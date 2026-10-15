About Tes

Tes is a British education company that started in 1910 as the Times Educational Supplement. Today it runs Tes Resources, a marketplace of more than 900,000 teaching resources, the Tes Jobs board for schools and Tes Magazine. It also sells school software for behaviour, safeguarding, timetabling, recruitment, payroll and school management. Tes Global Ltd is registered in Sheffield, and Onex Partners has owned the group since a deal agreed in December 2021. Teachers and schools log in at tes.com/login.

Tes has four parts. Tes Resources is a marketplace where teachers share free resources and sell paid ones. Tes Jobs lists vacancies from schools. Tes Magazine covers school news and research. Schools also buy Tes software, from Class Charts for behaviour to MyConcern for safeguarding and Tes Timetable.

The Times launched the Times Educational Supplement as a monthly insert on 6 September 1910. It became a separate paper in 1914 and a weekly in 1916. News International owned it from 1981 and sold it in 2005. Exponent, Charterhouse, TPG and Providence Equity Partners owned it after that. The company took the name Tes Global Limited in August 2014.

Tes opened its online jobs service in 2009 and an open resources marketplace in 2015. From 2016 it bought school software companies in the UK and Australia. In December 2021 Onex Partners V agreed to buy Tes from Providence. Rod Williams has been CEO since June 2020.