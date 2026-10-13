CPOMS
Safeguarding and child protection recording software for schools and trusts.
- schools and settings, according to CPOMS
- 20,000+
- year CPOMS started, according to CPOMS
- 2011
- products on cpoms.co.uk
- 6
- Engage list price per primary school in a trust, G-Cloud 15
- £250
About CPOMS
CPOMS is a Skipton company that makes software for recording safeguarding and child protection concerns in schools. Its main product, CPOMS StudentSafe, lets staff log concerns on a computer or phone and passes them to the safeguarding team. Staff log in at apps.cpoms.net with their full school email address and a password they set themselves. CPOMS says more than 20,000 schools and settings worldwide use it. The US school safety company Raptor Technologies has owned CPOMS since October 2021.
CPOMS sells web software that schools use to record child protection, safeguarding, pastoral and welfare concerns. A member of staff logs a concern on a desktop, on a phone or through an anonymous QR code. CPOMS stamps every record with the time, date and user. The concern goes to the safeguarding leads, who can turn it into a case, assign tasks to staff and report across a school or a trust. With consent, a pupil’s child protection history can move with the pupil to a new school.
CPOMS started in 2011. The current company, CPOMS Systems Limited, was registered in England and Wales on 27 November 2017, with its office at Acorn Business Park in Skipton. ECI Partners invested in 2018. In April 2020 CPOMS won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation, and ECI said then that over 12,000 schools used it, almost half of UK schools. CPOMS StaffSafe, a product for staff safeguarding records, launched in January 2020.
On 5 October 2021 Raptor Technologies of Houston announced that it had bought CPOMS, after new investment in Raptor from Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity. Raptor said then that over 14,000 schools used CPOMS. Rick Gardner is managing director of CPOMS. In 2026 CPOMS moved StaffSafe into StudentSafe, released a Staff App for iOS and Android and signed Kids Planet, a group of more than 290 nurseries.
History
- 2011 CPOMS starts, according to its about page and ECI Partners.
- 2017 CPOMS Systems Limited is registered in England and Wales on 27 November, with its office in Skipton.
- 2018 ECI Partners invests in CPOMS.
- 2020 CPOMS StaffSafe launches in January as a second product for staff records.
- 2020 Wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation in April. ECI says over 12,000 schools use CPOMS.
- 2021 Raptor Technologies announces on 5 October that it has bought CPOMS. Raptor says over 14,000 schools use it.
- 2021 Raptor CEO Gray Hall and executives of Raptor, Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity join the board on 4 December.
- 2024 Richard John Gardner joins the board in August. John Wild, the former managing director, leaves it in September.
- 2026 StaffSafe moves into the StudentSafe platform as an add-on in April.
- 2026 Kids Planet Day Nurseries rolls out CPOMS across more than 290 nurseries, announced in April.
- 2026 Launches the CPOMS Staff App for iOS and Android in May.
- 2026 Connects StudentSafe with Medical Tracker in June and with Behaviour Smart and SCG Education in July.
Leadership
- RG Rick Gardner Managing director
- CN Chris Noell Chief product officer
- GH Gray Hall Director, CEO of Raptor Technologies
Roles from CPOMS news releases of 2026, the Raptor press release of October 2021 and Companies House. Former managing director John Wild left the board in September 2024.
