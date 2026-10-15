Busy Things
Curriculum-linked games and activities for ages 3 to 11, for schools and families.
- curriculum-linked activities and games
- 1,600+
- subscribing schools, according to Busy Things
- 4,000+
- a month for a family of up to 5 children
- £4.49
- average staff, year to March 2025
- 10
About Busy Things
Busy Things is a website with more than 1,600 curriculum-linked games and activities for children aged 3 to 11. Busythings Ltd makes it in Derby and has run the company since April 2000, first under the name Q & D Multimedia. Schools buy a whole-school licence from £215 a year, single teachers pay £7.99 a month, and families pay £4.49 a month or £34.99 a year. Pupils, teachers and families log in at busythings.co.uk/play. The company belongs to a Derby holding company and is not part of Twinkl or another edtech group.
Busy Things publishes online games, quizzes, labelling activities, printables and creative tools for early years and primary school. Activities follow the curriculum in England and can be set up for the Scottish and Australian curriculums. Children play in a browser on computers, laptops, tablets and interactive whiteboards.
Busythings Ltd was registered in England on 6 April 2000 as Q & D Multimedia Ltd and took its current name in June 2013. Anthony Hall and Rachel Hall have been directors since April 2000. The company calls itself an Early Years and Key Stage 1 specialist and has added Key Stage 2 content over time. It won its first BETT Award in 2008.
Since January 2020 Busythings (Holdings) Ltd has owned the company. In March 2026 Busythings Holdings Group Ltd became the top company of the group, and Isobel Hall joined the board. Schools in London get Busy Things through the London Grid for Learning, where LGfL says it is the most used resource. In January 2026 Busy Things won the Bett Award for Primary Digital Learning Product, Wider Curriculum.
History
- 2000 Q & D Multimedia Ltd is registered on 6 April. Anthony and Rachel Hall become directors.
- 2006 Shortlisted for a BETT Award, as again in 2007 and 2008.
- 2008 Wins its first BETT Award.
- 2013 Wins a fourth BETT Award after 2010 and 2011. The company takes the name Busythings Ltd in June and releases the Busy Bundle iPad app.
- 2017 Wins a BETT Award and an ERA award.
- 2019 Releases the paid iPhone and iPad games Super Hen Hunt and Busy Box.
- 2020 Busythings (Holdings) Ltd becomes the parent company in January.
- 2022 Moves its registered office to St James Court, Friar Gate, Derby.
- 2023 From June, unused LGfL USO logins stop working, and London schools switch to new ways to sign in.
- 2026 Wins the Bett Award for Primary Digital Learning Product, Wider Curriculum, in January. Busythings Holdings Group Ltd becomes the top company in March.
- 2026 New terms of 11 August describe an AI lesson planner and AI character interviews, which subscribers can switch off.
Leadership
- AH Anthony Hall Director of Busythings Ltd since April 2000
- RH Rachel Hall Director since April 2000, company secretary since 2006
- IH Isobel Hall Director since March 2026
Roles from Companies House on 15 October 2026. Busy Things does not name its founders on its website, so we do not list any.
How Busy Things works
- activities and games
- 1,600+
- child profiles in a family plan
- 5
- children in a single-teacher class
- 35
- Curriculum browser and keyword search
- Activity settings for each child or class
- Assignments with collected results
- Pupil timelines
- Favourites and pinned activities
- Paint, publishing and graph tools
- Resource Maker worksheets
- QR codes and direct login links
- Google and Microsoft logins for schools
- Works with Seesaw and Boop
Subjects at Busy Things
Subjects9
- Literacy and English
- Phonics
- Mathematics
- Science
- Coding
- Geography
- History
- Music and art
- French and Spanish
Stages3
- Nursery and EYFS, ages 3–5
- KS1, ages 5–7
- KS2, ages 7–11
Curriculums3
- England
- Scotland
- Australia
SEND4
- Sensory and physical needs
- Cognition and learning
- Communication and interaction
- Social, emotional and mental health
Events and topics6
- Monthly calendar packs
- Chinese New Year
- Ramadan and Eid
- World Book Day
- Safer Internet Day
- Harvest festival
Subjects and stages listed on busythings.co.uk on 15 October 2026. SEND areas from the Busy Things SEND page.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Busy Things for Schools 1,600+ activities for EYFS, KS1 and KS2, with pupil timelines, assignments with results, feedback to pupils and saved-files areas. A whole-school licence covers unlimited classes, pupils and teachers. Schools
- AI lesson planner Teachers generate lesson plans and PowerPoint lesson starters from Busy Things content. The terms say the tool uses third-party AI, and subscribers can turn all AI features off. Teacher features
- Busy Things for Families Up to 5 child profiles in one household. Content is set by each child’s age, and parents change levels in the Parent Things bar. Families
- Resource Maker Builds printable worksheets for phonics, spelling, handwriting and maths. It comes with family and school plans and with the Premium single-teacher plan. Prices
- Busy Things for SEND Activities work with eye gaze and switch access, and every activity has its own difficulty settings. Special schools pay from £135 a year. SEND
- Super Hen Hunt and Busy Box Paid iPhone and iPad games for ages 3–8 from 2019. Super Hen Hunt has 225 levels of 3D mazes, and Busy Box has 42 quick literacy and numeracy games. App Store
- Busy Things for Nurseries One shared login for unlimited children in a nursery, with games for independent play and printable worksheets, for £110 plus VAT a year. Nurseries
How much is Busy Things?
