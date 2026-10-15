About Evidence Me

Evidence Me is an observation and assessment app for early years settings and schools, sold by 2Simple, the London company behind Purple Mash. Staff capture photos, videos and notes in the app, tag them to framework objectives and make assessments for each child. Parents see shared observations in the same app through Parent Share, add their own and message the teacher in Chat. Schools pay by the number of child profiles, from £79 plus VAT for under 20 pupils to £589 plus VAT for 250 or more, and 2Simple offers a 14-day free trial. Evidence Me replaced 2Simple’s earlier 2Build a Profile app, and the current app reached the App Store in June 2019.

Evidence Me comes from 2Simple, a London edtech company that former primary teacher Nigel Canin started in 1999. After Purple Mash went online in 2010, 2Simple added Mini Mash, Serial Mash and an early years tracking app called 2Build a Profile. 2Simple’s 25-year history calls 2019 the year of the Evidence Me regeneration. The 2Simple help centre describes Evidence Me as formerly called 2Build-a-Profile. The iOS and Android apps are published by 2 Eskimos Ltd, a software company in Delph, Saddleworth, which lists Evidence Me among its products.

Practitioners take a photo, video or written note in the app and add up to 10 photos or videos to one observation. The app suggests objectives and learners from the notes, and the iOS app can blur faces. Observations upload to the Web Suite at evidence.me, where staff run reports such as Framework Coverage, Teach Next, Coverage Tracker and the Early Learning Goals report. Evidence Me supports Development Matters, Birth to 5 Matters, the 2021 EYFS statutory framework and the KS1 and KS2 National Curriculum. SEND schools can add custom frameworks, Leuven or PMLD scales.

Parent Share sends chosen observations to parents, who view them in the same app and add their own. Teachers can review observations before release or share them at once. Chat, Family News and Family’s Here handle messages, notices and pick-up alerts. The subscription price depends on the number of child profiles, and every tier includes all standard frameworks and unlimited devices. 2Simple discounts 3- and 5-year licences, and its quote form offers a Mini Mash and Evidence Me bundle.