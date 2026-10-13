- schools use GO 4 Schools, according to the company
- 350+
- a year plus VAT for the Starter Version
- £1,519
- average employees, year to March 2025
- 40
- Google Play downloads of the app
- 100K+
About GO 4 Schools
GO 4 Schools is an online system where schools record and share student progress, attendance, behaviour and homework. Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd, a Cambridge company that Jonathan Brenchley set up in 2000, builds it. Schools buy it, and students and parents log in at go4schools.com with the email address their school holds for them. Student access is included, while parents get access only when the school adds the Parental Engagement module. The Starter Version costs £1,519 plus VAT a year, and modules are priced by school size.
GO 4 Schools collects assessment grades, attendance, behaviour and homework in one online system. Teachers and leaders analyse the data by cohort, subject, class and focus group. Students see their timetable, grades, homework and behaviour records. Parents see the same information if the school has bought the Parental Engagement module.
Jonathan Brenchley, a Cambridge physics graduate and former graduate assistant to Stephen Hawking, registered Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd in March 2000. GO 4 Schools started in 2009 as a system for gathering, tracking and sharing student information online. The company has offices in Cambridge and Newcastle, and its education consultants work across the country.
Schools can run GO 4 Schools next to their main management information system, such as SIMS, and it imports their data every night. Hyperspheric now also sells GO 4 Schools MIS, a cloud system that replaces the old MIS with student and staff records, admissions, exams and census returns. British international schools in the Middle East and Asia also use it.
History
- 2000 Jonathan Brenchley registers Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd at Companies House on 14 March.
- 2009 GO 4 Schools starts as an online system for gathering, tracking and sharing student information.
- 2010 James Cobbe becomes a director in September. The company is still a small team of software developers.
- 2016 Andrea Orrow-Whiting, now director of education services, joins the board in May.
- 2018 The GO 4 Schools app for students and parents appears on the App Store in October.
- 2022 Version 1.8.0 of the iPhone app comes out in May. It is still the current version.
- 2023 The registered office moves from Histon to Stow-cum-Quy near Cambridge in January.
- 2024 SalamanderSoft adds GO 4 Schools MIS to its integration suite. The Android app gets its latest update in May.
- 2025 Accounts to 31 March 2025 show 40 employees on average and net assets of £549,360.
- 2026 GO 4 Schools MIS is listed on the UK government G-Cloud 15 framework.
Leadership
- JB Jonathan Brenchley Founder and managing director
- JC James Cobbe Director of software development
- AW Andrea Whiting Director of education services
Half of the software team works in Cambridge and half in Newcastle. Many education consultants worked as senior leaders or data managers in schools.
How GO 4 Schools works
- add-on modules
- 8
- login portals: schools, students, parents, governors, trusts
- 5
- data import from the school MIS
- Nightly
- Markbooks
- Behaviour and detentions
- Lesson attendance
- Homework
- Seating plans
- Progress reports
- Parent portal
- Push notifications
- SMS and email messages
- Sign in with Google or Microsoft
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Starter Version Data captures, analysis by cohort, subject and class, intervention planning and PDF progress reports for parents. The nightly import from the school MIS keeps the data current. Starter Version
- Student and parent portal Students and parents see the timetable, headline grades, attendance, behaviour, homework and messages from school. Parent access needs the Parental Engagement module. Parental engagement
- Mobile app Free app for iPhone and Android with push notifications about absences, lates, detentions and homework. It works only if the school’s subscription includes the app. Mobile App
- Classroom modules Markbooks, behaviour, lesson attendance, homework, seating plans and progress reports, sold as add-ons to the Starter Version. Modules
- GO 4 Schools MIS A cloud MIS with student and staff records, admissions, timetable import, cover, exams and census returns. Schools can switch at once or move over in phases. MIS
How much is GO 4 Schools?
- Base price Starter Version £1,519 a year £1,519 a year, plus VAT, per school
- Add-on modules On request priced by school size
- GO 4 Schools MIS On request contact sales
Is GO 4 Schools free?
No free plan. The app is free to download for students and parents, but they can log in only when their school subscribes. Schools can book a free demo.
Price on go4schools.com/pricing on 13 October 2026, in pounds sterling, per school per year, plus VAT. The total depends on school size and modules. Discounts apply to 2- and 3-year subscriptions and to trusts that start two or more schools at once.
For schools and trustsBook a demo
- 01Nearly all new customers get a free half-day training session on site.
- 02Every customer gets unlimited online support and a health check every 6 months.
- 03New customers get 3 months of unlimited phone support.
- 04Data is stored and processed in the United Kingdom on Microsoft Azure.
Starter Version from £1,519 plus VAT a year on 13 October 2026. Modules on a quote.
App ratings
- WebSeparate logins for schools, students, parents, governors and trusts at go4schools.com
- iPhone and iPadGO 4 Schools app, iOS 11 or later
- AndroidGO 4 Schools app, 100K+ downloads
- SIMSESS SIMS technical partner, nightly data exchange
- Facility CMISAdvanced Learning technical partner
- Third-party servicesWonde, GroupCall, SalamanderSoft, InVentry, LiveRegister, Locker
The GO 4 Schools app
- Price
- Free, login through the school
- iPhone version
- 1.8.0, May 2022
- Android update
- 28 May 2024
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
Is GO 4 Schools worth it?
What schools and app users like
- Student access to the portal is included in the school subscription.GO 4 Schools
What schools and app users criticise
- The app has 1.8 stars from 939 ratings on the UK App Store.App Store, 13 October 2026
- The app has 2.5 stars from 945 reviews on Google Play.Google Play, 13 October 2026
- The iPhone app was last updated in May 2022.App Store
- Parents cannot log in unless the school buys the Parental Engagement module.GO 4 Schools
What app users write, not our rating. GO 4 Schools has no Trustpilot page.
Contacts and company data
- Students and parentsContact your school for login help
- Sales and demos01223 967556
- Business administrationbusinessadmin@go4schools.com
- Legal entity
- Hyperspheric Solutions Limited, 7 Quy Court, Colliers Lane, Stow-cum-Quy, Cambridge, CB25 9AU, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 03947438, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 14 March 2000
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Business
- SIC 62012 software development, 63110 data processing and hosting
- VAT number
- 750682623
- Net assets
- £549,360 on 31 March 2025, abridged accounts
- Security
- Cyber Essentials, no ISO 27001, according to G-Cloud 15
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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