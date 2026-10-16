K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Norwich, United Kingdom Since 2015 4.7 · 70 ratings

Developing Experts

Science, geography and history lessons with STEM career films for UK schools.

Visit developingexperts.com Try Developing Experts free All companies
online science lessons, according to the company
1,000+
per subject a year for a school under 100 pupils
£125
weeks of free trial for a school
2
staff on average in the year to August 2025
12

About Developing Experts

Developing Experts is a Norwich company that sells online curriculum resources to UK schools. Its science lessons run from EYFS to GCSE, and its geography and history lessons run from EYFS to Year 6. Each lesson has a presentation, a plan, handouts, quizzes and short films with STEM professionals, and industry sponsors such as Rolls-Royce SMR and EDF Energy pay for some units. A UK school pays £125 to £250 per subject a year without VAT, by number of pupils, and a teacher or home educator pays £60 a year with VAT. Pupils and teachers log in at developingexperts.com/accounts/sign-in, and schools get a free 2-week trial.

Developing Experts writes lessons for schools in England and links each topic to a real job. Every lesson comes with a presentation, a lesson plan, a quiz, a knowledge organiser, handouts and activity videos. Expert films show scientists and engineers who explain how they use the topic at work. Pupils revisit the lesson at home through the Pupil Zone, and teachers track quiz results in a mark book.

Sarah Mintey founded the company in October 2015. She writes that she started it after she was often asked to teach subjects outside her own specialism. Shane Morgan, the co-founder, is the chief technology officer. His company CD2 builds the platform. Patrick Smith chairs the board, and Barry Chevallier Guild, who was chairman of the cider maker Aspall, sits on it.

The company earns money from school subscriptions and from employers that sponsor units and Virtual Work Experience programmes. Sponsors listed on the site include Rolls-Royce SMR, Sellafield Ltd, the Ministry of Defence, Morgan Sindall Group and NHS Togetherness. In 2018 Anglia Capital Group invested £335k, a regional tech news site reported. Developing Experts Limited had 12 staff on average in the year to 31 August 2025, down from 13 a year earlier.

History

  1. 2015 Sarah Mintey founds Developing Experts. The company is registered in England on 14 October.
  2. 2018 Anglia Capital Group invests £335k in February, a regional tech news site reports.
  3. 2018 Patrick Smith and Barry Chevallier Guild join the board on 17 December.
  4. 2019 Wins the Tech Nation Rising Star award, according to the company.
  5. 2020 Joins Google’s Immersion Growth Program as one of 10 UK companies. Sarah Mintey receives an MBE for services to tech and education.
  6. 2021 Appears in the J.P. Morgan Private Bank report on the top 200 female-powered businesses in the UK, the company says.
  7. 2022 Wins the Bett Award in the Class Aid or Educator Support category.
  8. 2024 Wins the Bett Award for Primary Digital Learning Product Broad Curriculum (Other). Wins Best AI Product and Best AI Product for Education at the National AI Awards, the company says.
  9. 2025 Average staff falls to 12 in the year to 31 August, from 13 a year earlier.
  10. 2026 Allots new shares on 27 May, according to Companies House filings.

Developing Experts funding and investors

£335k reported angel funding
  1. February 2018
    Angel £335k

    Lead: Anglia Capital Group Anglia Capital Group

    Source: UKTN, 9 March 2018

Only one round has a public source. Companies House shows further share allotments, including on 27 May 2026, without published amounts.

Leadership

  • Sarah Mintey MBE Founding director and CEO
  • Shane Morgan Founding director and CTO
  • Patrick Smith Chairman of the board
  • Barry Chevallier Guild Board member
  • Katie Barrie Company secretary and COO
  • Clare Faulkner Director of primary education
  • Samantha Batch Head of curriculum partnerships

Roles from the Developing Experts about page, directors and secretary from Companies House, checked on 16 October 2026.

How a Developing Experts lesson works

science lessons, according to the company
1,000+
subjects on the price list
4
narration voices in the SEND tools
6
  • Lesson plans, slides and handouts
  • Expert and Mission Assignment films
  • Rocket Thinking deeper-thinking tasks
  • Quizzes, unit tests and knowledge organisers
  • Pupil logins and mark book
  • Lesson editing tools and a shared school library
  • Lesson scheduler
  • CPD sessions and live topical lessons
  • Text, colour and narration settings for SEND pupils
  • MIS sync through Wonde

Subjects Developing Experts covers

Science, EYFS to KS45

  • EYFS Understanding the World
  • Year 1 to Year 6 science
  • KS3 biology, physics, chemistry and Earth
  • KS4 AQA GCSE physics, chemistry and biology
  • KS4 AQA GCSE combined science

Humanities, EYFS to KS22

  • Geography, EYFS to Year 6
  • History, EYFS to Year 6

Free units2

  • NHS Togetherness wellbeing for KS1
  • Virtual Work Experience for KS3 and KS4

Paid add-on1

  • AI Tools, including the AI Lesson Builder

From the lessons page, the plans page and the subject pages on developingexperts.com, checked on 16 October 2026. Science follows the national curriculum for England and the AQA specification.

