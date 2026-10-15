- teachers in 25,000 schools, according to Eedi
- 310,000
- maths misconceptions in its open Misconception Graph
- 8,000+
- for schools, teachers and pupils
- £0
- a month for Eedi Plus with live tutors
- £9.99
About Eedi
Eedi is a London company that builds maths diagnostic questions for pupils aged 9 to 16. Each question has four answers, and each of the three wrong answers points to a named misconception. Schools, teachers and pupils use Eedi School for free, and teachers set quizzes, homework and video lessons from it. Parents can add Eedi Plus with live tutors for £9.99 a month or £83.88 a year. The company also sells its Diagnostic Engine to other edtech firms and runs Eedi Tutor, an AI tutor tested with Google DeepMind.
Eedi runs Diagnostic Questions, a free bank of multiple-choice questions for teachers, and one login works for both sites. Its co-founders are Craig Barton, a UK maths teacher and author, data scientist Simon Woodhead and CEO Ben Caulfield. Each question has one right answer and three wrong ones, and each wrong answer is mapped to a specific misconception. The company was registered in London in May 2015 as Maths Doctor Tuition Limited and took the name Eedi Ltd in February 2017.
Teachers use Eedi School to set topic quizzes, homework and lessons for Years 5 to 11 in England and Wales, with matching years for Scotland and Northern Ireland. When a pupil picks a wrong answer, Eedi shows a short video lesson or a chat. Pupils earn Coins and Streaks and see a class league. Parents can pay for Eedi Plus, which adds on-demand help from DBS-checked tutors.
LEGO Ventures led a £3.5 million seed round in 2020. Eedi ran two NeurIPS data competitions with Microsoft Research and tested an AI tutor with Google DeepMind in 2025 and 2026. A two-year trial in UK schools measured an effect of 0.30 SD, about four months of extra progress. In 2026 Eedi became a launch partner of Claude for Teachers and published its Misconception Graph under CC BY 4.0.
History
- 2015 The company is registered in London on 15 May as Maths Doctor Tuition Limited. Ben Caulfield becomes a director in August.
- 2017 The company takes the name Eedi Ltd in February.
- 2018 Eedi releases an iPhone app for pupils and parents in December.
- 2020 LEGO Ventures leads a £3.5 million seed round.
- 2020 Eedi and Microsoft Research run the NeurIPS 2020 Education Challenge with over 20 million pupil answers.
- 2022 A second NeurIPS competition with Microsoft Research uses A/B tests run on Eedi.
- 2025 A first AI tutor trial with Google DeepMind runs with 165 pupils in 5 UK schools. A two-year trial of Eedi School ends with an effect of 0.30 SD.
- 2025 Eedi releases DQR, a quiz app that scans QR cards held up by pupils, on the App Store in October.
- 2026 A second AI tutor trial starts in April with 1,525 pupils in 10 UK schools.
- 2026 Accelerate picks Eedi in May for its first US trial of the AI tutor, in middle schools.
- 2026 On 14 July Eedi becomes a launch partner of Claude for Teachers, with its questions in English and Spanish.
- 2026 Eedi publishes its Misconception Graph of 8,000+ misconceptions under CC BY 4.0 through Learning Commons.
Eedi funding and investors
- 2020 Seed £3.5 million
Lead: LEGO Ventures LEGO VenturesSource: TechRound
- May 2026 Grant Amount not disclosed
Lead: Accelerate AccelerateSource: Eedi
Only the 2020 seed round has a published amount. Accelerate’s 2026 grant for a US trial and Gates Foundation support for the Misconception Graph have no published amounts.
Leadership
- BC Ben Caulfield Co-founder and CEO
- CB Craig Barton Co-founder and Chief Academic Officer
- SW Simon Woodhead Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist
- GM George Mu President and Chief Growth Officer
- BG Bibi Groot Chief Impact Officer
Craig Barton leads the Learning Design team of former maths teachers and hosts the Mr Barton Maths Podcast. Companies House lists Ben Caulfield, Jonathan Forster and Benjamin Kornell as directors.
CareersCareers site
- Finance1
Perks
- Stock options and pension
- 30 days holiday plus Christmas break
- Home office budget
- Cycle to work scheme
- Quarterly off-sites
- Learning budget
How Eedi works
- right and wrong answers per question
- 1 + 3
- maths skills, according to Eedi
- 2,000
- misconceptions resolved, Eedi’s own figure
- 90%+
- Topic quizzes
- Video lessons
- Homework
- Independent practice
- Revision quizzes
- Coins and Streaks
- Class league
- Maths keyboard
- Parent reports
- Wonde and Clever rostering
- Sign in with Google
School years on Eedi
England and Wales7
- Year 5
- Year 6
- Year 7
- Year 8
- Year 9
- Year 10
- Year 11
Scotland6
- P6
- P7
- S1
- S2
- S3
- S4
Northern Ireland6
- Year 6
- Year 7
- Year 8
- Year 9
- Year 10
- Year 11
Curriculum maps3
- All quizzes, Years 5 to 11
- White Rose Maths, Years 7 to 9
- Mathematics Mastery, Years 7 to 9
School years from the Eedi for Parents page and curriculum maps from eedischool.com, checked on 15 October 2026. Eedi recommends it for ages 9 to 16. Pupils in other countries can use it, but topics may differ from their school’s.
