About Dyslexia Gold

Dyslexia Gold is a set of online programmes for pupils who struggle with reading and spelling, including children with dyslexia, mostly aged 6 to 14. Pupils play short game-based sessions of 10 to 15 minutes, three to five times a week, on a PC, laptop, Chromebook or iPad, at school or at home. Staff, pupils and parents log in at dyslexiagold.co.uk/Account/Login; pupils enter their school’s username or postcode with their own login, or scan a QR code. A school licence for all pupils costs £499 a year plus VAT for the Reading Bundle or £799 plus VAT for the Learning Bundle, and parents pay from £6 a month for one programme. The programmes come from Engaging Eyes Ltd in Uxbridge, west London, run by founder and CEO Liz Sedley.

Dyslexia Gold is a catch-up intervention for pupils who are behind in reading. After a placement test, each pupil starts a personal path through the programmes. Engaging Eyes trains the eyes to focus together and track across a line of text with 3D games and glasses; Reading Unlocked teaches phonics and phonological awareness; Fluency Builder works on multisyllable words. Built-in reading age and reading speed tests give schools data for reports.

A school licence covers every pupil on roll, at school and at home, and any adult can supervise a group without training. Schools can buy single programmes or bundles. Families buy monthly plans, and a separate Dyslexia Screener gives parents a report on the key signs of dyslexia for children aged 6 to 12. The same programmes are also sold under the Literacy Gold name at literacygold.co.uk, with an Android app on Google Play.

The company behind Dyslexia Gold, Engaging Eyes Ltd, was registered in September 2007 as Agile Coaching Limited and took its current name in February 2013. Liz Sedley is CEO and founder, and Alex Old is chief operating officer; the two are the directors and the people with significant control. The company had an average of 8 staff in 2025. Its website also lists a US email address and phone number.