About Passmedicine

Passmedicine is a British question bank for medical exams, run since 2009 and sold by Passmedicine Limited, registered in London. It covers postgraduate exams such as MRCP Part 1 and Part 2 Written, the MRCGP Applied Knowledge Test and the MSRA, and also medical school finals and the UKMLA, PLAB, DRCOG and the UCAT. Users log in with their email and password at the top of passmedicine.com, or in the installable web app at passmedicine.com/app_login.html. Subscriptions are bought for a fixed period: on 29 October 2026 MRCP Part 1 cost £35 for 4 months, the MSRA £25 for 4 months and the finals and UKMLA package £15 for 4 months, while the UCAT, USMLE Step 1 and early years resources were free. Founder Jon Arnold runs the company, and he and fellow director Nighat Arnold are its persons with significant control.

Passmedicine sells online question banks for UK medical exams. Each resource has single best answer questions with teaching notes under every answer, a high-yield textbook mapped to the exam syllabus and an extended textbook. Users answer in revision mode or build timed tests and mock exams, and a histogram compares their scores with other candidates, updated daily.

Passmedicine says it has provided revision materials since 2009 and that practising doctors write the questions. Passmedicine Limited was incorporated in England on 10 December 2010, and its accounts record goodwill from buying a business in 2011. Jon Arnold signs the site as founder and managing director. The company’s filed accounts for 2024 and 2025 give an average of nil employees, and the company pays doctors who write questions and textbook topics for it.

The site says it keeps prices low by relying on word of mouth instead of advertising. For exams it does not cover, such as the MRCS, MRCPsych, MRCOG and FRCA, the homepage sends users to specialist sites like eMRCS, MRCPsychMentor, PassMRCOG and Intensive Anaesthesia.