About 1decision

1decision is a company from Stevenage that makes PSHE and RSHE resources for primary schools and early years settings, for children aged 3 to 11. Its lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, animations, topic guides, pupil workbooks and assemblies, across nine learning areas from Year 1 to Year 6, with assessment to track each pupil. Teachers log in to the school portal at schools.1decision.co.uk with the username and password from their school’s subscription. Simply RSHE costs £185 a year, an early adopter price, and the Comprehensive PSHE programme costs from £185 a year depending on school size, with an instant quote online. Founder Hayley Sherwood owns and runs 1decision Ltd, which says it works with over 2,000 schools.

1decision makes interactive PSHE resources for primary schools. Many lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, which the class watches and discusses. The Comprehensive programme covers nine learning areas, such as Keeping/Staying Safe, Feelings and Emotions and Computer/Online Safety, with clear progression from Year 1 to Year 6. Teachers get topic guides, vocabulary word banks, pupil workbooks and assessment tracking.

Hayley Sherwood founded the company after years managing mentoring and prevention programmes in secondary schools, according to 1decision. Its idea is prevention, not cure: give young children the confidence and skills to make safe choices before problems start. PSHE and safeguarding experts write each module with schools and children. 1decision Ltd was registered in December 2011, and the company says its resources have been in schools since 2015.

Besides lessons, 1decision sells Early Years PSED resources, nurture group resources and CPD-accredited RSHE training with classroom and leadership pathways. PSHE assembly packs and a Personal Development Audit are free. For families, the RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 has read-to-me stories and games about feelings and relationships. The company had an average of 10 staff in 2025.