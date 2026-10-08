About EdShed (Spelling Shed)

EdShed is a company from Bewdley, Worcestershire, that makes Spelling Shed, MathShed, Phonics Shed and Literacy Shed Plus for primary schools and families. Teachers Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded it in 2017, and Spelling Shed was its first app. In the UK a school pays £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT, and a family pays £34.16 a year for up to 5 children. Pupils sign in on play.edshed.com or in the app with a username and password or a QR code from their teacher. EdShed has 2.4 on Trustpilot from 23 reviews. The Spelling Shed app has 4.4 from 27,136 ratings on the UK App Store.

EdShed builds teaching schemes and games for primary pupils. Spelling Shed gives schools a weekly spelling scheme with lesson plans, word lists and a game for practice. MathShed does the same for number facts and times tables, Phonics Shed teaches early reading, and Literacy Shed Plus covers primary English. Teachers set assignments in a teacher hub and see each pupil’s results.

Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded the company in 2017 after a talk about how primary schools teach spelling. Saunders is a qualified teacher with twenty years in tech, and Smith taught in primary schools and created the Literacy Shed website. The Spelling Shed app reached the App Store in July 2017, and The Spelling Shed Ltd was registered on 6 September 2017. In August 2019 the company changed its name to Education Shed Ltd.

EdShed sells schemes for the UK, the United States and South Africa, and a US company, Education Shed Inc., handles American customers. The DfE lists Phonics Shed among its validated phonics programmes for England. Spelling Shed won the app category at the 2024 Teach Awards and a 2025 Bett Award for primary language and literacy.