Tes
Teaching resources marketplace, school jobs board and school software.
- educators in the Tes community, according to Tes
- 13M+
- schools in over 100 countries work with Tes
- 25,000
- teaching resources on Tes Resources
- 900,000+
- jobs on Tes Jobs, 15 October 2026
- 5,673
About Tes
Tes is a British education company that started in 1910 as the Times Educational Supplement. Today it runs Tes Resources, a marketplace of more than 900,000 teaching resources, the Tes Jobs board for schools and Tes Magazine. It also sells school software for behaviour, safeguarding, timetabling, recruitment, payroll and school management. Tes Global Ltd is registered in Sheffield, and Onex Partners has owned the group since a deal agreed in December 2021. Teachers and schools log in at tes.com/login.
Tes has four parts. Tes Resources is a marketplace where teachers share free resources and sell paid ones. Tes Jobs lists vacancies from schools. Tes Magazine covers school news and research. Schools also buy Tes software, from Class Charts for behaviour to MyConcern for safeguarding and Tes Timetable.
The Times launched the Times Educational Supplement as a monthly insert on 6 September 1910. It became a separate paper in 1914 and a weekly in 1916. News International owned it from 1981 and sold it in 2005. Exponent, Charterhouse, TPG and Providence Equity Partners owned it after that. The company took the name Tes Global Limited in August 2014.
Tes opened its online jobs service in 2009 and an open resources marketplace in 2015. From 2016 it bought school software companies in the UK and Australia. In December 2021 Onex Partners V agreed to buy Tes from Providence. Rod Williams has been CEO since June 2020.
History
- 1910 The first Times Educational Supplement appears on 6 September as a monthly insert in The Times.
- 1914 Becomes a separate paper. It turns weekly in 1916.
- 1981 Rupert Murdoch’s News International becomes the owner.
- 2005 News International sells the business, then TSL Education, to Exponent. TechCrunch puts the price at £235 million.
- 2009 Tes opens its online recruitment service.
- 2013 TPG buys TSL Education from Charterhouse. Reuters reported a price of about £400 million.
- 2014 TSL Education Limited is renamed Tes Global Limited on 18 August.
- 2015 Launches an open resources marketplace and buys Hibernia College UK, renamed Tes Institute.
- 2016 Buys Edukey, the maker of Class Charts and Provision Map.
- 2019 Providence Equity Partners buys Tes Global from TPG, a deal announced in December 2018. Tes buys EduCare and Edval.
- 2021 Buys SchoolCloud. On 7 December Onex Partners V agrees to buy Tes from Providence.
- 2023–2025 Buys Teach Starter and The Safeguarding Company in 2023, Schrole in 2024 and Education Horizons in 2025.
Leadership
- RW Rod Williams Chief Executive Officer, since June 2020
- KW Kayleigh Wright Chief Financial Officer, since April 2024
- CK Camila Kill Chief Technology Officer, joined in 2026
- ML Max Lienard Chief Product and Transformation Officer
- NR Neil Robinson Chief Revenue Officer, since September 2025
- JS Jo Skelton Human Resources Director
Roles as listed on the Tes about page on 15 October 2026.
How selling on Tes Resources works
- royalty on the price before VAT
- 60–80%
- price range for a resource
- £1–£300
- minimum balance to withdraw
- £10
- Bronze tier: 60% on sales up to £999.99 in 12 months
- Silver tier: 70% from £1,000
- Gold tier: 80% from £6,000
- Tier recalculated each month
- 20p or 20c fee on resources under £3 or $3
- School licence at 3.5 times the price
- Prices in GBP or USD
- One withdrawal a week
- Sellers must be 18 or over
- Free resources under Creative Commons
Resource hubs
School stages4
- Early years: 84,427 resources
- Primary: 360,425
- Secondary: 688,688
- Special needs: 22,490
Collections4
- Digital citizenship
- Primary national tests
- STEAM
- Elements
Country sites7
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Australia
- Ireland
- Canada
- New Zealand
- International
Counts from tes.com/teaching-resources on 15 October 2026. A resource can sit in more than one hub, so the hubs add up to more than the 900,000+ total.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Tes Resources More than 900,000 lessons, worksheets and schemes of work made by teachers. Many are free. Paid resources cost £1 to £300, and authors keep 60% to 80% of the price before VAT. Browse resources
- Tes Jobs Teaching and support staff vacancies from schools in England, Scotland, Wales, Australia and international schools, with filters by subject, position and school type. Search jobs
- Staff Management A yearly subscription for schools with unlimited job adverts on tes.com, an applicant tracking system, safeguarding training, CPD courses and wellbeing surveys. Basic, Enhanced and Premium tiers differ in advert visibility. Staff Management
- Class Charts Classroom software for behaviour points, seating plans, homework and messages to parents, with apps for parents and students. Class Charts
- MyConcern and Safeguarding Training MyConcern records safeguarding and wellbeing concerns and their case history. Tes Safeguarding Training has more than 80 online courses for staff. MyConcern
- Tes Magazine School news, leadership and teaching research on the web and in a free iPhone app. A free account opens 3 full articles a month. Subscribe
- Timetable, MIS and finance Tes Timetable, Parents’ Meetings, Room Booking, Clubs and Events, the Engage and SEQTA school information systems, EduPay payroll and BPS budget planning. Software for schools
How much is Tes?
