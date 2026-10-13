Dr Frost Maths
A charity-run maths platform with auto-marked homework and exam questions for schools.
- real exam questions
- 48,000+
- monthly active users, 2025 annual report
- 300K+
- subscribing schools, 2025 annual report
- 1,000+
- per UK school a year, plus VAT
- £650
About Dr Frost Maths
Dr Frost Maths (DFM) is a maths platform for schools from Upper Key Stage 2 to A-Level, at drfrost.org. The charity Dr Frost Learning runs it, and maths teacher Dr Jamie Frost founded it. Students can register a free account and practise unlimited questions, including real exam questions from AQA, Edexcel, OCR and WJEC. Schools pay £650 plus VAT a year in the UK or £750 abroad, with unlimited teacher and student accounts and a 60-day free trial. Students log in at drfrost.org/login with an email or username, or with their school Google or Microsoft account.
Dr Frost Maths gives maths teachers auto-marking worksheets, lesson slides, past paper questions and progress tracking in one platform. It covers Upper Key Stage 2 to A-Level. Teachers set homework from more than 3,000 question generators and 48,000 real exam questions. Students get instant marking and worked example videos by Dr Jamie Frost.
Jamie Frost completed a PhD in artificial intelligence at Oxford and later became a maths teacher. His teaching resources have been downloaded more than 20 million times, according to drfrost.org. He won a Gold Pearson Teaching Prize and reached the Global Teacher Prize Top 10. In June 2021 the platform moved into a charitable incorporated organisation, first called DFM Learning and renamed Dr Frost Learning in August 2021.
Until 2022 the platform was free for schools. From September 2022 schools need a subscription for class tools, and students who learn on their own still use it free. In the year to March 2025 the charity had income of £990,323: £507,000 from subscriptions and £460,000 from donations, mostly a grant from Purposeful Ventures. A board of 6 trustees and a CEO run the charity. Jamie Frost works as Chief Mathematician.
History
- 2021 The charity registers with the Charity Commission on 25 June as DFM Learning. It takes the name Dr Frost Learning in August.
- 2021 A £250,000 donation in December pays for servers and a team of 10 question editors who work with exam boards.
- 2022 About 1,500 schools use the online tools by March, most of them secondary schools.
- 2022 In September schools need a subscription for full access for the first time. The charity gives discounts to schools that cannot pay.
- 2023 Students answer close to 1 million questions a day. A TeacherTapp and Education Intelligence survey puts Dr Frost Maths second by UK market presence among maths brands.
- 2024 Purposeful Ventures pays the first instalment of its grant in April. The number of subscribing schools grows by over 60% in the year to March 2024.
- 2024 Income passes £1 million in the year to March 2024, including a £750,000 Purposeful Ventures grant.
- 2025 In January the Deputy Chief Executive becomes CEO. Jamie Frost becomes Chief Mathematician.
- 2025 In March Dr Frost Maths adds GCSE revision tools that help students find and practise past papers.
- 2025 A new CEO with a background in EdTech and publishing joins in September.
- 2026 The School Insights page for school admins, heads of department and trust admins opens in September.
Dr Frost Maths funding and investors
- December 2021 Donation £250,000
Philanthropic donorSource: Annual report to March 2022, Charity Commission
- Year to March 2024 Grant £750,000
Purposeful VenturesSource: Annual report to March 2024, Charity Commission
- Year to March 2025 Grant £450,000
Purposeful VenturesSource: Annual report to March 2025, Charity Commission
Dr Frost Learning is a charity and has no investors. The sum adds the £250,000 donation of December 2021 and two grants from Purposeful Ventures reported in the accounts to March 2024 and March 2025.
Leadership
- DJF Dr Jamie Frost Founder and Chief Mathematician
A board of 6 trustees governs Dr Frost Learning, and a CEO runs day-to-day work with 11 permanent staff and hourly contractors, according to the charity’s annual report to March 2025. No trustee receives pay from the charity.
How Dr Frost Maths works
- question generators
- 3,000+
- worked example videos
- 2,300+
- lesson resources
- 1,000+
- Auto-marking worksheets
- Flexible tasks with generated questions
- Real exam questions from AQA, Edexcel, OCR and WJEC
- Shadow papers
- Courses mapped to the scheme of work
- Mastery from 0 to 100 for each skill
- Live! Game for lessons
- Class import by spreadsheet, link or Wonde
- School Insights and Trust Insights
- Printable worksheets
Levels and exams on Dr Frost Maths
School stages5
- Upper Key Stage 2
- Key Stage 3
- GCSE Foundation and Higher
- AS and A Level
- Further Maths
Exams5
- KS2 SATs
- GCSE
- IGCSE
- A Level
- International A Level
Exam boards4
- AQA
- Pearson Edexcel
- OCR
- WJEC
Maths challenges3
- UKMT Junior, Intermediate and Senior Challenge
- Olympiad papers
- Kangaroo papers
From drfrost.org, the For Teachers page and the help centre, checked on 13 October 2026. Schools can also start from pre-made courses, including White Rose Maths.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Auto-marking worksheets Teachers build worksheets from the question bank, set them online as homework or print them. The platform marks each answer and shows the student feedback at once. For teachers
- Flexible tasks The teacher picks subskills, and the platform generates questions as the student works. Students who answer correctly get harder questions, and classmates get different questions in a different order. How it works
- Past papers and shadow papers Real past paper questions from UK exam boards, set online with instant marking. Teachers can adapt a past paper or build a shadow paper for repeat exam practice. For teachers
- Lesson resources PowerPoint lessons with printable worksheets and teacher notes. Any teacher can download them free, with or without a school subscription. Download resources
- Free student account Students who learn on their own register free and practise unlimited questions, past paper questions and videos. They are not attached to a school. Register
- For schools and trusts One price per school covers all teachers and students. Multi-academy trusts get single invoicing, shared schemes of work and Trust Insights. Book a demo
How much is Dr Frost Maths?
