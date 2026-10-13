- students, according to Cognito
- 1M+
- YouTube subscribers on 13 October 2026
- 1.36m
- courses across 10 UK and international exam boards
- 300+
- a month for Cognito Pro, one student
- £9.99
About Cognito
Cognito is a British revision website for KS3, GCSE, A-Level, IB and AP students, run by Cognito Education Limited from Tewkesbury. It started with a YouTube channel of science and maths video lessons, and the channel has 1.36 million subscribers. Video lessons and revision notes are free on every subject, while quizzes, flashcards and exam questions have a weekly cap on the free plan. Cognito Pro removes the caps for £9.99 a month, and schools pay £10 per student a year plus VAT. Students sign in at cognito.org/login with Google or with an email address.
Cognito publishes video lessons, revision notes, quizzes, flashcards and exam-style questions for school exams. A student picks a qualification and an exam board, and Cognito shows only the topics on that specification. Videos cover GCSE sciences, GCSE maths and A-Level biology. Other subjects have written notes, quizzes, flashcards and exam questions. Written answers get AI feedback against the mark scheme.
Amadeus Carnegie registered Cognito Education Limited in England on 13 November 2017 and is its director. The YouTube channel @Cognitoedu opened on 24 December 2017. Its description says the team makes video lessons for science and maths that give a concise run through of the exam content. The channel lists 544 videos and 110.7 million views. The company files accounts from Tewkesbury and reported an average of 10 employees in the year to November 2025.
The website runs at cognito.org. The old address cognitoedu.org redirects there, and the support email still uses it. In spring 2025 Cognito put weekly limits on free quizzes and exam questions, and many students complained on Trustpilot during the GCSE exam season. In October 2026 Cognito rebuilt GCSE biology, chemistry and physics with new notes and quizzes for ten exam boards. Schools can buy licences that give all students Pro access.
History
- 2017 Amadeus Carnegie registers Cognito Education Limited in England on 13 November.
- 2017 The Cognito YouTube channel opens on 24 December with science and maths video lessons.
- 2021 Cognito Education claims its Trustpilot profile in November.
- 2025 Cognito Pro is on sale next to the free plan. Students write about it on Trustpilot from March.
- 2025 Cognito limits free quizzes and exam questions in May and keeps video lessons free.
- 2025 Average headcount reaches 10 in the year to 30 November, up from 9.
- 2026 Cognito updates its terms in February. Pro bills monthly, every three months or yearly.
- 2026 The blog publishes comparisons with Tassomai, Save My Exams and Seneca, with Pro at £9.99 a month.
- 2026 A new refund policy in July adds a 14-day money-back guarantee for Pro.
- 2026 Cognito rebuilds GCSE biology, chemistry and physics for ten exam boards on 6 October.
- 2027 The legacy GCSE science courses close in summer 2027, according to Cognito.
Leadership
- AC Amadeus Carnegie Director
- TM Tom Mercer Writer of the Cognito comparison guides
Companies House lists Amadeus Carnegie as the only director and Debbie Abbott as company secretary. Blog posts are signed by Amadeus Carnegie, Tom Mercer, Emily Clark and Jono Ellis.
How Cognito teaches
- exam boards in the new GCSE science courses
- 10
- question types in the new quizzes
- 6
- one-page cheat sheets
- 89
- Content filtered by exam board, tier and pathway
- Video timestamps by specification
- Spaced repetition and interleaving
- Build your own quiz across topics
- Step-by-step hints for calculations
- AI feedback on written answers
- XP and progress tracking
- Works in any phone or desktop browser
Levels, subjects and exam boards at Cognito
GCSE, science and maths5
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Combined science
- Maths
GCSE, other subjects14
- Business studies
- Computer science
- Design and technology
- Economics
- English language
- English literature
- Food and nutrition
- French
- Geography
- History
- Physical education
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Spanish
GCSE science exam boards10
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR A Gateway
- OCR B Twenty First Century
- WJEC
- CCEA
- Cambridge IGCSE
- Edexcel IGCSE
- OxfordAQA International GCSE
- SQA National 5
A-Level16
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Maths
- Further maths
- English language
- English literature
- Business studies
- Computer science
- Economics
- Geography
- History
- PE
- Psychology
- Religious studies
- Sociology
KS39
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Maths
- Computer science
- English
- Geography
- History
- Religious education
IB, AP and entrance exams4
- IB: chemistry, physics, business management, economics, geography, history, psychology
- AP: 38 courses, from biology and calculus to world history
- US middle school sciences
- Entrance exams from 7+ to 16+, including 11+
Course lists from cognito.org/courses on 13 October 2026. Video lessons cover GCSE sciences, GCSE maths and A-Level biology, according to Cognito. Other subjects have written notes and practice.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Video lessons Animated lessons for GCSE sciences, GCSE maths and A-Level biology. Each subtopic page shows the video with its notes, and timestamps mark the parts for each exam board, tier and pathway. Find a course
- Quizzes Every GCSE science subtopic has a quiz with multiple choice, typed answers, missing words, matching and reordering. Calculation questions give step-by-step hints. GCSE science courses
- Flashcards Ready-made decks for each subtopic, plus decks students build across topics. Cognito uses spaced repetition and interleaving to decide which cards come back. How it works
- Exam questions and AI marking Exam-style questions and past papers with typed answers. Students self-mark against the mark scheme or use AI marking. Exam practice
- Cheat sheets 89 one-page topic posters for GCSE biology, chemistry, physics, English literature and history. Cheat sheets
- Cognito for schools School-wide licences with Pro access for every student, free teacher accounts and a teacher dashboard. Cognito sets up the accounts from a student list. Schools
How much is Cognito?
