- students helped in 15 years, Kartable’s figure
- 20M+
- courses and exercises
- 100,000+
- teachers writing the content
- 200
- on the App Store in France, 20,266 ratings
- 4.5
About Kartable
Kartable is a French online revision platform for school students from CE1 to the final year of lycée. Teachers of the French national education system write its courses, revision sheets, quizzes and corrected exercises, following the official curriculum. Courses, methods and exercise statements are free and carry no ads. A subscription adds corrections, PDF downloads, the parent dashboard and Alfa, an AI tutor, from €7.99 a month.99 a month on the two-school-year plan. L’École sur Internet SAS, founded by two HEC graduates, publishes Kartable from Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.
Kartable publishes school courses online for French students from CE1, the second year of primary school, to terminale, the last year of lycée. Each chapter has a course, a revision sheet, quizzes and exercises with detailed corrections, plus brevet and bac sections with past papers. Kartable says about 200 teachers of the Éducation nationale write the content under the supervision of agrégé teachers and update it every year.
Julien Cohen-Solal and Sarah Besnainou met at HEC Paris, where both gave maths lessons. They registered L’École sur Internet SAS in October 2012 and launched kartable.fr as a free school encyclopedia at the start of the 2013 school year. Partech Ventures, Bpifrance, Econocom and business angels invested about €3 million in two rounds in 2014 and 2015. In 2026 Julien Cohen-Solal is president of the company and Sarah Besnainou is managing director.
Kartable earns money from subscriptions and shows no ads. The free version gives the courses, methods and exercise statements. Subscribers get unlimited corrections, PDF sheets, a parent dashboard and Alfa, an AI tutor that answers questions and builds quizzes from photos of the student’s notebook. Kartable also sells access to local authorities and employers, and connects families with private tutors who are paid directly.
History
- 2012 Julien Cohen-Solal and Sarah Besnainou register L’École sur Internet SAS on 17 October.
- 2013 kartable.fr goes online at the start of the school year as a free school encyclopedia for collège and lycée.
- 2014 The iPhone app comes out on 2 June. In September Kartable raises €1.2 million from Bpifrance, Partech Ventures and business angels and grows from 2 to 10 people.
- 2015 Partech Ventures invests again in November. Econocom joins, and the two rounds reach about €3 million.
- 2016 Kartable covers 10 subjects from sixième to terminale and sells a paid training offer at €4.99.
- 2017 Ellipses publishes a Kartable collection of lycée courses on paper. About 1 million students use Kartable each month.
- 2021 Kartable surveys 13,063 users. Of the 9,804 who sat the general bac, 97.5% passed, against 91.5% nationally.
- 2026 Launches Alfa, an AI tutor included in every plan, and publishes content for the 2026–2027 curriculum.
Kartable funding and investors
- September 2014 Seed €1.2 million
BpifrancePartech VenturesBusiness angelsSource: FrenchWeb
- November 2015 Second round Amount not disclosed
Partech VenturesEconocomBusiness angelsSource: tech.eu and FrenchWeb
FrenchWeb gave €3 million as the total of two rounds in 2016. Only the first round amount was published.
Leadership
- JC Julien Cohen-Solal Co-founder, president of L’École sur Internet SAS, CEO and product director
- SB Sarah Besnainou Co-founder, managing director, COO and editorial director
The French register lists Julien Cohen-Solal as president and Sarah Besnainou as managing director. The Kartable team page names them by first name as CEO and product director and as COO and editorial director, and shows 15 team members. INSEE puts the company in the 3 to 5 employee band for 2024.
