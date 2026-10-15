Senso
Classroom management, web filtering and online safety monitoring for school devices.
- schools worldwide, according to Senso
- 10,000
- Class Cloud per device a year
- £3.00
- average employees in 2024, Companies House accounts
- 45
- year Renato Software Limited was registered
- 2015
About Senso
Senso.cloud is software for school devices from Renato Software Limited of Nottingham. Teachers use Class Cloud to see and control student screens, IT teams manage devices with Network Cloud, and safeguarding leads get alerts from Safeguard Cloud and a web filter. Staff log in at app.senso.cloud for Portal V2 or at portal.senso.cloud for Portal V1. Senso publishes prices in pounds per device a year: £3.00 for Class Cloud, £4.50 for Safeguard Cloud and £6.50 for the full Enterprise Cloud bundle. Senso says 10,000 schools worldwide use it.
Senso.cloud runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud and works with Windows, ChromeOS, macOS and iOS devices that a school owns. Class Cloud gives a teacher live thumbnails of every screen, remote control, screen lock, website and app blocking, chat and quick polls. Network Cloud adds device management for IT teams. Safeguard Cloud records keystrokes that match keyword libraries together with a screenshot and emails staff about urgent violations. The content filter blocks sites by category and uses the Internet Watch Foundation and Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit lists.
Jonathan Valentine started the classroom software company Impero and sold it in 2015, according to TheBusinessDesk. He registered Renato Software Limited in England on 11 November 2015 and launched senso.cloud as a classroom management brand, reported in February 2017. Senso says it joined the Internet Watch Foundation in 2017. Michael Payne and Kevin Sheppard became directors in October 2019. In February 2023 Senso started a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with linguists at Birmingham City University, funded by Innovate UK, to improve how the software detects harmful language.
Senso sells in the UK, the United States and Australia, with offices in Nottingham, Nacogdoches in Texas and Osborne Park near Perth. In April 2025 Howard Technology Solutions became an authorised reseller in US education. In May 2025 Senso announced that the UK Safer Internet Centre had approved its content filtering. The UK Safer Internet Centre lists a 2026 Senso filtering provider response marked Accredited provider. With the charity SWGfL, Senso runs an Assisted Monitoring service in which safeguarding specialists review captures for schools.
History
- 2015 Jonathan Valentine sells Impero, the classroom software company he started, according to TheBusinessDesk.
- 2015 Renato Software Limited is registered in England and Wales on 11 November.
- 2017 TheBusinessDesk reports in February that Renato is launching senso.cloud, a classroom management brand, and plans 15 jobs.
- 2017 Senso becomes a member of the Internet Watch Foundation, according to Senso.
- 2019 Michael Payne and Kevin Sheppard join the board on 18 October.
- 2023 A Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Birmingham City University starts in February, funded by Innovate UK.
- 2023 Senso presents a paper on deep learning for child safeguarding in schools at the RANLP conference in Varna.
- 2024 The average number of employees reaches 45, up from 39 in 2023, according to the company accounts.
- 2025 Howard Technology Solutions becomes an authorised US reseller, announced on 8 April. Senso says over 10,000 schools use it.
- 2025 Senso announces in May that the UK Safer Internet Centre has approved its content filtering.
- 2026 The UK Safer Internet Centre publishes a 2026 Senso filtering provider response marked Accredited provider.
Leadership
- JV Jonathan Valentine Founder and director
- MP Michael Payne Director of Operations and data protection officer
- KS Kevin Sheppard Director of Sales
- AB Alex Ball Head of US Sales
Board roles from Companies House. Job titles from the Senso privacy policy, the RANLP 2023 post and the April 2025 Howard Technology Solutions release.
How Senso safeguarding works
- Safeguard Cloud per device a year
- £4.50
- of flagged concerns rated critical after human review, according to Senso
- 42%
- member since 2017, according to Senso
- IWF
- Live thumbnail view of screens
- Remote control and remote logon
- Lock screen and mute sound
- Website and app blocking
- Quick Question polls
- Keystroke logs with screenshots
- AI image analysis
- IWF and CTIRU lists
- Export of escalated violations to CPOMS and MyConcern
- Azure AD, ClassLink, Clever, Google Classroom and Teams sync
Video, blogs and resources
- Portal V2 login guideFirst login, Remember me and password reset↗
- Filtering provider responsesSenso’s self-certification on the UK Safer Internet Centre site↗
- Monitoring provider responsesSenso’s 2023 monitoring response on the UK Safer Internet Centre site↗
- Privacy policyController and processor roles, Azure hosting, ICO number↗
Products
- Class Cloud Teachers see live thumbnails of student screens, take remote control, lock screens, block websites and apps, push a site to the class, chat with a student and run Quick Questions. £3.00 per device a year. Class Cloud
- Safeguard Cloud Records student keystrokes that match keyword libraries with a screenshot, adds AI image analysis and emails staff about urgent or critical violations. £4.50 per device a year. Safeguard Cloud
- Content Filtering A category web filter for Chromebooks, Windows and iOS that works on and off the school network. It uses the IWF and CTIRU lists. £2.00 per device a year as an add-on. Content Filtering
- Assisted Monitoring Trained safeguarding staff review captures and triage them. For Needs Immediate Attention captures, the school’s safeguarding leads get an email or phone call. Quotes on request. Assisted Monitoring
- Network Cloud Device management for IT teams: remote logon, USB blocking, command prompt, task manager, registry edit and Wake on LAN. £3.00 per device a year. Network Cloud
- Senso Blur Blurs inappropriate images in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on school-owned devices while students browse. Senso Blur
How much is Senso?
