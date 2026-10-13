Learning platforms 🇬🇧 Cambridge, United Kingdom Since 2000 1.8 · 939 ratings

GO 4 Schools

Student progress tracking with a portal and app for students and parents.

Visit go4schools.com Try GO 4 Schools free All companies
schools use GO 4 Schools, according to the company
350+
a year plus VAT for the Starter Version
£1,519
average employees, year to March 2025
40
Google Play downloads of the app
100K+

About GO 4 Schools

GO 4 Schools is an online system where schools record and share student progress, attendance, behaviour and homework. Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd, a Cambridge company that Jonathan Brenchley set up in 2000, builds it. Schools buy it, and students and parents log in at go4schools.com with the email address their school holds for them. Student access is included, while parents get access only when the school adds the Parental Engagement module. The Starter Version costs £1,519 plus VAT a year, and modules are priced by school size.

GO 4 Schools collects assessment grades, attendance, behaviour and homework in one online system. Teachers and leaders analyse the data by cohort, subject, class and focus group. Students see their timetable, grades, homework and behaviour records. Parents see the same information if the school has bought the Parental Engagement module.

Jonathan Brenchley, a Cambridge physics graduate and former graduate assistant to Stephen Hawking, registered Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd in March 2000. GO 4 Schools started in 2009 as a system for gathering, tracking and sharing student information online. The company has offices in Cambridge and Newcastle, and its education consultants work across the country.

Schools can run GO 4 Schools next to their main management information system, such as SIMS, and it imports their data every night. Hyperspheric now also sells GO 4 Schools MIS, a cloud system that replaces the old MIS with student and staff records, admissions, exams and census returns. British international schools in the Middle East and Asia also use it.

History

  1. 2000 Jonathan Brenchley registers Hyperspheric Solutions Ltd at Companies House on 14 March.
  2. 2009 GO 4 Schools starts as an online system for gathering, tracking and sharing student information.
  3. 2010 James Cobbe becomes a director in September. The company is still a small team of software developers.
  4. 2016 Andrea Orrow-Whiting, now director of education services, joins the board in May.
  5. 2018 The GO 4 Schools app for students and parents appears on the App Store in October.
  6. 2022 Version 1.8.0 of the iPhone app comes out in May. It is still the current version.
  7. 2023 The registered office moves from Histon to Stow-cum-Quy near Cambridge in January.
  8. 2024 SalamanderSoft adds GO 4 Schools MIS to its integration suite. The Android app gets its latest update in May.
  9. 2025 Accounts to 31 March 2025 show 40 employees on average and net assets of £549,360.
  10. 2026 GO 4 Schools MIS is listed on the UK government G-Cloud 15 framework.

Leadership

  • Jonathan Brenchley Founder and managing director
  • James Cobbe Director of software development
  • Andrea Whiting Director of education services

Half of the software team works in Cambridge and half in Newcastle. Many education consultants worked as senior leaders or data managers in schools.

How GO 4 Schools works

add-on modules
8
login portals: schools, students, parents, governors, trusts
5
data import from the school MIS
Nightly
  • Markbooks
  • Behaviour and detentions
  • Lesson attendance
  • Homework
  • Seating plans
  • Progress reports
  • Parent portal
  • Push notifications
  • SMS and email messages
  • Sign in with Google or Microsoft

Products

  • Starter Version Data captures, analysis by cohort, subject and class, intervention planning and PDF progress reports for parents. The nightly import from the school MIS keeps the data current. Starter Version
  • Student and parent portal Students and parents see the timetable, headline grades, attendance, behaviour, homework and messages from school. Parent access needs the Parental Engagement module. Parental engagement
  • Mobile app Free app for iPhone and Android with push notifications about absences, lates, detentions and homework. It works only if the school’s subscription includes the app. Mobile App
  • Classroom modules Markbooks, behaviour, lesson attendance, homework, seating plans and progress reports, sold as add-ons to the Starter Version. Modules
  • GO 4 Schools MIS A cloud MIS with student and staff records, admissions, timetable import, cover, exams and census returns. Schools can switch at once or move over in phases. MIS

How much is GO 4 Schools?

  • Base price Starter Version £1,519 a year £1,519 a year, plus VAT, per school
  • Add-on modules On request priced by school size
  • GO 4 Schools MIS On request contact sales

Is GO 4 Schools free?

No free plan. The app is free to download for students and parents, but they can log in only when their school subscribes. Schools can book a free demo.

Price on go4schools.com/pricing on 13 October 2026, in pounds sterling, per school per year, plus VAT. The total depends on school size and modules. Discounts apply to 2- and 3-year subscriptions and to trusts that start two or more schools at once.

For schools and trusts

Book a demo
  • 01Nearly all new customers get a free half-day training session on site.
  • 02Every customer gets unlimited online support and a health check every 6 months.
  • 03New customers get 3 months of unlimited phone support.
  • 04Data is stored and processed in the United Kingdom on Microsoft Azure.

Starter Version from £1,519 plus VAT a year on 13 October 2026. Modules on a quote.

App ratings

The GO 4 Schools app

Price
Free, login through the school
iPhone version
1.8.0, May 2022
Android update
28 May 2024
Downloads
100K+ on Google Play

Is GO 4 Schools worth it?

What schools and app users like

  • Student access to the portal is included in the school subscription.GO 4 Schools

What schools and app users criticise

What app users write, not our rating. GO 4 Schools has no Trustpilot page.

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Hyperspheric Solutions Limited, 7 Quy Court, Colliers Lane, Stow-cum-Quy, Cambridge, CB25 9AU, United Kingdom
Company number
03947438, England and Wales
Incorporated
14 March 2000
Status
Active, private limited company
Business
SIC 62012 software development, 63110 data processing and hosting
VAT number
750682623
Net assets
£549,360 on 31 March 2025, abridged accounts
Security
Cyber Essentials, no ISO 27001, according to G-Cloud 15

Alternatives to GO 4 Schools

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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GO 4 Schools FAQ

GO 4 Schools is an online system where schools record student grades, attendance, behaviour and homework and share them with students and parents. It works next to the school’s MIS or replaces it with GO 4 Schools MIS. More than 350 schools use it, according to the company.

Go to go4schools.com and choose Students login or Parents login. Use the email address your school holds for you. If your school supports it, click Sign in with Google or Sign in with Microsoft. Otherwise use First-time user to set a GO 4 Schools password.

On the login page, click Forgotten Password and enter your email address. GO 4 Schools sends a reset link. If the email is not recognised, contact your school. GO 4 Schools asks students and parents to get help from their school.

Parents get access only if the school has bought the Parental Engagement module. You also need to use the email address the school has on file. Your school can check both.

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