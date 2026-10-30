K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Stevenage, United Kingdom Since 2011 4.8 · 24 ratings

1decision

Video-based PSHE, RSHE and early years resources for primary schools, with pupil assessment.

Visit 1decision.co.uk Try 1decision free All companies
schools, according to 1decision
2,000+
UK counties
48
videos with alternative endings and animations
100+
employees, 2025 average
10

About 1decision

1decision is a company from Stevenage that makes PSHE and RSHE resources for primary schools and early years settings, for children aged 3 to 11. Its lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, animations, topic guides, pupil workbooks and assemblies, across nine learning areas from Year 1 to Year 6, with assessment to track each pupil. Teachers log in to the school portal at schools.1decision.co.uk with the username and password from their school’s subscription. Simply RSHE costs £185 a year, an early adopter price, and the Comprehensive PSHE programme costs from £185 a year depending on school size, with an instant quote online. Founder Hayley Sherwood owns and runs 1decision Ltd, which says it works with over 2,000 schools.

1decision makes interactive PSHE resources for primary schools. Many lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, which the class watches and discusses. The Comprehensive programme covers nine learning areas, such as Keeping/Staying Safe, Feelings and Emotions and Computer/Online Safety, with clear progression from Year 1 to Year 6. Teachers get topic guides, vocabulary word banks, pupil workbooks and assessment tracking.

Hayley Sherwood founded the company after years managing mentoring and prevention programmes in secondary schools, according to 1decision. Its idea is prevention, not cure: give young children the confidence and skills to make safe choices before problems start. PSHE and safeguarding experts write each module with schools and children. 1decision Ltd was registered in December 2011, and the company says its resources have been in schools since 2015.

Besides lessons, 1decision sells Early Years PSED resources, nurture group resources and CPD-accredited RSHE training with classroom and leadership pathways. PSHE assembly packs and a Personal Development Audit are free. For families, the RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 has read-to-me stories and games about feelings and relationships. The company had an average of 10 staff in 2025.

History

  1. 2011 1decision Ltd is incorporated on 8 December, with Hayley Sherwood as director.
  2. 2015 1decision’s PSHE resources reach schools, according to the company.
  3. 2021 The RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 comes out on the App Store on 2 July.

Leadership

  • Hayley Sherwood Founder and director
  • Eleanor Austin Operations Manager
  • Gill Richardson-Jones HR Manager
  • Omprakash Sugamanchi Lead Developer
  • Sophie Hearn Education & Partnerships Adviser
  • Sarah Gammon-Carter Education Adviser

The About page lists nine people, including education advisers, a lead developer and designers.

How 1decision supports a school

learning areas
9
topic guides in Comprehensive PSHE
100+
Simply RSHE topic guides
80+
  • Videos with alternative endings
  • Animations
  • Individual pupil workbooks
  • Pupil assessment tracking
  • Vocabulary word banks
  • Nurture group resources
  • Early Years PSED resources
  • PSHE assemblies
  • Personal Development Quiz
  • Parent/Carer Zone

Products

  • Comprehensive PSHE A primary PSHE programme across nine learning areas covering statutory RSHE, wider PSHE, British values and protected characteristics, with 100+ topic guides, pupil workbooks and assessment tracking. Curriculum
  • Videos with alternative endings 100+ videos of real situations with alternative endings, plus animations, to start class discussion about choices and their consequences. Video Library
  • Simply RSHE A smaller package of 80+ Simply RSHE topic guides with ready-to-use lessons for the statutory RSHE requirements. Pricing options
  • Early Years PSED Personal, social and emotional development resources for Early Years: animated videos, read-to-me stories, talking and sorting card games and mindfulness activities. Resources
  • RSHE training CPD-accredited RSHE training for teachers, support staff and leaders, with a Classroom Pathway and a Leadership Pathway. Prices are bespoke. RSHE Training
  • RainbowSmart app A free app for children aged 3 to 7 with over 40 read-to-me stories, cartoons and 40 games about emotions, empathy and coping skills. Our App

How much is 1decision?

  • Early adopter price Simply RSHE £185 a year 80+ topic guides for statutory RSHE
  • Comprehensive PSHE From £185 a year based on school size; videos, workbooks and assessment
  • RSHE training Quote CPD-accredited, whole school

Is 1decision free?

PSHE Assembly Packs and the Personal Development Audit are free. Schools can request a free taster pack. The RainbowSmart app is free on the App Store.

Prices on 1decision.co.uk/pricing/pricing-options on 30 October 2026, in pounds. Simply RSHE was shown as an early adopter price. Comprehensive PSHE is priced by school size, and schools get an exact figure from the instant quote form, which asks for pupils per year group. RSHE training has bespoke pricing.

App rating

4.6Trustpilot · Excellent 18 reviews · company profile claimed

Latest news

  1. Does Personal Development Feel More Complicated Than It Needs To Be?
  2. How Much Time Does Personal Development Really Take Your Staff?
  3. New to the PSHE Lead Role? Here’s How 1decision Can Help

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
1decision Ltd, Suite 1, Niall House, 24–26 Boulton Road, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 4QX, England
Company number
07875122, England and Wales
Incorporated
8 December 2011
Status
Active
Business
SIC 85590, other education
Directors
1
Control
Hayley Sherwood, person with significant control
Average staff
10 in 2025 and 2024

Alternatives to 1decision

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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1decision FAQ

1decision is a set of PSHE and RSHE resources for primary schools and early years settings, from 1decision Ltd in Stevenage. Lessons use videos of real situations with alternative endings, plus topic guides, workbooks, assemblies and pupil assessment. The company says it works with over 2,000 schools in 48 UK counties.

Teachers log in at https://schools.1decision.co.uk/ with the username and password from their school’s subscription. The same page has links for a forgotten password or username. For help, call 01438 750330 or email info@1decision.co.uk.

On 30 October 2026, Simply RSHE cost £185 a year, shown as an early adopter price. Comprehensive PSHE cost from £185 a year, based on school size. Schools get an exact price from the instant quote form, which asks for pupils per year group. RSHE training is priced individually.

Yes. PSHE Assembly Packs and the Personal Development Audit are free, and schools can request a free taster pack. The RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 is free on the App Store.

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