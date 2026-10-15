About iHasco

iHasco is a British company that sells online workplace training to employers. Its library has more than 250 video courses in health and safety, HR compliance, business compliance and soft skills, with tests and certificates. Learners take the courses in Atlas, the iHasco learning management system, and log in at ihasco.co.uk/login with their work email. Pay-as-you-go credits cost £3 each, and a standard course such as Fire Awareness takes 10 credits, or £30 per learner without VAT. Since October 2020 iHasco has belonged to the Citation Group, a British compliance services company.

iHasco makes video courses for compliance training at work and sells them together with its own learning management system, Atlas. Employers enrol staff on courses, learners watch the training and pass a multiple-choice test, and the system stores results and certificates for audits. The courses cover fire safety, manual handling, display screen equipment, GDPR, harassment, mental health and more than 240 other topics.

The company was registered in December 2007 as The Interactive Health and Safety Company Ltd and took the name iHASCO in August 2019. Its team in Bracknell writes and films the courses in-house. Courses carry approvals from IOSH, RoSPA, IIRSM, IATP, the CPD Certification Service and the Institute of Hospitality, and their logos appear on the learner’s certificate.

In October 2020 Citation Holdings Limited became the owner of iHasco. The Citation Group, based in Wilmslow, sells HR, employment law and health and safety services to small businesses, and KKR bought it in August 2020. In 2024 the care e-learning provider Careskills Academy joined iHasco, and iHasco bought Flexebee, a training provider for almost 3,000 businesses.