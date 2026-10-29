About Grammarsaurus

Grammarsaurus is a teaching-resource website from Coleshill, near Birmingham, for primary schools in the UK. Practising teachers and trained writing moderators make its model texts, grammar and punctuation units, the Spelling with Grammarsaurus scheme and resources for maths, science, history, geography and other subjects. Teachers sign in at grammarsaurus.co.uk/portal/login; at schools with a subscription, the school administrator gives out logins. A Solo membership for one teacher costs £69.59 a year including taxes, and whole-school subscriptions start at £175 + VAT a year. Teacher Mitch Hudson started Grammarsaurus in 2016 and controls the company.

Grammarsaurus began in 2016, the year the KS2 SATs changed, to help teachers with the new requirements for spelling, punctuation and grammar. It has since grown from writing and SPaG into a library for most primary subjects, with schemes for spelling, reading comprehension and grammar and units for maths, science, history, geography, art, RE, PSHE and languages. Grammarsaurus says its resource makers are practising teachers and its model texts are written by trained writing moderators.

Teachers buy a Solo membership for their own class or a school subscription, which adds a licence for every class and access to the subject leader areas. Members can ask for a resource they need, and Grammarsaurus makes it. Schools can also buy an Online Training Platform with recorded training, and Mitch Hudson runs CPD days on writing, punctuation and grammar.

Mitch Hudson is a primary teacher, assistant headteacher, SENDCO and Specialist Leader of Education. With Anna Richards he wrote two Grammarsaurus Ultimate Guides for KS1 and KS2, published by Bloomsbury Education in 2021. In 2026 Grammarsaurus released Morphs, a spelling game built around its morphology-based spelling scheme. Grammarsaurus Ltd. filed an average of 9 employees for the year to July 2025.