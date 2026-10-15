About Eedi

Eedi is a London company that builds maths diagnostic questions for pupils aged 9 to 16. Each question has four answers, and each of the three wrong answers points to a named misconception. Schools, teachers and pupils use Eedi School for free, and teachers set quizzes, homework and video lessons from it. Parents can add Eedi Plus with live tutors for £9.99 a month or £83.88 a year. The company also sells its Diagnostic Engine to other edtech firms and runs Eedi Tutor, an AI tutor tested with Google DeepMind.

Eedi runs Diagnostic Questions, a free bank of multiple-choice questions for teachers, and one login works for both sites. Its co-founders are Craig Barton, a UK maths teacher and author, data scientist Simon Woodhead and CEO Ben Caulfield. Each question has one right answer and three wrong ones, and each wrong answer is mapped to a specific misconception. The company was registered in London in May 2015 as Maths Doctor Tuition Limited and took the name Eedi Ltd in February 2017.

Teachers use Eedi School to set topic quizzes, homework and lessons for Years 5 to 11 in England and Wales, with matching years for Scotland and Northern Ireland. When a pupil picks a wrong answer, Eedi shows a short video lesson or a chat. Pupils earn Coins and Streaks and see a class league. Parents can pay for Eedi Plus, which adds on-demand help from DBS-checked tutors.

LEGO Ventures led a £3.5 million seed round in 2020. Eedi ran two NeurIPS data competitions with Microsoft Research and tested an AI tutor with Google DeepMind in 2025 and 2026. A two-year trial in UK schools measured an effect of 0.30 SD, about four months of extra progress. In 2026 Eedi became a launch partner of Claude for Teachers and published its Misconception Graph under CC BY 4.0.