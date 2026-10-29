- medical students, according to Quesmed
- 100,000+
- clinical questions in the UKMLA Qbank
- 11,000+
- a month for the UKMLA Qbank
- £14.99
- employees, average for 2024–25
- 6
About Quesmed
Quesmed is a British online platform with question banks for medical students and doctors. It covers the UKMLA written and practical exams, MRCP Parts 1 and 2 and PACES, the MSRA, PLAB 1 and 2, specialty interviews and the UCAT. Users log in at app.quesmed.com/login with an email address and password, and the same account works in the iOS and Android apps. On 29 October 2026 the UKMLA question bank cost £14.99 a month, £29.99 for six months or £39.99 a year, and other exams are priced separately. Quesmed is a trading name of SYSMED LTD, a London company owned by its two founders.
Quesmed sells online question banks for medical exams in the UK. Each question has an explanation for every answer option, and the questions link to a library of notes. Flashcards go into a daily feed that brings back the cards a user is likely to forget. Practical exams have their own banks of OSCE and PACES stations with mark schemes, and an AI patient can play the role in text or voice.
Quesmed says it started with two final-year medical students who wanted better revision resources for their peers. SYSMED LTD was incorporated in England on 20 June 2016. Yezen Sammaraiee and Stefan Mitrasinovic have been its directors since that day and are its two persons with significant control. On the team page Yezen Sammaraiee is Chief Executive Officer and Stefan Mitrasinovic is Chief Technology Officer.
Besides medical school banks, Quesmed sells postgraduate products: MRCP, MSRA, specialty training interviews and PLAB for doctors who trained outside the UK. A UCAT bank for school students who apply to medicine runs on ucat.quesmed.com. Universities and NHS bodies can buy institutional licences, and Quesmed built a free 600-question bank for doctors returning to training under the Health Education England SuppoRTT programme.
History
- 2016 SYSMED LTD is incorporated in England and Wales on 20 June, with Yezen Sammaraiee and Stefan Mitrasinovic among its directors.
- 2018 Sandip Samanta, a third director appointed at incorporation, resigns on 20 February.
- 2020 The Quesmed app for iPhone and iPad is first released on the App Store on 24 November.
- 2021 Quesmed starts working with the software agency 10Clouds in January on its mobile apps and website, according to the agency’s case study.
- 2024 The registered office moves to 124 City Road, London, on 12 September.
- 2025 Accounts for the year to 30 June 2025, filed on 18 December, show an average of 6 staff, up from 5 a year earlier.
- 2026 Version 2.4.5 of the iOS app is released on 21 October.
Leadership
- YS Yezen Sammaraiee Chief Executive Officer, Founder
- SM Stefan Mitrasinovic Chief Technology Officer, Founder
- NM Nishantha Malalasekera Head of Undergraduate Content
- SJ Shedeh Javadzadeh Head of Postgraduate Content
The About page lists 8 people, most of them doctors, plus a full-stack developer. The company filed an average of 6 employees, directors included, for the year to 30 June 2025.
How Quesmed works
- clinical questions
- 11,000+
- OSCE stations
- 450+
- MRCP Part 1 questions
- 5,600+
- Explanations for every answer option
- Linked knowledge library
- Spaced repetition flashcards
- Daily feed
- Mock exams
- OSCE and PACES mark schemes
- AI patient in text or voice
- Online group study mode
- Progress tracking
- Offline mode in the apps
- Question bank reset
Exams covered
Medical school5
- UKMLA AKT
- UKMLA CPSA (OSCE)
- Anatomy
- Pre-clinical sciences
- Prescribing Safety Assessment mocks
MRCP3
- Part 1
- Part 2 written
- PACES
Specialty training7
- MSRA
- IMT interview
- Core Surgical Training interview
- Anaesthetics CT1 interview
- Radiology interview
- Paediatrics interview
- ACCS interview
Other3
- PLAB 1
- PLAB 2
- UCAT
Quesmed says its content follows NICE guidelines and the guidelines of UK specialty societies. Physician associate students also use the clinical bank, according to the FAQ.
Video, blogs and resources
- MLA AKT practice paperA free practice exam for the UKMLA written test↗
- Free anatomy practice questionsA free anatomy quiz from the pre-clinical bank↗
- Free MSRA questionsSample questions for the Multi-Specialty Recruitment Assessment↗
- Free MRCP Part 2 questionsSample questions for the MRCP Part 2 written exam↗
- WebinarsMRCP webinars↗
- Blog and guidesRevision guides for the UKMLA, MRCP, MSRA and interviews↗
Products
- Clinical and MLA Question Bank 11,000+ clinical questions, 3,000 basic science questions, 15,000 Anki-style flashcards, 100 hours of video tutorials, four MLA mock tests and seven PSA mock tests. UKMLA Qbank
- AI OSCE 450+ OSCE stations with mark schemes, 340+ AI stations across the CPSA blueprint and 35+ OSCE videos. The AI patient answers in text or voice, with unlimited attempts. AI OSCE
- MRCP 5,600+ Part 1 questions with 30+ past papers, 2,900+ Part 2 questions, and a PACES course with 100 exam videos and AI stations. Complete MRCP gives five years of access to all of it. MRCP Part 1
- MSRA and interview banks 2,300+ MSRA questions with mock papers, plus interview banks for IMT, core surgery, anaesthetics, radiology, paediatrics and ACCS with model answer videos. MSRA Qbank
- UCAT 20,000+ UCAT questions written by doctors and 24 mock exams, on a separate site for school students applying to medicine and dentistry. UCAT Qbank
- Institutional licences Medical schools and NHS bodies buy access for their cohorts. Quesmed built a free SuppoRTT question bank with Health Education England. For institutions
How much is Quesmed?
