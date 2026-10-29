Grammarsaurus
Primary teaching resources by practising teachers, with model texts, SPaG and a spelling scheme.
- Solo membership a year, taxes included
- £69.59
- cheapest whole-school subscription a year
- £175 + VAT
- downloads a month on a Solo account
- 125
- employees, 2025 average
- 9
About Grammarsaurus
Grammarsaurus is a teaching-resource website from Coleshill, near Birmingham, for primary schools in the UK. Practising teachers and trained writing moderators make its model texts, grammar and punctuation units, the Spelling with Grammarsaurus scheme and resources for maths, science, history, geography and other subjects. Teachers sign in at grammarsaurus.co.uk/portal/login; at schools with a subscription, the school administrator gives out logins. A Solo membership for one teacher costs £69.59 a year including taxes, and whole-school subscriptions start at £175 + VAT a year. Teacher Mitch Hudson started Grammarsaurus in 2016 and controls the company.
Grammarsaurus began in 2016, the year the KS2 SATs changed, to help teachers with the new requirements for spelling, punctuation and grammar. It has since grown from writing and SPaG into a library for most primary subjects, with schemes for spelling, reading comprehension and grammar and units for maths, science, history, geography, art, RE, PSHE and languages. Grammarsaurus says its resource makers are practising teachers and its model texts are written by trained writing moderators.
Teachers buy a Solo membership for their own class or a school subscription, which adds a licence for every class and access to the subject leader areas. Members can ask for a resource they need, and Grammarsaurus makes it. Schools can also buy an Online Training Platform with recorded training, and Mitch Hudson runs CPD days on writing, punctuation and grammar.
Mitch Hudson is a primary teacher, assistant headteacher, SENDCO and Specialist Leader of Education. With Anna Richards he wrote two Grammarsaurus Ultimate Guides for KS1 and KS2, published by Bloomsbury Education in 2021. In 2026 Grammarsaurus released Morphs, a spelling game built around its morphology-based spelling scheme. Grammarsaurus Ltd. filed an average of 9 employees for the year to July 2025.
History
- 2016 Grammarsaurus Ltd. is incorporated on 12 July. Mitch Hudson starts the site after the KS2 SATs overhaul.
- 2017 The site works on mobiles and tablets from February, according to its FAQ.
- 2018 Sian Byrne joins the board on 1 January.
- 2021 Michael Byrne joins the board on 16 March.
- 2021 Bloomsbury Education publishes the Grammarsaurus Ultimate Guides for KS1 and KS2 on 10 June.
- 2026 Morphs, a spelling game for the Spelling with Grammarsaurus scheme, comes out on the App Store in April.
Leadership
- MH Mitch Hudson Founder and director; primary teacher, assistant headteacher, SENDCO and Specialist Leader of Education
- SB Sian Byrne Director since 2018
- MB Michael Byrne Director since 2021
- AR Anna Richards Co-author of the Grammarsaurus Ultimate Guides
Grammarsaurus says all of its resource makers and team, except Sian, are practising teachers.
How Grammarsaurus works
- downloads a month on Solo
- 125
- model texts by year group
- Y1–Y7
- year the site started
- 2016
- Model texts with annotated versions
- Sentence Pattern Building Units
- Spelling with Grammarsaurus
- Morphs spelling game
- Comprehension Crusher
- SATs Smashers
- Subject leader areas for school accounts
- Display resources
- Request a resource
- Online Training Platform for schools
Subjects and schemes
English6
- Model texts, Year 1 to Year 7
- Sentence Pattern Building Units
- Place Value of Punctuation and Grammar
- Spelling with Grammarsaurus
- Comprehension Crusher
- SATs Smashers for SPaG and reading
Maths4
- Year 1 to Year 6 units
- Starters and Quick 10
- Maths SATs Smashers
- Welsh Maths
Other subjects8
- Science
- History
- Geography
- Art and DT
- RE
- PSHE
- Spanish, French and Welsh
- EYFS and continuous provision
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Model texts Model texts for each text type from Year 1 to Year 7, written by trained writing moderators. Annotated versions show why a piece meets the expected standard for the year group. Year 4 model texts
- Spelling with Grammarsaurus A spelling scheme for Year 2 to Year 6 built on bases, prefixes, suffixes and a few suffixing rules. Baseline assessments show which morphemes each child needs first. Spelling scheme
- Morphs A spelling game that follows the spelling scheme, with a pupil login on the web and an app on the App Store. Each level teaches one morpheme with a short video, and every answer feeds a spelling heatmap for the teacher. It is included in a Grammarsaurus subscription. Morphs
- Reading resources Comprehension Crusher for Year 2 to Year 7 with spaced retrieval quick reads, comprehension packs for the model texts, quick comprehensions and Reading SATs Smashers for Years 2 and 6. Reading
- Online Training Platform Recorded training for school staff, sold only as an add-on to a school subscription. Prices go from £300 + VAT for a small school to £925 + VAT for a four-form-entry school. Training platform
How much is Grammarsaurus?
- One teacher Solo £69.59 a year one teacher, up to 125 downloads a month, taxes included
- Smallest school, 2–3 classes £175 + VAT whole school, one year
- Small school, 4–5 classes £250 + VAT whole school, one year
- One-form entry £425 + VAT whole school, one year
- One-and-a-half-form entry £575 + VAT whole school, one year
- Two-form entry £650 + VAT whole school, one year
- Two-and-a-half-form entry £780 + VAT whole school, one year
- Three-form entry £885 + VAT whole school, one year
- Four-form entry £1,100 + VAT whole school, one year
- Trust or MAT, KS3 and secondary Quote bespoke
Is Grammarsaurus free?
No free plan or trial is listed on the sign-up pages. Resource pages can be browsed without an account, but downloads are for members. The Morphs app is free to download, and Morphs access comes with a subscription.
Prices on the Solo sign-up page and the school sign-up form at grammarsaurus.co.uk on 29 October 2026, in pounds. The Solo price includes taxes; school prices are shown + VAT. According to the FAQ, both subscriptions run for a full year.
Grammarsaurus for schoolsSchool sign-up
- 01Grammarsaurus sells only whole-school subscriptions to schools. A Solo account cannot be owned by a school.
- 02A school subscription includes the licence to use the resources in every class and access to the subject leader areas.
- 03Schools pay by card for instant access or by invoice, with access once payment arrives.
- 04The Online Training Platform is an extra purchase for school subscribers only, from £300 + VAT to £925 + VAT by school size.
From £175 + VAT a year for the smallest school to £1,100 + VAT for a four-form-entry school, checked on 29 October 2026.
Morphs app rating
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@grammarsaurus.co.uk
- Admin office01675 466935
- Training and consultancytraining@grammarsaurus.co.uk
- MorphsMorphs@grammarsaurus.co.uk
- Financefinance@grammarsaurus.co.uk
- Legal entity
- Grammarsaurus Ltd., Office 5, St Peters House, Church Hill, Coleshill, Birmingham, B46 3AL, England
- Company number
- 10273127, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 12 July 2016
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85200, primary education
- Directors
- 3
- Control
- Mitch Hudson, person with significant control since 2016
- Average staff
- 9 in the year to 31 July 2025, 7 a year earlier
Alternatives to Grammarsaurus
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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