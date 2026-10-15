About ParentMail

ParentMail is a UK app and website that schools use to send messages, forms and payment requests to parents. Parents log in at pmx.parentmail.co.uk or in the free IRIS ParentMail app, after the school sends them a registration link. The company started in 2001, and IRIS Software Group bought it in October 2017. IRIS says more than 3,000 schools and 1 million parents use it. Schools pay for modules on a quote, and parents pay nothing to use the app.

ParentMail puts school messages, consent forms, parents’ evening bookings and payments in one parent account. The school sends a message once, and ParentMail delivers it by app, email or text. Parents top up dinner money, book school meals and clubs, pay for trips and report absences. The school chooses which modules to buy, so parents see only those.

ParentMail was formed in 2001 and was the first UK service of its kind, according to IRIS. The company behind it, 123Comms Limited, was registered on 7 December 2001 as Peoplewiz Limited and took the name 123Comms in December 2012. Its registered office was in Peterborough. Paul Hughes was CEO in 2017, when ParentMail had more than 4,500 organisations and 4.5 million parents on it.

IRIS Software Group bought ParentMail on 4 October 2017 and renamed it IRIS ParentMail. From October 2022 parents began moving to IRIS Identity accounts. In February 2023 card payments moved from Pay360 to Barclays. In January 2024 Leonard Green & Partners took a co-controlling stake in IRIS next to Hg. The same year the app added Apple Pay, Google Pay and automatic top-ups. 123Comms Limited was struck off in April 2025.