Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Bude, United Kingdom Since 2003 2.3 · 733 ratings

School Gateway

Parent app from Schoolcomms for UK school messages, payments, clubs and attendance.

Visit schoolgateway.com All companies
schools use Schoolcomms, according to ParentPay Group
3,000+
parents use it every day, according to ParentPay Group
750,000+
emails sent every month through the group’s engagement tools
12M+
on the UK App Store, 733 ratings
2.3

About School Gateway

School Gateway is the parent app of Schoolcomms, a UK school messaging and payments service. Parents use it to read school messages, pay for meals, trips and clubs, book club sessions and check attendance. Parents log in at login.schoolgateway.com or in the iPhone and Android app with their email address and a PIN sent by text. The app is free, and the parent terms list no account fee. Schoolcomms has been an operating division of ParentPay Limited since ParentPay bought Isuz Limited, the company behind it, in January 2017.

School Gateway is the app and website where parents see what their child’s school shares through Schoolcomms. The school decides which services appear. These can be messages, payments for dinners, trips, clubs and uniform, club bookings, attendance records, timetables and reports. Parents pay by Visa or Mastercard card, Direct Debit or cash at PayPoint. One account shows all children, also at different schools, if each school holds the same email address and mobile number for the parent.

Isuz Limited, the company behind Schoolcomms, was registered in England on 4 February 2003. In the 2017 merger release, Dave Gove is named as the founder of Schoolcomms and the business as based in Cornwall, with 2,800 schools and more than 50 staff. The School Gateway app first appeared on the App Store on 8 February 2013. On 20 January 2017 ParentPay Limited bought all shares of Isuz Limited. The two companies then served more than 8,000 schools and employed more than 170 people.

Today the parent terms name Schoolcomms as an operating division of ParentPay Limited, with a trading address at Kings Hill in Bude, Cornwall. Isuz Limited still exists and files dormant accounts. ParentPay Limited owns it. ParentPay Group, led by CEO Lewis Alcraft, also owns ParentPay, SIMS, Cypad and GDPRiS. The group sells Schoolcomms to schools as a parental engagement product that works with the SIMS MIS and takes payments through ParentPay.

History

  1. 2003 Isuz Limited, the company behind Schoolcomms, is registered in England on 4 February.
  2. 2013 The School Gateway app appears on the App Store on 8 February.
  3. 2017 ParentPay Limited buys all shares of Isuz Limited. The deal is signed on 20 January.
  4. 2017 Founder Dave Gove steps down as chairman after the deal. Tim Perkin is managing director of Schoolcomms.
  5. 2017 ParentPay and Schoolcomms together serve more than 8,000 schools and employ more than 170 people.
  6. 2025 Version 2.40.1 of the iPhone app comes out on 25 September.
  7. 2025 ParentPay Group CEO Lewis Alcraft joins the Isuz Limited board on 24 November.
  8. 2026 Andries Van Staden joins the Isuz Limited board in February. Nigel Govett leaves it in July.
  9. 2026 The Android app gets an update on 18 May.
  10. 2026 Isuz Limited files dormant company accounts for the year to 30 November 2025.

Leadership

  • Lewis Alcraft CEO, ParentPay Group
  • Andrew Neubauer Chairman, ParentPay Group

Roles from the ParentPay Group about page on 15 October 2026. Companies House lists Lewis Alcraft as a director of Isuz Limited since 24 November 2025. The 2017 merger release named Tim Perkin as managing director of Schoolcomms and Dave Gove as its founder.

How School Gateway works

schools
3,000+
minimum payment
£0.50
maximum payment
£9,999
  • Push notifications
  • Two-way messages
  • Dinner money top-ups
  • Meal choices
  • Trip payments
  • Club bookings
  • Attendance and absence notes
  • Timetables
  • Progress reports
  • Several children and schools in one account
  • PIN login
  • Contact details update

Products

  • Messages from school Schools that use Schoolcomms messaging send messages to the app in place of texts and printed letters. Parents get a push notification and can reply in the app. What the app does
  • Payments and dinner money Parents pay for school dinners, clubs, trips and uniform by card, Direct Debit or cash at PayPoint. They top up dinner money and choose meals, if the school offers it. Payment methods
  • Clubs and trips Parents see the school’s clubs on a calendar, book sessions and secure a child’s place on a trip. Club bookings
  • Attendance and reports Parents check attendance, explain absences, get achievement and behaviour notifications and read progress reports and timetables. School data
  • Schoolcomms for schools Schools run messaging, payments, calendars and consent from one back office. It syncs attendance and behaviour with SIMS and takes payments through ParentPay. Parental engagement

How to close a School Gateway account

Parent terms
  • School Gateway account ↗
    1. Ask your child’s school about any refunds you are owed
    2. Write to Schoolcomms Customer Services and ask to close the account
    3. Post: Schoolcomms, Continental House, Kings Hill, Bude, Cornwall EX23 0LU
  • You can close the account at any time, according to the parent terms.
  • When a child leaves a school, you do not have to close the account. The school archives the child’s data.
  • Only the school can refund a payment. The refund goes back to the card or account you paid with.
  • Schoolcomms can still collect amounts you owe after the account is closed.

Refund rules

Fees
The terms list no account fee. A disputed transaction can cost an administration fee of up to £15.
Limits
Payments must be between £0.50 and £9,999.
Notice
Schoolcomms can end the agreement with two months’ notice.
Law
English law and the courts of England and Wales.

From the School Gateway terms and conditions for parents and the Fair Use Policy, checked on 15 October 2026.

Schoolcomms for schools

Parental engagement page
  • 01One back office for messages, payments, calendars and consent.
  • 02Attendance, behaviour and pupil data sync with SIMS.
  • 03Payments for trips, clubs and meals run through ParentPay.
  • 04Schools add their logo, colours and banner to the parent app.

Price on request. ParentPay Group does not publish Schoolcomms prices on the product page.

App ratings

School Gateway app

Price
Free
Developer
ISUZ Limited
iPhone app since
8 February 2013
Requires
iOS 13.0 or later
Google Play installs
1M+

Latest news

  1. ParentPay and Schoolcomms merge, BESA

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
ParentPay Limited, trading as Schoolcomms, 11 Kingsley Lodge, 13 New Cavendish Street, London W1G 9UG, United Kingdom
Service provider
ParentPay Limited, 04513692, England and Wales
Trading address
Continental House, Kings Hill, Bude, Cornwall EX23 0LU
App developer
Isuz Limited, 04655605
Isuz registered
4 February 2003
Isuz status
Active, dormant accounts to 30 November 2025
Isuz owner
ParentPay Limited, 75% or more, since 20 January 2017
Activity
SIC 62090, other IT service activities

Alternatives to School Gateway

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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School Gateway FAQ

Go to login.schoolgateway.com, or open the School Gateway app on iPhone or Android. Enter the email address your school holds for you and your PIN, then press Login. The address schoolgateway.com opens the same login page.

Download the app or open the web version and press Sign Up. Enter the email address and mobile number your school has on record, then press Send PIN. A text message brings your PIN. Your school must use School Gateway first.

Use Forgotten your PIN on the login page to get a new PIN by text. If no PIN arrives, your school probably holds a wrong email address or mobile number. Ask the school office to update them.

Parents read messages from school, pay for dinners, trips, clubs and uniform, book club sessions, check attendance and read reports. Each school chooses which of these services it switches on.

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