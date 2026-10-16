About Developing Experts

Developing Experts is a Norwich company that sells online curriculum resources to UK schools. Its science lessons run from EYFS to GCSE, and its geography and history lessons run from EYFS to Year 6. Each lesson has a presentation, a plan, handouts, quizzes and short films with STEM professionals, and industry sponsors such as Rolls-Royce SMR and EDF Energy pay for some units. A UK school pays £125 to £250 per subject a year without VAT, by number of pupils, and a teacher or home educator pays £60 a year with VAT. Pupils and teachers log in at developingexperts.com/accounts/sign-in, and schools get a free 2-week trial.

Developing Experts writes lessons for schools in England and links each topic to a real job. Every lesson comes with a presentation, a lesson plan, a quiz, a knowledge organiser, handouts and activity videos. Expert films show scientists and engineers who explain how they use the topic at work. Pupils revisit the lesson at home through the Pupil Zone, and teachers track quiz results in a mark book.

Sarah Mintey founded the company in October 2015. She writes that she started it after she was often asked to teach subjects outside her own specialism. Shane Morgan, the co-founder, is the chief technology officer. His company CD2 builds the platform. Patrick Smith chairs the board, and Barry Chevallier Guild, who was chairman of the cider maker Aspall, sits on it.

The company earns money from school subscriptions and from employers that sponsor units and Virtual Work Experience programmes. Sponsors listed on the site include Rolls-Royce SMR, Sellafield Ltd, the Ministry of Defence, Morgan Sindall Group and NHS Togetherness. In 2018 Anglia Capital Group invested £335k, a regional tech news site reported. Developing Experts Limited had 12 staff on average in the year to 31 August 2025, down from 13 a year earlier.