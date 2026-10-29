About Quesmed

Quesmed is a British online platform with question banks for medical students and doctors. It covers the UKMLA written and practical exams, MRCP Parts 1 and 2 and PACES, the MSRA, PLAB 1 and 2, specialty interviews and the UCAT. Users log in at app.quesmed.com/login with an email address and password, and the same account works in the iOS and Android apps. On 29 October 2026 the UKMLA question bank cost £14.99 a month, £29.99 for six months or £39.99 a year, and other exams are priced separately. Quesmed is a trading name of SYSMED LTD, a London company owned by its two founders.

Quesmed sells online question banks for medical exams in the UK. Each question has an explanation for every answer option, and the questions link to a library of notes. Flashcards go into a daily feed that brings back the cards a user is likely to forget. Practical exams have their own banks of OSCE and PACES stations with mark schemes, and an AI patient can play the role in text or voice.

Quesmed says it started with two final-year medical students who wanted better revision resources for their peers. SYSMED LTD was incorporated in England on 20 June 2016. Yezen Sammaraiee and Stefan Mitrasinovic have been its directors since that day and are its two persons with significant control. On the team page Yezen Sammaraiee is Chief Executive Officer and Stefan Mitrasinovic is Chief Technology Officer.

Besides medical school banks, Quesmed sells postgraduate products: MRCP, MSRA, specialty training interviews and PLAB for doctors who trained outside the UK. A UCAT bank for school students who apply to medicine runs on ucat.quesmed.com. Universities and NHS bodies can buy institutional licences, and Quesmed built a free 600-question bank for doctors returning to training under the Health Education England SuppoRTT programme.