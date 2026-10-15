- plus VAT, the price for under 20 pupils
- £79
- free trial for schools
- 14 days
- photos or videos per observation
- 10
- current app reaches the App Store
- 2019
About Evidence Me
Evidence Me is an observation and assessment app for early years settings and schools, sold by 2Simple, the London company behind Purple Mash. Staff capture photos, videos and notes in the app, tag them to framework objectives and make assessments for each child. Parents see shared observations in the same app through Parent Share, add their own and message the teacher in Chat. Schools pay by the number of child profiles, from £79 plus VAT for under 20 pupils to £589 plus VAT for 250 or more, and 2Simple offers a 14-day free trial. Evidence Me replaced 2Simple’s earlier 2Build a Profile app, and the current app reached the App Store in June 2019.
Evidence Me comes from 2Simple, a London edtech company that former primary teacher Nigel Canin started in 1999. After Purple Mash went online in 2010, 2Simple added Mini Mash, Serial Mash and an early years tracking app called 2Build a Profile. 2Simple’s 25-year history calls 2019 the year of the Evidence Me regeneration. The 2Simple help centre describes Evidence Me as formerly called 2Build-a-Profile. The iOS and Android apps are published by 2 Eskimos Ltd, a software company in Delph, Saddleworth, which lists Evidence Me among its products.
Practitioners take a photo, video or written note in the app and add up to 10 photos or videos to one observation. The app suggests objectives and learners from the notes, and the iOS app can blur faces. Observations upload to the Web Suite at evidence.me, where staff run reports such as Framework Coverage, Teach Next, Coverage Tracker and the Early Learning Goals report. Evidence Me supports Development Matters, Birth to 5 Matters, the 2021 EYFS statutory framework and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. SEND schools can add custom frameworks, Leuven or PMLD scales.
Parent Share sends chosen observations to parents, who view them in the same app and add their own. Teachers can review observations before release or share them at once. Chat, Family News and Family’s Here handle messages, notices and pick-up alerts. The subscription price depends on the number of child profiles, and every tier includes all standard frameworks and unlimited devices. 2Simple discounts 3- and 5-year licences, and its quote form offers a Mini Mash and Evidence Me bundle.
History
- 1999 2 Simple Limited is registered at Companies House on 17 September. Nigel Canin founds 2Simple.
- 2007 2 Eskimos Limited is incorporated on 12 February. It later publishes the Evidence Me apps.
- 2010 Purple Mash goes online. Mini Mash, Serial Mash and 2Build a Profile, the app that became Evidence Me, follow.
- 2019 The Evidence Me by 2Simple app reaches the App Store on 5 June. 2Simple calls 2019 the year of the Evidence Me regeneration.
- 2020 Evidence Me carries an Education Resources Awards 2020 winner badge.
- 2021 In June, Evidence Me adds the 2021 EYFS statutory framework, Development Matters and Birth to 5 Matters.
- 2022 Evidence Me carries a Teach Primary Awards 2022 winner badge.
- 2023 Evidence Me is a Bett Awards and Education Resources Awards finalist and is Highly Commended at the Teach Primary Awards.
- 2024 In November, 2Simple adds Chat for messages between teachers and parents. Family’s Here lets parents tell staff they have arrived at pick-up.
- 2025 The iOS app gets version 1.0.14 in July, with larger text on key screens.
- 2026 In May, 2Simple adds a Progress between Assessment Periods report. Evidence Me wins EdTech Impact Summer Awards 2026 for Data Provision and Parent Engagement.
Leadership
- NC Nigel Canin Founder and CEO of 2Simple
From the About 2Simple page, checked on 15 October 2026.
How Evidence Me records learning
- photos or videos per observation
- 10
- longest video recorded in the app
- 2 min
- largest video uploaded in the Web Suite
- 500 MB
- Photo, video and note observations
- Face blurring in the iOS app
- Objective and learner suggestions
- Next steps objectives
- Custom frameworks
- Assessment Assistant
- Coverage and progress reports
- My Gallery for topic books and slideshows
- Parent Share with a review queue
- Chat and Family News
- Family’s Here pick-up alerts
- Parent Contact report
Frameworks in Evidence Me
Early years, England5
- EYFS statutory framework 2021
- Development Matters
- Birth to 5 Matters
- Early Learning Goals
- Baseline Assessment
School curriculum3
- KS1 National Curriculum
- KS2 National Curriculum
- Curriculum and assessment needs in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
SEND3
- Leuven scales
- PMLD framework
- Custom frameworks and “I can” statements
From the Evidence Me page and the 2Simple blog posts on Birth to 5 Matters (June 2021), five reasons to try Evidence Me (June 2025) and SEND schools (August 2024), checked on 15 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Evidence Me app A free app for iOS and Android. Staff capture photos, videos and notes, add up to 10 media files to one observation and tag objectives. The app suggests objectives and learners from the notes, and it works offline. App Store
- Web Suite and reports The browser side at evidence.me. Admins add users and classes, edit frameworks and export data. Staff run coverage, progress and assessment reports for a child, a class or the whole setting. Log in
- Parent Share and Chat The school links a parent’s email to a child, and the parent gets an invitation from noreply@evidence.me. Parents view shared observations, add their own and comment. Chat, Family News and Family’s Here run in the same app. Parent help
- Assessment Staff enter judgements in the app or the Web Suite. The Assessment Assistant highlights which objectives each child has experienced. Reports turn final judgements into PDFs for parents. Read more
How much is Evidence Me?
