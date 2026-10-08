- learners in 180 countries, according to EdShed
- 2M+
- per pupil a year for UK schools, plus VAT
- £2.10
- average staff, year to September 2025
- 41
- Spelling Shed on the UK App Store, 27,136 ratings
- 4.4
About EdShed (Spelling Shed)
EdShed is a company from Bewdley, Worcestershire, that makes Spelling Shed, MathShed, Phonics Shed and Literacy Shed Plus for primary schools and families. Teachers Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded it in 2017, and Spelling Shed was its first app. In the UK a school pays £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT, and a family pays £34.16 a year for up to 5 children. Pupils sign in on play.edshed.com or in the app with a username and password or a QR code from their teacher. EdShed has 2.4 on Trustpilot from 23 reviews. The Spelling Shed app has 4.4 from 27,136 ratings on the UK App Store.
EdShed builds teaching schemes and games for primary pupils. Spelling Shed gives schools a weekly spelling scheme with lesson plans, word lists and a game for practice. MathShed does the same for number facts and times tables, Phonics Shed teaches early reading, and Literacy Shed Plus covers primary English. Teachers set assignments in a teacher hub and see each pupil’s results.
Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded the company in 2017 after a talk about how primary schools teach spelling. Saunders is a qualified teacher with twenty years in tech, and Smith taught in primary schools and created the Literacy Shed website. The Spelling Shed app reached the App Store in July 2017, and The Spelling Shed Ltd was registered on 6 September 2017. In August 2019 the company changed its name to Education Shed Ltd.
EdShed sells schemes for the UK, the United States and South Africa, and a US company, Education Shed Inc., handles American customers. The DfE lists Phonics Shed among its validated phonics programmes for England. Spelling Shed won the app category at the 2024 Teach Awards and a 2025 Bett Award for primary language and literacy.
History
- 2016 Writing Roulette, an app for story ideas, appears on the App Store under the developer account later used by Education Shed.
- 2017 The Spelling Shed app goes live on the App Store on 28 July.
- 2017 Martin Saunders and Rob Smith register The Spelling Shed Ltd on 6 September.
- 2019 The Maths Shed app goes live on the App Store in January.
- 2019 Alexander Athienitis joins the board in August. The company becomes Education Shed Ltd on 20 August.
- 2021 Spelling Shed is a finalist in the EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest, in language arts.
- 2024 Spelling Shed wins the App category at the Teach Awards.
- 2025 Angela Corrigan and Andrew McFaul join the board on 1 January. Spelling Shed wins a Bett Award for primary language and literacy.
- 2025 Average staff grows to 41 in the year to September, from 34 a year earlier.
- 2026 EdShed releases Letter Tiles, a free iPhone and iPad app, in August.
Leadership
- DMS Dr Martin Saunders Co-founder and CEO
- RS Rob Smith Co-founder and director, creator of Literacy Shed
- AA Alexander Athienitis Curriculum director
Companies House lists five directors: Martin Saunders, Rob Smith, Alexander Athienitis, and Angela Corrigan and Andrew McFaul since January 2025.
How Spelling Shed works
- National Curriculum spellings in the game
- 4,000+
- game levels, from easy to extreme
- 4
- children on one home plan
- 5
- Weekly spelling scheme for Years 1 to 6
- Unlimited custom word lists
- Assignments and tracking
- Hive Games for the whole class
- Mastery Zone
- Grammar Arcade
- Leagues
- Open Dyslexic font
- Phonics mode with graphemes
- Offline play in the app
- QR code sign-in
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Spelling Shed A weekly spelling scheme for Years 1 to 6 with lesson plans, slides and worksheets, plus a game in the browser and in the app. It has over 4,000 National Curriculum spellings, the Open Dyslexic font and levels from easy to extreme. About Spelling Shed
- Hive Games A teacher starts a live game, and the whole class spells the same words with a leaderboard on screen. EdShed suggests it as the weekly spelling test. About Spelling Shed
- MathShed Mastery teaching slides that follow White Rose, and a game for number bonds, times tables and other number facts. It includes a simulator for the Year 4 multiplication tables check. About MathShed
- Phonics Shed A systematic synthetic phonics programme from Nursery to Year 2, on the DfE validated list. Each sound has a character, a story and an action. Schools buy printed packs and digital access with decodable e-books and Year 1 screening check tools. Phonics Shed pricing
- Literacy Shed Plus A primary English platform built on the Literacy Shed website. It turns visual stimuli and texts into teaching sequences with planning and assessment tools. Literacy Shed Plus
- School subscriptions A school buys pupil licences and gets unlimited teacher accounts. Admins give each pupil a licence, and pupils can sign in through Wonde, Snapplify, School Passport or OneClick. Get a quote
How much is EdShed (Spelling Shed)?
- Parent monthly £5.83/mo £5.83 a month, up to 5 children, home use
- For families Parent yearly £2.85/mo £34.16 a year, up to 5 children, billed yearly
- Teacher yearly £3.65/mo £43.74 a year, one teacher, up to 36 pupils
- For schools School, 36–199 pupils £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT, unlimited teachers
- School, 200–399 pupils £1.89 per pupil a year plus VAT
- School, 400–1,999 pupils £1.75 per pupil a year plus VAT
- School, 2,000+ pupils On request trusts and districts
- Phonics Shed pack, Part 1 £750 plus VAT, one Nursery or Reception class, 12 months digital access
Is EdShed (Spelling Shed) free?
