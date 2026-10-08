- products sold, July 2025
- 1M+
- raised from investors
- €31.5M
- per figurine, UK shop
- £18.99
- App Store Germany, 4,131 ratings
- 4.6
About Edurino
Edurino is a Munich company that sells physical figurines, an ergonomic pen and a free learning app for children aged 4 to 8. A child places a figurine on a tablet or phone, and the figurine opens one learning world in the app, such as numbers, phonics or coding. In the UK shop on 8 October 2026 a figurine costs £18.99 and a starter set with figurine and pen costs £34.99, as one-off purchases. The app has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline after download. Edurino UK Ltd has sold in the UK since 2023, and the company says it has sold more than 1 million products.
Edurino makes learning games for preschool and primary school children. Each figurine works as a key: placed on the screen, it opens one learning world in the Edurino app. Children play with a triangular ergonomic pen that Edurino developed with occupational therapists. Parents set screen time and see progress in a protected parent area.
Franziska Meyer and Irene Klemm, two former management consultants, registered Edurino GmbH in Munich in February 2021. Both are managing directors. Edurino raised a €3.35 million seed round in 2022, €10.5 million in 2023 and €17 million in July 2025. The Series B was led by Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer.
The products sell in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Ireland through edurino.com, and in the UK through edurino.co.uk, run by Edurino UK Ltd since 2023. Retail partners include Media Markt, Saturn and Smyths Toys. In Germany the shop also sells figurines with characters from Die Biene Maja. Most products are made in Germany, according to the UK FAQ.
History
- 2021 Edurino GmbH is entered in the Munich commercial register on 12 February.
- 2021 The Edurino app appears on the App Store in Germany on 27 November.
- 2022 Raises a €3.35 million seed round led by btov Partners in February.
- 2022 Starts selling through 10 retail chains in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, among them Media Markt, Müller and myToys.
- 2023 Raises €10.5 million in a Series A led by DN Capital in March. Edurino reports more than 100,000 products sold in the DACH region.
- 2023 Edurino UK Limited is incorporated on 4 July.
- 2023 The UK shop lists its first figurines in August: Robin for numbers, Luca for coding and Niki for word games.
- 2024 Adds Phonics Skills with Mika, My Emotions with Leo and Attention & Concentration with Ollie to the UK range.
- 2025 Raises €17 million in a Series B in July, led by Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer. Edurino reports more than 1 million products sold.
- 2026 Launches Telling the Time with Alex in the UK in July.
Edurino funding and investors
- February 2022 Seed €3.35 million
Lead: btov Partners Emerge EducationPirate ImpactJens BegemannVerena PausderBen DrurySource: Tech.eu
- March 2023 Series A €10.5 million
Lead: DN Capital FJ LabsTengelmann VenturesbtovEmerge EducationJens BegemannSource: Tech.eu
- July 2025 Series B €17 million
Lead: Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer DN CapitalTengelmann Venturesb2ventureEmergeFJ LabsG-FundJens BegemannSource: Munich Startup
Silicon Canals gave €14.5 million raised in total after the Series A in 2023, which includes about €0.65 million before the seed round. The Series B of July 2025 added €17 million.
Leadership
- FM Franziska Meyer Co-founder and managing director
- IK Irene Klemm Co-founder and managing director
Both founders are managing directors of Edurino GmbH and represent Edurino UK Ltd, according to the imprints of both shops.
Careersedurino.jobs.personio.de
- Marketing1
- Founders’ office1
Perks
- Hybrid work from anywhere in Germany
- Trust-based working hours
- €1,000 yearly development budget
- Share package
- Kita allowance in Germany
- JobRad bike leasing
- Company language English
How Edurino works
- years, the age range in the UK FAQ
- 4–8
- figurines in the UK shop
- 10
- partner kindergartens test the products
- 130+
- A figurine opens each learning world
- Ergonomic pen for left- and right-handers
- No ads, no in-app purchases
- Works offline after download
- Screen time limit set by parents
- Progress tracking in the parent area
- Several child profiles on one device
- Learning path adapts to the child
Learning worlds
Maths and logic4
- Early Numbers & Shapes with Robin
- Early Coding Skills with Luca
- Telling the Time with Alex
- Attention & Concentration with Ollie
Language2
- Word Games with Niki
- Phonic Skills with Mika
The world and me3
- Plants & Wildlife with Asa
- My Body Parts with Ari
- My Emotions with Leo
Creativity1
- Creativity & Design with Yuki
Figurines in the UK shop on 8 October 2026. The German shop has more learning worlds, including levels for reading and maths and figurines with Die Biene Maja characters.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Edurino app A free app for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire. It has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline after download. Each figurine opens its own learning world. How it works
- Figurines and starter sets A figurine costs £18.99 in the UK. A starter set adds the ergonomic pen and costs £34.99. Bundles combine several figurines. See the starter sets
- Ergonomic pen A triangular input pen developed with occupational therapists, for left- and right-handers. Children use it to play and practise the pen grip. £18.99 on its own in the UK. FAQ
How much is Edurino?
