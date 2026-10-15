About Little Wandle

Little Wandle Letters and Sounds Revised is a systematic synthetic phonics programme for primary schools in England and abroad. The Department for Education added it to its list of validated phonics programmes on 10 July 2021. Wandle Learning Trust, a London multi-academy trust, runs it with Little Sutton Primary School, and the site says more than 5,500 schools use it. A UK school pays £750 to £2,000 a year depending on its number of forms of entry, and schools buy the matched books from Collins. Parents get free videos and sound guides on the For parents page, without an account.

Little Wandle teaches children to read with phonics. Children in Reception and Year 1 learn the sounds of Phases 2 to 5 in short daily lessons. One lesson in every five is for review. Children then read decodable books matched to the sounds they know, and each book is read three times: to decode, to read with expression and to understand.

Chesterton Primary School in Battersea, part of Wandle Learning Trust, and Little Sutton Primary School in Sutton Coldfield started the work during the Covid lockdown in 2020. Headteachers Mark Siswick and Rachel Davis received MBEs in the 2020 Honours for putting phonics teaching online. The Department for Education funded their update of the original Letters and Sounds, and in July 2021 validated the programme.

Schools buy an annual membership. It covers lesson planning, training videos, the online Assessment tracker and add-on programmes for nursery, catch-up, SEND, spelling and fluency. Collins publishes the matched books and classroom resources.