- members, according to the GoConqr homepage
- 10M+
- learning resources in the library, homepage figure
- 25M
- a month for the Student plan, paid annually
- €1.08
- on Capterra, 19 reviews
- 4.4
About GoConqr
GoConqr is a Dublin website where students and teachers make flashcards, mind maps, quizzes, notes, slides and flowcharts and combine them into courses. Examtime Limited started it as ExamTime in 2011 and renamed it GoConqr in April 2015. The Basic account is free with ads and 50 MB of storage, and the paid Student and Teacher plans cost €1.08 and €1.42 a month, paid annually. Reviews on Capterra and G2 average 4.4 and 4.5, mostly from 2016–2018, while the 3 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. The Irish register shows Examtime Limited in voluntary liquidation since August 2025, and the site still runs and sells plans.
GoConqr is a set of online study tools in one account. Users make flashcards, mind maps, quizzes, notes, slides and flowcharts, keep them in subjects and combine them into courses. Public resources go into a shared library, and groups let members swap material and discuss it.
Dualta Moore, CEO of the Irish education software company SAMI, founded ExamTime in 2011. Its developers worked in Belfast, and the beta opened at the end of October 2012. In April 2015 ExamTime became GoConqr, launched iOS and Android apps and reported 1 million members, with 30,000 new sign-ups a week.
Examtime Limited runs the service under Irish law, according to the terms. The Irish register lists a resolution to wind up the company and the appointment of a liquidator on 21 August 2025. In October 2026 the site still works and the plans page still sells Student and Teacher plans. GoConqr says its Microsoft Teams app is no longer actively supported, and we found no current listing on the App Store or Google Play.
History
- 2011 Dualta Moore founds ExamTime in Ireland, with a development team in Belfast.
- 2012 ExamTime opens its beta at the end of October, with trial users in 60 countries.
- 2013 ExamTime is a finalist for Best Education Startup at the Europas in Berlin. 15 people work on it in Dublin and Belfast.
- 2015 ExamTime becomes GoConqr in April and launches iOS and Android apps.
- 2015 GoConqr reports 1 million members, 40 million learning sessions and 30,000 sign-ups a week.
- 2016 Examtime Limited in Ireland takes control of Examtime Limited in the UK on 1 July, according to the register data on OpenCorporates.
- 2018 The GOCONQR trademark is registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office on 6 February.
- 2024 ExamTime Ltd updates the Microsoft 365 app attestation for the GoConqr Teams app in October.
- 2025 Shareholders resolve to wind up Examtime Limited, and a liquidator is appointed on 21 August.
- 2026 The site still sells Student and Teacher plans. The information pages carry a VectorLogic copyright line.
How GoConqr works
- creation tools in one account
- 7
- media storage on the free Basic plan
- 50 MB
- subject filters in the library
- 56
- Flashcards
- Mind Maps
- Quizzes
- Notes
- Slides
- Flowcharts
- Course Builder
- Study Planner
- Subjects for organising resources
- Public library
- Public and private groups
- Private resources on paid plans
- Copy and edit other authors’ resources
- SmartLinks and SmartEmbeds
- Reports on resources and courses
- Campus with certificates
Library subjects
School and university15
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Mathematics
- English
- French
- German
- Spanish
- History
- Geography
- Economics
- Computer Science
- ICT
- Psychology
- Sociology
Professional9
- Business
- Accounting
- Law
- Marketing
- Project Management
- Public Relations
- Engineering
- Construction
- Hospitality and tourism
Health7
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Pharmacy
- Public Health
- First Aid
- Veterinary Medicine
- Child Care
A selection from the 56 subject filters of the GoConqr library on 7 October 2026. Members create the resources, so depth differs by subject.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Flashcards Cards with text and images. Users rate and shuffle cards, hide the ones they know and share decks with classmates. Features
- Mind Maps Maps of linked concepts for a topic overview, an essay plan or a curriculum outline. Features
- Quizzes Tests that show what a user knows and what is left to learn. Users compare results with earlier attempts. Features
- Notes and Slides Notes in a template with images, video and other GoConqr resources embedded. Slides gather resources, links and videos in one study deck. Learn more
- Courses The Course Builder puts resources in order, adds directions and sets minimum progress before the next step. Features
- Groups and Library Public and private groups for sharing resources and discussion. The library holds the public resources members create. Library
- Campus A space for a school or company with its own users, groups, announcements, course certificates and performance reports. GoConqr invoices each Campus. What is Campus
How much is GoConqr?
