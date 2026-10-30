Dyslexia Gold
Online reading, spelling and vision-training programmes for struggling readers aged 6 to 14.
- average reading progress in one term, according to Dyslexia Gold
- 12 months
- per session, 3 to 5 times a week
- 10–15 min
- common words in Spelling Tutor
- 1,000+
- employees, 2025 average
- 8
About Dyslexia Gold
Dyslexia Gold is a set of online programmes for pupils who struggle with reading and spelling, including children with dyslexia, mostly aged 6 to 14. Pupils play short game-based sessions of 10 to 15 minutes, three to five times a week, on a PC, laptop, Chromebook or iPad, at school or at home. Staff, pupils and parents log in at dyslexiagold.co.uk/Account/Login; pupils enter their school’s username or postcode with their own login, or scan a QR code. A school licence for all pupils costs £499 a year plus VAT for the Reading Bundle or £799 plus VAT for the Learning Bundle, and parents pay from £6 a month for one programme. The programmes come from Engaging Eyes Ltd in Uxbridge, west London, run by founder and CEO Liz Sedley.
Dyslexia Gold is a catch-up intervention for pupils who are behind in reading. After a placement test, each pupil starts a personal path through the programmes. Engaging Eyes trains the eyes to focus together and track across a line of text with 3D games and glasses; Reading Unlocked teaches phonics and phonological awareness; Fluency Builder works on multisyllable words. Built-in reading age and reading speed tests give schools data for reports.
A school licence covers every pupil on roll, at school and at home, and any adult can supervise a group without training. Schools can buy single programmes or bundles. Families buy monthly plans, and a separate Dyslexia Screener gives parents a report on the key signs of dyslexia for children aged 6 to 12. The same programmes are also sold under the Literacy Gold name at literacygold.co.uk, with an Android app on Google Play.
The company behind Dyslexia Gold, Engaging Eyes Ltd, was registered in September 2007 as Agile Coaching Limited and took its current name in February 2013. Liz Sedley is CEO and founder, and Alex Old is chief operating officer; the two are the directors and the people with significant control. The company had an average of 8 staff in 2025. Its website also lists a US email address and phone number.
History
- 2007 The company is incorporated on 14 September as Agile Coaching Limited, with Elizabeth Sedley as a director.
- 2013 The company is renamed Engaging Eyes Ltd on 19 February.
- 2019 Alex Old joins the board on 27 October. He is now chief operating officer.
- 2020 Seven SENCOs, teachers and specialists review Dyslexia Gold on EdTech Impact in July.
Leadership
- LS Liz Sedley CEO and founder
- AO Alex Old Chief operating officer
- EK Elisa Kirk Head of new business
- PF Pippa Fitzwater Head of sales
- HO Harvey O’Rourke Software developer
The Meet the Team page lists eight people, including two in customer success and one in finance.
How Dyslexia Gold works
- ages for Engaging Eyes
- 6–14
- words in Spelling Tutor
- 1,000+
- programmes
- 8
- Placement test
- Personal intervention for each pupil
- Reading age tests
- Reading speed tests
- VIPERS report
- Graphs and spreadsheets
- Talk Stars for EYFS speech and language
- Times Table Tutor
- QR code login for pupils
- Free online training
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Engaging Eyes Vision training with 3D games that make both eyes focus on the same point, for readers who reverse letters, lose their place or read slowly. 10 minutes, at least 3 times a week. Free 3D glasses come with the subscription. Engaging Eyes
- Reading Unlocked Phonics and phonological awareness for pupils with a reading age under 8, KS1 to KS3. Reading Unlocked
- Fluency Builder Phonological awareness and multisyllable words for pupils with a reading age of 8 to 10, KS2 and KS3. Fluency Builder
- Spelling Tutor Teaches over 1,000 commonly used words, for pupils of all ages. Spelling Tutor
- Comprehension Superstars Vocabulary and comprehension for pupils working at Year 3 to Year 6 level, to prepare for the KS2 SATs. Comprehension Superstars
- Dyslexia Screener An online screener for children aged 6 to 12 with a report for parents on the key signs of dyslexia and how to help. Dyslexia Screener
How much is Dyslexia Gold?
- Reading Bundle £499 + VAT a year school licence for all pupils: Reading Unlocked, Fluency Builder, Engaging Eyes
- Schools Learning Bundle £799 + VAT a year school licence: six programmes, KS1 to KS3
- Single programme, school £250 a year one programme for the whole school
- Parents Catch Up Intervention £24/mo £24 a month, parents, reading age 7+: Fluency Builder, Engaging Eyes, Spelling Tutor, Times Table Tutor
- Early Intervention £18/mo £18 a month, parents, reading age 4+: Reading Unlocked, Engaging Eyes
- Single programme, parents £12/mo £12 a month, Spelling Tutor or Times Table Tutor £6 a month
- Dyslexia Screener, parents £12 ages 6 to 12
Is Dyslexia Gold free?
Schools can start a free school trial. Parents get a 2-week free home trial of Catch Up Intervention or Early Intervention. Training is free for schools, and Dyslexia Gold sends more 3D glasses as needed.
Prices on dyslexiagold.co.uk/Shop/SchoolsPricing and /Shop/Parents on 30 October 2026, in pounds. Bundle prices for schools are shown plus VAT. Single programmes for schools are shown per year: £250 each for Talk Stars, Reading Unlocked, Fluency Builder, Comprehension Superstars, Engaging Eyes and Spelling Tutor, £150 for the Dyslexia Screener and £100 for Times Table Tutor. Bundle add-ons: Dyslexia Screener £100, Talk Stars £200. Dyslexia Gold offers discounts to small schools with fewer than 180 pupils and to MATs. Parent plans are shown per month; annual parent prices are shown in US dollars only.
Is Dyslexia Gold worth it?
What teachers like
- I have never found another programme that replicates what we would do in a specialist 1:1 intervention.Kate Bodle, Head of Learning Support, St Mary’s School, EdTech Impact, July 2020
- Dyslexia Gold is cost-effective, easy to set up and simple for children to use.Eileen Maceachern, SENCO, Mile Cross Primary School, EdTech Impact, July 2020
- Performance in standardised tests improve as long as the child does the programme regularlySue Wells, Freelance dyslexia specialist teacher, EdTech Impact, July 2020
What teachers criticise
On 30 October 2026, all 8 reviews of Dyslexia Gold on EdTech Impact were rated Excellent. The three reviews we opened listed no dislikes.
Contacts and company data
- Company
- Engaging Eyes Ltd., England and Wales
- Company number
- 06371157
- Incorporated
- 14 September 2007 as Agile Coaching Limited, named Engaging Eyes Ltd since 19 February 2013
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 46510, 62012 and 85600: software wholesale, software development, educational support
- Control
- Two directors with significant control
- Average staff
- 8 in the year to 30 November 2025, 7 a year earlier
- VAT
- 307 0947 11
Alternatives to Dyslexia Gold
- Nessy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online reading, spelling and maths programmes for children with dyslexia, from Bristol. →
- Spellzone🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online English spelling course for ages six to adult, from York. →
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Spelling Shed and other literacy and maths games for primary schools. →
- Little Wandle🇬🇧 United Kingdom A DfE-validated phonics programme for primary schools, with catch-up resources. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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