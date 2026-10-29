Higher education 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2009

Passmedicine

Question banks and textbooks for UK medical exams, from finals to MRCP and the MSRA.

Visit passmedicine.com All companies
revision materials since, according to Passmedicine
2009
questions for finals and the UKMLA
12,000+
for 4 months of MRCP Part 1
£35
on Trustpilot, 17 reviews
2.5

About Passmedicine

Passmedicine is a British question bank for medical exams, run since 2009 and sold by Passmedicine Limited, registered in London. It covers postgraduate exams such as MRCP Part 1 and Part 2 Written, the MRCGP Applied Knowledge Test and the MSRA, and also medical school finals and the UKMLA, PLAB, DRCOG and the UCAT. Users log in with their email and password at the top of passmedicine.com, or in the installable web app at passmedicine.com/app_login.html. Subscriptions are bought for a fixed period: on 29 October 2026 MRCP Part 1 cost £35 for 4 months, the MSRA £25 for 4 months and the finals and UKMLA package £15 for 4 months, while the UCAT, USMLE Step 1 and early years resources were free. Founder Jon Arnold runs the company, and he and fellow director Nighat Arnold are its persons with significant control.

Passmedicine sells online question banks for UK medical exams. Each resource has single best answer questions with teaching notes under every answer, a high-yield textbook mapped to the exam syllabus and an extended textbook. Users answer in revision mode or build timed tests and mock exams, and a histogram compares their scores with other candidates, updated daily.

Passmedicine says it has provided revision materials since 2009 and that practising doctors write the questions. Passmedicine Limited was incorporated in England on 10 December 2010, and its accounts record goodwill from buying a business in 2011. Jon Arnold signs the site as founder and managing director. The company’s filed accounts for 2024 and 2025 give an average of nil employees, and the company pays doctors who write questions and textbook topics for it.

The site says it keeps prices low by relying on word of mouth instead of advertising. For exams it does not cover, such as the MRCS, MRCPsych, MRCOG and FRCA, the homepage sends users to specialist sites like eMRCS, MRCPsychMentor, PassMRCOG and Intensive Anaesthesia.

History

  1. 2009 Passmedicine starts providing revision materials for medical exams.
  2. 2010 Passmedicine Limited is incorporated in England and Wales on 10 December, with Jonathan Arnold as director and secretary.
  3. 2011 The company buys a business, recorded as goodwill in its accounts.
  4. 2012 Nighat Arnold becomes a director on 1 January.

How Passmedicine works

finals and UKMLA questions
12,000+
MRCP Part 1 questions
5,400+
full mocks for MRCP Part 1 and the MSRA
3
  • Revision mode and test mode
  • Timed tests and mock exams
  • Teaching notes under each question
  • High-yield and extended textbooks
  • Daily histogram of candidate scores
  • Key points saved for last-minute revision
  • Flag questions
  • Add your own notes
  • Knowledge tutor
  • Installable app with offline access

Exams covered

Postgraduate5

  • MRCP Part 1
  • MRCP Part 2 Written
  • MRCGP AKT
  • MSRA
  • DRCOG

Medical school4

  • Finals and UKMLA
  • OSCE and PSA resource
  • Years 1–3
  • UCAT

International and other4

  • PLAB Part 1 and 2
  • USMLE Step 1
  • Pharmacy Registration Assessment
  • F2 Situational Judgement Test

For the MRCS, MRCPsych, MRCOG, DCH and MRCPCH, FRCA, MRCEM and FRCOphth, the homepage links to other specialist revision sites.

