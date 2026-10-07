About GoConqr

GoConqr is a Dublin website where students and teachers make flashcards, mind maps, quizzes, notes, slides and flowcharts and combine them into courses. Examtime Limited started it as ExamTime in 2011 and renamed it GoConqr in April 2015. The Basic account is free with ads and 50 MB of storage, and the paid Student and Teacher plans cost €1.08 and €1.42 a month, paid annually. Reviews on Capterra and G2 average 4.4 and 4.5, mostly from 2016–2018, while the 3 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. The Irish register shows Examtime Limited in voluntary liquidation since August 2025, and the site still runs and sells plans.

GoConqr is a set of online study tools in one account. Users make flashcards, mind maps, quizzes, notes, slides and flowcharts, keep them in subjects and combine them into courses. Public resources go into a shared library, and groups let members swap material and discuss it.

Dualta Moore, CEO of the Irish education software company SAMI, founded ExamTime in 2011. Its developers worked in Belfast, and the beta opened at the end of October 2012. In April 2015 ExamTime became GoConqr, launched iOS and Android apps and reported 1 million members, with 30,000 new sign-ups a week.

Examtime Limited runs the service under Irish law, according to the terms. The Irish register lists a resolution to wind up the company and the appointment of a liquidator on 21 August 2025. In October 2026 the site still works and the plans page still sells Student and Teacher plans. GoConqr says its Microsoft Teams app is no longer actively supported, and we found no current listing on the App Store or Google Play.