- Figurine £18.99 one-off, opens one learning world Pay once, no renewals
- Start here Starter set £34.99 one-off, figurine and ergonomic pen Pay once, no renewals
- Ergonomic pen £18.99 one-off, replacement or extra pen Pay once, no renewals
- Sale on 8 October 2026: £99.99 Ultimate Starter Bundle £151.92 one-off, 7 figurines Pay once, no renewals
Is Edurino free?
The app is free to download, but each learning world needs its figurine. There is no free trial. Edurino gives a 30-day money-back guarantee on orders from its own shop. Kindergartens and schools can order one free box per institution.
Prices in the UK shop edurino.co.uk on 8 October 2026, in pounds with VAT. Every product is a one-off purchase with no subscription. The figurine and pen prices come from the shop’s product data. Bundles were on sale: the Ultimate Starter Bundle with 7 figurines cost £99.99 against a regular £151.92. In Germany, edurino.com sells a starter set for €44.99, a figurine for €24.99 to €29.99 and the pen for €24.99. Free UK shipping over £30, in Germany over €50.
How to return Edurino productsFAQ
- UK shop ↗
- Register the return on the Edurino returns page
- Get a free return label
- Send the parcel to the UK return address of Edurino UK Ltd in Peterborough
- German shop ↗
- Register the return in the returns portal
- Or ask customer service for a free return label
- The refund goes to the original payment method
- Edurino refunds orders from its own shop returned within 30 days of receipt.
- Orders bought on Amazon or in a store go back to that seller.
- Edurino cannot promise to stop an order once it has shipped.
Refund rules
- UK
- 30-day money-back guarantee on orders from edurino.co.uk.
- Germany
- Free returns within 30 days. Digital extensions, such as the Robin Zahlen-Boost, are excluded once delivered.
From the Edurino FAQ pages and the UK contact information page, checked on 8 October 2026.
Edurino for kindergartens and schoolsOrder a free box
- 01One free box per institution, shipped within 1 to 3 weeks
- 02The box holds the Robin starter set and three extra pens for 4 children at once
- 03Ideas for offline games in class
- 04Edurino asks for feedback in return
Free box, one per institution.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.6 on the App Store, Germany and UK
- Android3.5 on Google Play, 100K+ downloads
- Amazon FireFire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus or newer
App details, App Store UK
- Current version
- 26.2.12, released 30 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 27 November 2021, Germany
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Size
- 580 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store category
- Education
- Languages
- English, German
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Edurino GmbH
Is Edurino worth it?
What parents like
- Parents write that children learn the pen grip while they play.Trustpilot, April 2026
- The app has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline.Edurino FAQ, UK
- Several children can use one set of figurines with their own profiles.Edurino FAQ, UK
- 72% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 296 reviews
What parents criticise
- Each learning world needs its own figurine, and parents call the figurines expensive.Holly Edwards, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Young children struggle to make the figurines connect with the screen.louise sharp, Trustpilot, December 2025
- A UK parent reports that characters switched to German after an app update.Hope Cansdale, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Many one-star reviews from November and December 2025 describe late or incomplete orders and slow replies.Trustpilot, December 2025
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. In the UK a figurine costs £18.99 and a starter set with the pen £34.99, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Edurino reviews
-
“My son is obsessed, its taught him to hold a pen properly and the coding one is his current fav!”customer · 18 April 2026 · App Store Loved it
-
“Wish the characters and accessories were a little cheaper.”Holly Edwards · 20 February 2026 · App Store Fun while learning!
-
“The figures do not connect with the screen with out extreme effort for a little one its not easy to use.”louise sharp · 26 December 2025 · App Store The figures do not connect with the…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Customer service, UKsupport_uk@edurino.com
- Customer service, Germanykundenservice@edurino.com
- PressPress page
- EducatorsFree box for institutions
- CareersCareer at Edurino
- Legal entity
- Edurino GmbH, Kellerstraße 29, 81667 Munich, Germany
- Company register
- HRB 263243, Munich District Court
- VAT ID
- DE341240837
- Managing directors
- Franziska Meyer, Irene Klemm
- Registered
- 12 February 2021
- UK company
- Edurino UK Limited, Companies House 14979604, incorporated 4 July 2023, active
Alternatives to Edurino
- Lingokids🇪🇸 Spain Learning games, songs and shows for young children in an app with a subscription, from Madrid. →
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany A free learning app for school subjects from year 1, from Berlin. →
- Squla🇳🇱 Netherlands Online practice for every primary school subject, from Amsterdam. →
- K Kide Science🇫🇮 Finland Science activities for early childhood education, from Finland. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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