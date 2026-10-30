NCC Home Learning
Home study courses from teaching assistant and childcare diplomas to GCSEs and A Levels, with a personal tutor.
Trial: No free trial. Courses can be returned within 14 days if no coursework has been submitted.
- home study courses
- 350+
- learners trained, according to NCC
- 500,000+
- of tutor support with each course
- 12 months
- on Trustpilot, 2,190 reviews
- 4.7
About NCC Home Learning
NCC Home Learning is the trading name of NCC Resources Ltd, a distance learning provider in Conwy, Wales. It sells more than 350 home study courses: regulated qualifications for teaching assistants, childcare, adult care and counselling from awarding bodies such as TQUK and NCFE CACHE, GCSEs and A Levels, and short courses with certificates from NCC or the Quality Licence Scheme. Each course comes with 12 months of support from a personal tutor through an online learning portal. On 30 October 2026 the Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning Certificate cost £389 in full, or a £29 deposit and £30 a month for 12 months, and the A Levels we checked cost £487 to £539. Laurence Mintz, a director since 1996, and Caroline Jackman are the persons with significant control of the company.
NCC Home Learning sells courses that adults study at home, online or from a paper study pack. After enrolment the learner gets login details for an online learning portal by email, submits assignments there and messages a personal tutor. Each course includes 12 months of tutor support; after that, an extension costs £60 a month or £195 for a year. Regulated courses end with a certificate from the awarding body, and some need a work placement or an exam.
NCC says the letters once stood for the National Consortium of FE Colleges, a group that brought further education colleges together. The company was registered on 4 December 1995 as N.M.R. Services Limited, traded as Project Initiatives Limited from 1996 and has been NCC Resources Limited since September 2006. NCC says it has more than 25 years of experience and has trained over half a million learners.
Laurence Mintz has been a director since 1996 and Kevin Smith since 2009. NCC lets learners pay in full or over 12 months with a deposit and no credit check, and it matches a lower price from another provider and takes off another 5% if the course is paid in full.
History
- 1995 N.M.R. Services Limited is incorporated on 4 December.
- 1996 The company is renamed Project Initiatives Limited in October. Laurence Mintz becomes a director in December.
- 2006 The company takes the name NCC Resources Limited in September.
- 2009 Kevin Smith joins the board in August.
Leadership
- LM Laurence Mintz Director since 1996
- KS Kevin Smith Director since 2009, company secretary
Officers as listed at Companies House on 30 October 2026.
How studying with NCC works
- courses
- 350+
- tutor support included
- 12 months
- deposit for monthly payments
- £29
- Online or paper study pack
- Personal tutor by message
- Unlimited assignment submissions
- No set deadlines
- Interest-free payments over 12 months
- No credit check
- Price match plus 5% if paid in full
- Totum student card on eligible courses
- Paid extensions after 12 months
Course categories
Careers6
- Teaching assistant and HLTA
- Childcare and early years
- Health and adult care
- Counselling
- Accountancy and bookkeeping
- Beauty
School qualifications2
- GCSEs
- A Levels
General interest6
- Psychology
- Criminology
- Forensic science
- Mental health
- Creative writing
- Genealogy
Awarding bodies8
- TQUK
- NCFE CACHE
- NCFE
- Pearson
- Quality Licence Scheme
- Skillsfirst
- VTCT
- QUALIFI
Categories and awarding bodies from the ncchomelearning.co.uk menu on 30 October 2026. RQF courses are regulated by Ofqual; courses marked NCC or QLS lead to a certificate that is not a regulated qualification.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Teaching assistant courses TQUK Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning and Level 4 HLTA qualifications. The HLTA Certificate (603/1432/1) takes 360 hours and needs at least 50 hours in a school. Teaching courses
- Childcare and early years Level 3 Childcare and Education Certificate and the Diploma for Working in the Early Years Sector (Early Years Educator). Childcare courses
- GCSEs and A Levels Home study GCSEs and A Levels, for example Psychology, Biology and Accounting A Level and English Language GCSE. A Levels
- Counselling and care Counselling Skills Level 2 and Level 3 RQF, Advanced Counselling and Psychotherapy Level 4, and Adult Care diplomas at Level 3 and 4. Counselling courses
- Learning portal Assignments, feedback and messages to a personal tutor in one online portal, for 12 months from registration. How it works
- Popular courses A list of the 22 most popular courses with full and monthly prices. The menu also links to a Course Matcher tool. Popular courses
How much is NCC Home Learning?
