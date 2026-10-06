- students in the 2024–2025 school year, according to StudyGo
- 582,245
- exercises done in that school year
- 45.8M
- teachers used StudyGo
- 8,394
- on the App Store, Netherlands, 2,238 ratings
- 4.4
About StudyGo
StudyGo is a Dutch practice platform for secondary school students, known until July 2023 as WRTS. Students learn vocabulary and key terms, take practice tests per textbook chapter, watch teacher videos and ask human tutors or the AI tutor Guido. Vocabulary practice is free for students up to 18, and paid plans in the Netherlands start at €10.99 a month on a yearly plan. StudyGo says 582,245 students and 8,394 teachers used it in the 2024–2025 school year. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs StudyGo next to Squla and scoyo and belongs to the publisher group Infinitas Learning.
WRTS launched in 2005 as a Dutch website for learning words online. Students typed in word lists or copied lists from classmates and teachers, then tested themselves. In March 2019 WRTS joined Squla, the primary school learning platform of Futurewhiz. WRTS then had about 300,000 students.
Futurewhiz built WRTS into a platform for all secondary school subjects. Teachers record explanation videos per textbook chapter, tutors answer questions in a chat, and practice tests follow the textbooks Dutch schools use. On 25 July 2023 WRTS became StudyGo. Futurewhiz had used the StudyGo name for its international vocabulary site since 2022.
NPM Capital bought the majority of Futurewhiz from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in December 2020. Futurewhiz is now a subsidiary of Infinitas Learning, the NPM portfolio company behind Noordhoff and Plantyn. In September 2026 Infinitas formed the Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding with Squla, StudyGo, LessonUp and fobizz, led by CEO Jeroen Munk.
History
- 2005 WRTS launches as an online vocabulary trainer in the Netherlands.
- 2010 André Haardt starts Squla, the business that becomes Futurewhiz.
- 2015 Government funding for WRTS ends, and WRTS introduces paid freemium plans.
- 2018 Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and management buy Squla in June.
- 2019 WRTS joins Squla in March, with about 300,000 students. Teachers start recording explanation videos.
- 2020 Futurewhiz buys scoyo in September. NPM Capital buys the majority of Futurewhiz in December.
- 2022 Futurewhiz launches StudyGo as the international version of WRTS in September.
- 2023 WRTS is renamed StudyGo on 25 July.
- 2025 Futurewhiz renews its B Corp certification with 87.9 points. StudyGo counts 582,245 students in the 2024–2025 school year.
- 2026 Infinitas Learning forms its EdTech Holding with Squla, StudyGo, LessonUp and fobizz in September.
- StudyGo3
- Squla1
- Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding1
Perks
- Hybrid, 50% office and 50% home
- Free lifetime access to the platforms for the family
- Learning budget
- 24 vacation days plus 3 company days off
- Swapfiets or OV Business Card
How StudyGo works
- test modes for word lists
- 7
- explanation videos, App Store listing
- 7,500+
- human tutors in the chat every day
- 15–22h
- Official textbook word lists
- Own and shared lists
- Word lists from a photo
- Spaced repetition
- Practice per topic
- Practice test per chapter
- Extra practice tests
- Topic and answer videos
- Summaries
- Forum answers by tutors
- AI tutor Guido
- Tutor chat
- Online group tutoring
- Final exam practice
- StudyGo Live classroom game
- Teacher accounts with progress tracking
Subjects
Practice and videos13
- Mathematics
- English
- Biology
- Dutch
- French
- German
- Economics
- Geography
- History
- Physics and chemistry (NaSk)
- Latin
- Greek
- Spanish
Online tutoring, Pro plan9
- Mathematics
- English
- French
- Biology
- Physics
- Economics
- Dutch
- Chemistry
- History
Levels4
- vmbo-t
- havo
- vwo
- Vocabulary for all levels and language learners
Subject list from the menu of studygo.com/nl on 6 October 2026. Practice tests, topic practice and videos cover vmbo-t, havo and vwo. StudyGo links its material to Dutch textbooks such as Getal & Ruimte, Stepping Stones and Nieuw Nederlands.
