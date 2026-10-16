- schools, according to Ruth Miskin Training
- 8,000+
- + VAT, first-year package for the smallest UK school
- £4,086
- children taught to read since 2005, company analysis
- 10M
- consultant trainers
- 150+
About Read Write Inc.
Read Write Inc. Phonics is a systematic synthetic phonics programme for children from Reception to Year 4 and for older pupils with SEND. Dame Ruth Miskin created it in 2002, and Oxford University Press has published the books and resources since 2006. The Department for Education lists it among 45 validated phonics programmes. Ruth Miskin Training, a London company, trains the schools: a new UK school pays £4,086 to £4,886 + VAT for the first-year Training Package, which includes the online School Portal. The company says more than 8,000 schools work with it and that 10 million children have learnt to read with the programme.
Read Write Inc. Phonics teaches children to read and write with phonics. Children learn Speed Sounds in three sets and read decodable Storybooks matched to the sounds they know, from Sound Blending books and Red Ditties up to Grey. Teachers group children by progress, assess them every half term and give one-to-one tutoring to children who fall behind.
Ruth Miskin started the work as headteacher of Kobi Nazrul Primary School in Tower Hamlets in 1994 and created the programme in 2002. In 2006 she partnered with Oxford University Press. OUP took over the publishing, and her company, renamed Ruth Miskin Training, kept the training. She received an OBE in 2011, a CBE in 2019 and became a Dame in 2023. She co-wrote both versions of the DfE Reading Framework.
Schools pay Ruth Miskin Training for a yearly Training Package with leadership training, in-school training days, Development Days, the School Portal and the Online Assessment. They buy the books and classroom resources from OUP separately. The family of programmes also covers Nursery, Spelling, Comprehension, Handwriting, Talk Through Stories and Fresh Start for readers aged 9 to 13 and over. On 27 April 2026 the company announced that it had become employee-owned, with Ruth Miskin staying as CEO.
History
- 1994 Ruth Miskin, headteacher at Kobi Nazrul Primary School in Tower Hamlets, starts her phonics work.
- 2002 Ruth Miskin creates Read Write Inc., then known as RML.
- 2005 The company is registered on 21 December as Ruth Miskin Literacy Training Limited. Ruth contributes to the Rose Report on teaching reading.
- 2006 Oxford University Press becomes the publisher of Read Write Inc. books and resources. The training arm becomes Ruth Miskin Training.
- 2011 Ruth Miskin receives an OBE for services to education.
- 2018 20 of the 34 schools chosen as English Hubs use Read Write Inc.
- 2019 The company wins the DfE bid to run the English Hubs Training Centre. Ruth Miskin receives a CBE.
- 2020 Ruth Miskin Training launches the School Portal.
- 2021 The DfE revalidates Read Write Inc. Phonics as a complete SSP programme. The Online Assessment launches.
- 2023 Ruth Miskin becomes a Dame. More than 5,000 schools hold the Phonics Training Package.
- 2025 150 trainers support more than 8,000 schools. Turnover reaches £13.3 million for the year to March.
- 2026 On 27 April Ruth Miskin Training announces it is 100% employee-owned. Ruth Miskin remains CEO.
Leadership
- DRM Dame Ruth Miskin Founder and CEO
- CB Ceri Brinkworth Director, since April 2026
- RP Rhian Phillips Director, since April 2026
Roles from ruthmiskin.com and the Companies House officers list of Ruth Miskin Literacy Limited, checked on 16 October 2026.
How Read Write Inc. teaches reading
- sets of Speed Sounds
- 3
- films in the Virtual Classroom
- 1,000+
- assessment every half term
- 1
- Speed Sounds Sets 1 to 3
- Fred Talk for blending
- Green and Red Words
- Decodable Storybooks from Red Ditty to Grey
- Book Bag Books for home
- Progress groups
- Half-termly assessment
- Partner talk in every lesson
- One-to-one tutoring
- Handwriting films
Programmes by stage
Nursery2
- Read Write Inc. Phonics for Nursery
- Talk Through Stories
Reception to Year 43
- Read Write Inc. Phonics
- Phonics Handwriting and Letter Village films
- Keep Children Reading
Years 2 to 62
- Read Write Inc. Spelling, 15 minutes a day
- Beyond Phonics: Read Write Inc. Comprehension
Ages 9 to 13+1
- Read Write Inc. Fresh Start, for primary and secondary schools
Special needs3
- One-to-one Tutoring
- Training for special schools
- More than 100 SEND in-action films
From ruthmiskin.com, checked on 16 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Learning to read at homeParent films, FAQs, Fred Games and the list of reading books↗
- Oxford Owl parent guideSpeed Sounds by set, free eBooks and practice sheets↗
- Cost of resourcesWhat OUP books and cards a new school needs↗
- Special Educational NeedsHow schools adapt the programme for pupils with SEND↗
- Phonics in WalesHow the programme matches Progression Steps 1 and 2↗
- Validated SSP programmesThe DfE list of 45 validated phonics programmes↗
Products
- Read Write Inc. Phonics Daily phonics lessons for Reception to Year 4 with Speed Sounds, decodable Storybooks, Get Writing! books and half-termly progress groups. OUP publishes the books and resources. About the programme
- School Portal Training films, classroom in-action films and bitesize practice films for every Read Write Inc. programme. Each half term the Portal gives each teacher a pathway of films for their role and group. School Portal
- Online Assessment A half-termly assessment that tracks each child and analyses data by group and school. Reading Leaders use it to set progress groups. Fresh Start schools use it too. Online Assessment
- Virtual Classroom More than 1,000 phonics lessons on film that children watch for extra practice at school and at home. Schools share it through the School Portal. Families
- Fresh Start A phonics intervention for pupils aged 9 to 13 and over who cannot yet read well. The new-school package costs £1,620 + VAT. Fresh Start costs
- Trust Service Support for more than 170 multi-academy trusts and school groups of 4 to 50 schools, with a trust data dashboard at no extra cost. Trust Service
How much is Read Write Inc.?
