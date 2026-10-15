About Classroom Secrets

Classroom Secrets is a Halifax company that makes teaching resources for primary schools in England, from Early Years to Year 6. Teachers download worksheets, teaching PowerPoints and schemes of work for maths, grammar, reading, science, humanities and languages. A free account opens 1,000+ resources, and a paid account for one teacher costs £6.56 every 30 days or £62.99 a year. Schools pay £1.66 per pupil a year. Its sister site Classroom Secrets Kids gives children interactive games and video tutorials, with logins at kids.classroomsecrets.co.uk/login.

Classroom Secrets sells downloadable resources for primary teachers in England. The library covers EYFS, KS1 and KS2 and follows the National Curriculum. Maths lessons come as a teaching PowerPoint with Varied Fluency, Reasoning and Problem Solving, homework and discussion problems. The company writes its own schemes of work for maths, GPS, science, history and geography, plus a scheme aligned to White Rose Maths.

Claire and Ed Riley founded the company in 2013. Claire, a secondary teacher of performing arts, took a supply job in a Year 4 class and found that one activity did not suit every child. She started to write tasks with a choice of levels for the same objective. The company was incorporated on 13 February 2013 and has its office on Shay Lane in Halifax. Both founders are directors.

The company sells individual memberships and whole-school subscriptions priced by pupil numbers. A school subscription also opens Classroom Secrets Kids, a site where children play games and watch video tutorials set by their teacher. In its 2023–24 impact report Classroom Secrets counted 2,500+ schools, 35,000+ subscriptions and 549,000 teacher visitors.