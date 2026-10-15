- levels in Story Mode
- 1,300+
- stages, from Rust to Diamond
- 18
- suggested starting age
- 5–7
- UK App Store, 17,054 ratings
- 4.7
About NumBots
NumBots is a maths game for addition, subtraction and number bonds, made by Maths Circle Ltd in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, the company behind Times Tables Rock Stars. Children start with subitising and move through more than 1,300 levels to two-digit addition and subtraction, matching Years 1 to 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Maths Circle suggests most children start between the ages of 5 and 7. Pupils log in at play.numbots.com or in the free NumBots app with the username and password their teacher gives them. On 15 October 2026 the UK purchase page listed £102.20 a year excl. VAT for a whole school and £7.20 a year for a family of 3 children.
NumBots teaches mental addition and subtraction. A child first learns to subitise, which means seeing how many objects are in a group without counting them. Then come number bonds to 5, 10, 20 and 100, adding and subtracting within 10, bridging 10 and finally two-digit numbers. The questions use 10-frames, bead strings, cherries, bar models, number lines, hundred squares and, since September 2021, rekenreks.
Teachers who used Times Tables Rock Stars asked Maths Circle for a similar programme for addition and subtraction. The team spent two years on it and drew on material from the NCETM, White Rose Maths, teachers in Shanghai and Singapore and academics. NumBots came out in 2019, and the iPhone app arrived on the App Store on 2 October 2019. In April 2020 Maths Circle received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation for TTRS and NumBots.
Maths Circle Ltd, company 09861676, publishes both games. Founder Bruno Reddy is CEO, and since 10 May 2022 Maths Circle Holdings Limited owns 75% or more of the shares. A school subscription covers all pupils and teachers. Schools that already use TTRS get their classes set up in NumBots, and pupils log in with the same details. Families and tutors buy their own 12-month plans.
History
- 2010 Bruno Reddy starts Times Tables Rock Stars in his maths lessons at a London secondary school.
- 2015 Maths Circle Ltd is incorporated on 9 November in England.
- 2019 NumBots launches after two years of development. The iPhone app goes live on the App Store on 2 October.
- 2020 Maths Circle wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation for TTRS and NumBots, announced on 21 April.
- 2021 Colour-blind colour schemes arrive in August. Rekenreks join Story Mode on 15 September.
- 2022 Challenge Mode gets 30 one-minute challenges in four topics on 22 April. Maths Circle Holdings Limited becomes the parent company on 10 May.
- 2023 Scrapheap Stories, free 10-minute audio stories about growth mindset told by the NumBots characters, come out in December.
- 2024 Schools can log pupils in through Wonde’s MyLogin SSO from 18 July.
- 2026 Ready-made lesson starters, the Bot Trumps and Represent card games, are added for subscribers in January.
- 2026 App version 2.1.167 is released on the App Store on 14 September.
Leadership
- BR Bruno Reddy Founder and CEO of Maths Circle, director since 9 November 2015
- NR Nicola Reddy Chief of Operations, director since 20 March 2020
- HN Helen Newies Director of Product and Services
- SP Sarah Parrish Learning and Game Architect
- TB Tom Bolshaw Education Specialist, Production
- AF Alex Ford Finance Director
Roles from the Meet the team page on numbots.com and Companies House, checked on 15 October 2026. The same Maths Circle team builds NumBots and Times Tables Rock Stars.
How NumBots practice works
- Story Mode levels
- 1,300+
- one-minute challenges
- 30
- days a week, at least 3 minutes, suggested
- 4–5
- Subitising before counting
- Two stars to unlock a level
- 10-frames, bead strings, rekenreks and bar models
- One element changes per question
- Custom Shack robot avatars
- Badges and trophies
- Colour-blind colour schemes and screen reader support
- Read-aloud questions and adjustable timer
- Curfew and shop closing for schools
- No chat, no ads, no in-game purchases
What NumBots teaches
Early number3
- Subitising numbers up to 5
- Subitising two groups together
- One or two more and less than
Number bonds3
- Number bonds to 5 and 10
- Number bonds to 20
- Number bonds to 100
Adding and subtracting5
- Within 10
- Bridging 10
- Near doubles
- Two-digit numbers
- Partitioning and compensation
NumBots learning objectives follow Years 1, 2 and 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Every child starts at Rust Level 1, and an adult can switch off topics a child already knows so that they skip those levels. Maths Circle expects most children to need at least 2 years to finish the programme.
