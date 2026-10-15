About Senso

Senso.cloud is software for school devices from Renato Software Limited of Nottingham. Teachers use Class Cloud to see and control student screens, IT teams manage devices with Network Cloud, and safeguarding leads get alerts from Safeguard Cloud and a web filter. Staff log in at app.senso.cloud for Portal V2 or at portal.senso.cloud for Portal V1. Senso publishes prices in pounds per device a year: £3.00 for Class Cloud, £4.50 for Safeguard Cloud and £6.50 for the full Enterprise Cloud bundle. Senso says 10,000 schools worldwide use it.

Senso.cloud runs in the Microsoft Azure cloud and works with Windows, ChromeOS, macOS and iOS devices that a school owns. Class Cloud gives a teacher live thumbnails of every screen, remote control, screen lock, website and app blocking, chat and quick polls. Network Cloud adds device management for IT teams. Safeguard Cloud records keystrokes that match keyword libraries together with a screenshot and emails staff about urgent violations. The content filter blocks sites by category and uses the Internet Watch Foundation and Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit lists.

Jonathan Valentine started the classroom software company Impero and sold it in 2015, according to TheBusinessDesk. He registered Renato Software Limited in England on 11 November 2015 and launched senso.cloud as a classroom management brand, reported in February 2017. Senso says it joined the Internet Watch Foundation in 2017. Michael Payne and Kevin Sheppard became directors in October 2019. In February 2023 Senso started a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with linguists at Birmingham City University, funded by Innovate UK, to improve how the software detects harmful language.

Senso sells in the UK, the United States and Australia, with offices in Nottingham, Nacogdoches in Texas and Osborne Park near Perth. In April 2025 Howard Technology Solutions became an authorised reseller in US education. In May 2025 Senso announced that the UK Safer Internet Centre had approved its content filtering. The UK Safer Internet Centre lists a 2026 Senso filtering provider response marked Accredited provider. With the charity SWGfL, Senso runs an Assisted Monitoring service in which safeguarding specialists review captures for schools.