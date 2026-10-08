K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Bewdley, United Kingdom Since 2017 4.4 · 27K ratings

EdShed (Spelling Shed)

Spelling, maths and phonics schemes and games for primary schools.

Visit edshed.com Try EdShed (Spelling Shed) free All companies
learners in 180 countries, according to EdShed
2M+
per pupil a year for UK schools, plus VAT
£2.10
average staff, year to September 2025
41
Spelling Shed on the UK App Store, 27,136 ratings
4.4

About EdShed (Spelling Shed)

EdShed is a company from Bewdley, Worcestershire, that makes Spelling Shed, MathShed, Phonics Shed and Literacy Shed Plus for primary schools and families. Teachers Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded it in 2017, and Spelling Shed was its first app. In the UK a school pays £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT, and a family pays £34.16 a year for up to 5 children. Pupils sign in on play.edshed.com or in the app with a username and password or a QR code from their teacher. EdShed has 2.4 on Trustpilot from 23 reviews. The Spelling Shed app has 4.4 from 27,136 ratings on the UK App Store.

EdShed builds teaching schemes and games for primary pupils. Spelling Shed gives schools a weekly spelling scheme with lesson plans, word lists and a game for practice. MathShed does the same for number facts and times tables, Phonics Shed teaches early reading, and Literacy Shed Plus covers primary English. Teachers set assignments in a teacher hub and see each pupil’s results.

Martin Saunders and Rob Smith founded the company in 2017 after a talk about how primary schools teach spelling. Saunders is a qualified teacher with twenty years in tech, and Smith taught in primary schools and created the Literacy Shed website. The Spelling Shed app reached the App Store in July 2017, and The Spelling Shed Ltd was registered on 6 September 2017. In August 2019 the company changed its name to Education Shed Ltd.

EdShed sells schemes for the UK, the United States and South Africa, and a US company, Education Shed Inc., handles American customers. The DfE lists Phonics Shed among its validated phonics programmes for England. Spelling Shed won the app category at the 2024 Teach Awards and a 2025 Bett Award for primary language and literacy.

History

  1. 2016 Writing Roulette, an app for story ideas, appears on the App Store under the developer account later used by Education Shed.
  2. 2017 The Spelling Shed app goes live on the App Store on 28 July.
  3. 2017 Martin Saunders and Rob Smith register The Spelling Shed Ltd on 6 September.
  4. 2019 The Maths Shed app goes live on the App Store in January.
  5. 2019 Alexander Athienitis joins the board in August. The company becomes Education Shed Ltd on 20 August.
  6. 2021 Spelling Shed is a finalist in the EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest, in language arts.
  7. 2024 Spelling Shed wins the App category at the Teach Awards.
  8. 2025 Angela Corrigan and Andrew McFaul join the board on 1 January. Spelling Shed wins a Bett Award for primary language and literacy.
  9. 2025 Average staff grows to 41 in the year to September, from 34 a year earlier.
  10. 2026 EdShed releases Letter Tiles, a free iPhone and iPad app, in August.

Leadership

  • Dr Martin Saunders Co-founder and CEO
  • Rob Smith Co-founder and director, creator of Literacy Shed
  • Alexander Athienitis Curriculum director

Companies House lists five directors: Martin Saunders, Rob Smith, Alexander Athienitis, and Angela Corrigan and Andrew McFaul since January 2025.

How Spelling Shed works

National Curriculum spellings in the game
4,000+
game levels, from easy to extreme
4
children on one home plan
5
  • Weekly spelling scheme for Years 1 to 6
  • Unlimited custom word lists
  • Assignments and tracking
  • Hive Games for the whole class
  • Mastery Zone
  • Grammar Arcade
  • Leagues
  • Open Dyslexic font
  • Phonics mode with graphemes
  • Offline play in the app
  • QR code sign-in

Products

  • Spelling Shed A weekly spelling scheme for Years 1 to 6 with lesson plans, slides and worksheets, plus a game in the browser and in the app. It has over 4,000 National Curriculum spellings, the Open Dyslexic font and levels from easy to extreme. About Spelling Shed
  • Hive Games A teacher starts a live game, and the whole class spells the same words with a leaderboard on screen. EdShed suggests it as the weekly spelling test. About Spelling Shed
  • MathShed Mastery teaching slides that follow White Rose, and a game for number bonds, times tables and other number facts. It includes a simulator for the Year 4 multiplication tables check. About MathShed
  • Phonics Shed A systematic synthetic phonics programme from Nursery to Year 2, on the DfE validated list. Each sound has a character, a story and an action. Schools buy printed packs and digital access with decodable e-books and Year 1 screening check tools. Phonics Shed pricing
  • Literacy Shed Plus A primary English platform built on the Literacy Shed website. It turns visual stimuli and texts into teaching sequences with planning and assessment tools. Literacy Shed Plus
  • School subscriptions A school buys pupil licences and gets unlimited teacher accounts. Admins give each pupil a licence, and pupils can sign in through Wonde, Snapplify, School Passport or OneClick. Get a quote

How much is EdShed (Spelling Shed)?

