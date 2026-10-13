About Cognito

Cognito is a British revision website for KS3, GCSE, A-Level, IB and AP students, run by Cognito Education Limited from Tewkesbury. It started with a YouTube channel of science and maths video lessons, and the channel has 1.36 million subscribers. Video lessons and revision notes are free on every subject, while quizzes, flashcards and exam questions have a weekly cap on the free plan. Cognito Pro removes the caps for £9.99 a month, and schools pay £10 per student a year plus VAT. Students sign in at cognito.org/login with Google or with an email address.

Cognito publishes video lessons, revision notes, quizzes, flashcards and exam-style questions for school exams. A student picks a qualification and an exam board, and Cognito shows only the topics on that specification. Videos cover GCSE sciences, GCSE maths and A-Level biology. Other subjects have written notes, quizzes, flashcards and exam questions. Written answers get AI feedback against the mark scheme.

Amadeus Carnegie registered Cognito Education Limited in England on 13 November 2017 and is its director. The YouTube channel @Cognitoedu opened on 24 December 2017. Its description says the team makes video lessons for science and maths that give a concise run through of the exam content. The channel lists 544 videos and 110.7 million views. The company files accounts from Tewkesbury and reported an average of 10 employees in the year to November 2025.

The website runs at cognito.org. The old address cognitoedu.org redirects there, and the support email still uses it. In spring 2025 Cognito put weekly limits on free quizzes and exam questions, and many students complained on Trustpilot during the GCSE exam season. In October 2026 Cognito rebuilt GCSE biology, chemistry and physics with new notes and quizzes for ten exam boards. Schools can buy licences that give all students Pro access.