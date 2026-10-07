- songs in the catalogue, according to Chordify
- 36M
- instruments: guitar, piano, ukulele, mandolin
- 4
- Premium for a year on chordify.net, EU
- €36
- on the App Store in the US, 33.7K ratings
- 4.7
About Chordify
Chordify is a Dutch company from Groningen that shows the chords of a song in sync with the music. A user searches YouTube, pastes a SoundCloud link or uploads an audio file, and Chordify’s neural networks detect the chords and the beat. The player shows chord diagrams for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin, and Premium adds transpose, capo, tempo, loop, MIDI and PDF export. On chordify.net in the EU, Basic costs €4 a month or €24 a year, Premium €6 or €36, and Premium Plus €8 or €48; a free account plays up to 4 songs. The US App Store shows 4.7 from 33,746 ratings, and Trustpilot shows 4.8 from 2,191 reviews.
Chordify turns a song into a chord sheet that plays along with the audio. The user picks a song from YouTube, SoundCloud or their own files. Chordify detects the chords and the beat, and shows each beat as a square with the chord to play. A cursor moves over the squares while the song or the YouTube video plays.
Bas de Haas, Dion ten Heggeler, Gijs Bekenkamp and Tijmen Ruizendaal founded Chordify in 2013. They had played in bands together and wanted to apply research on automatic chord recognition. They built the first algorithm and player at hackathon weekends and launched at the Eurosonic festival in Groningen in 2013 with a rooftop concert on the Grote Markt.
Chordify B.V. has its headquarters in Groningen and a second office in Utrecht. The careers page lists 53 people from over 12 nationalities, including music information retrieval researchers and a guitar education expert. Since 2024 the Premium Plus plan adds a guitar Toolkit with a tuner, a chord trainer and live chord detection.
History
- 2013 Four ex-band members found Chordify and launch it at the Eurosonic festival in Groningen with a rooftop concert on the Grote Markt.
- 2014 The founders present the paper Chordify: Chord transcription for the masses at the Digital Humanities Benelux conference in The Hague in June.
- 2016 The iOS app goes live on the App Store on 11 September.
- 2020 Chordify researchers take part in the online ISMIR conference on music information retrieval in October.
- 2022 Chordify travels to SXSW in Austin with The New Dutch Wave in March.
- 2022 Launches Gituru, a chatbot guitar teacher, in May.
- 2023 Adds the mandolin as a fourth instrument on the website in June.
- 2023 Releases a beta of song lyrics in December.
- 2024 Introduces live chord detection in August and the guitar Toolkit on all platforms in September.
- 2026 Adds Polish as the eighth interface language in March and a Chords & Lyrics view in April.
Leadership
- BdH Bas de Haas CEO and co-founder
- DtH Dion ten Heggeler CBDO and co-founder
- GB Gijs Bekenkamp CMO and co-founder
- TR Tijmen Ruizendaal CTO and co-founder
- LV Leo Vissers CFO
The careers page lists 53 people. Sjoerd Tieleman is also listed as CTO. In 2014 José Pedro Magalhães co-wrote the first Chordify paper with the four founders.
