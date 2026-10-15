- settings and schools, according to Tapestry
- 14,000
- countries
- 40
- per child a year on the largest plan, excl. VAT
- £3
- on the UK App Store, 2,271 ratings
- 4.9
About Tapestry
Tapestry is an online learning journal from The Foundation Stage Forum Ltd in Lewes, East Sussex. Nurseries, childminders and primary schools use it to record observations with photos and video, and parents see them on the web or in the app. Since 2024 it also books sessions, sends invoices and keeps attendance registers for nurseries. A yearly subscription costs £68 for up to 6 children and £1,200 for up to 400, excluding VAT, with every feature in every size. Tapestry says 14,000 settings and schools in 40 countries use it.
Tapestry keeps a digital learning journal for each child. Staff add observations with photos, video, audio and notes, link them to a framework such as the EYFS, and track progress. Parents and other relatives read the entries, comment and add their own observations from home.
Steve Edwards worked for Ericsson for many years and first set up the Foundation Stage Forum, an online community for early years educators. Dr Helen Edwards trained as a primary teacher, ran her own nursery for ten years and worked as an early years Ofsted inspector. The couple launched Tapestry in 2012 to connect educators and families around a child’s learning.
In 2024 Tapestry added nursery management: bookings, staff ratios, invoicing and registers. In 2026 it released a new app, in-app payments through Unipaas and an MIS integration through Wonde. The company stays family owned and works from Lewes, near Brighton.
History
- 2006 The Foundation Stage Forum Limited is incorporated in England on 27 March.
- 2012 Helen and Steve Edwards launch Tapestry, an online learning journal.
- 2023 Shortlisted in two categories at the Bett Awards, its first entry. Tapestry says 1.2 million parents and carers use the journals.
- 2024 Launches nursery management with bookings, invoicing and registers.
- 2024 Starts printed learning journals with the publisher Group Hugs in August. Highly commended in the Apps category of the Teach Primary Awards in November.
- 2025 Ranked third in the BusinessCloud EdTech 50 in March. Releases a redesigned platform in September.
- 2026 Releases the new Tapestry Education Platform app in January and moves all accounts to the new design from 11 February.
- 2026 Ranked second in the EdTech 50, its fourth year running in the top three.
- 2026 Launches Tapestry Pay with Unipaas on 2 June and an MIS integration with Wonde.
- 2026 Adds a Funding Loop export and is shortlisted twice at the BESA Awards in July.
- 2026 Publishes its seventh early years survey in October, with answers from 637 professionals.
Leadership
- SE Steve Edwards Co-founder and managing director, formerly at Ericsson
- DHE Dr Helen Edwards Co-founder and director, former nursery owner and early years Ofsted inspector
- SK Stephen Kilgour SEND advisor and outreach teacher, former deputy head of Cherry Garden School
Tim Pagett is the data protection officer. The team includes former educators, product support specialists, testers and developers.
How Tapestry works
- package sizes, all with every feature
- 15
- children per subscription
- 6–400
- free trial
- 2 weeks
- Observations and memos
- Unlimited photos, video and audio
- Family observations
- Care Diary and daily logs
- Accident and incident forms
- Monitoring and planning
- Built-in and custom reports
- Reflections for staff
- Document hub
- Direct messaging
- Child Login
- PDF journal exports
Frameworks on Tapestry
Early years4
- EYFS
- Montessori
- IEYC
- The Archetype Approach
Primary3
- Key Stage 1
- Key Stage 2
- Pupil progress tracker
SEND2
- Cherry Garden
- SEND assessment tools
Own frameworks2
- Custom curriculums
- Bespoke frameworks from a CSV file
Frameworks listed on tapestry.info on 15 October 2026. A setting picks the frameworks it uses for monitoring and planning.
