K-12 learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2015 1.5 · 174 ratings

Eedi

Maths diagnostic quizzes for ages 9 to 16, free for schools, with paid tutoring.

Visit eedi.com Try Eedi free All companies
teachers in 25,000 schools, according to Eedi
310,000
maths misconceptions in its open Misconception Graph
8,000+
for schools, teachers and pupils
£0
a month for Eedi Plus with live tutors
£9.99

About Eedi

Eedi is a London company that builds maths diagnostic questions for pupils aged 9 to 16. Each question has four answers, and each of the three wrong answers points to a named misconception. Schools, teachers and pupils use Eedi School for free, and teachers set quizzes, homework and video lessons from it. Parents can add Eedi Plus with live tutors for £9.99 a month or £83.88 a year. The company also sells its Diagnostic Engine to other edtech firms and runs Eedi Tutor, an AI tutor tested with Google DeepMind.

Eedi runs Diagnostic Questions, a free bank of multiple-choice questions for teachers, and one login works for both sites. Its co-founders are Craig Barton, a UK maths teacher and author, data scientist Simon Woodhead and CEO Ben Caulfield. Each question has one right answer and three wrong ones, and each wrong answer is mapped to a specific misconception. The company was registered in London in May 2015 as Maths Doctor Tuition Limited and took the name Eedi Ltd in February 2017.

Teachers use Eedi School to set topic quizzes, homework and lessons for Years 5 to 11 in England and Wales, with matching years for Scotland and Northern Ireland. When a pupil picks a wrong answer, Eedi shows a short video lesson or a chat. Pupils earn Coins and Streaks and see a class league. Parents can pay for Eedi Plus, which adds on-demand help from DBS-checked tutors.

LEGO Ventures led a £3.5 million seed round in 2020. Eedi ran two NeurIPS data competitions with Microsoft Research and tested an AI tutor with Google DeepMind in 2025 and 2026. A two-year trial in UK schools measured an effect of 0.30 SD, about four months of extra progress. In 2026 Eedi became a launch partner of Claude for Teachers and published its Misconception Graph under CC BY 4.0.

History

  1. 2015 The company is registered in London on 15 May as Maths Doctor Tuition Limited. Ben Caulfield becomes a director in August.
  2. 2017 The company takes the name Eedi Ltd in February.
  3. 2018 Eedi releases an iPhone app for pupils and parents in December.
  4. 2020 LEGO Ventures leads a £3.5 million seed round.
  5. 2020 Eedi and Microsoft Research run the NeurIPS 2020 Education Challenge with over 20 million pupil answers.
  6. 2022 A second NeurIPS competition with Microsoft Research uses A/B tests run on Eedi.
  7. 2025 A first AI tutor trial with Google DeepMind runs with 165 pupils in 5 UK schools. A two-year trial of Eedi School ends with an effect of 0.30 SD.
  8. 2025 Eedi releases DQR, a quiz app that scans QR cards held up by pupils, on the App Store in October.
  9. 2026 A second AI tutor trial starts in April with 1,525 pupils in 10 UK schools.
  10. 2026 Accelerate picks Eedi in May for its first US trial of the AI tutor, in middle schools.
  11. 2026 On 14 July Eedi becomes a launch partner of Claude for Teachers, with its questions in English and Spanish.
  12. 2026 Eedi publishes its Misconception Graph of 8,000+ misconceptions under CC BY 4.0 through Learning Commons.

Eedi funding and investors

£3.5 million disclosed
  1. 2020
    Seed £3.5 million

    Lead: LEGO Ventures LEGO Ventures

    Source: TechRound
  2. May 2026
    Grant Amount not disclosed

    Lead: Accelerate Accelerate

    Source: Eedi

Only the 2020 seed round has a published amount. Accelerate’s 2026 grant for a US trial and Gates Foundation support for the Misconception Graph have no published amounts.

Leadership

  • Ben Caulfield Co-founder and CEO
  • Craig Barton Co-founder and Chief Academic Officer
  • Simon Woodhead Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist
  • George Mu President and Chief Growth Officer
  • Bibi Groot Chief Impact Officer

Craig Barton leads the Learning Design team of former maths teachers and hosts the Mr Barton Maths Podcast. Companies House lists Ben Caulfield, Jonathan Forster and Benjamin Kornell as directors.

Careers

Careers site
1 open roles on 15 October 2026
  • Finance1

Perks

  • Stock options and pension
  • 30 days holiday plus Christmas break
  • Home office budget
  • Cycle to work scheme
  • Quarterly off-sites
  • Learning budget

How Eedi works

right and wrong answers per question
1 + 3
maths skills, according to Eedi
2,000
misconceptions resolved, Eedi’s own figure
90%+
  • Topic quizzes
  • Video lessons
  • Homework
  • Independent practice
  • Revision quizzes
  • Coins and Streaks
  • Class league
  • Maths keyboard
  • Parent reports
  • Wonde and Clever rostering
  • Sign in with Google
In a two-year randomised trial in UK schools, pupils using Eedi School outperformed control pupils by 0.30 SD, about four months of extra progress. WhatWorked Education analysed the data, and the final sample was 9 schools.
According to Eedi, 2023–2025 trial

School years on Eedi

England and Wales7

  • Year 5
  • Year 6
  • Year 7
  • Year 8
  • Year 9
  • Year 10
  • Year 11

Scotland6

  • P6
  • P7
  • S1
  • S2
  • S3
  • S4

Northern Ireland6

  • Year 6
  • Year 7
  • Year 8
  • Year 9
  • Year 10
  • Year 11

Curriculum maps3

  • All quizzes, Years 5 to 11
  • White Rose Maths, Years 7 to 9
  • Mathematics Mastery, Years 7 to 9

School years from the Eedi for Parents page and curriculum maps from eedischool.com, checked on 15 October 2026. Eedi recommends it for ages 9 to 16. Pupils in other countries can use it, but topics may differ from their school’s.

