrise Pro costs €69.99 a year, €21.99 a month or €254.99 once for Lifetime for a visitor in Germany. In the US the same plans cost $61.99, $24.99 and $329.99. The free plan limits lessons, videos and conversations.
On a yearly plan Memrise Pro costs less than Super Duolingo. On a monthly plan Super costs less. Duolingo’s free plan opens more content.
Method: native-speaker videos or a daily game
Memrise builds courses around words and phrases. A native speaker says each one on video, the learner repeats it into the microphone, and spaced review brings it back after 4 hours, then up to 6 months later. MemBot, an AI partner, holds written and spoken conversations.
Duolingo teaches through short game-like lessons. The free plan limits energy, streaks count days in a row, and leaderboards rank learners each week. Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for six courses.
Languages and reviews
Duolingo teaches 42 languages. Memrise builds 32 official courses in 29 languages and lists 149 languages when user-made word lists count.
On the US App Store Memrise has 4.8 from 217,000 ratings and Duolingo 4.7 from 5.5 million. Both score low on Trustpilot: Memrise 1.7 from 139 reviews, Duolingo 1.6 from 8,166.