Careersjobs.chordify.net
- Development2
- Engagement & Retention1
Perks
- Personal music budget
- Retirement plan
- Collective bonuses
- Free lunch in the offices
- Lease bike
- Courses and training
- Flexible and part-time work
How Chordify detects chords
- songs in the catalogue
- 36M
- longest video Chordify accepts
- 25 min
- songs a day on a free account in the iOS app
- 4
- Chord recognition
- Beat tracking
- Transpose by semitone
- Digital capo
- Tempo 50% to 200%
- Loop a section
- MIDI export, two versions
- PDF chord sheet
- Chord editor on the web
- Setlists
- Offline mode in the apps
- Do Re Mi or letter chord names
Instruments and song sources
Instruments with chord diagrams5
- Guitar
- Piano
- Ukulele
- Mandolin (website and Android)
- Left-handed guitar diagrams
Song sources5
- YouTube search
- YouTube links
- SoundCloud links
- Own MP3, MP4 or OGG files (Premium)
- Deezer links, unavailable on 7 October 2026
Toolkit, guitar only6
- Polyphonic tuner
- Chromatic tuner
- Alternate tunings
- Metronome with drumbeat
- Chord trainer
- Live chord detection
Chordify serves chords only, which for piano means one hand. It does not transcribe melodies, tabs or strumming patterns. Bass players can follow the root notes of the chords. The mandolin is missing in the iOS app.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Chordify player Search a song or paste a link, then play along. Each beat is a square with a chord label, and the cursor shows the current beat. Views: chord diagrams, chord overview and chords over lyrics. Web, iPhone and Android. Open chordify.net
- Toolkit Part of Premium Plus, for guitar. A polyphonic and chromatic tuner with 11 alternate tunings, a metronome with drumbeat, a chord trainer that listens and names the wrong string, and live chord detection through the microphone. Read about the Toolkit
- Song Lessons Guitar lessons for one song, split by verse and chorus. The app listens and completes a chord lesson after three correct strums. iOS app only. How Song Lessons work
- Gituru A separate iOS app from Chordify BV: a chatbot guitar teacher with a metronome and practice reminders. 4.5 from 938 ratings on the US App Store. App Store
- Premium for schools and teachers Teachers, schools and universities can buy several Premium subscriptions at a discount through the support team. School options
How much is Chordify?
- Basic €4/mo €4, billed monthly
- Basic yearly €2/mo €24 a year, billed yearly
- Premium €6/mo €6, billed monthly
- Premium yearly €3/mo €36 a year, billed yearly, 14-day money-back
- Premium Plus €8/mo €8, billed monthly
- €24 for the first year in October 2026 Premium Plus yearly €4/mo €48 a year, billed yearly
Is Chordify free?
Without an account the website plays 2 songs a day; the iOS app shows 3 and plays 1. A free account plays up to 4 songs, with ads and without MIDI, PDF or uploads. The Premium Demo channel opens all Premium features on a set of songs.
Prices on chordify.net/premium for a visitor in the EU, in euros, checked on 7 October 2026. During the October promotion Premium Plus cost €24 for the first year, then €48. The US App Store lists in-app items without plan names: monthly $8.00, $8.99 and $9.00, yearly $42.00 and $54.00. The terms mention lifetime plans. The price page shows none.
How to cancel ChordifyHelp center
- chordify.net ↗
- Log in and open the My Premium page
- Click Manage subscription
- Click Unsubscribe
- iOS app ↗
- Tap the Settings icon in the top left corner of the home screen
- Scroll down and tap your subscription information
- Cancel in the App Store screen that opens
- Android app ↗
- Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner of the home screen
- Scroll down and tap your subscription information
- Cancel in Google Play
- Monthly and yearly plans renew for the same period until cancelled.
- Premium features stay until the end of the paid period.
- After a discounted period the normal price applies at renewal.
- Invoices for web purchases are under My Premium, Billings & Payments.
Refund rules
- Money-back
- New customers on a yearly or lifetime plan bought on the website get a full refund on request within 14 days.
- After 14 days
- No refunds, no partial refunds and no refunds for monthly plans. An upgrade loses the money-back guarantee.
- EU
- The terms say the buyer waives the statutory right of withdrawal when the subscription starts.
- App Store
- Chordify cannot refund Apple purchases. The refund request goes to Apple through Report a Problem.
From the Chordify help center and terms and conditions, checked on 7 October 2026.
Chordify for teachers and schoolsAsk support
- 01Teachers at schools, colleges and universities can buy several Premium subscriptions at a discount.
- 02Independent music teachers can buy bulk Premium for their students.
- 03The support team arranges the package by email at support@chordify.net.
