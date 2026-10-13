About Dr Frost Maths

Dr Frost Maths (DFM) is a maths platform for schools from Upper Key Stage 2 to A-Level, at drfrost.org. The charity Dr Frost Learning runs it, and maths teacher Dr Jamie Frost founded it. Students can register a free account and practise unlimited questions, including real exam questions from AQA, Edexcel, OCR and WJEC. Schools pay £650 plus VAT a year in the UK or £750 abroad, with unlimited teacher and student accounts and a 60-day free trial. Students log in at drfrost.org/login with an email or username, or with their school Google or Microsoft account.

Dr Frost Maths gives maths teachers auto-marking worksheets, lesson slides, past paper questions and progress tracking in one platform. It covers Upper Key Stage 2 to A-Level. Teachers set homework from more than 3,000 question generators and 48,000 real exam questions. Students get instant marking and worked example videos by Dr Jamie Frost.

Jamie Frost completed a PhD in artificial intelligence at Oxford and later became a maths teacher. His teaching resources have been downloaded more than 20 million times, according to drfrost.org. He won a Gold Pearson Teaching Prize and reached the Global Teacher Prize Top 10. In June 2021 the platform moved into a charitable incorporated organisation, first called DFM Learning and renamed Dr Frost Learning in August 2021.

Until 2022 the platform was free for schools. From September 2022 schools need a subscription for class tools, and students who learn on their own still use it free. In the year to March 2025 the charity had income of £990,323: £507,000 from subscriptions and £460,000 from donations, mostly a grant from Purposeful Ventures. A board of 6 trustees and a CEO run the charity. Jamie Frost works as Chief Mathematician.