Provision Map
SEND provision mapping, learning plans and pupil passports for UK schools, from Tes.
- Provision Map launched by Edukey
- 2012
- SMART targets in the target library
- 1,000+
- SENCO admin time saved, Tes customer survey 2024
- 20%
- of inactivity before automatic logout
- 15 min
About Provision Map
Provision Map is web-based software that SENCOs in UK schools use to record SEND and Pupil Premium support, learning plans and pupil passports. Edukey Education Ltd, founded by Pembrokeshire teacher Duncan Wilson and developer Gintas, launched it in 2012. Tes took a stake in Edukey in 2016 and has held 75% or more of its shares since 2018. Tes sells Provision Map to schools and trusts and publishes no prices: the cost depends on school size and features, and schools ask for a quote. Staff log in at edukeyapp.com/account/login with the email and password their school administrator gives them.
A provision map records the extra support a school gives pupils with special educational needs: interventions, the staff who run them, their cost and their outcomes. Provision Map keeps this record online. The SENCO creates a provision, adds pupils to it and tracks reviews. Learning plans follow the Assess – Plan – Do – Review cycle of the SEND Code of Practice. Teachers see one-page pupil passports, and the software sends reminders when a plan or provision is due for review.
Duncan Wilson was head of ICT at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Pembrokeshire. He met software engineer Gintas online, and the two built school software by email and chat. Edukey says Wilson saw the growing SEND workload of SENCOs and built Provision Map with Gintas in 2012, after Report Comment Bank in 2010 and Literacy Assessment in 2011. The company took the name Edukey Education Ltd in July 2012. Class Charts followed in 2013.
Tes Global took a stake in Edukey in March 2016. Companies House has listed Tes Global Limited as owner of 75% or more of Edukey’s shares since July 2018. The provisionmap.co.uk domain now redirects to the Tes product page, and Tes Global Limited signs the contracts with schools. Tes plans to link Provision Map with Class Charts and MyConcern under the name Connected Insights, so that SENCOs see behaviour, attendance and safeguarding records next to SEND plans.
History
- 2006 Teach ICT Limited is incorporated on 22 June. Duncan Wilson is a founding director.
- 2010 Edukey launches its first product, Report Comment Bank.
- 2012 Provision Map launches for SENCOs. On 2 July the company takes the name Edukey Education Ltd.
- 2013 Edukey launches Class Charts and opens its first office in St David’s, Pembrokeshire.
- 2014 Edukey is picked for the Sanoma Challenge at The Next Web Conference in Amsterdam and shortlisted for the Bett Awards.
- 2016 Tes Global takes a stake in Edukey in March. Edukey counts more than 350,000 teachers and 4 million students across Class Charts and Provision Map.
- 2017 Edukey signs a contract with Malta’s Ministry for Education and Employment.
- 2018 Tes Global Limited is registered as owner of 75% or more of Edukey’s shares on 2 July.
- 2019 Edukey wins Company of the Year at the Bett Awards.
- 2020 Founder Duncan Wilson leaves the Edukey board on 19 August.
- 2021 On 7 December Onex Partners V agrees to buy Tes Global, the owner of Edukey, from Providence Equity Partners.
- 2022 Co-founder Gintautas Sasnauskas leaves the Edukey board on 2 December.
