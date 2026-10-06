- learners, according to Area9
- 30M+
- countries
- 185
- learner responses collected
- 8B+
- interface languages
- 30
About Area9 Lyceum
Area9 Lyceum sells Area9 Rhapsode, an adaptive learning platform for companies, healthcare organisations, publishers and schools. The platform asks learners questions, records how confident they are in each answer and builds a separate path for every person. Ulrik Juul Christensen and his co-founders started Area9 in 2006, sold it to McGraw-Hill Education in 2014 and launched Area9 Lyceum in Copenhagen in January 2018. The company names Boston and Copenhagen as its two headquarters and has offices in Leipzig, London, Riyadh, Lisbon, France and the Netherlands. Licences are priced on request, per user, per course, for unlimited users or as a revenue share.
Area9 Rhapsode is a set of tools for building and running adaptive courses. Authors write learning objectives, questions and learning resources in Rhapsode Curator. Learners take the course in Rhapsode Learner in a browser or on a phone. Managers and teachers follow progress and at-risk learners in Rhapsode Educator. Since 2026 the Mindflow tools use generative AI to turn PDFs, SCORM packages and expert recordings into adaptive courses.
Ulrik Juul Christensen is a medical doctor. In 1997 he co-founded Sophus Medical, which built computer-based medical simulation training and was bought by Laerdal Medical in 2002. In 2006 he founded Area9 with Khurram Jamil, Asger Alstrup Palm and Tommy Olesen. Area9 built the adaptive engine behind McGraw-Hill’s LearnSmart and SmartBook. McGraw-Hill bought a 20% stake in January 2013 and acquired the company in February 2014.
The founders kept the corporate business, Area9 Learning, and in January 2018 launched Area9 Lyceum to build Rhapsode. The Danish Growth Fund invested $30 million at the launch. LEGO Ventures, the European Investment Bank and the Danish Growth Fund joined a second round in April 2021. Clients named on the Area9 website include NEJM Group, RQI Partners of the American Heart Association and Laerdal, Hachette Learning, RelyOn, Sky Germany and STADA.
History
- 1997 Ulrik Juul Christensen and partners found Sophus Medical, a maker of medical simulation software.
- 2002 Laerdal Medical acquires Sophus Medical.
- 2006 Christensen, Khurram Jamil, Asger Alstrup Palm and Tommy Olesen found Area9.
- 2007 McGraw-Hill Education starts working with Area9 on adaptive LearnSmart products.
- 2013 McGraw-Hill buys a 20% stake in January. NEJM Group partners with Area9 in February.
- 2014 McGraw-Hill acquires Area9. The founders create Area9 Learning for corporate training, and NEJM Knowledge+ launches.
- 2018 Area9 Lyceum launches in January with a $30 million investment from The Danish Growth Fund.
- 2020 The American Heart Association and Laerdal choose Area9 Rhapsode for RQI resuscitation training in October.
- 2021 LEGO Ventures, the European Investment Bank and The Danish Growth Fund invest in a round announced in April.
- 2024 Hachette Learning announces two platforms built with Area9 Lyceum in September.
- 2025 Fosway names Area9 a Strategic Challenger in its 9-Grid for Learning Systems. RelyOn extends its partnership in September.
- 2026 Area9 shows the Mindflow, Record and SCORM Converter tools at LEARNTEC in April.
Area9 Lyceum funding and investors
- January 2018 Growth investment $30 million
Lead: The Danish Growth FundSource: Area9 Lyceum blog
- April 2021 Strategic round Amount not disclosed
Lead: LEGO Ventures European Investment BankThe Danish Growth FundFamily offices and private investorsSource: Training Industry
Area9 Lyceum has published only the 2018 amount. The April 2021 press release names the investors and gives no sum.
Leadership
- UJC Ulrik Juul Christensen Executive Chairman, Area9 Group, and CEO, Area9 Lyceum
- KJ Khurram Jamil President, Global Partnerships, co-founder
- AAP Asger Alstrup Palm Group Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect
- NV Niels Vildbrad Chief Operating Officer
- LKS Lars Kirkeskov Sørup Chief Technology Officer
- JKL Jan Krogh Larsen Chief Product Officer
- TD Tashia Dam Chief Pedagogy Officer
- AK Andreas Kambach Chief Commercial Officer
- MST Merethe Stjerne Thomsen Chief Client Officer
- TO Tommy Olesen Executive Vice President, Core Technologies
- UD Ulrike Dienemann Managing Director, D-A-CH
Leadership as listed on area9lyceum.com/about/meet-the-team on 6 October 2026. In the Danish register the managing director (direktør) of Area9 Lyceum ApS is Asger Alstrup Palm, and Ulrik Juul Christensen chairs the board. The board also includes Christian Motzfeldt, Jesper Lilledal of The Danish Growth Fund, Sheela Maini Søgaard, Vanessa Branson, Gajen Kandiah and Paul Willmott.
