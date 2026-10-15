- raised from investors
- $189M
- customers worldwide, according to Immersive
- 400+
- labs completed
- 4.3M+
- on G2, 109 reviews
- 4.7
About Immersive Labs
Immersive Labs is a Bristol company that trains and tests the cyber skills of whole organisations. Security teams, developers and other staff work through hands-on labs in the browser, and leaders rehearse decisions in crisis simulations. In February 2025 the company renamed itself Immersive and its platform Immersive One. It sells to companies and governments on a quote, and the website lists no public prices. Immersive has raised $189 million, and since March 2025 Mark Schmitz has been CEO.
Immersive builds exercises for cyber security teams and the rest of a company’s staff. Hands-on labs run in the browser and cover AI security, application security, cloud, operational technology and offensive security. Cyber drills recreate real incidents for technical teams, and crisis simulations test how managers and the board decide under pressure. The platform turns the results into scores and reports for boards, regulators and insurers.
James Hadley, a former GCHQ researcher, registered Immersive Labs Ltd in Bristol in January 2017. Goldman Sachs led an $8 million Series A in January 2019. The same year the company opened a North American headquarters in Boston and raised $40 million from Summit Partners and Goldman Sachs. Insight Partners led a $75 million Series C in 2021, and Ten Eleven Ventures led a further $66 million in 2022.
In February 2025 the company dropped “Labs” from its name and launched the Immersive One platform. A month later Mark Schmitz, formerly president of Collibra and interim CEO of Citrix, replaced Hadley as CEO, and Hadley became Chief Innovation Officer. Immersive names Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence and the NHS among its customers. In 2023 it launched Cyber Million with Accenture, a free programme for people who want an entry-level cyber job.
History
- 2017 James Hadley registers Immersive Labs Ltd in Bristol on 9 January.
- 2019 Goldman Sachs leads an $8 million Series A in January.
- 2019 Opens a North American headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay. Summit Partners leads a $40 million Series B in November, after 750% growth in annual recurring revenue.
- 2021 Insight Partners leads a $75 million Series C in June. The company has about 200 employees.
- 2022 Agrees a cyber defence partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence.
- 2022 Ten Eleven Ventures leads a $66 million round in October, bringing the total to $189 million.
- 2023 Launches Cyber Million with Accenture in June, a free programme for entry-level cyber jobs.
- 2025 Renames itself Immersive and launches the Immersive One platform in February.
- 2025 Mark Schmitz becomes CEO on 17 March. James Hadley moves to Chief Innovation Officer.
- 2025 Appoints Thanos Karpouzis as CTO and Aniket Menon, formerly of Rapid7, as CPO in September.
- 2026 Forrester names Immersive a Leader in its Q1 2026 Wave for cybersecurity skills and training platforms.
- 2026 Launches AI Knowledge Pass in July and Agentic Harness, a test bench for autonomous AI agents.
Immersive Labs funding and investors
- January 2019 Series A $8 million
Lead: Goldman Sachs Goldman SachsPrivate investorsSource: TechCrunch
- November 2019 Series B $40 million
Lead: Summit Partners Summit PartnersGoldman SachsSource: FinTech Global, Built In Boston
- June 2021 Series C $75 million
Lead: Insight Partners Insight PartnersMenlo VenturesCiti VenturesGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementSource: TechCrunch
- October 2022 Growth $66 million
Lead: Ten Eleven Ventures Ten Eleven VenturesGoldman Sachs Asset ManagementSummit PartnersInsight PartnersMenlo VenturesCiti VenturesSource: TechCrunch
Total as reported by TechCrunch in October 2022 and repeated on the Immersive website. UKTN gives “over $180m”. Valuations were not disclosed. Immersive Labs Holdings Limited is the parent company of Immersive Labs Ltd, according to Companies House.
Leadership
- MS Mark Schmitz CEO, formerly president of Collibra and interim CEO of Citrix
- JH James Hadley Founder and Chief Innovation Officer
- SG Stuart Goldblatt Chief Financial and Operating Officer
- TK Thanos Karpouzis Chief Technology Officer, formerly CTO of CoachHub
- AM Aniket Menon Chief Product Officer, formerly VP of Product at Rapid7
Jack Huffard, a co-founder of Tenable, chairs the board. Board members also come from Goldman Sachs, Summit Partners, Insight Partners and Ten Eleven Ventures. Mark Schmitz and Stuart Goldblatt are the directors of Immersive Labs Ltd, according to Companies House.
