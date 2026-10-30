About NCC Home Learning

NCC Home Learning is the trading name of NCC Resources Ltd, a distance learning provider in Conwy, Wales. It sells more than 350 home study courses: regulated qualifications for teaching assistants, childcare, adult care and counselling from awarding bodies such as TQUK and NCFE CACHE, GCSEs and A Levels, and short courses with certificates from NCC or the Quality Licence Scheme. Each course comes with 12 months of support from a personal tutor through an online learning portal. On 30 October 2026 the Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning Certificate cost £389 in full, or a £29 deposit and £30 a month for 12 months, and the A Levels we checked cost £487 to £539. Laurence Mintz, a director since 1996, and Caroline Jackman are the persons with significant control of the company.

NCC Home Learning sells courses that adults study at home, online or from a paper study pack. After enrolment the learner gets login details for an online learning portal by email, submits assignments there and messages a personal tutor. Each course includes 12 months of tutor support; after that, an extension costs £60 a month or £195 for a year. Regulated courses end with a certificate from the awarding body, and some need a work placement or an exam.

NCC says the letters once stood for the National Consortium of FE Colleges, a group that brought further education colleges together. The company was registered on 4 December 1995 as N.M.R. Services Limited, traded as Project Initiatives Limited from 1996 and has been NCC Resources Limited since September 2006. NCC says it has more than 25 years of experience and has trained over half a million learners.

Laurence Mintz has been a director since 1996 and Kevin Smith since 2009. NCC lets learners pay in full or over 12 months with a deposit and no credit check, and it matches a lower price from another provider and takes off another 5% if the course is paid in full.