About Read Write Inc.

Read Write Inc. Phonics is a systematic synthetic phonics programme for children from Reception to Year 4 and for older pupils with SEND. Dame Ruth Miskin created it in 2002, and Oxford University Press has published the books and resources since 2006. The Department for Education lists it among 45 validated phonics programmes. Ruth Miskin Training, a London company, trains the schools: a new UK school pays £4,086 to £4,886 + VAT for the first-year Training Package, which includes the online School Portal. The company says more than 8,000 schools work with it and that 10 million children have learnt to read with the programme.

Read Write Inc. Phonics teaches children to read and write with phonics. Children learn Speed Sounds in three sets and read decodable Storybooks matched to the sounds they know, from Sound Blending books and Red Ditties up to Grey. Teachers group children by progress, assess them every half term and give one-to-one tutoring to children who fall behind.

Ruth Miskin started the work as headteacher of Kobi Nazrul Primary School in Tower Hamlets in 1994 and created the programme in 2002. In 2006 she partnered with Oxford University Press. OUP took over the publishing, and her company, renamed Ruth Miskin Training, kept the training. She received an OBE in 2011, a CBE in 2019 and became a Dame in 2023. She co-wrote both versions of the DfE Reading Framework.

Schools pay Ruth Miskin Training for a yearly Training Package with leadership training, in-school training days, Development Days, the School Portal and the Online Assessment. They buy the books and classroom resources from OUP separately. The family of programmes also covers Nursery, Spelling, Comprehension, Handwriting, Talk Through Stories and Fresh Start for readers aged 9 to 13 and over. On 27 April 2026 the company announced that it had become employee-owned, with Ruth Miskin staying as CEO.