- Lowest price Under 20 pupils £79+ VAT £79 + VAT, per subscription
- 20 to 34 pupils £179+ VAT £179 + VAT, per subscription
- 35 to 64 pupils £285+ VAT £285 + VAT, per subscription
- 65 to 129 pupils £385+ VAT £385 + VAT, per subscription
- 130 to 249 pupils £485+ VAT £485 + VAT, per subscription
- 250 pupils or more £589+ VAT £589 + VAT, per subscription
Is Evidence Me free?
2Simple offers schools a 14-day free trial through the Try now form. The apps are free to download and need an Evidence Me account.
UK prices in pounds plus VAT on 2simple.com/evidenceme on 15 October 2026. The price depends on the number of child profiles. The page does not state the billing period. 2Simple discounts 3- and 5-year licences and gives quotes on request. The Australian page lists $180 to $1,375 per tier and family day care licences.
Evidence Me for schools and nurseriesRequest a quote
- 01Every subscription includes all standard assessment frameworks.
- 02Staff can install and log in to the app on any number of devices.
- 03Support by phone and email comes with the subscription.
- 04The support team can set up classes and users from a class list.
- 05A school that refers another school gets one free month, and the new school gets 13 months for the price of 12.
From £79 plus VAT for under 20 pupils, with discounts on 3- and 5-year licences, checked on 15 October 2026.
Ratings
- Web SuiteLog in at evidence.me in a browser
- iPhone and iPadEvidence Me by 2Simple, free
- AndroidEvidence Me by 2Simple, 50,000+ installs, Android 6 or later recommended
Evidence Me by 2Simple app
- Price
- Free, needs an Evidence Me account
- Publisher
- 2 Eskimos Ltd
- Google Play installs
- 50,000+
- iOS version
- 1.0.14, July 2025
- Android update
- 23 September 2026
Is Evidence Me worth it?
What teachers like
- A deputy headteacher says it gives parents instant insight into their child’s learning and cuts staff workload in recording and sharing observations.Kylie Filson, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A lead practitioner uses Chat, so the setting needs one app for communication and for observation records.Louise Cassidy, EdTech Impact, March 2025
- A teaching assistant says adding pupils and uploading evidence is easy.Anna Woodrow, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A teacher says video observations show children’s progress.Laura Fernandez, EdTech Impact, June 2026
What teachers criticise
- A teacher has to create a separate observation for every photo and asks for bulk upload with tagging.Jessica Reddish, EdTech Impact, July 2026
- A teacher says the iPhone, Android and desktop versions have different features, so staff use more than one.Kylie Fagan, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A deputy headteacher says some parents report that files do not always work.Nyree Lindley, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- The iOS app has 2.9 stars from 56 ratings on the UK App Store.App Store, UK
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers rate Evidence Me 3.95 out of 5 from 37 reviews on EdTech Impact, checked on 15 October 2026. We found no Trustpilot page for evidence.me.
Latest news
- 2026EdTech Impact Summer Awards, Data Provision
- 2026EdTech Impact Summer Awards, Parent Engagement
- 2024Education Resources Awards finalist
- 2023Bett Awards finalist
- 2023Teach Primary Awards, Highly Commended
- 2022Teach Primary Awards winner
- 2020Education Resources Awards winner
Contacts and company data
- Evidence Me supportsupport@evidence.me
- Support phone0161 883 2332
- Salessales@2simple.com
- Trainingbookcpd@2simple.com
- Help centrehelp.evidence.me
- Legal entity
- 2 Simple Limited, 188 Brent Street, London, NW4 1BE, United Kingdom (registered office)
- Product owner
- 2 Simple Limited, 03843465, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 17 September 1999
- Status
- Active
- App publisher
- 2 Eskimos Limited, 06093059, incorporated 12 February 2007
- App publisher office
- 12 Ridings Court, Dobcross, Oldham, OL3 5BD (registered office)
Alternatives to Evidence Me
- Purple Mash🇬🇧 United Kingdom The primary learning platform from the same company, 2Simple. Its Early Years version Mini Mash can be bought in a bundle with Evidence Me. →
- Famly🇩🇰 Denmark Nursery software from Copenhagen with learning journals and a parent app, plus invoicing and funded hours. UK settings pay a flat monthly fee. →
- Tapestry🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online learning journal for EYFS, KS1 and KS2, in mainstream and SEND settings, with a website and app. Prices start at £68 excl. VAT a year. →
- E Evidence for LearningUnited States An evidence and assessment app for learners with SEND from TheTeacherCloud Ltd, with a separate Family app. The main app has 4.5 stars from 412 ratings on the UK App Store. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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