How Area9 Rhapsode teaches
- confidence buttons per answer
- 4
- default passing score
- 100%
- interface languages
- 30
- Confidence rating on every answer
- Knowledge, grit and meta-learning scores
- Refresh assignments
- Probe types from multiple choice to ranking
- Early warnings in Educator
- LTI 1.0 to 1.3
- SCORM and xAPI
- Single sign-on via OpenID Connect
- Progressive web app for phones
- Hosting on AWS Frankfurt
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Rhapsode Learner The course player for employees, students and trainees. It runs in a browser or as a progressive web app on iPhone, iPad and Android. Rhapsode Learner
- Rhapsode Curator The authoring environment where learning engineers write objectives, probes and resources, with review workflows and Chinese and Arabic support. Rhapsode Curator
- Rhapsode Educator The back end for managers and teachers: assignments, learning paths, analytics and early warnings about at-risk learners. Rhapsode Educator
- Area9 Mindflow Mindflow RAPID turns a topic prompt or a PDF into an adaptive course with OpenAI GPT-4 models. Mindflow Pro is the authoring tool Area9’s own learning engineers use. Mindflow help articles
- Ready-made collections Sample adaptive courses anyone can try, from climate awareness and Scrum to laboratory medicine. Collections
- Area9 U Certification courses for client and partner staff who build adaptive content in Rhapsode Curator, with mentoring from an Area9 learning engineer. Area9 U
How much is Area9 Lyceum?
- Per user On request per month or per year
- Unlimited users On request organisation licence
- Per course On request fixed price per course
- Revenue share On request for publishers and partners
Is Area9 Lyceum free?
No free plan. Anyone can try sample courses from the collections page.
Area9 does not publish prices. Its help center lists the licence models on 6 October 2026: per user per month, per user per year, unlimited users, price per course and revenue share. The sales team quotes each deal.
Area9 for organisationsLicensing in the help center
- 01Companies, hospitals, associations and publishers license Rhapsode and build courses with Area9’s learning engineers or their own.
- 02Area9 U certifies client staff to author adaptive content in Rhapsode Curator.
- 03Courses launch from an existing LMS through LTI or SCORM, or directly with single sign-on.
- 04Area9 reports SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certification and hosts data on AWS in Frankfurt.
On request, licence models listed on 6 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2026eLearning AWARD, Adaptive Learning, with IBB
- 2026Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems, Strategic Challenger
- 2025Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology, Gold, Learning Management Measurement
- 2024Learning Technologies Award, Gold, with Merck
- 2023Bett Award, Secondary Digital Learning Product, for Collins Adapt
- 2022LearnX Awards, Diamond, with John Holland
- Area9 Lyceum presents Mindflow, Record and SCORM Converter at LEARNTEC 2026
- Area9 Lyceum and IBB win the eLearning AWARD 2026
- Area9 named a Strategic Challenger in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid
- NEJM Group Pain Management and Opioids course runs on Area9
- RelyOn extends its strategic partnership with Area9
- Hachette Learning partners with Area9 Lyceum, Hachette Learning
- Area9 Lyceum receives strategic investment from LEGO Ventures, Training Industry
- American Heart Association and Laerdal bring Area9 adaptive learning to RQI, Laerdal
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@area9lyceum.com
- D-A-CHinfo@area9lyceum.de
- Careerscareers@area9.dk
- Help centerhelp.area9lyceum.com
- USA+1 781 540 2178
- Copenhagen+45 33 11 00 90
- Legal entity
- Area9 Lyceum ApS, Galionsvej 37, 1437 Copenhagen K, Denmark
- CVR
- 39079976, Area9 Lyceum ApS
- Registered
- 6 November 2017
- Parent
- Area9 Invest ApS, CVR 34489335, registered 30 April 2012
- German entity
- Area9 Lyceum GmbH, HRB 36178, Amtsgericht Leipzig
- US entity
- Area9 Lyceum Inc., Delaware
- Staff, Area9 Lyceum ApS
- 186 in 2021, 218 in 2022, 195 in 2023, 192 in 2024
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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