- Lowest 25 to 50 pupils £4,086/yr £4,086 + VAT, first year, new primary school
- 51 to 175 pupils £4,286/yr £4,286 + VAT, under 1 class per year group
- 1 class per year £4,586/yr £4,586 + VAT, first year, new school
- 2 classes per year £4,686/yr £4,686 + VAT, first year, new school
- 3 or more classes per year £4,886/yr £4,886 + VAT, first year, new school
- Fresh Start £1,620/yr £1,620 + VAT, new schools; £1,050 to renew
- Phonics for Nursery £500/yr £500 + VAT, new schools; £300 to renew
- Comprehension films £300/yr £300 + VAT, one-year subscription
Is Read Write Inc. free?
Free: 17 parent films on YouTube, parent guidance sheets, and 27 Read Write Inc. eBooks with 62 Speed Sound practice sheets on Oxford Owl for Home after a free sign-up. Ruth Miskin Training also runs free online taster events for schools.
Prices from the Ruth Miskin Training cost calculator for new schools and its programme cost pages, in pounds sterling plus VAT, for one year, checked on 16 October 2026. The company reviews prices each year. Renewal packages (Standard, Termly, Intensive) are shown only in the renewals area of the School Portal with an admin account. Books and resources come from Oxford University Press: Ruth Miskin Training gives an approximate first-year resource spend of £6,286 for one form entry, £7,580 for two and £12,254 for three, subject to VAT.
Read Write Inc. for schoolsCost calculator
- 01The first-year Training Package includes 2 places on leadership training, two in-school training days for up to 45 people, two in-school Development Days, the School Portal and the Online Assessment.
- 02All package parts must be used within one year. The School Portal is sold only with trainer support.
- 03A school books through an online form and gives four possible dates for each training day.
- 04International schools get a remote package or a face-to-face package with a UK trainer, priced by school size.
- 05The company runs a Trust Service for multi-academy trusts and an English Hubs Service for the 34 English Hubs.
New UK schools pay £4,086 to £4,886 + VAT for the first year by size, checked on 16 October 2026.
Is Read Write Inc. worth it?
What schools like
- A headteacher says phonics results rose from 56% to 96% after the school adopted the programme.Joan Cullen, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Luton, on ruthmiskin.com
- A Reading Leader values the clarity and structure of the in-school training.Reading Leader, Azhar Academy Primary School, on ruthmiskin.com
- The Phonics package includes training films for Spelling, Fresh Start, Comprehension, Nursery and Handwriting at no extra cost.About Phonics training and support
- Parents get free films and eBooks without a school account.Learning to read at home
What schools criticise
- Books and resources from OUP cost extra, about £6,286 in year one for a one-form-entry school.About Phonics resources
- The School Portal is sold only with trainer support, and all package parts expire after one year.Cost calculator for new schools
- Renewal prices appear only in the School Portal, for admin accounts.Renewing schools
- Ruth Miskin warns that the first year of teaching the programme is the hardest.About Ruth Miskin
What schools write, not our rating. Ruth Miskin Training has an unclaimed Trustpilot page with no reviews. The quotes in favour are testimonials the company publishes on its own site, and the points against come from its pricing and programme pages.
Contacts and company data
- Support and data protectionsupport@ruthmiskin.com
- Phonics bookingsPhonics enquiry form
- OUP resourcesprimary.salesconsultant@oup.com
- OUP consultantFind an Educational Consultant
- Other enquiriesContact form
- Legal entity
- Ruth Miskin Literacy Limited, 7 Sandys Row, London, E1 7HW
- Company number
- 05660104, England and Wales
- Registered
- 21 December 2005, as Ruth Miskin Literacy Training Limited
- Former names
- Ruth Miskin Literacy Limited 2006 to 2016, RM Literacy Limited 2016 to 2018
- Activity
- Literacy training and consultancy
- Turnover
- £13.3 million, year to 31 March 2025
- Auditor
- Venture House Business Service Limited, Chippenham
Alternatives to Read Write Inc.
- Little Wandle🇬🇧 United Kingdom A DfE-validated phonics programme from Wandle Learning Trust in London. UK schools pay £750 to £2,000 a year, books from Collins extra. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources from Sheffield with its own phonics programme, Twinkl Phonics, also on the DfE validated list. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics Shed, Spelling Shed and Literacy Shed Plus for primary schools, from Bewdley. Phonics Shed is on the DfE validated list. →
- Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics games for ages 3 to 6 from London, free on computers, which families can use at home. →
- Nessy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Reading and spelling programmes from Bristol built for children with dyslexia, sold to families and schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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