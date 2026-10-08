About Edurino

Edurino is a Munich company that sells physical figurines, an ergonomic pen and a free learning app for children aged 4 to 8. A child places a figurine on a tablet or phone, and the figurine opens one learning world in the app, such as numbers, phonics or coding. In the UK shop on 8 October 2026 a figurine costs £18.99 and a starter set with figurine and pen costs £34.99, as one-off purchases. The app has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline after download. Edurino UK Ltd has sold in the UK since 2023, and the company says it has sold more than 1 million products.

Edurino makes learning games for preschool and primary school children. Each figurine works as a key: placed on the screen, it opens one learning world in the Edurino app. Children play with a triangular ergonomic pen that Edurino developed with occupational therapists. Parents set screen time and see progress in a protected parent area.

Franziska Meyer and Irene Klemm, two former management consultants, registered Edurino GmbH in Munich in February 2021. Both are managing directors. Edurino raised a €3.35 million seed round in 2022, €10.5 million in 2023 and €17 million in July 2025. The Series B was led by Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer.

The products sell in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Ireland through edurino.com, and in the UK through edurino.co.uk, run by Edurino UK Ltd since 2023. Retail partners include Media Markt, Saturn and Smyths Toys. In Germany the shop also sells figurines with characters from Die Biene Maja. Most products are made in Germany, according to the UK FAQ.