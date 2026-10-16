About Provision Map

Provision Map is web-based software that SENCOs in UK schools use to record SEND and Pupil Premium support, learning plans and pupil passports. Edukey Education Ltd, founded by Pembrokeshire teacher Duncan Wilson and developer Gintas, launched it in 2012. Tes took a stake in Edukey in 2016 and has held 75% or more of its shares since 2018. Tes sells Provision Map to schools and trusts and publishes no prices: the cost depends on school size and features, and schools ask for a quote. Staff log in at edukeyapp.com/account/login with the email and password their school administrator gives them.

A provision map records the extra support a school gives pupils with special educational needs: interventions, the staff who run them, their cost and their outcomes. Provision Map keeps this record online. The SENCO creates a provision, adds pupils to it and tracks reviews. Learning plans follow the Assess – Plan – Do – Review cycle of the SEND Code of Practice. Teachers see one-page pupil passports, and the software sends reminders when a plan or provision is due for review.

Duncan Wilson was head of ICT at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Pembrokeshire. He met software engineer Gintas online, and the two built school software by email and chat. Edukey says Wilson saw the growing SEND workload of SENCOs and built Provision Map with Gintas in 2012, after Report Comment Bank in 2010 and Literacy Assessment in 2011. The company took the name Edukey Education Ltd in July 2012. Class Charts followed in 2013.

Tes Global took a stake in Edukey in March 2016. Companies House has listed Tes Global Limited as owner of 75% or more of Edukey’s shares since July 2018. The provisionmap.co.uk domain now redirects to the Tes product page, and Tes Global Limited signs the contracts with schools. Tes plans to link Provision Map with Class Charts and MyConcern under the name Connected Insights, so that SENCOs see behaviour, attendance and safeguarding records next to SEND plans.