Study tools 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Since 2005 4.4 · 2K ratings

StudyGo

Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students.

Visit studygo.com Try StudyGo free All companies
students in the 2024–2025 school year, according to StudyGo
582,245
exercises done in that school year
45.8M
teachers used StudyGo
8,394
on the App Store, Netherlands, 2,238 ratings
4.4

About StudyGo

StudyGo is a Dutch practice platform for secondary school students, known until July 2023 as WRTS. Students learn vocabulary and key terms, take practice tests per textbook chapter, watch teacher videos and ask human tutors or the AI tutor Guido. Vocabulary practice is free for students up to 18, and paid plans in the Netherlands start at €10.99 a month on a yearly plan. StudyGo says 582,245 students and 8,394 teachers used it in the 2024–2025 school year. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs StudyGo next to Squla and scoyo and belongs to the publisher group Infinitas Learning.

WRTS launched in 2005 as a Dutch website for learning words online. Students typed in word lists or copied lists from classmates and teachers, then tested themselves. In March 2019 WRTS joined Squla, the primary school learning platform of Futurewhiz. WRTS then had about 300,000 students.

Futurewhiz built WRTS into a platform for all secondary school subjects. Teachers record explanation videos per textbook chapter, tutors answer questions in a chat, and practice tests follow the textbooks Dutch schools use. On 25 July 2023 WRTS became StudyGo. Futurewhiz had used the StudyGo name for its international vocabulary site since 2022.

NPM Capital bought the majority of Futurewhiz from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in December 2020. Futurewhiz is now a subsidiary of Infinitas Learning, the NPM portfolio company behind Noordhoff and Plantyn. In September 2026 Infinitas formed the Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding with Squla, StudyGo, LessonUp and fobizz, led by CEO Jeroen Munk.

History

  1. 2005 WRTS launches as an online vocabulary trainer in the Netherlands.
  2. 2010 André Haardt starts Squla, the business that becomes Futurewhiz.
  3. 2015 Government funding for WRTS ends, and WRTS introduces paid freemium plans.
  4. 2018 Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and management buy Squla in June.
  5. 2019 WRTS joins Squla in March, with about 300,000 students. Teachers start recording explanation videos.
  6. 2020 Futurewhiz buys scoyo in September. NPM Capital buys the majority of Futurewhiz in December.
  7. 2022 Futurewhiz launches StudyGo as the international version of WRTS in September.
  8. 2023 WRTS is renamed StudyGo on 25 July.
  9. 2025 Futurewhiz renews its B Corp certification with 87.9 points. StudyGo counts 582,245 students in the 2024–2025 school year.
  10. 2026 Infinitas Learning forms its EdTech Holding with Squla, StudyGo, LessonUp and fobizz in September.

Careers

Open roles at Futurewhiz, Recruitee
5Amsterdam
5 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • StudyGo3
  • Squla1
  • Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding1

Perks

  • Hybrid, 50% office and 50% home
  • Free lifetime access to the platforms for the family
  • Learning budget
  • 24 vacation days plus 3 company days off
  • Swapfiets or OV Business Card

How StudyGo works

test modes for word lists
7
explanation videos, App Store listing
7,500+
human tutors in the chat every day
15–22h
  • Official textbook word lists
  • Own and shared lists
  • Word lists from a photo
  • Spaced repetition
  • Practice per topic
  • Practice test per chapter
  • Extra practice tests
  • Topic and answer videos
  • Summaries
  • Forum answers by tutors
  • AI tutor Guido
  • Tutor chat
  • Online group tutoring
  • Final exam practice
  • StudyGo Live classroom game
  • Teacher accounts with progress tracking
StudyGo bases its method on published studies of retrieval practice, spacing, video design and tutoring. It also links one study of its own, a question order swap experiment run on the platform. The tutoring page says Pro users score on average 0.8 points higher on tests and gives no source for the figure.
https://studygo.com/nl/bewezen-effectief/