How CPOMS StudentSafe works
- life of a first-password link
- 24 h
- encryption of stored data
- AES-256
- data hosting on Microsoft Azure
- UK
- Logging from desktop, phone or anonymous QR code
- Time, date and user stamps
- Custom categories, forms and alerts
- Role-based permissions
- Cases and Forms add-on
- Transfer of records to a new school
- Trust-wide reports and dashboards
- AI suggestions that staff review
- Multi-factor authentication for higher-level access
- MIS integration and a REST API
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- CPOMS StudentSafe Staff log safeguarding, wellbeing and attendance concerns, and safeguarding leads escalate them to cases, assign tasks and report across schools. Every record carries a time, date and user stamp. StudentSafe
- CPOMS StaffSafe Records staff safeguarding concerns, including low-level concerns, inside StudentSafe. Staff cannot see records about themselves. StaffSafe
- CPOMS Staff App Staff log a concern from an iPhone or Android phone with the same form as in StudentSafe. Photos and videos are not stored on the device. The app is included in the StudentSafe licence. Staff App
- CPOMS Engage Shares pupil safeguarding, pastoral and attendance records between schools, trusts and local authority teams under share contracts that set what is shared and for how long. Engage
- CPOMS Insight Power BI dashboards for multi-academy trusts with safeguarding, case and attendance data from all schools in the trust. Insight
- CPOMS VisitorSafe Visitor sign-in on a tablet for UK schools, with DBS status checks, watchlists, badges and staff sign-in. Visits can be logged in StudentSafe. VisitorSafe
How much is CPOMS?
- Engage, primary school in a trust £250 per setting £200 with the 20% education discount
- Engage, secondary or all-through school £375 per setting £300 with the 20% education discount
- Engage, PRU or alternative provision £625 per setting £500 with the 20% education discount
- Councils Engage, local authority up to 100 schools £39,995 full package, £31,996 with discount
- Engage, local authority 101 to 200 schools £49,995 full package, £39,996 with discount
- Engage, local authority 201+ schools £59,995 full package, £47,996 with discount
Is CPOMS free?
G-Cloud 15 lists no free trial. Customers who buy StudentSafe and StaffSafe together get a reduction on StaffSafe, according to the pricing page.
CPOMS does not publish prices on cpoms.co.uk and gives quotes through a form. The figures below are list prices for CPOMS Engage from the CPOMS pricing document on the UK government G-Cloud 15 marketplace, dated January 2026, in pounds. The document does not state the billing period or VAT. Educational buyers get 20% off these prices. Trusts pay per setting and get the trust-level CPOMS system free.
CPOMS for trusts and local authoritiesGet a quote
- 01Insight puts safeguarding, case and attendance data from every school in a trust on one dashboard.
- 02Engage lets local authority Early Help, MASH, SEND and social care teams see school safeguarding records that schools agree to share.
- 03CPOMS lists its software on the UK government G-Cloud 15 marketplace.
- 04Training, implementation meetings and webinars are included in the subscription, according to the G-Cloud listing.
Quotes on request. Engage list prices on G-Cloud 15 start at £250 per primary setting, January 2026.
Latest news
- 99% of schools log safeguarding referrals, 12.5% say data shapes decisions
- CPOMS partners with SCG Education to link school calls with safeguarding records
- CPOMS partners with Behaviour Smart
- CPOMS partners with Medical Tracker
- CPOMS launches Staff App for StudentSafe
- Kids Planet deploys CPOMS across 290+ nurseries
- CPOMS brings staff safeguarding into StudentSafe
- Raptor Technologies acquires CPOMS
Contacts and company data
- Phone01756 797766
- Help and supportCPOMS knowledge base and tickets
- Service statusstatus.raptortech.com
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- CPOMS Systems Limited, CPOMS House, Unit 7, Acorn Business Park, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 2UE, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 11084090, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 27 November 2017
- Status
- Active
- Controlling shareholder
- Oaktree Bidco Limited (11104840), 75% or more since 24 August 2023
- Nature of business
- SIC 62020, information technology consultancy activities
- VAT number
- GB 283 6761 68
Alternatives to CPOMS
- MyConcern🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding software from Tes Global of Sheffield, with student concerns, staff allegations and anonymous reporting in one system. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London for schools and trusts, part of The Key Group. CPOMS StudentSafe syncs pupil data from MIS systems. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from Bromley, with the MyChildAtSchool parent app. →
- Class Charts🇬🇧 United Kingdom Behaviour, attendance and seating plans for UK schools, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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