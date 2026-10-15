About Literacy Shed

Literacy Shed is a free website with short films and animations for primary reading and writing lessons. Former primary teacher Rob Smith created it, and the literacyshed.com domain dates from June 2012. Education Shed Ltd, the Bewdley company behind Spelling Shed, now runs the site. The paid sister site Literacy Shed Plus sells unit plans, VIPERS reading packs and writing scaffolds for £38.39 a year per teacher or £30.75 per class a year for schools. Teachers sign in to Literacy Shed Plus with an EdShed account at edshed.com/en-gb/login.

Literacy Shed collects short films, animations, adverts and trailers that teachers use as a stimulus for reading and writing. The films sit in themed collections called sheds, such as Inspiration Shed, Mystery Shed and Ghostly Shed. Most film pages carry a synopsis and a list of teaching ideas, and access to literacyshed.com is free. Literacy Shed marks films with mature or scary themes and asks teachers to watch them before a lesson.

Rob Smith taught in primary schools before he built the site. He has delivered training on film and image in the UK and abroad since 2013. In 2017 he and Martin Saunders founded Education Shed Ltd, which makes Spelling Shed, MathShed and Phonics Shed. Today the footer of literacyshed.com names Education Shed Ltd in Bewdley as the operator.

Literacy Shed Plus is the paid sister site. It sells unit plans based on Literacy Shed films, VIPERS reading comprehensions, novel study guides and DADWAVERS writing scaffolds for ages 3 to 14. A Platinum add-on adds Fluency Shed, a reading fluency programme. Teachers sign in with an EdShed account, and schools give licences to groups of teachers.