- Quarterly €9/mo €27 a quarter, billed every 3 months Base monthly price
- Most popular Annual €6.50/mo €78 a year, billed yearly Save 28% vs Quarterly
- Staff Plan Custom for schools and trusts
Is Tes free?
A free Tes account opens 3 full magazine articles a month and the free resources on Tes Resources.
Tes Magazine prices on tes.com/store on 15 October 2026, shown in euros for Europe, including VAT where it applies. The page showed an introductory offer: €5.75 a month or €69 for the first year on the Annual plan, €6.90 a month or €20.70 for the first quarter on the Quarterly plan. Tes may raise the price at renewal by up to CPI plus 3%. Tes software for schools is priced on a quote.
How to cancel Tes MagazineMagazine terms
- Tes Magazine subscription ↗
- Cancel the renewal at least 48 hours before the renewal date
- Write to help@tes.com if you have a problem
- Access to paid content ends when the subscription ends
- Subscriptions renew for the same term unless you cancel.
- Tes gives no cooling-off period, because access starts as soon as you pay.
- Paid resources on Tes Resources are refunded only in exceptional cases, with a claim within 48 hours of purchase.
Refund rules
- Magazine refunds
- No cooling-off refund. If Tes ends a subscription, it gives 30 days’ notice and a pro rata refund.
- Price changes
- Tes may raise the price from the next payment by up to UK CPI plus 3%.
- Resource refunds
- Only for IP infringement, an unfixable technical fault, a resource not as described, or offensive content.
- Disputes
- Resources terms follow the law of England and Wales.
From the Tes Magazine terms of 14 August 2024 and the Tes Resources additional terms of 5 November 2025, checked on 15 October 2026.
Tes for schoolsSoftware for schools
- 01Staff Management bundles unlimited job adverts on tes.com, an applicant tracking system, safeguarding training, CPD and wellbeing surveys.
- 02Schools can also pay per advert: a basic job advert or an attraction campaign with 2 weeks of sponsored placement and email alerts.
- 03Tes says 94% of UK teachers who look for jobs online use Tes.
- 04Safeguarding, behaviour, SEND, timetabling, payroll and MIS products connect through Tes360.
Prices are not published. Schools ask Tes for a quote.
Apps and ratings
- WebResources, jobs, magazine and school software at tes.com
- Tes Magazine appiPhone, free to download, since June 2025
- Class Charts appsSeparate apps for parents and students
- Tes360Connects data from Tes school products
Is Tes worth it?
What users like
- Uploading files is easy, and the help team solves problems quickly.Dee Tee, Trustpilot, February 2024
- The Tes Magazine app has 4.7 stars from 250 ratings in the UK.App Store, UK
What users criticise
- A £94 resource had poorly structured slides and no preview before purchase.Jed Latif, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Tes removed the forums, and refunds on resources were hard to get.Rhys, Trustpilot, June 2026
- 75% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 80 reviews
- Tes does not guarantee the quality of resources and refunds them only in exceptional cases.Tes Resources terms
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Recent 1-star reviews on Trustpilot mention paid resources, refunds and customer service. Some 5-star reviews on the page describe other businesses, such as Tesco.
Tes reviews
-
“I purchased this resource for £94 and was extremely disappointed with the quality.”Jed Latif · 4 September 2026 · App Store Paid resource
-
“they forgot that the website is supposed to be about the teaching community and profession.”Rhys · 16 June 2026 · App Store TES used to be quite a good platform
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Tes Global Ltd, Building 3, St Paul’s Place, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JE, England
- Company number
- 02017289, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 7 May 1986
- Former names
- TSL Education Limited (1999–2014), The Times Supplements Limited (1986–1999)
- Parent
- TSL Education SPV 2 Limited, 75% or more of shares, since 31 August 2016
- Resources operator
- Tes Education Resources Ltd
- Accounts year
- Ends 31 August
Alternatives to Tes
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England. →
- Classroom Secrets🇬🇧 United Kingdom Primary teaching resources and schemes of work from Halifax. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A management information system for UK schools, an option next to Tes Engage. →
- CPOMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding and child protection recording, an option next to MyConcern. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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