- Family, monthly £4.49/mo £4.49 a month, renews monthly, up to 5 children
- Lowest price for families Family, yearly £34.99 a year one year, no automatic renewal
- Single teacher Standard £7.99/mo £7.99 a month, one class of up to 35, renews monthly
- Single teacher Premium £9.99/mo £9.99 a month, adds Resource Maker
- Whole school from £215 a year quote by pupil numbers
- Special school from £135 a year bespoke pricing on request
- Nursery £110 + VAT a year one shared login, paid by invoice
Is Busy Things free?
Free trials need no payment details: 28 days for schools, 7 days for families, 10 days for nurseries.
Prices on busythings.co.uk on 15 October 2026, in pounds sterling. Whole-school prices depend on pupil numbers in EYFS, KS1 and KS2 and are given as a quote, for 1, 2 or 3 years. The nursery price is shown plus VAT. Home access for school pupils is sold separately.
How to cancel Busy ThingsTerms
- Monthly plans ↗
- Sign in at busythings.co.uk/login
- Open Manage account
- Use Cancel my subscription at least 3 business days before the monthly renewal date
- The yearly family plan runs for one year and does not renew automatically, according to the subscribe page.
- A monthly plan cancelled less than 3 business days before renewal runs for one more month at full price.
- Subscribers can switch off all AI features in the account management area.
- After a subscription ends, Busy Things may delete subscriber data unless the subscriber asks for a backup within 10 days.
Refund rules
- Monthly
- Renews every month until cancelled, paid in advance.
- Annual
- Runs for 12 months, paid in advance.
- Refunds
- Fees are non-cancellable and non-refundable.
- Law
- Law of England and Wales, courts of England and Wales.
From the Busythings Ltd terms and conditions of 11 August 2026 and the family subscribe page, checked on 15 October 2026.
Busy Things for BusinessSchool subscriptions
- 01Schools buy one, two or three of EYFS, KS1 and KS2, priced by pupil numbers.
- 02A licence covers unlimited classes, teachers and pupils, with individual or shared logins.
- 03Admin and end-of-year migration tools move classes to the next year.
- 04Schools pay by invoice, and Busy Things says pupil premium funding can pay for it.
From £215 a year on a quote, checked on 15 October 2026. Special schools, small schools, SEND units and MATs get bespoke prices.
App ratings
- WebAll activities at busythings.co.uk/play on computers, laptops and tablets
- Interactive whiteboardsWhole-class use in school
- PhonesSome games play on larger phones, according to Busy Things
- iPhone and iPadSeparate paid games, last updated in 2017–2019
- AccessibilityEye gaze and switch access
- LGfLIncluded for London Grid for Learning schools
Latest news
- 2026Bett Award, Primary Digital Learning Product – Wider Curriculum
- 2017BETT Award winner
- 2017ERA award winner
- 2013BETT Award winner
- 2011BETT Award winner
- 2010BETT Award winner
- 2008BETT Award winner
Contacts and company data
- Enquiriesenquiries@busythings.co.uk
- Phone+44 1332 364963, Monday to Friday 8.30–4.30
- Technical supportbusythings.co.uk/contact-us/support
- Demo and trainingbusythings.co.uk/book-training
- Legal entity
- Busythings Ltd, 3 St James Court, Friar Gate, Derby, DE1 1BT, England
- Company number
- 03965692, England and Wales
- Registered
- 6 April 2000, as Q & D Multimedia Ltd until 28 June 2013
- Parent
- Busythings (Holdings) Ltd, 12362314, since 29 January 2020
- Top company
- Busythings Holdings Group Ltd, 17034318, since 27 March 2026
- Activity
- SIC 58290, other software publishing
- ICO registration
- ZA033853
- VAT number
- 745429711
Alternatives to Busy Things
- Purple Mash🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online platform for primary schools with computing lessons and creative tools. →
- Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics, reading and maths games for ages 3 to 6, free on computers. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, from Edinburgh. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and English apps for ages 4 to 14, for families and schools. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Printable teaching resources for every stage, sold as memberships. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- Third Space LearningTutoring
- MyTutorTutoring
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Busy Things profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/busythings"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Busy Things FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.