How Kartable teaches
- Éducation nationale teachers write the content
- 200
- school years, CE1 to terminale
- 11
- points on average, Kartable survey of 1,847 users in 2020
- +4.4
- Content follows the official curriculum and is updated every year
- Agrégé teachers supervise the writing
- Assessment of what the student knows and a personal path
- Exercises at several levels of difficulty with instant marking
- Detailed corrections for every exercise
- Revision sheets to download as PDF
- Brevet and bac sections with corrected past papers
- Parent dashboard with a progress curve for each child
- Class mode for teachers to follow their students
- No ads on the site or in the app
Subjects and school years
School years11
- CE1
- CE2
- CM1
- CM2
- Sixième
- Cinquième
- Quatrième
- Troisième
- Seconde
- Première
- Terminale
Core subjects7
- Maths
- French
- History
- Geography
- Moral and civic education
- Philosophy
- Literature
Sciences6
- Physics and chemistry
- Biology and earth sciences (SVT)
- Science (enseignement scientifique)
- Sciences
- Questionner le monde, primary school
- Complementary maths
Languages3
- English
- German
- Spanish
Lycée specialities4
- Economic and social sciences (SES)
- HGGSP, history, geography, geopolitics and political science
- HLP, humanities, literature and philosophy
- LLCER English
Exams3
- Brevet
- Baccalauréat
- Past papers with corrections
Subjects listed on the kartable.fr home page on 6 October 2026. The same page says “16 subjects available” and names 20. The Google Play description names 14 subjects and 11 school years.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Courses and exercises Courses, revision sheets, quizzes and corrected exercises for every chapter from CE1 to terminale, with brevet and bac sections. Courses and exercise statements are free. Corrections and PDF downloads come with a subscription. kartable.fr
- Alfa, AI tutor An AI chat inside every paid plan. Alfa answers questions on any course, turns a photo of the student’s notebook into a quiz and guides the student through a teacher’s exercise step by step without giving the answer. Use has a monthly limit. About Alfa
- Homework help by teachers Kartable teachers answer students’ questions by chat from Monday to Friday, 4 pm to 7 pm. The student can send a photo of the homework. The teachers explain the method and do not do the homework. Homework help
- Kartable app The courses, quizzes and exercises on iPhone and Android, with offline access for subscribers. App Store
- Kartable for schools and employers Access for local authorities, teachers and employers. A partner space shows usage and progress, and Kartable answers quote requests within 48 hours. Request a quote
How much is Kartable?
- Monthly €14.99/mo €14.99 a month, Billed every month Base monthly price
- Students’ favourite School year €9.99/mo €99.90 now for 10 months, to 31 July 2027, Paid upfront Save 33% vs Monthly
- 2 school years €7.99/mo €175.78 now for 22 months, to 31 July 2028, Paid upfront Save 47% vs Monthly
- Family monthly €24.99/mo €24.99 a month, Billed every month Base monthly price
- Families’ favourite Family school year €14.99/mo €149.90 now for 10 months, to 31 July 2027, Paid upfront Save 40% vs Family monthly
- Family 2 school years €9.99/mo €219.78 now for 22 months, to 31 July 2028, Paid upfront Save 60% vs Family monthly
Is Kartable free?
Courses, methods and exercise statements are free without ads. Corrections, PDF downloads, the parent dashboard and Alfa need a subscription. Each access is for one named student.
Prices in euros including VAT on kartable.fr/souscrire/formules in France on 6 October 2026. School-year plans end on 31 July and are paid upfront, so the first payment covers the months left in the school year. All plans renew automatically.
How to cancel KartableKartable terms of sale
- kartable.fr ↗
- Log in and open your personal space
- Cancel the subscription in one click
- Do it at least 48 hours before renewal
- Email ↗
- Write to support@kartable.fr
- Ask to cancel before the end of the subscription period
- Keep the confirmation
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Kartable and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Kartable and cancel
- Subscriptions bought in the iPhone or Android app must be cancelled in the Apple or Google store.
- Cancellation takes effect the day after the paid period ends. Access stays until then.
- Without cancellation the plan renews for the same length at the price shown on the day of renewal.
- Kartable emails price changes before they apply, and the client can refuse by cancelling.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- The terms say access starts at once and the client gives up the 14-day right of withdrawal for digital content, so Kartable accepts no withdrawal or refund for the period paid.
- Renewal reminder
- Under article L215-1 of the French consumer code Kartable must send a written reminder one to three months before a fixed-term plan renews. Without it the client can cancel at any time after renewal and get a refund of advance payments within 30 days.