- Basic €0/mo Free, with ads
- Lowest paid plan Student €1.08/mo about €13 a year, paid annually
- Teacher €1.42/mo about €17 a year, paid annually, with reports and SmartLinks
- Campus On invoice for 10 to 1,000+ users
Is GoConqr free?
Basic is free with ads: all tools, public resources, the library, groups and 50 MB of media storage. The plans table lists resource creation on Basic as 1, while the help center says Basic users create unlimited public resources.
Prices on goconqr.com/en/payments/compare on 7 October 2026, shown in euros and paid annually. The yearly totals are our calculation from the monthly figure. The paid subscription terms also mention monthly renewal, but the plans page shows yearly prices only. Card payments by Visa and Mastercard.
How to cancel GoConqrPaid subscription terms
- goconqr.com ↗
- Open Account, then Subscription and usage
- Choose Downgrade
- Select Downgrade on the Basic plan in the pricing table
- App Store or Google Play ↗
- Open the subscriptions of the store where you paid
- Cancel the GoConqr subscription there
- The paid plan stays active until the end of the billing period, then the account moves to Basic.
- Closing the account is a separate step: the Cancel Account button in the Account section.
- After closing, the data in the account is no longer accessible.
- GoConqr may delete accounts that are closed or dormant for six months or more.
Refund rules
- Refunds in the terms
- Fees are non-refundable unless GoConqr fails to deliver the service. No refunds or credits for unused periods.
- Refund policy page
- GoConqr would refund a yearly renewal charge if you meant to cancel, and looks at other cases one by one at support@goconqr.com.
- Cooling-off period
- The terms say there is none, because the service starts at once.
- Price changes
- At least 14 days notice before the renewal date, with the option to downgrade.
- Disputes
- Irish law and the courts of Ireland.
From the GoConqr help center, the refund policy page and the paid subscription terms last updated on 9 June 2020, checked on 7 October 2026.
GoConqr for schools and companiesWhat is GoConqr Campus
- 01Campus admins add users, run Campus-only groups and post announcements.
- 02Reports track each user’s results on courses, quizzes and other content.
- 03Course certificates appear on the user’s profile.
- 04SmartLinks share content with people who have no GoConqr account.
- 05Licences come in four sizes: 10–50, 50–250, 250–1,000 and 1,000+ users.
Campus is configured per institution and invoiced. GoConqr says it is available to users already on the Teacher plan. Contact sales@goconqr.com.
Ratings
Is GoConqr worth it?
What users like
- Many tools are free, from courses to flashcards and flowcharts.Senior HR manager, Capterra, June 2018
- Students built quizzes and study tools for each other.Coordinadora de Desarrollo, Capterra, January 2018
- Teachers find creating resources quick to learn.Patrick B., teacher, Capterra, September 2016
- Paid plans start at €1.08 a month, paid annually.GoConqr plans page
What users criticise
- Pop-ups ask free users to subscribe every few minutes.Trustpilot review, April 2021
- A quiz ended without showing answers or a score.Nancera Moreau, Trustpilot, April 2024
- The mind map tool hung and work was lost.Viswanath H., Capterra, September 2016
- The flowchart maker is less polished than other tools.Senior HR manager, Capterra, June 2018
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Capterra reviews date from 2016, and Trustpilot has 3 reviews, none in the last 12 months.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@goconqr.com
- General and data protectioncontactus@goconqr.com
- Campus salessales@goconqr.com
- FeedbackFeedback form
- Legal entity
- Examtime Limited, trading as GoConqr, Strata Financial, 3 Harmony Court, Harmony Row, Dublin 2, Ireland
- Company number
- CRO 495899, Ireland
- Status
- Liquidation, resolution to wind up and liquidator appointed 21 August 2025
- Address in the terms
- 6a Carrickbrennan Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin
- VAT number
- 9779563V
- Last annual return
- 30 May 2024, with accounts for 2023
- Trademark
- GOCONQR, US Patent and Trademark Office, 6 February 2018
- Data location
- Ireland, for the Teams app, publisher attestation
Alternatives to GoConqr
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for university and school students, from Munich. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor, from Berlin. →
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands Vocabulary practice, practice tests and tutors for Dutch secondary school students, from Amsterdam. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcard study sets, listed by G2 as the top alternative, 4.5 from 291 reviews. A US company. ↗
- AnkiUnited States A flashcard tool listed by G2 as an alternative, 4.6 from 34 reviews. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands
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