CareersCareers site
- Cyber Resilience Team5
- Product5
- Operations2
- Sales1
- Engineering1
Perks
- £250 or $300 a year for mental health support
- £150 or $180 a year for sport
- £600 or $720 home office budget on joining
- Up to 4 weeks a year working from anywhere
- Birthday day off
- Two extra volunteer days a year
How Immersive works
- labs completed
- 4.3M+
- lab collections
- 5
- factors in the Resilience Score
- 9
- Browser-based labs
- Lab Builder and AI Lab Builder
- Cyber drills for technical teams
- Crisis simulations for leaders
- AI Builder for custom crisis scenarios
- Resilience pathways with custom goals
- Resilience Score
- NIST NICE heat map
- MITRE ATT&CK and ATLAS mapping
- CrowdStrike Falcon exercises
- Google Security Operations exercises
- Battle Threat Cards
Lab collections and roles
Lab collections5
- AI Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- OT Security
- OffSec
Roles5
- Blue Team
- Red Team
- Developers
- Business Users
- Leadership
Use cases6
- AI adoption
- AI agents
- Crisis management
- Cloud security
- Application security
- Operational technology
Collections, roles and use cases as listed on immersivelabs.com on 15 October 2026. Labs map to MITRE ATT&CK, MITRE ATLAS, NIST and the OWASP Top 10 lists.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Hands-On Labs Short, scenario-based labs in a browser environment, grouped into 5 collections. Container 7, the in-house research team, adds labs on new threats. About the labs
- Cyber drills Technical teams respond to a recreated incident across people, process and tools, including exercises inside CrowdStrike Falcon and Google Security Operations. Technical exercising
- Business Risk Exercising Digital tabletop exercises where executives make decisions during a simulated incident. An AI Builder turns a conversation into a custom crisis scenario. Crisis simulations
- AI Hub Exercises that test whether staff use AI safely and whether AI agents and AI-enabled workflows hold up under attack. AI Hub
- Cyber Million A free programme with Accenture as the first partner. People over 16 complete hands-on labs and apply for entry-level cyber operations jobs at partner companies. Cyber Million
- Immersive One for organisations The platform for companies and governments, with resilience pathways, benchmarking against NIST NICE and other frameworks, and reports for boards and regulators. Request a demo
Immersive Labs for BusinessRequest a demo
- 01Immersive sells Immersive One to companies and governments on a contract.
- 02Access to features depends on the customer’s agreed scope and deployment model.
- 03The platform covers technical teams, developers, business users and leadership.
- 04Immersive holds ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and UK Cyber Essentials Plus, and hosts the platform on AWS.
No public prices on immersivelabs.com on 15 October 2026. Prices come with a quote after a demo.
Ratings
Is Immersive Labs worth it?
What users like
- Real-world scenarios and up-to-date content keep the training relevant.Roopa M., G2, December 2024
- The gamified labs keep learners motivated to progress.Ayaz A., G2, December 2024
- Labs based on real incidents help SOC analysts practise.MittalKumar L., G2, December 2024
- 106 of 109 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars.G2, 109 reviews
What users criticise
- Steep learning curve for beginners.Sarthak N., G2, January 2025
- Some labs are too complex without hints or walkthroughs.Roopa M., G2, December 2024
- No professional certification from a recognised body.Sarthak N., G2, January 2025
- Occasional glitches and slow support replies.Tapabrata J., G2, December 2024
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many G2 reviews came through G2 invites and are marked incentivised. Immersive has no Trustpilot page and does not publish prices.
Latest news
- Immersive One launches Agentic Harness to verify autonomous AI safety and token spend
- Immersive named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for cybersecurity skills and training platforms
- Immersive appoints new C-level product and technology leaders
- Immersive Labs founding CEO steps down, UKTN
- Immersive Labs rebrands as Immersive
- Immersive Labs and Accenture launch Cyber Million, Help Net Security
- Immersive Labs raises $66 million, TechCrunch
Contacts and company data
- Salessales@immersivelabs.com
- Generalenquiries@immersivelabs.com
- Careerscareers@immersivelabs.com
- Pressimmersivelabs@inkhouse.com
- SupportSupport request form
- Phone, UK+44 345 646 1544
- Legal entity
- Immersive Labs Ltd, The Programme, All Saints Street, Bristol, BS1 2LZ, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10553244, Companies House
- Registered
- 9 January 2017
- Parent company
- Immersive Labs Holdings Limited, 11439032
- Nature of business
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Security
- ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, Cyber Essentials Plus
Programs and documentsCyber MillionPartnershipsArmed Forces CovenantLegal
Alternatives to Immersive Labs
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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