Subjects

Practice and videos13

  • Mathematics
  • English
  • Biology
  • Dutch
  • French
  • German
  • Economics
  • Geography
  • History
  • Physics and chemistry (NaSk)
  • Latin
  • Greek
  • Spanish

Online tutoring, Pro plan9

  • Mathematics
  • English
  • French
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Economics
  • Dutch
  • Chemistry
  • History

Levels4

  • vmbo-t
  • havo
  • vwo
  • Vocabulary for all levels and language learners

Subject list from the menu of studygo.com/nl on 6 October 2026. Practice tests, topic practice and videos cover vmbo-t, havo and vwo. StudyGo links its material to Dutch textbooks such as Getal & Ruimte, Stepping Stones and Nieuw Nederlands.

Products

  • Vocabulary and key terms Official word lists from Dutch textbooks, lists from classmates and teachers, or a list made from a photo. Seven test modes, including Learn with spaced repetition. Free for students up to 18. Learning vocabulary
  • Practice tests A practice test per chapter of the student’s textbook. The student sets a target grade first and sees which topics need more work afterwards. Practice tests
  • Explanation videos Short videos by subject teachers per chapter and topic of the textbook. The App Store listing counts more than 7,500 videos. Premium and Pro plans. Explanation videos
  • Tutor chat and AI tutor Guido Human tutors answer questions every day from 15:00 to 22:00. Outside those hours the AI tutor Guido explains tasks step by step, using the student’s textbooks. Both come with the Pro plan. Chatting with tutors
  • Online tutoring Online lessons in small groups with screened and trained tutors, from a weekly timetable. Pro subscribers join as many lessons as they want. StudyGo tutoring
  • StudyGo Live A classroom game made from any word list or quiz. Students join with a code, score points for right answers and compete for the podium. The teacher sees the results afterwards. StudyGo Live

How much is StudyGo?

  • Lowest price Plus €10.99/mo €131.88 a year, Billed yearly
  • Plus €14.99/mo €44.97 every 3 months, Billed every 3 months
  • Most chosen Premium €12.99/mo €155.88 a year, Billed yearly
  • Premium €16.99/mo €50.97 every 3 months, Billed every 3 months
  • Pro €29.99/mo €359.88 a year, Billed yearly
  • Pro €44.99/mo €44.99 a month, Billed monthly

Is StudyGo free?

Free: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes, for students up to 18. Users aged 19 and over need a paid plan. Teachers use StudyGo for free.

Prices for a secondary school student in the Netherlands on the StudyGo website, in euros, checked on 6 October 2026. Plus and Premium are sold per year or per 3 months, Pro per year or per month. Yearly Premium and Pro included a free goodie box until 11 October 2026. The iPhone app has no in-app purchases. The 2024–2025 impact report gave €7.99 a month as the lowest price.

How to cancel StudyGo

Cancellation help
  • studygo.com ↗
    1. Log in on the website with the account that has the paid plan
    2. Click the profile picture, then My package
    3. Choose Manage package and I want to stop my package
  • Mia, AI assistant ↗
    1. Open the cancellation link in the help center
    2. Give the order number from the order confirmation or bank statement
    3. Mia processes the cancellation at once
  • Cancelling works only on the website, the app has no option for it.
  • Plans renew automatically. Cancel at least 1 month before the contract period ends.
  • During the first contract period a plan cannot be ended early.
  • After the first period the plan runs on with 1 month notice, and StudyGo refunds the unused prepaid part.
  • A trial must be cancelled before its last day to avoid the first charge.

Refund rules

Cooling-off period
New members can cancel within 14 days of buying and get the full amount back. One help article sends them to Mia, another to the contact form.
First contract
No refund for cancelling or stopping use during the first 3-month or 1-year term.
After renewal
One month notice. StudyGo returns the unused prepaid amount within two weeks of the end date.
Prices
StudyGo may raise prices twice a year, in January and September, in line with the CBS consumer price index.
Disputes
Dutch law, the competent court in Amsterdam.

