Passmedicine
Question banks and textbooks for UK medical exams, from finals to MRCP and the MSRA.
- revision materials since, according to Passmedicine
- 2009
- questions for finals and the UKMLA
- 12,000+
- for 4 months of MRCP Part 1
- £35
- on Trustpilot, 17 reviews
- 2.5
About Passmedicine
Passmedicine is a British question bank for medical exams, run since 2009 and sold by Passmedicine Limited, registered in London. It covers postgraduate exams such as MRCP Part 1 and Part 2 Written, the MRCGP Applied Knowledge Test and the MSRA, and also medical school finals and the UKMLA, PLAB, DRCOG and the UCAT. Users log in with their email and password at the top of passmedicine.com, or in the installable web app at passmedicine.com/app_login.html. Subscriptions are bought for a fixed period: on 29 October 2026 MRCP Part 1 cost £35 for 4 months, the MSRA £25 for 4 months and the finals and UKMLA package £15 for 4 months, while the UCAT, USMLE Step 1 and early years resources were free. Founder Jon Arnold runs the company, and he and fellow director Nighat Arnold are its persons with significant control.
Passmedicine sells online question banks for UK medical exams. Each resource has single best answer questions with teaching notes under every answer, a high-yield textbook mapped to the exam syllabus and an extended textbook. Users answer in revision mode or build timed tests and mock exams, and a histogram compares their scores with other candidates, updated daily.
Passmedicine says it has provided revision materials since 2009 and that practising doctors write the questions. Passmedicine Limited was incorporated in England on 10 December 2010, and its accounts record goodwill from buying a business in 2011. Jon Arnold signs the site as founder and managing director. The company’s filed accounts for 2024 and 2025 give an average of nil employees, and the company pays doctors who write questions and textbook topics for it.
The site says it keeps prices low by relying on word of mouth instead of advertising. For exams it does not cover, such as the MRCS, MRCPsych, MRCOG and FRCA, the homepage sends users to specialist sites like eMRCS, MRCPsychMentor, PassMRCOG and Intensive Anaesthesia.
History
- 2009 Passmedicine starts providing revision materials for medical exams.
- 2010 Passmedicine Limited is incorporated in England and Wales on 10 December, with Jonathan Arnold as director and secretary.
- 2011 The company buys a business, recorded as goodwill in its accounts.
- 2012 Nighat Arnold becomes a director on 1 January.
How Passmedicine works
- finals and UKMLA questions
- 12,000+
- MRCP Part 1 questions
- 5,400+
- full mocks for MRCP Part 1 and the MSRA
- 3
- Revision mode and test mode
- Timed tests and mock exams
- Teaching notes under each question
- High-yield and extended textbooks
- Daily histogram of candidate scores
- Key points saved for last-minute revision
- Flag questions
- Add your own notes
- Knowledge tutor
- Installable app with offline access
Exams covered
Postgraduate5
- MRCP Part 1
- MRCP Part 2 Written
- MRCGP AKT
- MSRA
- DRCOG
Medical school4
- Finals and UKMLA
- OSCE and PSA resource
- Years 1–3
- UCAT
International and other4
- PLAB Part 1 and 2
- USMLE Step 1
- Pharmacy Registration Assessment
- F2 Situational Judgement Test
For the MRCS, MRCPsych, MRCOG, DCH and MRCPCH, FRCA, MRCEM and FRCOphth, the homepage links to other specialist revision sites.
Products
- MRCP Part 1 5,400+ single best answer questions, 3 full mock exams and a high-yield MRCP textbook. £35 for 4 months or £45 for 6 months. MRCP Part 1
- Finals and UKMLA 12,000+ single best answer and extended matching questions aligned to the 2026 UKMLA content map, with an OSCE and Prescribing Skills Assessment resource. Finals and UKMLA
- MSRA 3,600+ questions for the Clinical Problem Solving paper, 300+ Professional Dilemma questions and 3 full mocks in an exam-style interface. MSRA
- MRCGP AKT 4,900+ questions for the Applied Knowledge Test, aligned to the updated 2025 RCGP curriculum, with a high-yield textbook. MRCGP AKT
- PLAB Part 1 and 2 5,000+ questions for PLAB Part 1, a full mock exam and a PLAB textbook, plus CPSA resources for PLAB Part 2. PLAB
- Passmedicine app An installable web app, not in the app stores, with offline access to questions and the knowledge tutor, synced across devices. Install the app
How much is Passmedicine?