Video, blogs and resources
- Impact report 2024–2025Students, teachers, exercises and tutor chats in one school year↗
- Proven effectiveThe learning principles behind StudyGo and its own platform study↗
- Guidelines for AIHow StudyGo checks and labels AI output↗
- StudyGo for every studentFree Premium or Pro through more than 40 foundations↗
- Help centerPlans, trials, cancellation and refunds↗
Products
- Vocabulary and key terms Official word lists from Dutch textbooks, lists from classmates and teachers, or a list made from a photo. Seven test modes, including Learn with spaced repetition. Free for students up to 18. Learning vocabulary
- Practice tests A practice test per chapter of the student’s textbook. The student sets a target grade first and sees which topics need more work afterwards. Practice tests
- Explanation videos Short videos by subject teachers per chapter and topic of the textbook. The App Store listing counts more than 7,500 videos. Premium and Pro plans. Explanation videos
- Tutor chat and AI tutor Guido Human tutors answer questions every day from 15:00 to 22:00. Outside those hours the AI tutor Guido explains tasks step by step, using the student’s textbooks. Both come with the Pro plan. Chatting with tutors
- Online tutoring Online lessons in small groups with screened and trained tutors, from a weekly timetable. Pro subscribers join as many lessons as they want. StudyGo tutoring
- StudyGo Live A classroom game made from any word list or quiz. Students join with a code, score points for right answers and compete for the podium. The teacher sees the results afterwards. StudyGo Live
How much is StudyGo?
- Lowest price Plus €10.99/mo €131.88 a year, Billed yearly
- Plus €14.99/mo €44.97 every 3 months, Billed every 3 months
- Most chosen Premium €12.99/mo €155.88 a year, Billed yearly
- Premium €16.99/mo €50.97 every 3 months, Billed every 3 months
- Pro €29.99/mo €359.88 a year, Billed yearly
- Pro €44.99/mo €44.99 a month, Billed monthly
Is StudyGo free?
Free: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes, for students up to 18. Users aged 19 and over need a paid plan. Teachers use StudyGo for free.
Prices for a secondary school student in the Netherlands on the StudyGo website, in euros, checked on 6 October 2026. Plus and Premium are sold per year or per 3 months, Pro per year or per month. Yearly Premium and Pro included a free goodie box until 11 October 2026. The iPhone app has no in-app purchases. The 2024–2025 impact report gave €7.99 a month as the lowest price.
How to cancel StudyGoCancellation help
- studygo.com ↗
- Log in on the website with the account that has the paid plan
- Click the profile picture, then My package
- Choose Manage package and I want to stop my package
- Mia, AI assistant ↗
- Open the cancellation link in the help center
- Give the order number from the order confirmation or bank statement
- Mia processes the cancellation at once
- Cancelling works only on the website, the app has no option for it.
- Plans renew automatically. Cancel at least 1 month before the contract period ends.
- During the first contract period a plan cannot be ended early.
- After the first period the plan runs on with 1 month notice, and StudyGo refunds the unused prepaid part.
- A trial must be cancelled before its last day to avoid the first charge.
Refund rules
- Cooling-off period
- New members can cancel within 14 days of buying and get the full amount back. One help article sends them to Mia, another to the contact form.
- First contract
- No refund for cancelling or stopping use during the first 3-month or 1-year term.
- After renewal
- One month notice. StudyGo returns the unused prepaid amount within two weeks of the end date.
- Prices
- StudyGo may raise prices twice a year, in January and September, in line with the CBS consumer price index.
- Disputes
- Dutch law, the competent court in Amsterdam.
From the StudyGo help center, articles updated 28 May to 2 September 2026, and the terms and conditions last changed on 3 June 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
StudyGo for teachers and schoolsStudyGo for teachers
- 01Teacher accounts are free for teachers and their students.
- 02Teachers assign word lists, practice questions and quizzes as homework.
- 03Progress per student and per topic shows who needs extra help.
- 04StudyGo Live turns a list or quiz into a game in class.
- 05More than 40 foundations, such as Stichting Leergeld, give students from low-income families Premium or Pro for free.
Free for teachers. Foundations buy StudyGo at a 66% discount..
