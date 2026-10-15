About School Gateway

School Gateway is the parent app of Schoolcomms, a UK school messaging and payments service. Parents use it to read school messages, pay for meals, trips and clubs, book club sessions and check attendance. Parents log in at login.schoolgateway.com or in the iPhone and Android app with their email address and a PIN sent by text. The app is free, and the parent terms list no account fee. Schoolcomms has been an operating division of ParentPay Limited since ParentPay bought Isuz Limited, the company behind it, in January 2017.

School Gateway is the app and website where parents see what their child’s school shares through Schoolcomms. The school decides which services appear. These can be messages, payments for dinners, trips, clubs and uniform, club bookings, attendance records, timetables and reports. Parents pay by Visa or Mastercard card, Direct Debit or cash at PayPoint. One account shows all children, also at different schools, if each school holds the same email address and mobile number for the parent.

Isuz Limited, the company behind Schoolcomms, was registered in England on 4 February 2003. In the 2017 merger release, Dave Gove is named as the founder of Schoolcomms and the business as based in Cornwall, with 2,800 schools and more than 50 staff. The School Gateway app first appeared on the App Store on 8 February 2013. On 20 January 2017 ParentPay Limited bought all shares of Isuz Limited. The two companies then served more than 8,000 schools and employed more than 170 people.

Today the parent terms name Schoolcomms as an operating division of ParentPay Limited, with a trading address at Kings Hill in Bude, Cornwall. Isuz Limited still exists and files dormant accounts. ParentPay Limited owns it. ParentPay Group, led by CEO Lewis Alcraft, also owns ParentPay, SIMS, Cypad and GDPRiS. The group sells Schoolcomms to schools as a parental engagement product that works with the SIMS MIS and takes payments through ParentPay.