From the StudyGo help center, articles updated 28 May to 2 September 2026, and the terms and conditions last changed on 3 June 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

StudyGo for teachers and schools

StudyGo for teachers
  • 01Teacher accounts are free for teachers and their students.
  • 02Teachers assign word lists, practice questions and quizzes as homework.
  • 03Progress per student and per topic shows who needs extra help.
  • 04StudyGo Live turns a list or quiz into a game in class.
  • 05More than 40 foundations, such as Stichting Leergeld, give students from low-income families Premium or Pro for free.

Free for teachers. Foundations buy StudyGo at a 66% discount..

Apps and ratings

3.8Trustpilot · Great 842 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store Netherlands

Current version
3.2.6, released 29 June 2026
First release on iOS
10 April 2017
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Size
55.9 MB
Age rating
4+
Seller
Futurewhiz B.V.
In-app purchases
None, plans are sold on the website
Downloads
100K+ on Google Play

Is StudyGo worth it?

What students and parents like

What students and parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Paid plans start at €131.88 a year in the Netherlands, and the first term cannot be ended early.

StudyGo reviews

  • Children find studygo helpful
    “Children find studygo helpful. Good customer support.”
    CS · 1 October 2026 · App Store
  • Great customer support experience
    “I received a reply the next day with very clear explanation to the fact that I was charged because my daughter changed the subscription package”
    Nancy Koopman-Tsai · 3 July 2026 · App Store
  • I can’t learn 10 meanings at once
    “That goes on until you eventually have to switch between 10 different meanings which make you forget the earlier material.”
    IDianSM · 26 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. LessonUp en fobizz sluiten aan bij moederbedrijf Squla en StudyGo, Emerce
  2. Futurewhiz, part of Infinitas Learning, again achieves B Corp status, NPM Capital
  3. Learning platform StudyGo is now available worldwide
  4. Futurewhiz, parent company of Squla and WRTS, acquired by NPM Capital
  5. Leerplatforms Squla en WRTS bundelen krachten, Emerce
  6. WRTS joins together with Squla, Futurewhiz press release

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Futurewhiz B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 1101 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Chamber of Commerce
KvK 32144948, Futurewhiz B.V.
VAT ID
NL820246657B01
Trade names
StudyGo, Squla
Trademarks
WRTS wordmark filed 4 October 2019, StudyGo word and figurative mark 13 May 2025
Parent
Infinitas Learning, an NPM Capital portfolio company
B Corp
Certified 2020, recertified 2025 with 87.9 points

StudyGo vs StudySmarter, Knowunity and others

StudyGo StudySmarter Knowunity Quizlet StuDocu Brainly
Founded 2005, as WRTS20172019200520132009, Kraków
Headquarters AmsterdamMunichBerlinSan FranciscoAmsterdamKraków and New York
Model Free practice, Plus, Premium and Pro subscriptionsFree with ads, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Pro subscriptionFree with ads, Quizlet PlusFree, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
Yearly plan, App Store No in-app plan; Plus €131.88 on the web (NL)€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)$44.99 (US)$79.99 (US)$39.99 (US)
App Store rating 4.4 NL (2.2K)4.5 DE (9K)4.6 DE (60K)4.8 US (1.1M)4.8 US (6K)4.7 US (284K)

Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.

Alternatives to StudyGo

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other study tools companies

All 13 study tools companies

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StudyGo FAQ

Partly. Students up to 18 learn vocabulary and key terms for free. Practice tests, videos, tutors and the AI tutor need a paid plan. Users aged 19 and over always need a paid plan, and teachers use StudyGo for free.

In the Netherlands on 6 October 2026: Plus €10.99 a month on a yearly plan, Premium €12.99 and Pro €29.99. Plus and Premium also come per 3 months, at €14.99 and €16.99 a month. Pro costs €44.99 per single month.

Yes. WRTS was renamed StudyGo on 25 July 2023. The Android app still uses the package name nl.wrts.mobiel, and Trustpilot lists StudyGo under www.wrts.nl.

Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam, which also runs Squla and scoyo. Futurewhiz is part of Infinitas Learning, owned by NPM Capital. Jeroen Munk is CEO of Futurewhiz.

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