About Area9 Lyceum

Area9 Lyceum sells Area9 Rhapsode, an adaptive learning platform for companies, healthcare organisations, publishers and schools. The platform asks learners questions, records how confident they are in each answer and builds a separate path for every person. Ulrik Juul Christensen and his co-founders started Area9 in 2006, sold it to McGraw-Hill Education in 2014 and launched Area9 Lyceum in Copenhagen in January 2018. The company names Boston and Copenhagen as its two headquarters and has offices in Leipzig, London, Riyadh, Lisbon, France and the Netherlands. Licences are priced on request, per user, per course, for unlimited users or as a revenue share.

Area9 Rhapsode is a set of tools for building and running adaptive courses. Authors write learning objectives, questions and learning resources in Rhapsode Curator. Learners take the course in Rhapsode Learner in a browser or on a phone. Managers and teachers follow progress and at-risk learners in Rhapsode Educator. Since 2026 the Mindflow tools use generative AI to turn PDFs, SCORM packages and expert recordings into adaptive courses.

Ulrik Juul Christensen is a medical doctor. In 1997 he co-founded Sophus Medical, which built computer-based medical simulation training and was bought by Laerdal Medical in 2002. In 2006 he founded Area9 with Khurram Jamil, Asger Alstrup Palm and Tommy Olesen. Area9 built the adaptive engine behind McGraw-Hill’s LearnSmart and SmartBook. McGraw-Hill bought a 20% stake in January 2013 and acquired the company in February 2014.

The founders kept the corporate business, Area9 Learning, and in January 2018 launched Area9 Lyceum to build Rhapsode. The Danish Growth Fund invested $30 million at the launch. LEGO Ventures, the European Investment Bank and the Danish Growth Fund joined a second round in April 2021. Clients named on the Area9 website include NEJM Group, RQI Partners of the American Heart Association and Laerdal, Hachette Learning, RelyOn, Sky Germany and STADA.