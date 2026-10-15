About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is a Bristol company that trains and tests the cyber skills of whole organisations. Security teams, developers and other staff work through hands-on labs in the browser, and leaders rehearse decisions in crisis simulations. In February 2025 the company renamed itself Immersive and its platform Immersive One. It sells to companies and governments on a quote, and the website lists no public prices. Immersive has raised $189 million, and since March 2025 Mark Schmitz has been CEO.

Immersive builds exercises for cyber security teams and the rest of a company’s staff. Hands-on labs run in the browser and cover AI security, application security, cloud, operational technology and offensive security. Cyber drills recreate real incidents for technical teams, and crisis simulations test how managers and the board decide under pressure. The platform turns the results into scores and reports for boards, regulators and insurers.

James Hadley, a former GCHQ researcher, registered Immersive Labs Ltd in Bristol in January 2017. Goldman Sachs led an $8 million Series A in January 2019. The same year the company opened a North American headquarters in Boston and raised $40 million from Summit Partners and Goldman Sachs. Insight Partners led a $75 million Series C in 2021, and Ten Eleven Ventures led a further $66 million in 2022.

In February 2025 the company dropped “Labs” from its name and launched the Immersive One platform. A month later Mark Schmitz, formerly president of Collibra and interim CEO of Citrix, replaced Hadley as CEO, and Hadley became Chief Innovation Officer. Immersive names Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence and the NHS among its customers. In 2023 it launched Cyber Million with Accenture, a free programme for people who want an entry-level cyber job.