  • Parent monthly £5.83/mo £5.83 a month, up to 5 children, home use
  • For families Parent yearly £2.85/mo £34.16 a year, up to 5 children, billed yearly
  • Teacher yearly £3.65/mo £43.74 a year, one teacher, up to 36 pupils
  • For schools School, 36–199 pupils £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT, unlimited teachers
  • School, 200–399 pupils £1.89 per pupil a year plus VAT
  • School, 400–1,999 pupils £1.75 per pupil a year plus VAT
  • School, 2,000+ pupils On request trusts and districts
  • Phonics Shed pack, Part 1 £750 plus VAT, one Nursery or Reception class, 12 months digital access

Is EdShed (Spelling Shed) free?

Parents can choose a free or a paid subscription when they register, and EdShed does not publish the limits of the free one. Schools get a 30-day free trial without card details. The Spelling Shed app costs £2.99 or $2.99 once and lets pupils without a school subscription play the games.

UK prices on spellingshed.com/en-gb/pricing on 8 October 2026, in pounds. School prices are per pupil a year plus VAT. MathShed has the same UK prices, and Phonics Shed digital access costs the same. US prices in dollars from the plan data on the US pricing pages of Spelling Shed and MathShed: Home $41 a year for 5 children, Teacher $58 a year for 36 pupils, School from $2.50 per pupil a year. Schools save 10% on a 3-year deal and 20% on a 5-year deal. A second product for the same pupil costs 20% less.

How to cancel Spelling Shed

Terms
  • Teacher hub ↗
    1. Sign in as the account admin
    2. Open your subscription in the Teacher hub
    3. Cancel before the end of the current subscription
  • App Store or Google Play ↗
    1. The app is a one-off purchase
    2. Ask Apple or Google about refunds
    3. EdShed refers app queries to the app store
  • EdShed sends a renewal notice at least 30 days before a subscription ends.
  • A subscription renews unless you tell EdShed before the end of the term.
  • Card payments for renewals are taken automatically.
  • Support answers at support@edshed.com and on 0330 460 9636.

Refund rules

Consumers
14 days to cancel from the start of a subscription, if you have not downloaded and used premium resources.
Downgrades
A credit at renewal, no refund.
Schools
Invoiced yearly in advance, payable within 30 days.
Disputes
English law and English courts.

From the EdShed terms of use and terms of purchase, checked on 8 October 2026.

Spelling Shed for schools

School pricing
  • 01A school pays per pupil and gets unlimited teacher licences.
  • 02In the UK the price is £2.10 per pupil a year for 36 to 199 pupils and falls to £1.75 from 400 pupils.
  • 03Pupils need a licence from an account admin to open Spelling Shed.
  • 04Sign-in works through Wonde, Snapplify, School Passport and OneClick.

UK prices plus VAT on 8 October 2026. Trusts with 2,000+ pupils get a quote.

Ratings and apps

2.4Trustpilot · Bad 23 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

App details, App Store US

Spelling Shed app
£2.99 or $2.99, one-off
Maths Shed app
Free
Google Play downloads
10K+
Age rating
4+

Is EdShed (Spelling Shed) worth it?

What parents, pupils and tutors like

What parents, pupils and tutors criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many Trustpilot reviews come from pupils. EdShed has not claimed its Trustpilot profile. A UK family pays £34.16 a year for up to 5 children.

EdShed (Spelling Shed) reviews

  • really good and fun for my child
    “really good and fun for my child”
    Archie Jewitt · 25 June 2025 · App Store
  • Very fun BUT lagging game
    “I have to restart instead of loading to my previous game.”
    Keith · 7 June 2026 · App Store
  • Not user friendly at all!
    “Really hard to navigate to set spellings.”
    HappyShopper · 27 July 2025 · App Store

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Education Shed Ltd, Severn House, Riverside North, Bewdley, Worcestershire, DY12 1AB, United Kingdom
Company number
10949607, England and Wales
Incorporated
6 September 2017 as The Spelling Shed Ltd
Renamed
Education Shed Ltd on 20 August 2019
VAT number
GB284 7395 56
Net assets
£163,417 on 30 September 2025, small company accounts
US company
Education Shed Inc., Wellington, Florida

Alternatives to EdShed (Spelling Shed)

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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EdShed (Spelling Shed) FAQ

Spelling Shed is a spelling scheme and game from EdShed, a company in Bewdley, England. Schools get weekly lessons and word lists for Years 1 to 6, and pupils practise the words in a game on the web or in the app.

In the UK on 8 October 2026: £34.16 a year or £5.83 a month for a family with up to 5 children, £43.74 a year for one teacher with 36 pupils, and £2.10 per pupil a year plus VAT for schools. In the US: $41 a year for a home plan, $58 for a teacher and from $2.50 per pupil for schools.

Partly. Parents can pick a free subscription when they register, and EdShed does not publish what it includes. Schools can try the full product for 30 days without card details. The app costs £2.99 or $2.99 once.

Pupils go to play.edshed.com or open the app and type the username and password their teacher gave them. They can also scan the QR code on their printed login sheet. Schools can switch on sign-in through Wonde, Snapplify, School Passport or OneClick.

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