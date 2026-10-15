- teaching resources, EYFS to Year 6
- 19,000+
- schools with a subscription, 2023–24 impact report
- 2,500+
- a year for one teacher
- £62.99
- on Trustpilot, 33 reviews
- 4.5
About Classroom Secrets
Classroom Secrets is a Halifax company that makes teaching resources for primary schools in England, from Early Years to Year 6. Teachers download worksheets, teaching PowerPoints and schemes of work for maths, grammar, reading, science, humanities and languages. A free account opens 1,000+ resources, and a paid account for one teacher costs £6.56 every 30 days or £62.99 a year. Schools pay £1.66 per pupil a year. Its sister site Classroom Secrets Kids gives children interactive games and video tutorials, with logins at kids.classroomsecrets.co.uk/login.
Classroom Secrets sells downloadable resources for primary teachers in England. The library covers EYFS, KS1 and KS2 and follows the National Curriculum. Maths lessons come as a teaching PowerPoint with Varied Fluency, Reasoning and Problem Solving, homework and discussion problems. The company writes its own schemes of work for maths, GPS, science, history and geography, plus a scheme aligned to White Rose Maths.
Claire and Ed Riley founded the company in 2013. Claire, a secondary teacher of performing arts, took a supply job in a Year 4 class and found that one activity did not suit every child. She started to write tasks with a choice of levels for the same objective. The company was incorporated on 13 February 2013 and has its office on Shay Lane in Halifax. Both founders are directors.
The company sells individual memberships and whole-school subscriptions priced by pupil numbers. A school subscription also opens Classroom Secrets Kids, a site where children play games and watch video tutorials set by their teacher. In its 2023–24 impact report Classroom Secrets counted 2,500+ schools, 35,000+ subscriptions and 549,000 teacher visitors.
History
- 2013 Claire and Ed Riley found Classroom Secrets. The company is incorporated in England on 13 February.
- 2019 Classroom Secrets Kids publishes its terms in November and opens free access in December.
- 2020 Schools close for Covid. Classroom Secrets works with the BBC, and Classroom Secrets Kids stays free until June after an 11-week extension.
- 2022 Joins the BBC education partnerships roster for 2022–23. Finalist at the Teach Primary Awards and the GESS Education Awards.
- 2023 Finalist for the BESA Make the Change Award and, with its dyslexia intervention programme, at the Education Business Awards.
- 2024 Launches a new website and the Insiders Programme, a panel of teachers who shape the content. Adds Spanish. Bett Awards finalist.
- 2025 Finalist for Supplier of the Year. The company has 32 employees on average in the year to February 2025, down from 42.
- 2026 Bett Awards finalist for wider curriculum. New maths lessons aligned to White Rose Maths Version 3 start for 2026/27.
Leadership
- ER Ed Riley Co-founder and director; CEO in the 2023–24 impact report
- CR Claire Riley Co-founder and director
Directors since 13 February 2013, according to Companies House.
How a Classroom Secrets maths lesson works
- levels in each task: Support, Core, Stretch
- 3
- downloads every 30 days on a paid account
- 140
- schemes of work
- 6
- Teaching and Modelling PowerPoints
- Varied Fluency
- Reasoning and Problem Solving
- Discussion Problems
- Homework
- Rapid Arithmetic
- Maths in Minutes
- Fluency Matrix
- Mixed-age maths
- White Rose Maths Version 3 aligned
Subjects and stages at Classroom Secrets
Stages4
- Nursery and Reception
- Year 1 and Year 2
- Year 3 to Year 6
- Mixed-age maths, Year 1/2 to Year 5/6
English5
- Reading
- Writing
- Grammar, punctuation and spelling
- Spelling
- Phonics
Maths and science3
- Maths
- Science
- Sustainability
Humanities and languages6
- History
- Geography
- RE
- French
- German
- Spanish
Other5
- PSHE
- Morning work
- Events and celebrations
- SEND, including dyslexia
- Extra-curricular clubs
From the resource menu on classroomsecrets.co.uk, checked on 15 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Resource library 19,000+ worksheets, PowerPoints, videos and displays for EYFS to Year 6. A paid account downloads up to 140 resources every 30 days. Browse resources
- Schemes of work Year-by-year schemes for maths, GPS, science, history and geography, and a scheme aligned to White Rose Maths small steps. Schemes
- Adaptive maths lessons Lessons for 2026/27 aligned to White Rose Maths Version 3. Each has a teaching PowerPoint, then Support, Core and Stretch tasks for fluency and reasoning. Maths resource guide
- Classroom Secrets Kids Interactive games, video tutorials and 12-week assessment programmes for children. Teachers and parents assign work and see scores. It works in the browser on any device. Kids login
- The Teachers’ Podcast A podcast for teachers on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Earlier episodes were hosted by founder Claire Riley. Podcast
- For schools A whole-school subscription priced by the number of pupils from Reception to Year 6. Every member of staff gets a login, and Classroom Secrets Kids is included. Instant quote
How much is Classroom Secrets?
