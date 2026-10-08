K-12 learning 🇩🇪 Munich, Germany Since 2021 4.6 · 4K ratings

Edurino

Learning games with figurines for young children.

Visit edurino.com All companies
products sold, July 2025
1M+
raised from investors
€31.5M
per figurine, UK shop
£18.99
App Store Germany, 4,131 ratings
4.6

About Edurino

Edurino is a Munich company that sells physical figurines, an ergonomic pen and a free learning app for children aged 4 to 8. A child places a figurine on a tablet or phone, and the figurine opens one learning world in the app, such as numbers, phonics or coding. In the UK shop on 8 October 2026 a figurine costs £18.99 and a starter set with figurine and pen costs £34.99, as one-off purchases. The app has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline after download. Edurino UK Ltd has sold in the UK since 2023, and the company says it has sold more than 1 million products.

Edurino makes learning games for preschool and primary school children. Each figurine works as a key: placed on the screen, it opens one learning world in the Edurino app. Children play with a triangular ergonomic pen that Edurino developed with occupational therapists. Parents set screen time and see progress in a protected parent area.

Franziska Meyer and Irene Klemm, two former management consultants, registered Edurino GmbH in Munich in February 2021. Both are managing directors. Edurino raised a €3.35 million seed round in 2022, €10.5 million in 2023 and €17 million in July 2025. The Series B was led by Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer.

The products sell in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Ireland through edurino.com, and in the UK through edurino.co.uk, run by Edurino UK Ltd since 2023. Retail partners include Media Markt, Saturn and Smyths Toys. In Germany the shop also sells figurines with characters from Die Biene Maja. Most products are made in Germany, according to the UK FAQ.

History

  1. 2021 Edurino GmbH is entered in the Munich commercial register on 12 February.
  2. 2021 The Edurino app appears on the App Store in Germany on 27 November.
  3. 2022 Raises a €3.35 million seed round led by btov Partners in February.
  4. 2022 Starts selling through 10 retail chains in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, among them Media Markt, Müller and myToys.
  5. 2023 Raises €10.5 million in a Series A led by DN Capital in March. Edurino reports more than 100,000 products sold in the DACH region.
  6. 2023 Edurino UK Limited is incorporated on 4 July.
  7. 2023 The UK shop lists its first figurines in August: Robin for numbers, Luca for coding and Niki for word games.
  8. 2024 Adds Phonics Skills with Mika, My Emotions with Leo and Attention & Concentration with Ollie to the UK range.
  9. 2025 Raises €17 million in a Series B in July, led by Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer. Edurino reports more than 1 million products sold.
  10. 2026 Launches Telling the Time with Alex in the UK in July.

Edurino funding and investors

about €31.5 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. February 2022
    Seed €3.35 million

    Lead: btov Partners Emerge EducationPirate ImpactJens BegemannVerena PausderBen Drury

    Source: Tech.eu
  2. March 2023
    Series A €10.5 million

    Lead: DN Capital FJ LabsTengelmann VenturesbtovEmerge EducationJens Begemann

    Source: Tech.eu
  3. July 2025
    Series B €17 million

    Lead: Ravensburger Next Ventures and Summiteer DN CapitalTengelmann Venturesb2ventureEmergeFJ LabsG-FundJens Begemann

    Source: Munich Startup

Silicon Canals gave €14.5 million raised in total after the Series A in 2023, which includes about €0.65 million before the seed round. The Series B of July 2025 added €17 million.

Leadership

  • Franziska Meyer Co-founder and managing director
  • Irene Klemm Co-founder and managing director

Both founders are managing directors of Edurino GmbH and represent Edurino UK Ltd, according to the imprints of both shops.

Careers

edurino.jobs.personio.de
2Munich
2 open roles on 8 October 2026
  • Marketing1
  • Founders’ office1

Perks

  • Hybrid work from anywhere in Germany
  • Trust-based working hours
  • €1,000 yearly development budget
  • Share package
  • Kita allowance in Germany
  • JobRad bike leasing
  • Company language English

How Edurino works

years, the age range in the UK FAQ
4–8
figurines in the UK shop
10
partner kindergartens test the products
130+
  • A figurine opens each learning world
  • Ergonomic pen for left- and right-handers
  • No ads, no in-app purchases
  • Works offline after download
  • Screen time limit set by parents
  • Progress tracking in the parent area
  • Several child profiles on one device
  • Learning path adapts to the child
After playing Edurino games, children made 18.4% fewer mistakes in addition, according to Edurino in-game data reviewed by Professor Nicola Clayton of the University of Cambridge.
edurino.co.uk, page for educational institutions, 8 October 2026

Learning worlds

Maths and logic4

  • Early Numbers & Shapes with Robin
  • Early Coding Skills with Luca
  • Telling the Time with Alex
  • Attention & Concentration with Ollie

Language2

  • Word Games with Niki
  • Phonic Skills with Mika

The world and me3

  • Plants & Wildlife with Asa
  • My Body Parts with Ari
  • My Emotions with Leo

Creativity1

  • Creativity & Design with Yuki

Figurines in the UK shop on 8 October 2026. The German shop has more learning worlds, including levels for reading and maths and figurines with Die Biene Maja characters.

