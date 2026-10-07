Mondly vs Duolingo:
chatbot lessons or a free game

Pick Duolingo if you want to learn for free: every course is free with ads, in 42 languages. Pick Mondly if you will pay for a chatbot that answers your speech, lessons from your own language and a VR app: Mondly costs $74.90 a year in the US App Store, and the free version covers only Daily Lessons and a few starter lessons. Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store.
See the comparison
EdTech map

How Mondly and Duolingo compare

Price per month

Mondly: $15.90 (US App Store)
Duolingo: Super $9.99 or $12.99 in the US App Store (billing period not labelled)

Free version

Mondly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. 7-day free trial.
Duolingo: Every course free, with ads and limited energy.

Languages

Mondly: 41, taught from 1,320 language combinations.
Duolingo: 42 in 285 course pairs, including High Valyrian and Klingon.

Live classes with teachers

Mondly: Business plans only.
Duolingo: No. Duolingo Max adds video calls with Lily, an AI character.

How lessons work

Mondly: Short lessons on 40 topics with pictures, audio, grammar notes and spaced review.
Duolingo: Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues.

Trustpilot

Mondly: 2.5 from 782 reviews.
Duolingo: 1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile.

Mondly vs Duolingo: side by side

Price per month
$15.90 (US App Store)
Super $9.99 or $12.99 in the US App Store (billing period not labelled)
Yearly plan
$74.90, about $6.24 a month (US App Store)
Super $83.99, $95.99 or $119.99 in the US App Store, likely yearly
Free version
Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. 7-day free trial
Every course free, with ads and limited energy
Languages
41, taught from 1,320 language combinations
42 in 285 course pairs, including High Valyrian and Klingon
Live classes with teachers
Business plans only
No. Duolingo Max adds video calls with Lily, an AI character
AI speaking practice
Chatbot with speech recognition, one lesson free, the rest in Premium
Roleplay and Video Call in Duolingo Max, apps only. Price not published
How lessons work
Short lessons on 40 topics with pictures, audio, grammar notes and spaced review
Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues
Highest level
B2, upper-intermediate
VR
Mondly VR on Meta Quest and Steam, 30 languages
App Store rating, US
4.7 (33K)
4.7 (5.5M)
Trustpilot
2.5 from 782 reviews
1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile
Refunds
14 days for direct purchases in the UK and EU. Apple and Google handle store refunds
In-app charges are generally nonrefundable. Apple handles iOS refunds
Plan for companies
Mondly by Pearson for Business: Essentials, Enhanced and Ultimate tiers
Duolingo for Business, $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats
Founded / HQ
2013, Brașov. Owned by Pearson since 2022
2011, Pittsburgh

Which one fits you?

Choose Mondly if:

You want to practise conversations with a chatbot that hears your speech. You want to learn from your native language: Mondly has 1,320 language combinations. You own a Meta Quest and want lessons in VR. You want the lowest paid yearly plan: $74.90 against $83.99 or more for Super Duolingo.

Choose Duolingo if:

You want to learn without paying: every course is free. Streaks, energy and leagues keep you practising every day. You want an app rated by 5.5 million people on the US App Store. You need a team plan with a public price: $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats.

Price: Mondly vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo removes ads and limits on energy. The US App Store lists Super at $9.99 and $12.99 and at $83.99, $95.99 and $119.99 without labelling the billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so the store shows several Super items at once.

Mondly costs $15.90 a month or $74.90 a year in the US App Store. The free version gives Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. A 7-day free trial opens everything and then bills the chosen plan.

On a paid yearly plan Mondly costs less than Super Duolingo. Duolingo’s free plan opens whole courses.

Method: topic lessons or a daily game

Mondly builds lessons around 40 practical topics with pictures, audio and text. It shows examples first and rules later, adds grammar notes and conjugation tables, and repeats words with spaced review. Courses run from beginner to upper-intermediate, A1 to B2.

Duolingo builds lessons as a game. The free plan limits energy, streaks count days in a row, and leaderboards rank learners each week.

Speaking practice and AI

Mondly’s chatbot listens through speech recognition and shows what you said. One chatbot lesson is free, the rest need Premium. Mondly VR adds spoken conversations in virtual reality in 30 languages.

Duolingo Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese. Max works only in the iOS and Android apps, and Duolingo does not publish its price on the web. Neither app offers human tutors to individual learners.

Reviews and billing complaints

Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store: Duolingo from 5.5 million ratings, Mondly from 33,000. Both score low on Trustpilot: Mondly 2.5 from 782 reviews, Duolingo 1.6 from 8,166. Most Mondly complaints there concern charges after the 7-day free trial and slow support.

Duolingo duolingo.com ↗
Other comparisons: Babbel vs DuolingoMemrise vs DuolingoBusuu vs Duolingo
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech

FAQ

Mondly fits learners who pay for chatbot conversations, lessons from their own language and VR. Duolingo fits learners who want free full courses and a game-like habit. Both rate 4.7 on the US App Store.

Duolingo’s courses are free with ads. On a paid yearly plan Mondly is cheaper: $74.90 in the US App Store against $83.99 to $119.99 for Super Duolingo.

Partly. Mondly’s free version gives Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson. Everything else needs Premium after a 7-day free trial. Duolingo opens every course for free.

Mondly teaches 41 languages, including Catalan, Latin, Tagalog and Urdu. Duolingo teaches 42, including High Valyrian and Klingon.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.