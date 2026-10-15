About NumBots

NumBots is a maths game for addition, subtraction and number bonds, made by Maths Circle Ltd in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, the company behind Times Tables Rock Stars. Children start with subitising and move through more than 1,300 levels to two-digit addition and subtraction, matching Years 1 to 3 of the National Curriculum in England. Maths Circle suggests most children start between the ages of 5 and 7. Pupils log in at play.numbots.com or in the free NumBots app with the username and password their teacher gives them. On 15 October 2026 the UK purchase page listed £102.20 a year excl. VAT for a whole school and £7.20 a year for a family of 3 children.

NumBots teaches mental addition and subtraction. A child first learns to subitise, which means seeing how many objects are in a group without counting them. Then come number bonds to 5, 10, 20 and 100, adding and subtracting within 10, bridging 10 and finally two-digit numbers. The questions use 10-frames, bead strings, cherries, bar models, number lines, hundred squares and, since September 2021, rekenreks.

Teachers who used Times Tables Rock Stars asked Maths Circle for a similar programme for addition and subtraction. The team spent two years on it and drew on material from the NCETM, White Rose Maths, teachers in Shanghai and Singapore and academics. NumBots came out in 2019, and the iPhone app arrived on the App Store on 2 October 2019. In April 2020 Maths Circle received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation for TTRS and NumBots.

Maths Circle Ltd, company 09861676, publishes both games. Founder Bruno Reddy is CEO, and since 10 May 2022 Maths Circle Holdings Limited owns 75% or more of the shares. A school subscription covers all pupils and teachers. Schools that already use TTRS get their classes set up in NumBots, and pupils log in with the same details. Families and tutors buy their own 12-month plans.