About Tapestry

Tapestry is an online learning journal from The Foundation Stage Forum Ltd in Lewes, East Sussex. Nurseries, childminders and primary schools use it to record observations with photos and video, and parents see them on the web or in the app. Since 2024 it also books sessions, sends invoices and keeps attendance registers for nurseries. A yearly subscription costs £68 for up to 6 children and £1,200 for up to 400, excluding VAT, with every feature in every size. Tapestry says 14,000 settings and schools in 40 countries use it.

Tapestry keeps a digital learning journal for each child. Staff add observations with photos, video, audio and notes, link them to a framework such as the EYFS, and track progress. Parents and other relatives read the entries, comment and add their own observations from home.

Steve Edwards worked for Ericsson for many years and first set up the Foundation Stage Forum, an online community for early years educators. Dr Helen Edwards trained as a primary teacher, ran her own nursery for ten years and worked as an early years Ofsted inspector. The couple launched Tapestry in 2012 to connect educators and families around a child’s learning.

In 2024 Tapestry added nursery management: bookings, staff ratios, invoicing and registers. In 2026 it released a new app, in-app payments through Unipaas and an MIS integration through Wonde. The company stays family owned and works from Lewes, near Brighton.