- Popular Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning Certificate £389 or £29 deposit and £30.00 a month for 12 months
- HLTA Certificate Level 4 £495 or £29 deposit and £38.83 a month
- Counselling Skills Level 2 RQF £385 or £29 deposit and £29.67 a month
- Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care £529 or £29 deposit and £41.67 a month
- Early Years Educator Diploma £1,350 or £150 deposit and £100.00 a month
- Psychology A Level £539 or £276 deposit and £21.92 a month
Is NCC Home Learning free?
There is no free trial. Within 14 days you can return a course if you have not submitted any coursework; NCC refunds the payment minus the £29 deposit.
Prices on ncchomelearning.co.uk on 30 October 2026, in pounds, for online study. A paper study pack costs £40 more. Monthly plans run over 12 months after a deposit, with no interest and no credit check. Discount codes shown on the site are not included.
Cancelling an NCC courseFAQs
- By email only ↗
- Email support@ncchomelearning.co.uk
- Return any study materials within 14 days at your own cost
- NCC refunds the payment minus the £29 deposit
- A course can be returned within 14 days only if no coursework has been submitted.
- The £29 deposit for monthly payments is not refundable; NCC may move it to another course.
- Cancelling the direct debit suspends the course, and the full balance becomes due.
- After 12 months of support, an extension costs £60 a month or £195 for a year.
Refund rules
- Failed payments
- £12 for each failed payment and £12 for each reminder.
- Arrears over 30 days
- NCC may pass the debt to a collection agency and add fees and interest.
From the NCC FAQs, finance plans page and terms and conditions, checked on 30 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Learning portalLogin details are emailed after enrolment
- My AccountOrders and payments on the NCC website
- Paper study packPrinted materials by post, £40 extra
Is NCC Home Learning worth it?
What learners like
- 98% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,190 reviews
- Reviewers praise course materials and tutor feedback.Connie, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Monthly payments need no credit check and carry no interest.NCC finance plans
What learners criticise
- A learner could not find a school placement and assessor for two months while payments continued.Pokuaa Mavis Twum, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The £29 deposit is not refunded, and no refund is possible after the first assignment.NCC FAQs
- Tutor support ends after 12 months; an extension costs £60 a month or £195 a year.Terms and conditions
What learners write, not our rating. Trustpilot notes that NCC has not invited customers to review recently and that it replied to 20% of negative reviews.
NCC Home Learning reviews
-
“Excellent courses, great course materials, excellent support excellent prices well value for money”Hayley Fletcher · 26 October 2026 · App Store Excellent courses
-
“My tutor has been very helpful and communicated feedback really well.”Connie · 12 October 2026 · App Store I am very happy with my course content
-
“Expecting students to find thier own assessers in a placement centre is not the best because it’s very difficult to find one.”Pokuaa Mavis Twum · 28 October 2026 · App Store Expecting students to find their own assessors
Contacts and company data
- Enquiriesenquiries@ncchomelearning.co.uk
- Student supportsupport@ncchomelearning.co.uk
- Phone0333 3445 690
- Contact formncchomelearning.co.uk/contact
- Legal entity
- NCC Resources Ltd, trading as NCC Home Learning, Warwick House, Riverside Business Park, Benarth Road, Conwy, LL32 8UB, Wales
- Company number
- 03133767, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 4 December 1995, as N.M.R. Services Limited
- Status
- Active, last accounts to 31 December 2025
- Business
- SIC 70229, 82110 and 85590, other education
- Previous names
- Project Initiatives Limited (1996–2006), N.M.R. Services Limited (1995–1996)
Alternatives to NCC Home Learning
- Open Study College🇬🇧 United Kingdom Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications from Birmingham, with 700+ courses. →
- Stonebridge🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online Access to HE Diplomas and care diplomas paid by monthly subscription, from Bournemouth. →
- learndirect🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A Levels and vocational courses for adults, from Bournemouth. →
- Centre of Excellence🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online CPD courses in holistic therapy, psychology, wellbeing, crafts and history. →
- New Skills Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online CPD-approved courses, mostly £100 each, and a £99 yearly Unlimited Learning plan. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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