Products

  • Eedi School Free diagnostic quizzes, homework and video lessons for classes, with tens of thousands of questions for ages 9 to 16. Teachers see which misconception each wrong answer shows. Eedi for Teachers
  • Eedi Plus A paid plan for families: on-demand chat with DBS-checked tutors every day from 9am to 9:30pm UK time, a parent report and prize draws. From £6.99 a month on the yearly plan. Eedi Plus
  • Eedi Tutor An AI maths tutor that starts only after a pupil gives a wrong answer. It asks questions and never gives the answer. Human tutors supervise it in trials. About Eedi Tutor
  • DQR A free iPhone app for classes without devices. Each pupil holds up a printed QR card, the teacher scans the room with one phone and sees the answers and misconceptions. About DQR
  • Diagnostic Engine Eedi’s questions, prediction models and Misconception Graph for other learning tools and LLMs, through an API or MCP. Imagine Learning uses it in Imagine IM. About the engine

How much is Eedi?

  • Free £0/mo Free, quizzes, lessons, Coins
  • Eedi Plus monthly £9.99/mo £9.99 a month, cancel any time
  • Lowest monthly price Eedi Plus yearly £6.99/mo £83.88 a year, billed yearly

Is Eedi free?

Eedi is free for schools, teachers, pupils and parents. New family accounts get a 7-day free trial of Eedi Plus without a card.

Prices from the Eedi help centre on 3 August 2026, checked on 15 October 2026, in pounds for UK families. The terms of service say Eedi does not charge schools or teachers.

How to cancel Eedi Plus

Refund policy
  • Parent account ↗
    1. Log in to the Parent account
    2. Open Account and choose Billing
    3. Click Cancel plan and confirm
  • Eedi Plus stays active until the end of the paid period, then the account moves to the free plan.
  • Pupils keep their past work on the free plan.
  • Subscriptions cannot be paused.
  • Help: family@eedi.co.uk or hello@eedi.co.uk.

Refund rules

Refunds
As a general rule Eedi does not refund. It considers requests about unfair charges within 60 days of payment.
Yearly plan
The help centre gives 30 days to cancel after buying the yearly plan.
Terms of service
Fees paid before closing an account or subscription are not refunded.
Law
Eedi Ltd is registered in England and Wales.

From the Eedi help centre articles of 23 December 2025, 14 July 2026 and 3 August 2026, and the terms of service, checked on 15 October 2026.

Eedi for schools

Eedi for Teachers
  • 01The terms of service say Eedi does not charge schools or teachers.
  • 02Teachers create classes and give pupils an access code, or sync rosters through Wonde in the UK and Clever in the US.
  • 03Quizzes are mapped to White Rose Maths and Mathematics Mastery for Years 7 to 9.
  • 04A data processing agreement is part of the terms for schools.

Free for schools under the terms of service, checked on 15 October 2026.

Ratings and apps

2.3Trustpilot · Bad 7 reviews · profile not claimed by the company

The Eedi app

Who can log in
Pupils and parents, teacher accounts do not work
Version
2.0, last updated 20 February 2020
Price
Free
Web
Works in the browser at family.eedi.com

Is Eedi worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Schools use Eedi for free, and families pay £9.99 a month for Eedi Plus tutoring.

Eedi reviews

  • Another poor experience
    “Little effort put into creating the questions”
    Tyler · 11 March 2025 · App Store
  • You have to pay for help
    “you have to pay for help it use ai”
    Steven Eke · 2 June 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Eedi collaborates with Anthropic on Claude for Teachers
  2. Anthropic introduces Claude for Teachers
  3. First US trial of Eedi’s AI tutor with Accelerate
  4. Eedi’s Misconception Graph is now a public good
  5. Launched: the second AI tutor trial with Google DeepMind
  6. Eedi joins India’s ShikshaNext EdTech Accelerator

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
EEDI LTD., 86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE, United Kingdom
Company number
09592720, England and Wales
Incorporated
15 May 2015
Former name
Maths Doctor Tuition Limited, until 23 February 2017
Status
Active
Business
Software publishing, software development, educational support

Alternatives to Eedi

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Eedi FAQ

Pupils and parents log in at family.eedi.com/login with the username and password from their teacher or from the parent account. Teachers log in at teacher.eedi.com/login, also with Sign in with Google. A parent can open the child’s account with Log in as child. The eedi.com site also links to school.eedi.com as Sign in to Eedi School.

Teachers reset it at teacher.eedi.com/login/forgot-password. Parents find a child’s username and password in the parent account under the child’s name and Edit. A pupil whose account was made by a teacher asks the teacher.

A maths platform from London for pupils aged 9 to 16. Pupils answer diagnostic questions with four answers, and each wrong answer shows a specific misconception. Teachers set quizzes and homework, and pupils get video lessons where they go wrong.

Yes for schools, teachers and pupils. Families can use the free plan with quizzes and lessons, or pay for Eedi Plus. New family accounts get a 7-day free trial of Eedi Plus without a card.

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