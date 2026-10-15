- accredited courses
- 250+
- client businesses, according to iHasco
- 12,000+
- languages by machine translation
- 40+
- on Trustpilot, 2,441 reviews
- 3.9
About iHasco
iHasco is a British company that sells online workplace training to employers. Its library has more than 250 video courses in health and safety, HR compliance, business compliance and soft skills, with tests and certificates. Learners take the courses in Atlas, the iHasco learning management system, and log in at ihasco.co.uk/login with their work email. Pay-as-you-go credits cost £3 each, and a standard course such as Fire Awareness takes 10 credits, or £30 per learner without VAT. Since October 2020 iHasco has belonged to the Citation Group, a British compliance services company.
iHasco makes video courses for compliance training at work and sells them together with its own learning management system, Atlas. Employers enrol staff on courses, learners watch the training and pass a multiple-choice test, and the system stores results and certificates for audits. The courses cover fire safety, manual handling, display screen equipment, GDPR, harassment, mental health and more than 240 other topics.
The company was registered in December 2007 as The Interactive Health and Safety Company Ltd and took the name iHASCO in August 2019. Its team in Bracknell writes and films the courses in-house. Courses carry approvals from IOSH, RoSPA, IIRSM, IATP, the CPD Certification Service and the Institute of Hospitality, and their logos appear on the learner’s certificate.
In October 2020 Citation Holdings Limited became the owner of iHasco. The Citation Group, based in Wilmslow, sells HR, employment law and health and safety services to small businesses, and KKR bought it in August 2020. In 2024 the care e-learning provider Careskills Academy joined iHasco, and iHasco bought Flexebee, a training provider for almost 3,000 businesses.
History
- 2007 The Interactive Health and Safety Company Ltd is registered on 6 December.
- 2019 The company changes its name to iHASCO in August.
- 2020 KKR buys the Citation Group in August.
- 2020 Citation Holdings becomes the owner of iHasco in October. Nathan Pitman joins the board.
- 2023 iHasco gets ISO 27001 certification for information security.
- 2023 A new brand launches, and the learning management system gets the name Atlas.
- 2024 Careskills Academy, a care sector e-learning provider with 95 courses, joins iHasco in March.
- 2024 The Institute of Hospitality endorses iHasco courses in May.
- 2024 iHasco buys Flexebee in October.
- 2025 Launches Course Creator, an AI tool that turns company documents into courses inside the LMS.
Leadership
- NP Nathan Pitman Managing Director
- KD Kingsley Daniels Sales Director, eLearning
- DD Darren Drinkwater Client Success Director
- JS James Skinner Global Content Director, eLearning
- SL Sarah Lax Head of Product, eLearning
- SD Samantha Davies Operations Director
- AK Andrew Kopciowski Finance Director, eLearning
- MS Matthieu Sewell Head of Marketing, eLearning
Roles from the iHasco about page. The board of iHASCO Ltd at Companies House: Christopher Morris, Nathan Pitman, Matthew Stacey and Eloise Wann. Christopher Morris is CEO of the Citation Group.
How iHasco training works
- questions in each final test
- 10–20
- credits per course
- 3–10
- languages
- 40+
- Video courses made in-house
- Closed captions
- Video transcripts
- Retakes after a failed test at no charge
- Pass mark set by the employer
- Printable and PDF certificates
- Enrolment by job role
- Automatic reminders
- Documents and policies to confirm as read
- SCORM for third-party LMSs
Course categories
By subject5
- Health & Safety
- HR Compliance
- Business Compliance
- Management
- Soft Skills
By sector7
- Care
- Construction & Trade
- Education
- Food & Hospitality
- Manufacture
- Office & Compliance
- Retail
Popular topics8
- Fire Safety
- Safeguarding
- First Aid
- Food Hygiene
- GDPR & Cyber Security
- Mental Health & Wellbeing
- Employment Rights Act 2025
- Care Certificate
Categories from the iHasco course menu on 15 October 2026. Many courses come in sector versions, for example Fire Awareness for care, construction and education.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Course library More than 250 video courses of 10 to 65 minutes, each ending with a test. Fire Awareness takes 35 minutes, Manual Handling 30 and Food Hygiene Level 2 65. All courses
- Atlas LMS Enrols staff by job role, sends automatic reminders, builds reports by department or site and exports certificates. iHasco says Atlas has more than 3 million active users. About the LMS
- Tests and certificates Every course ends with a test of 10 to 20 multiple-choice questions. The employer sets the pass mark, and learners download the certificate as a PDF. Certificate guide
- Multilingual courses Courses, tests and LMS menus come in more than 40 languages by machine translation, at no extra cost. iHasco does not guarantee the accuracy of the translations. Language list
- Course Creator An AI tool inside Atlas that turns a company’s policy PDFs, safety guides and checklists into short courses, which admins assign and track like iHasco courses. Read the launch post
How much is iHasco?