Apps and ratings
- Webstudygo.com, with Dutch, Belgian and seven other language versions
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, Netherlands
- Android3.9 on Google Play, 100K+ downloads
App details, App Store Netherlands
- Current version
- 3.2.6, released 29 June 2026
- First release on iOS
- 10 April 2017
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Size
- 55.9 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- Futurewhiz B.V.
- In-app purchases
- None, plans are sold on the website
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
Is StudyGo worth it?
What students and parents like
- Children find it helpful, and support answers.CS, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Support reversed a charge caused by a plan change during the trial.Nancy Koopman-Tsai, Trustpilot, July 2026
- 59% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 842 reviews
- Vocabulary practice is free for students up to 18.StudyGo terms and conditions
What students and parents criticise
- The Learn mode adds new words after wrong answers until the student juggles too many at once.IDianSM, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A yearly amount was charged after signing up for monthly payment.Consumer, Trustpilot, December 2025
- The site kept loading and freezing.keena, Trustpilot, January 2026
- 27% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 842 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Paid plans start at €131.88 a year in the Netherlands, and the first term cannot be ended early.
StudyGo reviews
-
“Children find studygo helpful. Good customer support.”CS · 1 October 2026 · App Store Children find studygo helpful
-
“I received a reply the next day with very clear explanation to the fact that I was charged because my daughter changed the subscription package”Nancy Koopman-Tsai · 3 July 2026 · App Store Great customer support experience
-
“That goes on until you eventually have to switch between 10 different meanings which make you forget the earlier material.”IDianSM · 26 September 2026 · App Store I can’t learn 10 meanings at once
Latest news
- LessonUp en fobizz sluiten aan bij moederbedrijf Squla en StudyGo, Emerce
- Futurewhiz, part of Infinitas Learning, again achieves B Corp status, NPM Capital
- Learning platform StudyGo is now available worldwide
- Futurewhiz, parent company of Squla and WRTS, acquired by NPM Capital
- Leerplatforms Squla en WRTS bundelen krachten, Emerce
- WRTS joins together with Squla, Futurewhiz press release
Contacts and company data
- Help centersupport.studygo.com
- Customer serviceklantenservice@studygo.com
- Contact formstudygo.com/nl/contact
- PublishersContact for publishers
- PressPress page
- Legal entity
- Futurewhiz B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce
- KvK 32144948, Futurewhiz B.V.
- VAT ID
- NL820246657B01
- Trade names
- StudyGo, Squla
- Trademarks
- WRTS wordmark filed 4 October 2019, StudyGo word and figurative mark 13 May 2025
- Parent
- Infinitas Learning, an NPM Capital portfolio company
- B Corp
- Certified 2020, recertified 2025 with 87.9 points
StudyGo vs StudySmarter, Knowunity and others
|StudyGo
|StudySmarter
|Knowunity
|Quizlet
|StuDocu
|Brainly
|Founded
|2005, as WRTS
|2017
|2019
|2005
|2013
|2009, Kraków
|Headquarters
|Amsterdam
|Munich
|Berlin
|San Francisco
|Amsterdam
|Kraków and New York
|Model
|Free practice, Plus, Premium and Pro subscriptions
|Free with ads, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Yearly plan, App Store
|No in-app plan; Plus €131.88 on the web (NL)
|—
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|$79.99 (US)
|$39.99 (US)
|App Store rating
|4.4 NL (2.2K)
|4.5 DE (9K)
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.7 US (284K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to StudyGo
- Squla🇳🇱 Netherlands The primary school platform of the same company, Futurewhiz, for children aged 3 to 12. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Notes from school students and an AI tutor, free with ads, from Berlin. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany Flashcards and study plans for school and university students, from Munich. →
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Study documents uploaded by students, from Amsterdam, known as StudeerSnel in the Netherlands. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany Explanation videos and exercises for school subjects, sold as a subscription in Germany. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcards and study sets, free with ads, from San Francisco. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
Lists
More EdTech from Netherlands
- LepayaCorporate learning
- SqulaK-12 learning
- SnappetK-12 learning
- StudyportalsHigher education
- GoodHabitzCorporate learning
- FeedbackFruitsLearning platforms
Is this your company?
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