Video, blogs and resources
- Support siteTutorials for staff and relatives↗
- Parents and carersGuides, app download and a free 20-minute session↗
- Tapestry FAQsAccounts, renewals, training and security↗
- Educators’ HubArticles on early years and primary practice↗
- SecurityThe customer contract and data protection answers↗
- Early Years Survey 2026Results from 637 professionals on supervision, Ofsted and AI↗
Products
- Online learning journal Staff add observations with unlimited photos, video and audio and link them to a framework. Relatives comment and add observations from home. Learning journals
- Nursery management Bookings, rooms and staff ratios, invoices built from bookings, and registers for children and staff. Invoices export to Xero, QuickBooks and Funding Loop. Nursery software
- Tapestry Pay Parents pay invoices in the app by card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, bank transfer or Tax-Free Childcare. Unipaas processes the payments, and Tapestry matches them to invoices. How Tapestry Pay works
- Child Login Pupils log in on their own, upload work and read teacher feedback. Child Login
- Tapestry CPD Online courses for staff, made with sector experts and Siren Films, with certificates. They come with every subscription. Professional development
How much is Tapestry?
- Smallest Up to 6 children £68/year £68 a year, childminders, about £11.33 per child
- Up to 12 children £85/year £85 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 20 children £132/year £132 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 40 children £164/year £164 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 60 children £212/year £212 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 90 children £290/year £290 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 120 children £370/year £370 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 180 children £544/year £544 a year, excl. VAT
- Up to 270 children £810/year £810 a year, excl. VAT
- Largest Up to 400 children £1,200/year £1,200 a year, schools and groups, £3 per child
Is Tapestry free?
A free, no-obligation two-week trial with full access. Converting the trial keeps its data, once the first invoice is paid.
Prices on tapestry.info/pricing on 15 October 2026, in pounds, excluding VAT, billed once a year. Every size includes every feature. The price changes only with the number of active children. A Wonde MIS integration costs £60 + VAT a year extra. Remote training costs £30 + VAT per 30-minute session.
How to change or renew a Tapestry subscriptionFAQs
- tapestryjournal.com ↗
- Log in as a manager in the browser version
- Open Help, Account, Account Management
- Click Change, select a size and confirm
- Only a manager on the account can change the subscription.
- A size change at renewal replaces the renewal invoice at once.
- A mid-year upgrade starts when the upgrade invoice is paid.
- Parents cannot manage the subscription and contact their school or setting.
Refund rules
- Unpaid renewal
- The account freezes on the renewal date and reopens if payment arrives within 90 days.
- Recent upgrade
- To reduce a size paid for in the last 30 days, email customer.service@eyfs.info.
- Late upgrade
- To increase the size within 2 months of renewal, email customer.service@eyfs.info.
From the Tapestry FAQs and the Managing your subscription size tutorial, checked on 15 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebStaff and parents log in at tapestryjournal.com
- iPhone and iPadTapestry Education Platform app, iOS 15.6 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play, 100K+ downloads
- Amazon FireAmazon Appstore
- MIS through WondeArbor, Bromcom, SIMS and others, £60 + VAT a year
- AccountingXero, QuickBooks and a Funding Loop export
Tapestry Education Platform app
- Name
- Tapestry Education Platform
- Developer
- The Foundation Stage Forum Ltd.
- Released
- January 2026, replacing the old app
- Price
- Free, the setting pays
- Google Play
- 100K+ downloads
- Devices
- iPhone and iPad on iOS 15.6+, Android, Amazon Fire
Latest news
- 2026BusinessCloud EdTech 50, second place
- 2026BESA Awards shortlist: Early Years and SEND resource or service
- 2025BusinessCloud EdTech 50, third place
- 2024Teach Primary Awards, highly commended in Apps
- 2023Bett Awards shortlist in two categories
Contacts and company data
- Supportcustomer.service@eyfs.info
- Trialswelcome@trials.tapestry.net
- Presspress@tapestry.net
- Data protectiondpo@eyfs.info
- Service statustapestryjournalstatus.com
- Legal entity
- The Foundation Stage Forum Limited, Watercourt, 65 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XG, England
- Company number
- 05757213, Companies House
- Incorporated
- 27 March 2006
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85100 Pre-primary education, 85200 Primary education
- Hosting
- Amazon Web Services in Germany and Ireland
- Backups
- Separate location, up to 24 hours old, 90 days kept
Alternatives to Tapestry
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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