How a SENCO works in Provision Map
- SMART targets in the library
- 1,000+
- additional funding accessed by schools, Tes customer survey 2024
- £11,000
- time back for senior leaders, Tes customer survey 2024
- 3+ weeks
- SEN register
- Pupil Premium register
- Provision mapping
- Learning plans
- IEP templates
- Pupil passports
- SMART target library
- Review reminders
- Cost and outcome reports
- School Robins
- Parent comments
- Transition tool
- Area dashboard for trusts
- Overnight MIS sync
- Two-factor authentication
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Dashboard The home screen shows how many pupils sit at each stage of the SEN register, what the school spends on Pupil Premium and non-PP pupils, and how provisions are going. Filters find pupils by SEN, PP, first language, looked-after status or a custom field. National baseline statistics compare the school with national and local data. Dashboard
- Learning plans Schools edit templates for learning plans, medical plans, behaviour plans and EHCP records, or build their own. The target bank holds over 1,000 SMART targets, and staff add their own. Provisions a pupil attends appear on the plan. Learning plans
- Pupil passport A one-page profile with a pupil’s strengths, needs, interventions, likes and dislikes. The school sets the headings once, such as Things I enjoy or Barriers to learning, and can add pictures, colours and bullet lists. Schools can share the active passport with parents as read-only. Pupil passport
- Provision mapping and reports The SENCO creates an intervention and clicks to add pupils and staff. Cost, time, Pupil Premium and outcome reports run from saved criteria. Trusts get an area dashboard with spending on provisions across all their schools. Provisions
- School Robins A SENCO sends a request about a pupil, group or topic. Each assigned staff member gets an email, and the replies are collated into one report, for example before an EHCP annual review. School Robins is included in all Provision Map subscriptions. School Robins
- Transition tool Schools in the same cluster, such as a secondary and its feeder primaries, move a shared pupil’s plans, provisions, passports, meeting logs, files and safeguarding issues between accounts. Each school’s main admin approves cluster membership first. Transition
How a school cancels Provision MapTes terms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the end date of the initial period in your Subscription Schedule
- Send Tes written notice at least 30 days before that date
- Access ends when the agreement ends
- The school or trust holds the subscription. Parents with a Provision Map account do not pay.
- After the initial period the agreement continues for one year at a time.
- Tes may suspend access when an invoice is unpaid or late.
Refund rules
- Breach
- Either party may end the agreement after a material breach left unremedied for 30 days after written notice.
- Late payment
- Tes charges interest at 8% above the Bank of England base rate.
- Price rises
- From the second contract year Tes may raise fees by CPI plus up to 3%, and gives 90 days’ notice of larger changes.
From the Tes general terms of business last updated on 29 September 2026, checked on 16 October 2026.
Provision Map for schools and trustsRequest a demo
- 01Provision Map syncs pupil data overnight from SIMS, Arbor, Bromcom, Integris, ScholarPack and other MIS, or through Wonde. Pupils who leave the roll are archived automatically.
- 02Multi-academy trusts get an area dashboard with spending on provisions and interventions across their schools.
- 03Tes contracts renew for a year at a time. Either side can cancel with 30 days’ written notice before the period ends.
- 04Invoices are due within 30 days. After the initial period, fees may rise by CPI plus up to 3%.
Not published. Tes says the cost depends on the size of the school and the features it needs, and schools request a quote.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Help centerprovision-map.help.tes.com
- Support ticketSubmit a ticket
- Support emailsupport.provisionmap@tes.com
- SalesRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- Edukey Education Ltd, Building 3, St Paul’s Place, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JE, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 05855261, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 22 June 2006 as Teach ICT Limited, renamed on 2 July 2012
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Control
- Tes Global Limited (02017289), 75% or more of shares and the right to appoint directors, since 2 July 2018
- Accounts
- Audit-exempt subsidiary accounts to 31 August 2025, guaranteed by the parent
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Contracting party
- Tes Global Limited, under the Tes general terms of business
Alternatives to Provision Map
- Class Charts🇬🇧 United Kingdom Behaviour, seating plans, homework and attendance from Edukey and Tes. Tes plans to show Class Charts data inside Provision Map. →
- MyConcern🇬🇧 United Kingdom Safeguarding case management from Tes. Tes plans to show MyConcern records next to SEND plans in Provision Map. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools. Provision Map syncs pupil data from Arbor overnight. →
- Bromcom🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from Bromley. Provision Map syncs with Bromcom. →
- Insight🇬🇧 United Kingdom A pupil tracking system for UK schools with a provision mapping section and learning plans for SEN. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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