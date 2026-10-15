About Busy Things

Busy Things is a website with more than 1,600 curriculum-linked games and activities for children aged 3 to 11. Busythings Ltd makes it in Derby and has run the company since April 2000, first under the name Q & D Multimedia. Schools buy a whole-school licence from £215 a year, single teachers pay £7.99 a month, and families pay £4.49 a month or £34.99 a year. Pupils, teachers and families log in at busythings.co.uk/play. The company belongs to a Derby holding company and is not part of Twinkl or another edtech group.

Busy Things publishes online games, quizzes, labelling activities, printables and creative tools for early years and primary school. Activities follow the curriculum in England and can be set up for the Scottish and Australian curriculums. Children play in a browser on computers, laptops, tablets and interactive whiteboards.

Busythings Ltd was registered in England on 6 April 2000 as Q & D Multimedia Ltd and took its current name in June 2013. Anthony Hall and Rachel Hall have been directors since April 2000. The company calls itself an Early Years and Key Stage 1 specialist and has added Key Stage 2 content over time. It won its first BETT Award in 2008.

Since January 2020 Busythings (Holdings) Ltd has owned the company. In March 2026 Busythings Holdings Group Ltd became the top company of the group, and Isobel Hall joined the board. Schools in London get Busy Things through the London Grid for Learning, where LGfL says it is the most used resource. In January 2026 Busy Things won the Bett Award for Primary Digital Learning Product, Wider Curriculum.