- Class Cloud £3.00 per device a year classroom management
- Network Cloud £3.00 per device a year device management
- Safeguard Cloud £4.50 per device a year monitoring and safeguarding
- Full bundle Enterprise Cloud £6.50 per device a year every module
- Content Filtering £2.00 per device a year add-on
- Asset Cloud £2.00 per device a year add-on
- Senso for Microsoft Teams £1.00 per user a year add-on
- Service Desk On request add-on
Is Senso free?
Senso lists no free plan or free trial on the prices page. Schools book a demo or ask for a quote. Assisted Monitoring and Service Desk are priced on request.
Prices on senso.cloud/en-GB/prices on 15 October 2026, in pounds, per device or per user for one year. The Class Cloud and Safeguard Cloud pages state that prices exclude VAT. Every bundle includes the Essential Tools: Azure AD, remote control, live thumbnails, messages, Teams and Google Classroom sync and Substitute Teacher.
Apps and ratings
- Portal V2Web console at app.senso.cloud
- Portal V1Earlier web console at portal.senso.cloud
- WindowsClient deployed with Intune, Group Policy or PDQ
- ChromeOSChromebook deployment guide in the knowledge base
- macOSIntel and Apple Silicon, macOS 10.14 to 13 at launch
- iOSContent filtering and a V1 iOS client
- IntegrationsAzure AD, ClassLink, Clever, Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, CPOMS and MyConcern
Is Senso worth it?
What users like
- LEO Academy Trust, with 14 primary schools, says the managed monitoring service saves staff hours every week.Senso case study, LEO Academy Trust
- The UK Safer Internet Centre lists Senso’s 2026 filtering response as an accredited provider.UK Safer Internet Centre
- Prices per device are published on the website.Senso prices page
What users criticise
- A student writes that school-appropriate sites such as Gimkit and ABCya were blocked.Joshua Basso, Trustpilot, September 2025
- A student writes that the laptop freezes while a teacher is connected through Senso.Ryan Kulasooriya, Trustpilot, July 2025
- A teacher writes that not all student screens showed in the console.John Snow, Trustpilot, April 2026
- No refunds for partial months of service.Senso terms of service
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most of the 30 Trustpilot reviews come from students whose school devices run Senso. The page is unclaimed, and Senso does not invite reviews there. Each school sets its own block and allow lists in the Senso console.
Senso reviews
Latest news
- Strengthening online safeguarding through effective systems
- Senso content filtering approved by the UK Safer Internet Centre
- Senso.cloud and Howard Technology Solutions announce a partnership
- Birmingham City University academics help tackle online harms with Senso.cloud
- Notts tech entrepreneur reveals global plans
Contacts and company data
- Phone, UK+44 (0)115 857 3776
- Technical supportsupport@senso.cloud
- Customer successsuccess@senso.cloud
- Knowledge basesupport.senso.cloud
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Renato Software Limited, 11 High Street, Ruddington, Nottingham, NG11 6DT, England
- Company number
- 09867339, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 11 November 2015
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- VAT number
- 249101425
- ICO registration
- ZA242629
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure, data centres in the UK and EU
Alternatives to Senso
- CPOMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding records software from Skipton. Senso can send escalated violations into CPOMS. →
- MyConcern🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding software from Tes of Sheffield. Senso can send escalated violations into MyConcern. →
- N NetSupportUnited States NetSupport School for classroom management, NetSupport DNA for school IT assets and classroom.cloud, with software on sale since 1989. ↗
- S SmoothwallUnited States Filtering, human-moderated monitoring and wellbeing tools for UK schools from Smoothwall Ltd of Leeds, part of Qoria. ↗
- Class Charts🇬🇧 United Kingdom Behaviour, attendance and seating plans for UK schools, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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