Video, blogs and resources
- Family loginParent email and password, then each child taps their tile and enters a 4-animal picture PIN↗
- Playing at homePupils use their school username and password on the website or app↗
- First steps for teachersLog in at manage.numbots.com, add classes and upload pupils↗
- Story Mode and Challenge ModeWhat each mode practises and when Challenge Mode unlocks↗
- What age is NumBots forWhy most children start between 5 and 7↗
- Skip early levelsHow an adult switches off topics a child already knows↗
Products
- Story Mode 18 stages from Rust to Diamond with levels in a set order. A child earns two stars to unlock the next level and collects parts that help RustyBot upgrade. Within a level, questions change one element at a time. NumBots for schools
- Challenge Mode 30 one-minute challenges on subitising, number bonds, adding and subtracting. The questions are abstract and train speed of recall. Challenge Mode unlocks after Iron (Stage 2) Level 26 in Story Mode. Play NumBots
- Teacher dashboard Teachers log in at manage.numbots.com, add colleagues and upload pupils from one spreadsheet. Stats show progress and usage by class and by pupil, and the dashboard prints leaderboards and certificates. Data updates overnight. Teacher login
- Family plan and parent area Parents create child accounts, set each child’s picture PIN and see levels passed, usage and the daily goal. Two adults can log in and play too. NumBots for families
- Scrapheap Stories Seven free audio stories told by the NumBots characters. Each 10-minute story is about one attitude to learning, such as practising little and often or asking for help. Listen
How much is NumBots?
- NumBots for schools £102.20/year £102.20 a year excl. VAT, unlimited pupils and teachers, £10.95 off with an active TTRS subscription
- No auto-renewal NumBots family plan £7.20/year £7.20 a year incl. VAT, 3 children and 2 adults, extra child £2.40 a year
- NumBots for tutors £2.40/year £2.40 per tutee a year, minimum 3 tutees, school plan suggested above 49
Is NumBots free?
Schools get a free trial of the full package, usually 4 weeks, with unlimited pupil and teacher accounts and no charge when it ends. Families get no trial, but can ask for a full refund within 30 days. A child whose school subscribes plays at home with the school login at no extra cost.
UK prices in pounds as printed on numbots.com/purchase, numbots.com/families and numbots.com/tutors, checked on 15 October 2026. School prices exclude VAT, family prices include VAT. All plans last 12 months and are paid once. The pages print different UK figures: numbots.com/schools shows £113.15 a year for a school, and numbots.com/tutors shows £3.00 per tutee. The live calculator loads prices for the visitor’s country: from the Netherlands it showed €225 a year per school, €206 for a school that also has TTRS, €18.15 for a family and €6.05 per tutee.
How to cancel NumBotsNumBots for families
- Family plan, first 30 days ↗
- Email support@mathscircle.com within 30 days of registering
- Ask to end access
- Maths Circle refunds the full amount
- Family plan, after 30 days ↗
- Do nothing: access ends after 12 months
- To continue, sign in to the parent account
- Open Billing > Extend Access
- Family plans are a one-off payment and do not renew automatically.
- Extra child accounts bought mid-year are pro-rated to the plan’s expiry date.
- A school trial expires after about 4 weeks without a charge.
Refund rules
- Families
- Full refund within the first 30 days, on request by email.
- Schools
- A new subscription starts at once. After a trial or during a subscription, it starts when the current one ends.
From numbots.com/families, numbots.com/schools and the Maths Circle help centre, checked on 15 October 2026.
NumBots for schoolsPricing for schools
- 01One subscription covers the whole school, with no limit on pupils or teachers.
- 02A school that already uses TTRS keeps its classes and logins, and gets £10.95 a year off NumBots.
- 03Schools can pay by card or by invoice and add a purchase order number.
- 04Pupil data from a trial stays for 12 weeks after the trial ends. Schools outside the UK can subscribe too.
£102.20 a year excl. VAT on the UK purchase page, checked on 15 October 2026. NumBots has no bolt-ons.
App ratings
- Webplay.numbots.com: Log in, then Schools, Families or Tutors
- Teacher sitemanage.numbots.com, or play.ttrockstars.com for TTRS schools
- iPhone and iPadApp Store, iOS 13 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, 500K+ downloads
- Kindle FireAmazon Appstore
NumBots app
- Released
- 2 October 2019, App Store
- Version
- 2.1.167 (14 September 2026) on the App Store
- Devices
- iPhone and iPad on iOS 13 or later, Android, Amazon Appstore, web at play.numbots.com
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store
- Price
- Free download, needs a school, family or tutor subscription. No ads and no in-game purchases
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@mathscircle.com
- Phone, UK+44 1234 674123
- Help centreintercom.help/times-tables-rock-stars
- Legal entity
- Maths Circle Ltd, The Ossory Offices, Hazelwood Lane, Ampthill, Bedford MK45 2HF, United Kingdom
- Company
- Maths Circle Limited, 09861676, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 9 November 2015, private limited company, active
- Activity
- SIC 85590 other education not elsewhere classified
- Parent company
- Maths Circle Holdings Limited, 14097257, 75% or more of shares since 10 May 2022
- VAT number
- GB 246401820
Alternatives to NumBots
- Times Tables Rock Stars🇬🇧 United Kingdom The times tables game from the same company, Maths Circle, for ages 6 and up. Schools that take both get a discount, and pupils use one login for both games. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths app from Bath that covers the whole primary maths curriculum, with family and school plans. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14 from Edinburgh, with a monthly family plan. →
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths schemes of learning and resources from Halifax. NumBots draws on White Rose Maths among other sources. →
- Mathsframe🇬🇧 United Kingdom Maths games and worksheets for Years 1 to 6 from Kineton, with home and class licences. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- Third Space LearningTutoring
- MyTutorTutoring
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the NumBots profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/numbots"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
NumBots FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.