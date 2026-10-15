About Virtual College

Virtual College is a Leeds company that sells online compliance training to UK employers and individual learners. Its catalogue has more than 300 certified courses in food hygiene, safeguarding, health and safety, social care, healthcare, business compliance and leadership. Courses are bought one by one from £14 + VAT: Level 2 Food Safety and Hygiene for Catering costs £16 + VAT, Safeguarding Children Level 3 £40 + VAT. Learners log in to the Enable LMS at vc-enable.co.uk and download a digital certificate when they pass. Since 2021 the company has been part of Netex, a Spanish e-learning group from A Coruña.

Virtual College sells short online courses that UK organisations need for compliance. A buyer pays for a course on virtual-college.co.uk and gets a licence in the Enable LMS. The learner studies the modules in the browser, takes a multiple-choice test with a 75% pass mark and downloads a certificate. Schools, care providers, housing associations, charities, food businesses and offices buy the courses, and teams can take a yearly subscription to the whole catalogue.

Rod Knox and Bob Gomersall founded the company in 1995. Virtual College Limited was registered in England on 2 May 1995. The first courses came on CD-ROMs, and the company later moved them online. In 2018 Rod Knox, then CEO, started the Prepared to Save a Life campaign with the Community Save a Life Scheme and Bolsover Council. A Covid-19 course raised more than £25,000 for NHS Charities Together.

In 2021 Netex Learning bought Virtual College. Netex was founded in 1997 by Carlos Ezquerro and José Ramón Mosteiro and is based in Oleiros, A Coruña. In 2024 the investment firm bd-capital bought into Netex at €4.75 per share, and the founders kept 60%. Since June 2026 Companies House lists Netex Knowledge Factory S.A. as the direct owner of 75% or more of Virtual College Limited. The website now trades as Virtual College by Netex.