Products

  • MRCP Part 1 5,400+ single best answer questions, 3 full mock exams and a high-yield MRCP textbook. £35 for 4 months or £45 for 6 months. MRCP Part 1
  • Finals and UKMLA 12,000+ single best answer and extended matching questions aligned to the 2026 UKMLA content map, with an OSCE and Prescribing Skills Assessment resource. Finals and UKMLA
  • MSRA 3,600+ questions for the Clinical Problem Solving paper, 300+ Professional Dilemma questions and 3 full mocks in an exam-style interface. MSRA
  • MRCGP AKT 4,900+ questions for the Applied Knowledge Test, aligned to the updated 2025 RCGP curriculum, with a high-yield textbook. MRCGP AKT
  • PLAB Part 1 and 2 5,000+ questions for PLAB Part 1, a full mock exam and a PLAB textbook, plus CPSA resources for PLAB Part 2. PLAB
  • Passmedicine app An installable web app, not in the app stores, with offline access to questions and the knowledge tutor, synced across devices. Install the app

How much is Passmedicine?

  • MRCP Part 1 £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
  • MRCP Part 2 Written £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
  • MRCGP AKT £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
  • MSRA 2027 £25 for 4 months £30 for 6 months
  • Includes OSCE and PSA Finals and UKMLA £15 for 4 months £20 for 6, £25 for 9, £30 for 12 months
  • PLAB Part 1 and 2 £12 for 4 months £15 for 6, £20 for 9, £25 for 12 months
  • DRCOG £20 for 2 months £30 for 4 months
  • Situational Judgement Test £10 for 4 months F2 SJT

Is Passmedicine free?

The Years 1–3 resource (12 months), the UCAT (6 months), USMLE Step 1 (6 months) and the Pharmacy Registration Assessment (4 months) are free. Each paid resource has a free demo.

Prices on the exam pages of passmedicine.com on 29 October 2026, in pounds. Each subscription is bought for a fixed period. Payments are taken in pounds sterling, and card providers convert other currencies.

Apps and ratings

2.5Trustpilot · Poor 17 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

Is Passmedicine worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. The Trustpilot profile is unclaimed and has 17 reviews, so it is a small sample.

Passmedicine reviews

  • I consider myself a seasoned veteran of
    “It’s cheap and cheerful which is how it should be and doesn’t break the bank.”
    Iceman..if you know, you know · 24 April 2023 · App Store
  • Excellent structured website for UKMLA…
    “Excellent structured website for UKMLA & preclinical revision with flashcards, AI tutors, questions etc.”
    signup signup · 29 May 2025 · App Store
  • Useful adjunct but don’t use as sole source of revision
    “…the actual exam made me realise huge areas were missing from the question bank and I failed”
    Katie J · 5 February 2025 · App Store
  • For MRCP
    “Using it for MRCP, the questions are poorly written and not representative of the exam.”
    L R · 17 March 2026 · App Store

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Passmedicine Limited, 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Company number
07466213, England and Wales
Incorporated
10 December 2010
Status
Active
Business
SIC 85422, post-graduate level higher education
Financial year end
31 December
Directors
Dr Jonathan Michael Arnold, Nighat Anjum Arnold
Persons with significant control
Jonathan Arnold and Nighat Arnold, significant influence or control
Average staff
Nil in 2025 and 2024, filed accounts

Alternatives to Passmedicine

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Passmedicine FAQ

Passmedicine is a British online question bank for medical exams, including MRCP, the MRCGP AKT, the MSRA, finals and the UKMLA, PLAB and DRCOG. Each resource has questions with teaching notes and syllabus-based textbooks. Passmedicine Limited is registered in England under company number 07466213.

Go to https://www.passmedicine.com/ and enter your email and password in the login fields at the top of the page. In the installable app, log in at https://www.passmedicine.com/app_login.html. To reset a password, use https://www.passmedicine.com/common/forgot_password.php.

On 29 October 2026 MRCP Part 1, MRCP Part 2 Written and the MRCGP AKT each cost £35 for 4 months or £45 for 6 months. The MSRA cost £25 for 4 months or £30 for 6 months, and finals and UKMLA from £15 for 4 months to £30 for 12 months. PLAB cost £12 for 4 months to £25 for 12 months.

Some resources are. The Years 1–3 medical school resource, the UCAT, USMLE Step 1 and the Pharmacy Registration Assessment were free on 29 October 2026. Paid resources have a free demo.

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