- UK schools £650/year £650 + VAT, per school per year, unlimited teachers and students
- International schools £750/year £750, per school per year, unlimited teachers and students
- Multi-academy trusts On request single invoice for the trust
- Free Independent learners £0/year Free, student account without a school
Is Dr Frost Maths free?
Students learning on their own get a free account with unlimited practice. Teachers without a school subscription can download all lesson resources and pre-made worksheets free. Schools get a 60-day free trial for the whole department, with no payment details and no automatic charge when it ends.
Prices from drfrost.org/pricing and the Dr Frost help centre, in pounds, per school per year, checked on 13 October 2026. UK schools pay £650 plus VAT. International schools pay £750. Schools pay by card, bank transfer, invoice or purchase order. The charity may lower the price for UK state schools in areas of high deprivation and for small or specialist settings.
How to cancel a Dr Frost Maths school subscriptionManaging your subscription
- Subscription page on drfrost.org ↗
- Log in as the school admin
- Open the Subscription page
- Click Manage subscription and follow the steps to cancel
- Support team ↗
- Email support@drfrost.org
- Give the school name and the subscription you want to end
- Wait for the confirmation
- The 60-day trial ends without an automatic charge.
- A paid subscription runs for 12 months and renews automatically.
- After cancelling, the school keeps access until the end of the term.
- Stripe processes all card billing.
Refund rules
- Schools
- Give written notice of non-renewal at least 30 days before the annual term ends. Schools and business customers get no refunds.
- Consumers
- A consumer who cancels gets a pro-rata refund for the rest of the annual period, paid within 14 days.
- Unpaid invoice
- If the renewal invoice is not paid within 30 days, access drops to Limited Access.
From the Dr Frost help centre and the Terms and Conditions of Service (last updated 13 March 2026), checked on 13 October 2026.
Dr Frost Maths for schoolsBook a demo
- 01One subscription per school covers unlimited teacher and student accounts and every feature.
- 02Schools import classes by spreadsheet, a class join link or a Wonde sync with the MIS.
- 03Students can sign in with school Google or Microsoft accounts, and the school can make this mandatory.
- 04Trusts get single invoicing and can share schemes of work across their schools.
£650 plus VAT per UK school per year, £750 for international schools, 60-day free trial.
Ratings
- WebStudents and teachers work in the browser at drfrost.org. There is no official app on the App Store
- Google and Microsoft sign-inSingle sign-on with school accounts, mandatory if the school asks support
- WondeSync of classes and students from the school MIS
- PrintEvery worksheet prints for use without devices
- YouTubeFree video lessons by Dr Frost
Is Dr Frost Maths worth it?
What students like
- A student taught himself the GCSE and A Level course on the platform.James Bullen, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A student names the number of GCSE revision papers.curry crafter, Trustpilot, April 2026
- A student says the site adapts to the learner.Hanniel Sarpong, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A teacher writes that each pupil can get a different set of questions, so pupils cannot share answers.Teacher at Surbiton High School, quoted on drfrost.org
What students criticise
- 72% of reviews on the drfrostmaths.com profile give 1 star.Trustpilot, 50 reviews
- The answer box fails on square roots, and a refresh jumps to another question.RPi, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The whiteboard for working joins lines when the student writes with a pen.Eeno Kettunen, Trustpilot, November 2025
- The interface is hard to navigate and graphing questions take long.James Bullen, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A student was set 56 questions in one go.Tait Shillingford, Trustpilot, May 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Dr Frost has two unclaimed Trustpilot profiles: www.drfrostmaths.com with 2.7 from 50 reviews and www.drfrost.org with 2.5 from 11 reviews. Most reviewers are students who use the platform for school homework.
Dr Frost Maths reviews
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@drfrost.org
- Invoices and bank detailssubscriptions@drfrost.org
- School circumstancesinfo@drfrost.org
- Help centresupport.drfrost.org
- Legal entity
- Dr Frost Learning, Chessington, Surrey, United Kingdom
- Charity number
- 1194954, England and Wales
- Legal form
- Charitable incorporated organisation (CIO), foundation model
- Registered
- 25 June 2021, as DFM Learning
- Companies House
- CE026030, registered as a CIO
- Working names
- Dr Frost Learning, Dr Frost Maths
- Year to March 2025
- Income £990,323, spending £1,471,884
- Reporting
- Up to date, accounts filed on time
Alternatives to Dr Frost Maths
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Personalised weekly maths homework for ages 11 to 16, sold to schools on a quote, from Exeter. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths schemes of learning with paid resources, from Halifax. Dr Frost offers White Rose Maths as a pre-made course. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive English, maths and science lessons for schools, from London. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, from London. →
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany An adaptive maths learning system for schools, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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