Parents can choose a free or a paid subscription when they register, and EdShed does not publish the limits of the free one. Schools get a 30-day free trial without card details. The Spelling Shed app costs £2.99 or $2.99 once and lets pupils without a school subscription play the games.
UK prices on spellingshed.com/en-gb/pricing on 8 October 2026, in pounds. School prices are per pupil a year plus VAT. MathShed has the same UK prices, and Phonics Shed digital access costs the same. US prices in dollars from the plan data on the US pricing pages of Spelling Shed and MathShed: Home $41 a year for 5 children, Teacher $58 a year for 36 pupils, School from $2.50 per pupil a year. Schools save 10% on a 3-year deal and 20% on a 5-year deal. A second product for the same pupil costs 20% less.
How to cancel Spelling ShedTerms
- Teacher hub ↗
- Sign in as the account admin
- Open your subscription in the Teacher hub
- Cancel before the end of the current subscription
- App Store or Google Play ↗
- The app is a one-off purchase
- Ask Apple or Google about refunds
- EdShed refers app queries to the app store
- EdShed sends a renewal notice at least 30 days before a subscription ends.
- A subscription renews unless you tell EdShed before the end of the term.
- Card payments for renewals are taken automatically.
- Support answers at support@edshed.com and on 0330 460 9636.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- 14 days to cancel from the start of a subscription, if you have not downloaded and used premium resources.
- Downgrades
- A credit at renewal, no refund.
- Schools
- Invoiced yearly in advance, payable within 30 days.
- Disputes
- English law and English courts.
From the EdShed terms of use and terms of purchase, checked on 8 October 2026.
Spelling Shed for schoolsSchool pricing
- 01A school pays per pupil and gets unlimited teacher licences.
- 02In the UK the price is £2.10 per pupil a year for 36 to 199 pupils and falls to £1.75 from 400 pupils.
- 03Pupils need a licence from an account admin to open Spelling Shed.
- 04Sign-in works through Wonde, Snapplify, School Passport and OneClick.
UK prices plus VAT on 8 October 2026. Trusts with 2,000+ pupils get a quote.
Ratings and apps
- Web gameplay.edshed.com on desktop, laptop, tablet and phone
- Spelling Shed appiPhone, iPad and Android, with offline play
- Maths Shed appiPhone and iPad, free
- QR sign-inPupils scan the code from their printed login sheet
- School sign-inWonde, MyLoginSSO, Snapplify, School Passport, OneClick
App details, App Store US
- Spelling Shed app
- £2.99 or $2.99, one-off
- Maths Shed app
- Free
- Google Play downloads
- 10K+
- Age rating
- 4+
Is EdShed (Spelling Shed) worth it?
What parents, pupils and tutors like
- Children find the game fun.Archie Jewitt, Trustpilot, June 2025
- A parent says it works well for their son.Irfan, Trustpilot, March 2026
- The Spelling Shed app has 4.4 from 27,136 ratings in the UK.App Store, UK
- Spelling Shed won a 2025 Bett Award for primary language and literacy.Bett Awards
What parents, pupils and tutors criticise
- A private tutor found it hard to set spellings, even with tutorial videos.HappyShopper, Trustpilot, July 2025
- The on-screen keyboard causes mistakes on touchscreens.Ims Ims, Trustpilot, January 2026
- A new game restarts instead of loading saved progress.Keith, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Maths Shed marked correct answers wrong when several answers were possible.Christopher Smith, Trustpilot, October 2023
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many Trustpilot reviews come from pupils. EdShed has not claimed its Trustpilot profile. A UK family pays £34.16 a year for up to 5 children.
EdShed (Spelling Shed) reviews
-
“really good and fun for my child”Archie Jewitt · 25 June 2025 · App Store really good and fun for my child
-
“I have to restart instead of loading to my previous game.”Keith · 7 June 2026 · App Store Very fun BUT lagging game
-
“Really hard to navigate to set spellings.”HappyShopper · 27 July 2025 · App Store Not user friendly at all!
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@edshed.com
- Phone, UK0330 460 9636
- Phone, US888-254-3098
- Help centersupport.edshed.com
- Legal entity
- Education Shed Ltd, Severn House, Riverside North, Bewdley, Worcestershire, DY12 1AB, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10949607, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 6 September 2017 as The Spelling Shed Ltd
- Renamed
- Education Shed Ltd on 20 August 2019
- VAT number
- GB284 7395 56
- Net assets
- £163,417 on 30 September 2025, small company accounts
- US company
- Education Shed Inc., Wellington, Florida
Alternatives to EdShed (Spelling Shed)
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Over 1,000,000 teaching resources from Sheffield, plus apps for phonics, reading and spelling. Twinkl Phonics is also on the DfE validated list. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for ages 11 to 16, from Exeter. Sparx sells to secondary schools, and EdShed focuses on primary. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling and grammar games for primary schools, established in 2010. Sumdog reports 2,700+ UK schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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