- Free Free account £0/mo Free, 1,000+ resources, one user
- Flexible Monthly £6.56/mo £6.56 every 30 days, one user, all resources
- Saves £15.73 Annual Saver £5.25/mo £62.99 a year, one user, billed yearly
- School School £1.66 per pupil a year all staff, billed yearly, instant quote
- Kids, parent £3.99/mo £47.88 a year, one adult and up to 5 children
- Kids, teacher £1.00 per pupil a year 18 to 35 children, VAT included
Is Classroom Secrets free?
A free Classroom Secrets account opens 1,000+ resources without card details. Classroom Secrets Kids gives parents and teachers a 14-day free trial without card details. A school subscription to Classroom Secrets includes Classroom Secrets Kids.
Prices on classroomsecrets.co.uk and kids.classroomsecrets.co.uk on 15 October 2026, in pounds sterling. The terms say prices include VAT unless stated otherwise. Classroom Secrets and Classroom Secrets Kids are separate subscriptions. On 15 October 2026 the Kids parent plan showed £5 for the first year, with £47.88 as the regular price. The Kids teacher page shows £46.44 struck through next to £1.00 per pupil.
How renewal and cancellation workTerms
- Individual account ↗
- Log in to classroomsecrets.co.uk
- Open Settings and then Subscription
- Cancel the membership in your profile
- Access runs until the next renewal date
- School account ↗
- Email hello@classroomsecrets.co.uk at least 30 days before renewal
- Send it from an authorised school contact
- Give the account name, invoice or quote reference and renewal date
- Monthly plans renew every 30 days. Annual members get an email 7 days before the next payment.
- Annual members on maternity leave can pause the account for up to 9 months.
- If your school buys an account, Classroom Secrets refunds the remaining full months of an annual individual plan.
- Downloaded files stay on your computer after the subscription ends.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Refunds are not generally available once a subscription starts, except where the law requires, for example for faulty content.
- Schools
- A school subscription starts when the invoice is issued and normally cannot be cancelled or refunded. It renews yearly without 30 days’ written notice.
- Disputes
- Laws of England and Wales and the courts of England and Wales.
From the Classroom Secrets FAQs and terms and conditions, checked on 15 October 2026.
Classroom Secrets for schoolsInstant quote
- 01The price depends on the number of pupils from Reception to Year 6. Classroom Secrets checks the number before it confirms the subscription.
- 02Teachers, HLTAs and teaching assistants all get logins, and a school can have two admin accounts.
- 03A school subscription includes Classroom Secrets Kids for pupils.
- 04Schools in a multi-academy trust can ask for a discount.
From £1.66 per pupil a year, billed yearly by invoice, checked on 15 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebTeachers search, save and download resources on classroomsecrets.co.uk
- Classroom Secrets KidsChildren log in with their own username in any browser
- DownloadsPDF worksheets and editable PowerPoints
- PodcastThe Teachers’ Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Is Classroom Secrets worth it?
What teachers like
- A Year 6 teacher uses the maths to add challenge beyond White Rose and finds the annual plan worth the cost.Dunc Ferguson, Trustpilot, August 2025
- Customer service fixed a reported maths mistake within 2 days.Salma Chapman, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A teacher of SEN children likes that answers come with the resources.karen becker, Trustpilot, August 2025
- 79% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 33 reviews
What teachers criticise
- A former subscriber found the monthly download limit too low for daily maths lessons. The limit is now 140 every 30 days.Doug, Trustpilot, August 2025
- Each worksheet and PowerPoint counts as a separate download.Trustpilot review, September 2024
- Reviewers in 2023 and 2024 write that cancelling and automatic renewal were hard to manage.Trustpilot reviews, 2023 and 2024
- Refunds are not generally available once a subscription starts.Classroom Secrets terms
What teachers write in reviews, not our rating. A free account opens 1,000+ resources, and the paid plan for one teacher costs £62.99 a year.
Classroom Secrets reviews
-
“Customer service team responded promptly and communicated internally to fix the question.”Salma Chapman · 5 March 2026 · App Store Highly recommended
-
“The cost for an annual subscription is thoroughly worth it.”Dunc Ferguson · 14 August 2025 · App Store Fabulous bank of resources reasonably priced
-
“I would recommend that they increase their limit to at least 200 downloads per month instead.”Doug · 6 August 2025 · App Store Good resources but impractical download limit
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@classroomsecrets.co.uk
- Phone+44 1422 419608
- Podcasttheteacherspodcast@classroomsecrets.co.uk
- Contact formclassroomsecrets.co.uk/contact-us
- Kids help centrekids.classroomsecrets.co.uk/help-center
- Legal entity
- Classroom Secrets Limited, Drakes Industrial Estate, Shay Lane, Ovenden, Halifax, HX3 6RL, England
- Company number
- 08401067, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 13 February 2013
- Status
- Active
- SIC code
- 85590, other education
- VAT number
- 248 8245 74
- Employees
- 32 on average in the year to 28 February 2025, 42 a year earlier, 49 in 2022/23
Alternatives to Classroom Secrets
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths schemes of learning with paid resources, from Halifax. Classroom Secrets has a scheme aligned to White Rose small steps. →
- Wordwall🇬🇧 United Kingdom Interactive and printable classroom activities that teachers build from templates. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, sold to schools and families, from Edinburgh. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and English apps for ages 4 to 14, for families and schools, from Bath. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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