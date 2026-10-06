About Kartable

Kartable is a French online revision platform for school students from CE1 to the final year of lycée. Teachers of the French national education system write its courses, revision sheets, quizzes and corrected exercises, following the official curriculum. Courses, methods and exercise statements are free and carry no ads. A subscription adds corrections, PDF downloads, the parent dashboard and Alfa, an AI tutor, from €7.99 a month.99 a month on the two-school-year plan. L’École sur Internet SAS, founded by two HEC graduates, publishes Kartable from Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.

Kartable publishes school courses online for French students from CE1, the second year of primary school, to terminale, the last year of lycée. Each chapter has a course, a revision sheet, quizzes and exercises with detailed corrections, plus brevet and bac sections with past papers. Kartable says about 200 teachers of the Éducation nationale write the content under the supervision of agrégé teachers and update it every year.

Julien Cohen-Solal and Sarah Besnainou met at HEC Paris, where both gave maths lessons. They registered L’École sur Internet SAS in October 2012 and launched kartable.fr as a free school encyclopedia at the start of the 2013 school year. Partech Ventures, Bpifrance, Econocom and business angels invested about €3 million in two rounds in 2014 and 2015. In 2026 Julien Cohen-Solal is president of the company and Sarah Besnainou is managing director.

Kartable earns money from subscriptions and shows no ads. The free version gives the courses, methods and exercise statements. Subscribers get unlimited corrections, PDF sheets, a parent dashboard and Alfa, an AI tutor that answers questions and builds quizzes from photos of the student’s notebook. Kartable also sells access to local authorities and employers, and connects families with private tutors who are paid directly.