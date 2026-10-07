Price: Mondly vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo removes ads and limits on energy. The US App Store lists Super at $9.99 and $12.99 and at $83.99, $95.99 and $119.99 without labelling the billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so the store shows several Super items at once.

Mondly costs $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year in the US App Store. The free version gives Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. A 7-day free trial opens everything and then bills the chosen plan.

On a paid yearly plan Mondly costs less than Super Duolingo. Duolingo’s free plan opens whole courses.