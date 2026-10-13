About CPOMS

CPOMS is a Skipton company that makes software for recording safeguarding and child protection concerns in schools. Its main product, CPOMS StudentSafe, lets staff log concerns on a computer or phone and passes them to the safeguarding team. Staff log in at apps.cpoms.net with their full school email address and a password they set themselves. CPOMS says more than 20,000 schools and settings worldwide use it. The US school safety company Raptor Technologies has owned CPOMS since October 2021.

CPOMS sells web software that schools use to record child protection, safeguarding, pastoral and welfare concerns. A member of staff logs a concern on a desktop, on a phone or through an anonymous QR code. CPOMS stamps every record with the time, date and user. The concern goes to the safeguarding leads, who can turn it into a case, assign tasks to staff and report across a school or a trust. With consent, a pupil’s child protection history can move with the pupil to a new school.

CPOMS started in 2011. The current company, CPOMS Systems Limited, was registered in England and Wales on 27 November 2017, with its office at Acorn Business Park in Skipton. ECI Partners invested in 2018. In April 2020 CPOMS won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation, and ECI said then that over 12,000 schools used it, almost half of UK schools. CPOMS StaffSafe, a product for staff safeguarding records, launched in January 2020.

On 5 October 2021 Raptor Technologies of Houston announced that it had bought CPOMS, after new investment in Raptor from Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity. Raptor said then that over 14,000 schools used CPOMS. Rick Gardner is managing director of CPOMS. In 2026 CPOMS moved StaffSafe into StudentSafe, released a Staff App for iOS and Android and signed Kids Planet, a group of more than 290 nurseries.