- Age
- Only adults can buy a subscription. A parent subscribes for a minor.
- Disputes
- French law applies. Consumers can go to the mediator CM2C, 49 rue de Ponthieu, 75008 Paris, for free.
From the Kartable terms of sale and the FAQ on the pricing page, read on 6 October 2026. The FAQ asks for cancellation 48 hours before renewal, the terms say before the end of the period.
Kartable for local authorities and employersRequest a quote
- 01Local authorities buy access for the children in their area and for teachers in their schools.
- 02Employers and works councils fund or co-fund access for their staff’s children.
- 03A partner space shows usage and learning impact without sharing personal data.
- 04Kartable answers within 48 hours and deploys in two weeks.
Quote on request. Kartable speaks of “a few euros a month per child” at scale..
Apps and ratings
- Webkartable.fr in the browser
- iPhone and iPadApp Store, iOS 15.6 or later
- AndroidGoogle Play
- PDFRevision sheets to print for subscribers
App Store France
- Current version
- 8.0.11, released 3 June 2026
- First release on iOS
- 2 June 2014
- Requires
- iOS 15.6 or later
- Size
- 40 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store category
- Education
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- L’Ecole sur Internet
- Price
- Free to download, subscription inside
Is Kartable worth it?
What parents like
- A parent writes that Kartable helped the children through school until higher education.Roberto Romero, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A parent praises clear courses and quick help with the renewal after the daughter left lycée.Nicolas, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A user likes moving freely between all school years and mentions a responsive support team.Julie Vincendeau, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The iPhone app holds 4.5 stars from 20,266 ratings in France.App Store, France
What parents criticise
- A parent was charged twice after a payment error message and reports no refund.Pirotais, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A long-time client was charged €119.88 for an automatic yearly renewal and asked for a refund two days later.MBH, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A user reports bugs when signing in or signing up with Apple.Julie Vincendeau, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The Android app holds 2.8 stars from 6,349 ratings. 23% of Trustpilot reviews give one star.Google Play and Trustpilot
What parents and students write in reviews, not our rating. Several one-star reviews from August and September 2026 concern renewals and double charges. On 6 October 2026 a subscription costs from €7.99 a month on the two-school-year plan.
Kartable reviews
-
“Kartable a été un excellent outil d’accompagnement pour mes enfants.”Roberto Romero · 24 August 2026 · App Store Kartable excellent outil
-
“De plus, l’assistance reçu lors du renouvellement de l’abonnement alors que ma fille a quitté le lycée a été rapide, efficace.”Nicolas · 18 August 2026 · App Store Clarté des cours et assistance efficace
-
“J’ai payé deux abonnements au lieu d’un.”Pirotais · 21 September 2026 · App Store Deux Abonnements débités deux fois
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicesupport@kartable.fr
- Phone01 76 38 08 47
- Help centersupport.kartable.fr
- Become a tutorkartable.fr/pro/devenir-professeur
- Legal entity
- L’École sur Internet SAS, 28 rue Parmentier, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
- SIREN
- 788 935 211, RCS Nanterre
- Legal form
- SAS, share capital €1,861.57
- Registered
- 17 October 2012
- VAT ID
- FR19788935211
- President
- Julien Cohen-Solal
- Managing director
- Sarah Besnainou
- Activity
- NAF 63.11Z, data processing and hosting
- Headcount band
- 3 to 5 employees (INSEE, 2024)
- Hosting
- Amazon Web Services, Dublin
Programs and documentsFor Éducation nationale teachersFor local authoritiesFor employers and works councilsEditorial charterLegal notice
Alternatives to Kartable
- SchoolMouv🇫🇷 France Videos, courses and exercises for the French curriculum, without a teacher. Part of sofatutor since February 2026. →
- Digischool🇫🇷 France Revision courses and exercises for French students. →
- Nomad Education🇫🇷 France A revision app for school and higher education exams in France. →
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France Private tutoring at home, online and in 110 centres in France, from €22.70 an hour after the tax credit. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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