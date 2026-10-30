1decision
Video-based PSHE, RSHE and early years resources for primary schools, with pupil assessment.
- schools, according to 1decision
- 2,000+
- UK counties
- 48
- videos with alternative endings and animations
- 100+
- employees, 2025 average
- 10
About 1decision
1decision is a company from Stevenage that makes PSHE and RSHE resources for primary schools and early years settings, for children aged 3 to 11. Its lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, animations, topic guides, pupil workbooks and assemblies, across nine learning areas from Year 1 to Year 6, with assessment to track each pupil. Teachers log in to the school portal at schools.1decision.co.uk with the username and password from their school’s subscription. Simply RSHE costs £185 a year, an early adopter price, and the Comprehensive PSHE programme costs from £185 a year depending on school size, with an instant quote online. Founder Hayley Sherwood owns and runs 1decision Ltd, which says it works with over 2,000 schools.
1decision makes interactive PSHE resources for primary schools. Many lessons use short videos of real situations with alternative endings, which the class watches and discusses. The Comprehensive programme covers nine learning areas, such as Keeping/Staying Safe, Feelings and Emotions and Computer/Online Safety, with clear progression from Year 1 to Year 6. Teachers get topic guides, vocabulary word banks, pupil workbooks and assessment tracking.
Hayley Sherwood founded the company after years managing mentoring and prevention programmes in secondary schools, according to 1decision. Its idea is prevention, not cure: give young children the confidence and skills to make safe choices before problems start. PSHE and safeguarding experts write each module with schools and children. 1decision Ltd was registered in December 2011, and the company says its resources have been in schools since 2015.
Besides lessons, 1decision sells Early Years PSED resources, nurture group resources and CPD-accredited RSHE training with classroom and leadership pathways. PSHE assembly packs and a Personal Development Audit are free. For families, the RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 has read-to-me stories and games about feelings and relationships. The company had an average of 10 staff in 2025.
History
- 2011 1decision Ltd is incorporated on 8 December, with Hayley Sherwood as director.
- 2015 1decision’s PSHE resources reach schools, according to the company.
- 2021 The RainbowSmart app for children aged 3 to 7 comes out on the App Store on 2 July.
Leadership
- HS Hayley Sherwood Founder and director
- EA Eleanor Austin Operations Manager
- GR Gill Richardson-Jones HR Manager
- OS Omprakash Sugamanchi Lead Developer
- SH Sophie Hearn Education & Partnerships Adviser
- SG Sarah Gammon-Carter Education Adviser
The About page lists nine people, including education advisers, a lead developer and designers.
How 1decision supports a school
- learning areas
- 9
- topic guides in Comprehensive PSHE
- 100+
- Simply RSHE topic guides
- 80+
- Videos with alternative endings
- Animations
- Individual pupil workbooks
- Pupil assessment tracking
- Vocabulary word banks
- Nurture group resources
- Early Years PSED resources
- PSHE assemblies
- Personal Development Quiz
- Parent/Carer Zone
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Comprehensive PSHE A primary PSHE programme across nine learning areas covering statutory RSHE, wider PSHE, British values and protected characteristics, with 100+ topic guides, pupil workbooks and assessment tracking. Curriculum
- Videos with alternative endings 100+ videos of real situations with alternative endings, plus animations, to start class discussion about choices and their consequences. Video Library
- Simply RSHE A smaller package of 80+ Simply RSHE topic guides with ready-to-use lessons for the statutory RSHE requirements. Pricing options
- Early Years PSED Personal, social and emotional development resources for Early Years: animated videos, read-to-me stories, talking and sorting card games and mindfulness activities. Resources
- RSHE training CPD-accredited RSHE training for teachers, support staff and leaders, with a Classroom Pathway and a Leadership Pathway. Prices are bespoke. RSHE Training
- RainbowSmart app A free app for children aged 3 to 7 with over 40 read-to-me stories, cartoons and 40 games about emotions, empathy and coping skills. Our App
How much is 1decision?
- Early adopter price Simply RSHE £185 a year 80+ topic guides for statutory RSHE
- Comprehensive PSHE From £185 a year based on school size; videos, workbooks and assessment
- RSHE training Quote CPD-accredited, whole school
Is 1decision free?
PSHE Assembly Packs and the Personal Development Audit are free. Schools can request a free taster pack. The RainbowSmart app is free on the App Store.
Prices on 1decision.co.uk/pricing/pricing-options on 30 October 2026, in pounds. Simply RSHE was shown as an early adopter price. Comprehensive PSHE is priced by school size, and schools get an exact figure from the instant quote form, which asks for pupils per year group. RSHE training has bespoke pricing.
App rating
- School portalTeachers log in at schools.1decision.co.uk
- RainbowSmartFree app for children aged 3 to 7, App Store
- Kids, Teachers and Parent/Carer ZonesFree web pages with extra resources
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- 1decision Ltd, Suite 1, Niall House, 24–26 Boulton Road, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 4QX, England
- Company number
- 07875122, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 8 December 2011
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85590, other education
- Directors
- 1
- Control
- Hayley Sherwood, person with significant control
- Average staff
- 10 in 2025 and 2024
Alternatives to 1decision
- Jigsaw PSHE🇬🇧 United Kingdom A whole-school PSHE and RSHE programme with mindfulness from Leatherhead, priced per school on request. →
- Kapow Primary🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schemes of work for primary foundation subjects, including RSE and PSHE, from London. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for all subjects, including PSHE, for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources for teachers in England, including RSHE units. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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