- 04Gift subscriptions come as a voucher code.
No public price for schools on 7 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebsiteChrome 50+, Firefox 41+, Edge 16+, Safari 10+; chord editing and Generate Lyrics only here
- iPhone and iPad4.7 on the App Store, US; Song Lessons only here
- Android4.2 on Google Play, 10M+ downloads, Editors’ Choice
- Chrome extensionChordify Transpose changes the pitch of YouTube audio on desktop
- EmbedAn iframe player for websites and blogs
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 9.3.0, released 21 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 11 September 2016
- Requires
- iOS 16 or later, Android 8.0 or later
- Size
- 83.8 MB
- Age rating
- 13+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
- App Store categories
- Music, Education
- App interface languages
- English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish
- Price
- Free to download, ads and subscriptions inside
Is Chordify worth it?
What users like
- Chords come in the original key, so a user can start playing right away.Ching Neng Bin, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Any song comes up with its chord sequence, with no need to work it out by ear.William Murdoch, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Support answered an overpayment quickly and issued a credit.Chuck Groel, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 95% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,191 reviews
What users criticise
- A yearly plan renewed at a higher price than the discounted first year.Rick H., Trustpilot, June 2026
- There is no way to buy a single song; access needs a subscription.Ge Hu, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The 7-day trial in the app starts a subscription.Wayner Constantinoff, Trustpilot, May 2026
- Chordify detects chords only: no melodies, tabs or strumming patterns.Chordify help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. A free account plays up to 4 songs; Premium on chordify.net costs €6 a month or €36 a year in the EU.
Chordify reviews
-
“I love the original keys and the chords given. It helps me to get started straight away with my friends.”Ching Neng Bin · 4 October 2026 · App Store I love the original keys and the chords…
-
“I can dial up any song with ease without having to burst my brains to work out the chord sequence”William Murdoch · 23 September 2026 · App Store I have used Chordify for several years…
-
“By itself, things wouldn’t be bad, but on an annual auto-renewal, they don’t even honor the annual price.”Rick H. · 22 June 2026 · App Store Not honoring annual pricing structure upon renewal! Poor Customer Service.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@chordify.net
- Feedbackfeedback@chordify.net
- Advertisingadvertising@chordify.net
- Song removal for rights holdersretract@chordify.net
- Help centersupport.chordify.net
- Legal entity
- Chordify B.V., Stationsweg 3G, 9726 AC Groningen, the Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce (KvK)
- 60387238
- Legal form
- Besloten vennootschap (B.V.)
- VAT ID
- NL853888310B01
- Activity
- SBI/NACE 62.09, music technology services
- Annual accounts
- Filed for 2022 to 2025, the last on 27 March 2026
- Utrecht office
- Burgemeester Reigerstraat 89, 3581 KP Utrecht
Programs and documentsPremium Demo channelGift subscriptionsPremium for schoolsTerms and conditionsAbout and company details
Alternatives to Chordify
- Yousician🇫🇮 Finland Lessons from Helsinki for guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. The app listens and scores the playing. →
- flowkey🇩🇪 Germany A Berlin piano app with 1,500+ songs, a video of a pianist and full sheet music. Chordify gives only chords, one hand for piano. →
- Skoove🇩🇪 Germany Piano lessons from Berlin that listen through the microphone or MIDI and give feedback. →
- U Ultimate GuitarUnited States A catalogue of guitar, bass and ukulele chords, tabs and lyrics. 4.7 from 479K ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- C Chord aiUnited States An app from Nomad AI OÜ with AI chord recognition, beat tracking and lyrics for any song. 4.6 from 5.9K ratings on the US App Store. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other creative skills companies
- Domestika🇪🇸 Spain
- Yousician🇫🇮 Finland
- flowkey🇩🇪 Germany
- Skoove🇩🇪 Germany
- BBC Maestro🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- JustinGuitar🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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