Products

  • Edurino app A free app for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire. It has no ads and no in-app purchases and works offline after download. Each figurine opens its own learning world. How it works
  • Figurines and starter sets A figurine costs £18.99 in the UK. A starter set adds the ergonomic pen and costs £34.99. Bundles combine several figurines. See the starter sets
  • Ergonomic pen A triangular input pen developed with occupational therapists, for left- and right-handers. Children use it to play and practise the pen grip. £18.99 on its own in the UK. FAQ

How much is Edurino?

  • Figurine £18.99 one-off, opens one learning world Pay once, no renewals
  • Start here Starter set £34.99 one-off, figurine and ergonomic pen Pay once, no renewals
  • Ergonomic pen £18.99 one-off, replacement or extra pen Pay once, no renewals
  • Sale on 8 October 2026: £99.99 Ultimate Starter Bundle £151.92 one-off, 7 figurines Pay once, no renewals

Is Edurino free?

The app is free to download, but each learning world needs its figurine. There is no free trial. Edurino gives a 30-day money-back guarantee on orders from its own shop. Kindergartens and schools can order one free box per institution.

Prices in the UK shop edurino.co.uk on 8 October 2026, in pounds with VAT. Every product is a one-off purchase with no subscription. The figurine and pen prices come from the shop’s product data. Bundles were on sale: the Ultimate Starter Bundle with 7 figurines cost £99.99 against a regular £151.92. In Germany, edurino.com sells a starter set for €44.99, a figurine for €24.99 to €29.99 and the pen for €24.99. Free UK shipping over £30, in Germany over €50.

How to return Edurino products

FAQ
  • UK shop ↗
    1. Register the return on the Edurino returns page
    2. Get a free return label
    3. Send the parcel to the UK return address of Edurino UK Ltd in Peterborough
  • German shop ↗
    1. Register the return in the returns portal
    2. Or ask customer service for a free return label
    3. The refund goes to the original payment method
  • Edurino refunds orders from its own shop returned within 30 days of receipt.
  • Orders bought on Amazon or in a store go back to that seller.
  • Edurino cannot promise to stop an order once it has shipped.

Refund rules

UK
30-day money-back guarantee on orders from edurino.co.uk.
Germany
Free returns within 30 days. Digital extensions, such as the Robin Zahlen-Boost, are excluded once delivered.

From the Edurino FAQ pages and the UK contact information page, checked on 8 October 2026.

Edurino for kindergartens and schools

Order a free box
  • 01One free box per institution, shipped within 1 to 3 weeks
  • 02The box holds the Robin starter set and three extra pens for 4 children at once
  • 03Ideas for offline games in class
  • 04Edurino asks for feedback in return

Free box, one per institution.

Apps and ratings

3.7Trustpilot · Average 296 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store UK

Current version
26.2.12, released 30 September 2026
First release on iOS
27 November 2021, Germany
Requires
iOS 15 or later
Size
580 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store category
Education
Languages
English, German
Downloads
100K+ on Google Play
Seller
Edurino GmbH

Is Edurino worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents write in reviews, not our rating. In the UK a figurine costs £18.99 and a starter set with the pen £34.99, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Edurino reviews

  • Loved it
    “My son is obsessed, its taught him to hold a pen properly and the coding one is his current fav!”
    customer · 18 April 2026 · App Store
  • Fun while learning!
    “Wish the characters and accessories were a little cheaper.”
    Holly Edwards · 20 February 2026 · App Store
  • The figures do not connect with the…
    “The figures do not connect with the screen with out extreme effort for a little one its not easy to use.”
    louise sharp · 26 December 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Edurino secures €17 million in a Series B
  2. German edtech Edurino bags €10.5M
  3. Edurino’s digital education platform raises €10.5 million Series A
  4. Edurino raises €3.35 million for toy figurines and a hybrid learning app
  5. NEON advises Edurino on its seed round

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Edurino GmbH, Kellerstraße 29, 81667 Munich, Germany
Company register
HRB 263243, Munich District Court
VAT ID
DE341240837
Managing directors
Franziska Meyer, Irene Klemm
Registered
12 February 2021
UK company
Edurino UK Limited, Companies House 14979604, incorporated 4 July 2023, active

Alternatives to Edurino

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Edurino FAQ

Edurino is a learning system for children aged 4 to 8 from Munich. It combines physical figurines, an ergonomic pen and a free app. A child places a figurine on a tablet or phone to open its learning world, for example numbers, phonics, coding or emotions.

On 8 October 2026 edurino.co.uk sold a figurine for £18.99, a starter set with figurine and pen for £34.99 and a pen alone for £18.99. Bundles were on sale, for example the Ultimate Starter Bundle at £99.99 against a regular £151.92. All prices are one-off. Shipping is free over £30.

No. The app is free, with no ads and no in-app purchases. A figurine you buy once opens each learning world.

Figurines can be bought without a pen. The games are designed for the pen, and starter sets include one. The pen was developed with occupational therapists and suits left- and right-handers.

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