Products

  • Science curriculum Sequenced science units from EYFS to KS4, mapped to the national curriculum and AQA GCSE. Each lesson has a presentation, a plan, handouts, a quiz and expert films, plus unit tests and knowledge organisers. Science
  • Geography and history curriculum Lessons for EYFS to Year 6 in geography and history. Geography units use enquiry-based learning and include assessment lessons. Geography
  • Pupil Zone Pupils log in with a school code to revisit lessons, take Rocket Words and assessment quizzes and play word games. Teachers and parents see progress and rewards. Reporting
  • AI Lesson Builder A teacher enters a topic and a year group, and the tool writes a lesson sequence with objectives, vocabulary, activities and assessment. Lessons can be adapted for SEND and EAL pupils and assigned in the Pupil Zone. AI tools
  • Virtual Work Experience Free, self-paced programmes for KS3 and KS4 built with employers such as Morgan Sindall Group. The 5-day placement has 360° workplace tours, staff videos, projects and a certificate. Programmes
  • NHS Togetherness wellbeing A free unit of six Year 1 lessons written with NHS Togetherness, a team at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust. Free KS1 unit
  • Sponsorship for employers Employers from energy, nuclear, rail, water and construction sponsor units and choose topics with the team. Their staff appear in career films, and the company reports anonymised usage data to sponsors. Sponsors

How much is Developing Experts?

  • School, 0–99 pupils £125/year £125, a year, ex. VAT
  • School, 100–249 pupils £150/year £150, a year, ex. VAT
  • School, 250–499 pupils £200/year £200, a year, ex. VAT
  • School, 500+ pupils £250/year £250, a year, ex. VAT
  • No pupil logins Individual £60/year £60, a year, inc. VAT

Is Developing Experts free?

Schools get a free 2-week trial of all lesson resources and AI tools with no card. A school is invoiced only after its administrator fills in the subscription form. Pupil data from trial accounts is deleted 90 days after the trial ends.

Prices in pounds from the package builder on developingexperts.com/plans on 16 October 2026, for 12 months of access, UK subscriptions only. School prices are without VAT, the individual price includes VAT. Each subject (science, geography, history or AI Tools) costs the same, and the year group does not change the price. The builder applies 10% off for two subjects and 20% off for three or four. International schools ask for a quote.

Renewal and cancellation

Terms
  • developingexperts.com ↗
    1. Sign in as the school administrator
    2. Cancel the subscription on the platform before the renewal date
    3. Access ends at the end of the current 12-month period
  • School subscriptions renew automatically for another 12 months.
  • After the renewal date the school is charged for the next 12 months.
  • Fees rise no more than once in 12 months, with notice, and a rise starts at the next renewal.
  • Pupil and teacher data is deleted within 60 days after a subscription ends.

Refund rules

Schools
An initial 12-month term, paid in advance, plus VAT for UK schools.
Individuals
The billing period may be monthly or annual, and the contract renews at its end unless cancelled.
Warranty
If the service does not match its description, the company fixes the problem or gives a refund.

From the Developing Experts terms and conditions, the plans page and the GDPR page, checked on 16 October 2026.

Developing Experts for employers

Sponsorship
  • 01Employers sponsor science units, and the company says this sponsorship keeps the curriculum affordable for schools.
  • 02Each sponsor works with the team to pick units that fit its industry and its future workforce.
  • 03Sponsor staff appear in career films and Virtual Work Experience programmes, with workplace tours and interviews.
  • 04Sponsors get reports built on anonymised pupil data.

Terms on request through developingexperts.com/enquiry, checked on 16 October 2026.

Ratings

Is Developing Experts worth it?

What teachers like

What teachers criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers rate Developing Experts 4.7 out of 5 from 70 reviews on EdTech Impact, with no new reviews in the past six months. We found no Trustpilot page for developingexperts.com.

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Developing Experts Limited, Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP, United Kingdom (registered office)
Company number
09824688, England and Wales
Incorporated
14 October 2015
Status
Active, private limited company
Nature of business
SIC 62090, other information technology service activities
Staff
12 on average in the year to 31 August 2025, 13 a year earlier
Accounts
Total exemption full accounts, year to 31 August 2025
ICO registration
ZA244232
Security
Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus, according to the company

Alternatives to Developing Experts

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Developing Experts FAQ

Developing Experts is an online curriculum for UK schools. It has science lessons from EYFS to GCSE, geography and history from EYFS to Year 6, an AI lesson builder and free career programmes. Developing Experts Limited is a company in Norwich, founded by Sarah Mintey in 2015.

Go to https://www.developingexperts.com/accounts/sign-in. Pupils choose Pupil sign in, select their school and enter the pupil code from their teacher, or use MyLogin or Wonde. Teachers choose Teacher or Job hunter and enter their email and password, or use MyLogin or Wonde. A forgotten password can be reset at https://www.developingexperts.com/accounts/password/new.

On 16 October 2026, for 12 months and without VAT: one subject costs £125 for a school with 0–99 pupils, £150 for 100–249, £200 for 250–499 and £250 for 500 or more. The builder takes 10% off two subjects and 20% off three or four. International schools ask for a quote.

Yes. The individual plan costs £60 a year with VAT for one subject. It includes lesson plans, presentations, films, quizzes and the glossary. Pupil logins, the mark book, unit tests and CPD come only with a school subscription.

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