- Small teams Pay as you go £30 per learner per course 10 credits at £3, credits expire after 12 months
- Most popular Subscription £5.85–£7.30/learner a month Quote, estimate per learner for 30 learners
- Off-the-shelf package From £100 a year per the iHasco about page
- Free trial £0/learner a month Free, no certificates
Is iHasco free?
The free trial needs no credit card. Courses finished during the trial give no certificate.
Prices on ihasco.co.uk on 15 October 2026, in pounds sterling, without VAT. Subscriptions are sold on a quote; the pricing page shows an estimate for 30 learners. Course prices in credits come from the Fire Awareness, Manual Handling and GDPR course pages.
iHasco for BusinessPlans for employers
- 01A credit-based subscription buys a pot of credits that any number of users spend on course starts.
- 02A course usually costs 3 to 10 credits, taken when the learner starts it.
- 03A user-based subscription pays for a set number of users and selected courses for the contract period.
- 04Users can be added mid-year at a proportional price. Billing runs on a 30-day invoice.
Credits cost £3 each without VAT on 15 October 2026. Subscriptions on a quote.
Ratings
- Learner loginihasco.co.uk/login, a login link by email
- Admin loginapp.ihasco.co.uk/client for LMS administrators
- Any deviceCourses run on any device
- SCORMCourse content in a third-party LMS, without iHasco certificates
- Single sign-onSSO login to Atlas, covered in the help centre
Is iHasco worth it?
What users like
- API access, automatic enrolment and reminders.Tom, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Setup was simpler than expected, with help from an onboarding specialist.Jordan, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A wide range of courses at a lower price than other providers the reviewer compared.Jack Thompson, Trustpilot, June 2026
- 95% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,441 reviews
What users criticise
- Narration in some Flexebee courses sounds robotic.Jack Thompson, Trustpilot, June 2026
- A refund request got no answer for 3 months.K W, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A test must be finished in one go. Stopping halfway loses the answers.iHasco help centre
- Courses taken in the free trial give no certificate.iHasco free trial page
What users write in reviews, not our rating.
iHasco reviews
-
“It’s simply a clean and effective platform that does exactly what you hope it would be.”Tom · 24 July 2026 · App Store Exactly what you hope the platform would be
-
“While the content itself is good, the narration can sound quite robotic at times, which can make certain modules feel less engaging for learners.”Jack Thompson · 23 June 2026 · App Store A great platform
-
“Asked for a refund, no response.”K W · 6 October 2026 · App Store Extremely poor communication
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Phone01344 867 088
- Generalhello@ihasco.co.uk
- Support ticketSubmit a support ticket
- Sales0161 532 4942
- Careerscareers@ihasco.co.uk
- Legal entity
- iHASCO Ltd, Kings Court, Water Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 5AR, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06447099, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 6 December 2007
- Former name
- The Interactive Health and Safety Company Ltd, until August 2019
- Owner
- Citation Holdings Limited (04104682), 75% or more since 22 October 2020
- VAT number
- 931156542
- Activities
- Software publishing, video production
- Trading office
- 3 Arlington Square, Downshire Way, Bracknell, RG12 1WA
- Security
- ISO 27001 since January 2023
Alternatives to iHasco
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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