- MRCP Part 1 £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
- MRCP Part 2 Written £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
- MRCGP AKT £35 for 4 months £45 for 6 months
- MSRA 2027 £25 for 4 months £30 for 6 months
- Includes OSCE and PSA Finals and UKMLA £15 for 4 months £20 for 6, £25 for 9, £30 for 12 months
- PLAB Part 1 and 2 £12 for 4 months £15 for 6, £20 for 9, £25 for 12 months
- DRCOG £20 for 2 months £30 for 4 months
- Situational Judgement Test £10 for 4 months F2 SJT
Is Passmedicine free?
The Years 1–3 resource (12 months), the UCAT (6 months), USMLE Step 1 (6 months) and the Pharmacy Registration Assessment (4 months) are free. Each paid resource has a free demo.
Prices on the exam pages of passmedicine.com on 29 October 2026, in pounds. Each subscription is bought for a fixed period. Payments are taken in pounds sterling, and card providers convert other currencies.
Apps and ratings
- WebLog in with email and password at passmedicine.com
- Installable appInstalled from the website, not from an app store, with offline access
- ComputersThe terms say the site is optimised for Windows and macOS
Is Passmedicine worth it?
What users like
- Low prices for a medical question bank.Iceman, Trustpilot, April 2023
- Well structured for UKMLA and preclinical revision, with flashcards and AI tutors.Trustpilot, May 2025
What users criticise
- MRCP questions felt poorly written and unlike the exam.L R, Trustpilot, March 2026
- High scores on the site did not cover all of the DRCOG exam.Katie J, Trustpilot, February 2025
- Several reviews in February 2024 say the website was down for days.Trustpilot reviews, February 2024
- Refunds and cancellation are not allowed once the subscription has started.Passmedicine terms and conditions
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The Trustpilot profile is unclaimed and has 17 reviews, so it is a small sample.
Passmedicine reviews
-
“It’s cheap and cheerful which is how it should be and doesn’t break the bank.”Iceman..if you know, you know · 24 April 2023 · App Store I consider myself a seasoned veteran of
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“Excellent structured website for UKMLA & preclinical revision with flashcards, AI tutors, questions etc.”signup signup · 29 May 2025 · App Store Excellent structured website for UKMLA…
-
“…the actual exam made me realise huge areas were missing from the question bank and I failed”Katie J · 5 February 2025 · App Store Useful adjunct but don’t use as sole source of revision
-
“Using it for MRCP, the questions are poorly written and not representative of the exam.”L R · 17 March 2026 · App Store For MRCP
Contacts and company data
- Emailcontact@passmedicine.com
- Contact formpassmedicine.com/common/contact.php
- Forgot passwordReset a password
- Write for usWork with us
- Legal entity
- Passmedicine Limited, 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
- Company number
- 07466213, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 10 December 2010
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85422, post-graduate level higher education
- Financial year end
- 31 December
- Directors
- Dr Jonathan Michael Arnold, Nighat Anjum Arnold
- Persons with significant control
- Jonathan Arnold and Nighat Arnold, significant influence or control
- Average staff
- Nil in 2025 and 2024, filed accounts
Alternatives to Passmedicine
- Geeky Medics🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free OSCE guides and a paid platform with OSCE stations, AI virtual patients and UKMLA and PSA question banks, sold as plans that renew. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical library and question bank for students already at medical school, from Berlin. →
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany Video courses and question banks for medicine and nursing, from Leipzig. →
- Medify🇬🇧 United Kingdom UCAT, GAMSAT and interview prep for medical and dental school applicants, from London. →
- P PastestUnited States A UK medical revision app from PasTest Ltd, 4.4 on the UK App Store from 427 ratings. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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