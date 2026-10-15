School Gateway
Parent app from Schoolcomms for UK school messages, payments, clubs and attendance.
- schools use Schoolcomms, according to ParentPay Group
- 3,000+
- parents use it every day, according to ParentPay Group
- 750,000+
- emails sent every month through the group’s engagement tools
- 12M+
- on the UK App Store, 733 ratings
- 2.3
About School Gateway
School Gateway is the parent app of Schoolcomms, a UK school messaging and payments service. Parents use it to read school messages, pay for meals, trips and clubs, book club sessions and check attendance. Parents log in at login.schoolgateway.com or in the iPhone and Android app with their email address and a PIN sent by text. The app is free, and the parent terms list no account fee. Schoolcomms has been an operating division of ParentPay Limited since ParentPay bought Isuz Limited, the company behind it, in January 2017.
School Gateway is the app and website where parents see what their child’s school shares through Schoolcomms. The school decides which services appear. These can be messages, payments for dinners, trips, clubs and uniform, club bookings, attendance records, timetables and reports. Parents pay by Visa or Mastercard card, Direct Debit or cash at PayPoint. One account shows all children, also at different schools, if each school holds the same email address and mobile number for the parent.
Isuz Limited, the company behind Schoolcomms, was registered in England on 4 February 2003. In the 2017 merger release, Dave Gove is named as the founder of Schoolcomms and the business as based in Cornwall, with 2,800 schools and more than 50 staff. The School Gateway app first appeared on the App Store on 8 February 2013. On 20 January 2017 ParentPay Limited bought all shares of Isuz Limited. The two companies then served more than 8,000 schools and employed more than 170 people.
Today the parent terms name Schoolcomms as an operating division of ParentPay Limited, with a trading address at Kings Hill in Bude, Cornwall. Isuz Limited still exists and files dormant accounts. ParentPay Limited owns it. ParentPay Group, led by CEO Lewis Alcraft, also owns ParentPay, SIMS, Cypad and GDPRiS. The group sells Schoolcomms to schools as a parental engagement product that works with the SIMS MIS and takes payments through ParentPay.
History
- 2003 Isuz Limited, the company behind Schoolcomms, is registered in England on 4 February.
- 2013 The School Gateway app appears on the App Store on 8 February.
- 2017 ParentPay Limited buys all shares of Isuz Limited. The deal is signed on 20 January.
- 2017 Founder Dave Gove steps down as chairman after the deal. Tim Perkin is managing director of Schoolcomms.
- 2017 ParentPay and Schoolcomms together serve more than 8,000 schools and employ more than 170 people.
- 2025 Version 2.40.1 of the iPhone app comes out on 25 September.
- 2025 ParentPay Group CEO Lewis Alcraft joins the Isuz Limited board on 24 November.
- 2026 Andries Van Staden joins the Isuz Limited board in February. Nigel Govett leaves it in July.
- 2026 The Android app gets an update on 18 May.
- 2026 Isuz Limited files dormant company accounts for the year to 30 November 2025.
Leadership
- LA Lewis Alcraft CEO, ParentPay Group
- AN Andrew Neubauer Chairman, ParentPay Group
Roles from the ParentPay Group about page on 15 October 2026. Companies House lists Lewis Alcraft as a director of Isuz Limited since 24 November 2025. The 2017 merger release named Tim Perkin as managing director of Schoolcomms and Dave Gove as its founder.
How School Gateway works
- schools
- 3,000+
- minimum payment
- £0.50
- maximum payment
- £9,999
- Push notifications
- Two-way messages
- Dinner money top-ups
- Meal choices
- Trip payments
- Club bookings
- Attendance and absence notes
- Timetables
- Progress reports
- Several children and schools in one account
- PIN login
- Contact details update
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Messages from school Schools that use Schoolcomms messaging send messages to the app in place of texts and printed letters. Parents get a push notification and can reply in the app. What the app does
- Payments and dinner money Parents pay for school dinners, clubs, trips and uniform by card, Direct Debit or cash at PayPoint. They top up dinner money and choose meals, if the school offers it. Payment methods
- Clubs and trips Parents see the school’s clubs on a calendar, book sessions and secure a child’s place on a trip. Club bookings
- Attendance and reports Parents check attendance, explain absences, get achievement and behaviour notifications and read progress reports and timetables. School data
- Schoolcomms for schools Schools run messaging, payments, calendars and consent from one back office. It syncs attendance and behaviour with SIMS and takes payments through ParentPay. Parental engagement
How to close a School Gateway accountParent terms
- School Gateway account ↗
- Ask your child’s school about any refunds you are owed
- Write to Schoolcomms Customer Services and ask to close the account
- Post: Schoolcomms, Continental House, Kings Hill, Bude, Cornwall EX23 0LU
- You can close the account at any time, according to the parent terms.
- When a child leaves a school, you do not have to close the account. The school archives the child’s data.
- Only the school can refund a payment. The refund goes back to the card or account you paid with.
- Schoolcomms can still collect amounts you owe after the account is closed.
Refund rules
- Fees
- The terms list no account fee. A disputed transaction can cost an administration fee of up to £15.
- Limits
- Payments must be between £0.50 and £9,999.
- Notice
- Schoolcomms can end the agreement with two months’ notice.
- Law
- English law and the courts of England and Wales.
From the School Gateway terms and conditions for parents and the Fair Use Policy, checked on 15 October 2026.
Schoolcomms for schoolsParental engagement page
- 01One back office for messages, payments, calendars and consent.
- 02Attendance, behaviour and pupil data sync with SIMS.
- 03Payments for trips, clubs and meals run through ParentPay.
- 04Schools add their logo, colours and banner to the parent app.
Price on request. ParentPay Group does not publish Schoolcomms prices on the product page.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPadSchool Gateway app, free on the App Store
- AndroidSchool Gateway app, free on Google Play
- WebLog in at login.schoolgateway.com in the browser
- PayPointCash payments with a PayPoint barcode at PayPoint shops
- SIMSAttendance, behaviour and pupil data sync with SIMS
School Gateway app
- Price
- Free
- Developer
- ISUZ Limited
- iPhone app since
- 8 February 2013
- Requires
- iOS 13.0 or later
- Google Play installs
- 1M+
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Parent loginlogin.schoolgateway.com
- Get started guideschoolgateway.co.uk/get-started
- Help centreparenthelp.parentpaygroup.com
- Customer Services, by postSchoolcomms, Continental House, Kings Hill, Bude EX23 0LU
- SchoolsRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- ParentPay Limited, trading as Schoolcomms, 11 Kingsley Lodge, 13 New Cavendish Street, London W1G 9UG, United Kingdom
- Service provider
- ParentPay Limited, 04513692, England and Wales
- Trading address
- Continental House, Kings Hill, Bude, Cornwall EX23 0LU
- App developer
- Isuz Limited, 04655605
- Isuz registered
- 4 February 2003
- Isuz status
- Active, dormant accounts to 30 November 2025
- Isuz owner
- ParentPay Limited, 75% or more, since 20 January 2017
- Activity
- SIC 62090, other IT service activities
Alternatives to School Gateway
- ParentPay🇬🇧 United Kingdom The school payments service from the same group. Parents log in at parentpay.com in the browser. ParentPay has no app of its own. →
- ParentMail🇬🇧 United Kingdom Another UK app for school messages, payments and forms. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A school MIS from London whose Arbor Parent App takes payments for meals and trips. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from Bromley. Parents pay for dinners, clubs and trips in the free MyChildAtSchool app. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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