- Free £0/mo Free, videos and notes, weekly cap on practice
- Individual Cognito Pro £9.99/mo £9.99 a month, one student, all subjects, no caps
- School licence £10 per student a year + VAT minimum £1,000 + VAT for up to 100 students, runs to 31 August
Is Cognito free?
The free plan includes every video lesson and every set of revision notes. Quizzes, flashcards and exam questions are free up to a weekly limit. Pro has a 14-day money-back guarantee by email.
Prices for the UK in pounds on 13 October 2026. The Pro price comes from Cognito’s own comparison pages from January to March 2026. The terms allow monthly, three-monthly and annual billing, but Cognito does not publish the three-monthly or annual price. School prices from cognito.org/schools, without VAT.
How to cancel Cognito ProRefund policy
- Account settings ↗
- Sign in at cognito.org
- Open the account menu and choose Manage Subscription
- Cancel the plan
- Refund by email ↗
- Email hello@cognitoedu.org within 14 days of the payment
- Cognito refunds the payment in full
- Pro access stays until the end of the paid billing period.
- Cognito has no pause option. Progress stays saved after cancelling.
- To switch between monthly and annual billing, cancel and subscribe again.
- Some international orders go through Paddle, which acts as reseller.
Refund rules
- All Pro customers
- Full refund within 14 days of payment. After that, prorated refunds case by case.
- UK and EEA
- Statutory right to cancel within 14 days, less the time already used if the subscription started at once.
From the Cognito refund policy of July 2026, the FAQ and the terms of February 2026, checked on 13 October 2026.
Cognito for schoolsRegister interest
- 01Every student on the licence gets Pro features, and teacher accounts are free.
- 02Teachers see which topics students covered and their quiz scores.
- 03The school sends a template with first name, last name and school email for each student, and Cognito creates the accounts in 1 to 2 working days.
- 04Licences run to 31 August. Schools that sign up after 1 March pay half price.
- 05Payment by bank transfer, card or purchase order. Pupil Premium funding can be used, according to Cognito.
£10 per student a year plus VAT, minimum order £1,000 plus VAT for up to 100 students, on 13 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebPhone, tablet and desktop browsers
- Google sign-inContinue with Google on the login page
- Email sign-inEmail address and password
- YouTubeFree video lessons on @Cognitoedu
Is Cognito worth it?
What students and parents like
- A student says Cognito was the best GCSE and A-Level revision source they used.Sharon, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A student praises the clear videos and notes for GCSE science and English.Katy, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A parent writes that Cognito cancelled a forgotten subscription within 24 hours and refunded the last month.Anonymous user, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A student says the XP and streak system kept them revising every day.sedo, Trustpilot, September 2026
What students and parents criticise
- A student saw different Pro prices on different accounts.Wojtek Pontes, Trustpilot, April 2026
- A parent says it was easy to miss that Pro renews as a subscription.victoria turnbull, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Students complain about the weekly cap on free questions, added in May 2025 before GCSE exams.erin, Trustpilot, May 2025
- A student could not sign in with Google.Ethan Bradbury, Trustpilot, April 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. 88% of the 532 Trustpilot reviews give 5 stars. Most 1-star and 2-star reviews date from May 2025, when Cognito limited free practice. Cognito has not invited customers to review recently, according to Trustpilot.
Cognito reviews
-
“The best GCSE and A Level revision source I’ve used without a doubt”Sharon · 9 October 2026 · App Store The best GCSE and A Level revision…
-
“Excellent for GCSE science and English, very clear videos and notes!”Katy · 31 August 2026 · App Store Excellent
-
“Didn’t even let me sign in with Google even though it worked before”Ethan Bradbury · 17 April 2026 · App Store Didn’t even let me sign in with Google
-
“Pricing is inconsistent and awfully high”Wojtek Pontes · 10 April 2026 · App Store Pricing is inconsistent and awfully high
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Emailhello@cognitoedu.org
- Contact pagecognito.org/contact
- SchoolsRegister interest for a school licence
- Legal entity
- Cognito Education Limited, Merretts Court Rear, 137 High Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5JR, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 11059446, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 13 November 2017
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85310, general secondary education
- Average employees
- 10 in the year to 30 November 2025
Alternatives to Cognito
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, with a Premium plan, from London. →
- Save My Exams🇬🇧 United Kingdom Exam-board revision notes, questions and past papers for GCSE to A Level, IB and AP, from about £48 a year. →
- Tassomai🇬🇧 United Kingdom Daily adaptive quizzes for GCSE and KS3 that schools buy and families can subscribe to. →
- GCSEPod🇬🇧 United Kingdom Short GCSE video lessons, quizzes and assignments, sold to secondary schools. →
- Up Learn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online A Level and GCSE courses with video lessons and a money-back grade guarantee, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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