- Question Bank (AKT) £14.99/mo £14.99 a month, renews monthly
- Question Bank (AKT), 6 months £29.99 for six months renews every six months
- Question Bank (AKT), yearly £39.99 a year renews yearly
- Most popular Bundle: AKT and OSCE £19.99/mo £19.99 a month, renews monthly
- Bundle, 6 months £49.99 for six months renews every six months
- Bundle, yearly £59.99 a year renews yearly
Is Quesmed free?
Free practice papers for the MLA AKT, MSRA, UCAT and MRCP, free anatomy practice questions and the free SuppoRTT bank for doctors returning to training. UCAT plans start with a free trial.
Prices on quesmed.com/pricing and the product pages on 29 October 2026, in pounds. All subscriptions renew at the end of the period until cancelled. OSCE Practice alone costs the same as the Question Bank. Other exams are sold separately: MRCP Part 1 or Part 2 Qbank £84.99 for three months, £119.99 for six months or £149.99 a year; MRCP PACES £159.99, £199.99 or £249.99; Complete MRCP £399.99 for five years; MSRA £59.99 for three months or £74.99 for six months; PLAB 1 or PLAB 2 £30 for three months or £40 for six months; IMT interview bank £89.99 for six months. UCAT plans on ucat.quesmed.com are £12.99 a week billed weekly, £6.25 a week billed monthly or £3.75 a week billed annually.
How to cancel QuesmedTerms
- app.quesmed.com ↗
- Log in and open the Settings page
- Select Manage Subscription
- Follow the instructions to cancel
- Paid through a third party ↗
- Open your account with that provider
- Turn off auto-renew or unsubscribe from Quesmed there
- All subscriptions are rolling and renew at the end of the period.
- Access continues until the end of the billing period, and the account then closes.
- Group Discount refunds 10% to 20% to each member when two to six people buy the same plan within 7 days.
- Questions about billing go to info@quesmed.com.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- To the extent permitted by law, payments are non-refundable, with no refunds for partial periods.
- MRCP Pass Guarantee
- A full refund if you fail the MRCP after completing at least 80% of the bank, using it weekly for at least a month, with evidence of your score.
- Law
- The laws of the United Kingdom.
From the Quesmed terms and conditions, FAQ and MRCP Part 1 page, checked on 29 October 2026.
Quesmed for institutionsInstitutional licences
- 01Institutional licences cover learners from Year 1 of medical school to postgraduate training.
- 02Packages include anatomy and medical sciences, complete medicine and UKMLA, MRCP Part 1, and MRCP Part 2 with PACES.
- 03Where an institution provides access, it may be the data controller and Quesmed its processor, according to the privacy policy.
- 04Quesmed built a free 600-question SuppoRTT bank with Health Education England for doctors returning to training.
Prices on request at info@quesmed.com.
App ratings
- WebAll products at app.quesmed.com
- iPhone and iPadQuestions, flashcards and notes offline, synced when back online
- AndroidSame offline mode as on iOS
- UCATSeparate site for UCAT preparation
App details, App Store UK
- Current version
- 2.4.5, released 21 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 24 November 2020
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Size
- 51.9 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Seller
- Sysmed Ltd
Is Quesmed worth it?
What users like
- Questions match the topics studied at medical school.DominicDombo, App Store UK, November 2020
- Offline mode helps in hospital areas without signal, and questions are harder than in other banks.Hannah Blades, App Store UK, February 2021
- The textbook and questions follow UK guidelines and the UKMLA.jd19892762, App Store UK, December 2025
What users criticise
- The iOS app logs users out, glitches and does not rotate to landscape on iPad.App Store UK reviews, 2025 and 2026
- Refund requests were refused or passed back and forth between Quesmed and Apple.App Store UK reviews, 2023 and 2026
- Some reviewers prefer Passmedicine’s textbook and interface.Gp14ujkkoibvf, App Store UK, March 2022
- Payments are non-refundable except under the MRCP Pass Guarantee.Quesmed terms and conditions
What users write in app store reviews, not our rating. The UK App Store rating is 2.4 from only 8 ratings, and most complaints are about the app, not the questions. Quesmed’s own reviews page shows 4.9 out of 5 from 1,200+ reviews it collects itself. Quesmed has no Trustpilot page.
Quesmed reviews
-
“can use it offline which is great when in some areas of hospital with no WiFi or data”Hannah Blades · 28 February 2021 · App Store Really great resource!
-
“Nowhere else can I find relevant and challenging questions that map up with my studies.”DominicDombo · 27 November 2020 · App Store Great App for undergraduate level medicine
-
“Really valuable textbook and question bank but app is full of glitches, constantly logs you out”jd19892762 · 3 December 2025 · App Store Great resource, disappointing app
-
“As a website quesmed is fantastic and thought it does occasionally bug it usually works.”HazleSaz · 30 January 2026 · App Store App bugs
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- SYSMED LTD, 124 City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX
- Company number
- 10241223, England and Wales
- Trading name
- Quesmed
- Incorporated
- 20 June 2016
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85421, first-degree level higher education
- Accounts made up to
- 30 June
Alternatives to Quesmed
- Passmedicine🇬🇧 United Kingdom A UK question bank that App Store reviewers of Quesmed name as the main comparison for finals and UKMLA revision. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical library and question bank for medical students and doctors, from Berlin. →
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany Video courses and question banks for medicine and nursing, from Leipzig. →
- Medify🇬🇧 United Kingdom UCAT, GAMSAT and interview preparation for medical school applicants, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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