Video, blogs and resources
- Diagnostic QuestionsThe free question bank for teachers, with maths, computing and science↗
- Data and competitionsOpen datasets and the NeurIPS and Kaggle competitions↗
- Research papersPapers by the Eedi data science team↗
- Eedi newsletterTeaching and research notes on Substack↗
- Teacher help centreSetup, quizzes, results and Claude for Teachers↗
Products
- Eedi School Free diagnostic quizzes, homework and video lessons for classes, with tens of thousands of questions for ages 9 to 16. Teachers see which misconception each wrong answer shows. Eedi for Teachers
- Eedi Plus A paid plan for families: on-demand chat with DBS-checked tutors every day from 9am to 9:30pm UK time, a parent report and prize draws. From £6.99 a month on the yearly plan. Eedi Plus
- Eedi Tutor An AI maths tutor that starts only after a pupil gives a wrong answer. It asks questions and never gives the answer. Human tutors supervise it in trials. About Eedi Tutor
- DQR A free iPhone app for classes without devices. Each pupil holds up a printed QR card, the teacher scans the room with one phone and sees the answers and misconceptions. About DQR
- Diagnostic Engine Eedi’s questions, prediction models and Misconception Graph for other learning tools and LLMs, through an API or MCP. Imagine Learning uses it in Imagine IM. About the engine
How much is Eedi?
- Free £0/mo Free, quizzes, lessons, Coins
- Eedi Plus monthly £9.99/mo £9.99 a month, cancel any time
- Lowest monthly price Eedi Plus yearly £6.99/mo £83.88 a year, billed yearly
Is Eedi free?
Eedi is free for schools, teachers, pupils and parents. New family accounts get a 7-day free trial of Eedi Plus without a card.
Prices from the Eedi help centre on 3 August 2026, checked on 15 October 2026, in pounds for UK families. The terms of service say Eedi does not charge schools or teachers.
How to cancel Eedi PlusRefund policy
- Parent account ↗
- Log in to the Parent account
- Open Account and choose Billing
- Click Cancel plan and confirm
- Eedi Plus stays active until the end of the paid period, then the account moves to the free plan.
- Pupils keep their past work on the free plan.
- Subscriptions cannot be paused.
- Help: family@eedi.co.uk or hello@eedi.co.uk.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- As a general rule Eedi does not refund. It considers requests about unfair charges within 60 days of payment.
- Yearly plan
- The help centre gives 30 days to cancel after buying the yearly plan.
- Terms of service
- Fees paid before closing an account or subscription are not refunded.
- Law
- Eedi Ltd is registered in England and Wales.
From the Eedi help centre articles of 23 December 2025, 14 July 2026 and 3 August 2026, and the terms of service, checked on 15 October 2026.
Eedi for schoolsEedi for Teachers
- 01The terms of service say Eedi does not charge schools or teachers.
- 02Teachers create classes and give pupils an access code, or sync rosters through Wonde in the UK and Clever in the US.
- 03Quizzes are mapped to White Rose Maths and Mathematics Mastery for Years 7 to 9.
- 04A data processing agreement is part of the terms for schools.
Free for schools under the terms of service, checked on 15 October 2026.
Ratings and apps
- Web for pupils and parentsfamily.eedi.com, on computers and phones
- Web for teachersteacher.eedi.com, with Sign in with Google
- iPhone appPupils and parents, version 2.0 from 2020
- DQR appiPhone, for teachers scanning QR cards
- Claude for TeachersDiagnostic Questions through MCP, English and Spanish
- Wonde and CleverClass rosters from school systems
The Eedi app
- Who can log in
- Pupils and parents, teacher accounts do not work
- Version
- 2.0, last updated 20 February 2020
- Price
- Free
- Web
- Works in the browser at family.eedi.com
Is Eedi worth it?
What users like
- Free for schools, teachers and pupils under the terms of service.Eedi terms of service
- A two-year trial measured about four months of extra maths progress.Eedi, trial analysed by WhatWorked Education
- Eedi Plus tutors are DBS-checked and work with ages 8 to 16.Eedi for Parents
What users criticise
- All 7 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star, several are written by pupils.Trustpilot, 7 reviews
- Live tutor help costs extra.Steven Eke, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Mistakes in questions and a chat layout that distracts.Tyler, Trustpilot, March 2025
- The iPhone app has 1.5 stars and no update since 2020.App Store, UK, 174 ratings
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Schools use Eedi for free, and families pay £9.99 a month for Eedi Plus tutoring.
Eedi reviews
Latest news
- Eedi collaborates with Anthropic on Claude for Teachers
- Anthropic introduces Claude for Teachers
- First US trial of Eedi’s AI tutor with Accelerate
- Eedi’s Misconception Graph is now a public good
- Launched: the second AI tutor trial with Google DeepMind
- Eedi joins India’s ShikshaNext EdTech Accelerator
Contacts and company data
- Familiesfamily@eedi.co.uk
- Generalhello@eedi.co.uk
- Contact formeedi.com/company/contact
- Teacher helphelp.eedi.co.uk
- Pupil and parent helpintercom.help/eedi-home
- Legal entity
- EEDI LTD., 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 09592720, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 15 May 2015
- Former name
- Maths Doctor Tuition Limited, until 23 February 2017
- Status
- Active
- Business
- Software publishing, software development, educational support
Alternatives to Eedi
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Homework and practice platforms for school maths, reading and science, sold to schools, from Exeter. →
- Dr Frost Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom A charity-run maths platform with auto-marked homework and exam questions for schools. →
- Corbettmaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free maths videos, worksheets and daily 5-a-day questions from KS1 to GCSE. →
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online maths tutoring that schools buy for pupils, from Swindon. →
- DoodleMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and English apps for ages 4 to 14, sold to families and schools, from Bath. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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