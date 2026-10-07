About Chordify

Chordify is a Dutch company from Groningen that shows the chords of a song in sync with the music. A user searches YouTube, pastes a SoundCloud link or uploads an audio file, and Chordify’s neural networks detect the chords and the beat. The player shows chord diagrams for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin, and Premium adds transpose, capo, tempo, loop, MIDI and PDF export. On chordify.net in the EU, Basic costs €4 a month or €24 a year, Premium €6 or €36, and Premium Plus €8 or €48; a free account plays up to 4 songs. The US App Store shows 4.7 from 33,746 ratings, and Trustpilot shows 4.8 from 2,191 reviews.

Chordify turns a song into a chord sheet that plays along with the audio. The user picks a song from YouTube, SoundCloud or their own files. Chordify detects the chords and the beat, and shows each beat as a square with the chord to play. A cursor moves over the squares while the song or the YouTube video plays.

Bas de Haas, Dion ten Heggeler, Gijs Bekenkamp and Tijmen Ruizendaal founded Chordify in 2013. They had played in bands together and wanted to apply research on automatic chord recognition. They built the first algorithm and player at hackathon weekends and launched at the Eurosonic festival in Groningen in 2013 with a rooftop concert on the Grote Markt.

Chordify B.V. has its headquarters in Groningen and a second office in Utrecht. The careers page lists 53 people from over 12 nationalities, including music information retrieval researchers and a guitar education expert. Since 2024 the Premium Plus plan adds a guitar Toolkit with a tuner, a chord trainer and live chord detection.