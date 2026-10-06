About StudyGo

StudyGo is a Dutch practice platform for secondary school students, known until July 2023 as WRTS. Students learn vocabulary and key terms, take practice tests per textbook chapter, watch teacher videos and ask human tutors or the AI tutor Guido. Vocabulary practice is free for students up to 18, and paid plans in the Netherlands start at €10.99 a month on a yearly plan. StudyGo says 582,245 students and 8,394 teachers used it in the 2024–2025 school year. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs StudyGo next to Squla and scoyo and belongs to the publisher group Infinitas Learning.

WRTS launched in 2005 as a Dutch website for learning words online. Students typed in word lists or copied lists from classmates and teachers, then tested themselves. In March 2019 WRTS joined Squla, the primary school learning platform of Futurewhiz. WRTS then had about 300,000 students.

Futurewhiz built WRTS into a platform for all secondary school subjects. Teachers record explanation videos per textbook chapter, tutors answer questions in a chat, and practice tests follow the textbooks Dutch schools use. On 25 July 2023 WRTS became StudyGo. Futurewhiz had used the StudyGo name for its international vocabulary site since 2022.

NPM Capital bought the majority of Futurewhiz from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in December 2020. Futurewhiz is now a subsidiary of Infinitas Learning, the NPM portfolio company behind Noordhoff and Plantyn. In September 2026 Infinitas formed the Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding with Squla, StudyGo, LessonUp and fobizz, led by CEO Jeroen Munk.