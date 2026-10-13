About GO 4 Schools

GO 4 Schools is an online system where schools record and share student progress, attendance, behaviour and homework. Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd, a Cambridge company that Jonathan Brenchley set up in 2000, builds it. Schools buy it, and students and parents log in at go4schools.com with the email address their school holds for them. Student access is included, while parents get access only when the school adds the Parental Engagement module. The Starter Version costs £1,519 plus VAT a year, and modules are priced by school size.

GO 4 Schools collects assessment grades, attendance, behaviour and homework in one online system. Teachers and leaders analyse the data by cohort, subject, class and focus group. Students see their timetable, grades, homework and behaviour records. Parents see the same information if the school has bought the Parental Engagement module.

Jonathan Brenchley, a Cambridge physics graduate and former graduate assistant to Stephen Hawking, registered Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd in March 2000. GO 4 Schools started in 2009 as a system for gathering, tracking and sharing student information online. The company has offices in Cambridge and Newcastle, and its education consultants work across the country.

Schools can run GO 4 Schools next to their main management information system, such as SIMS, and it imports their data every night. Hyperspheric now also sells GO 4 Schools MIS, a cloud system that replaces the old MIS with student and staff records, admissions, exams and census returns. British international schools in the Middle East and Asia also use it.