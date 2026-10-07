About EF English Live

EF English Live is the online English school of EF Education First, which has its headquarters in Zurich. It started in 1996 as EF Englishtown and took its current name in 2016. Students combine 40-minute private classes, group classes that start every 30 minutes and self-study across 16 levels from A1 to C2, with a certificate after each level. EF English Live does not publish prices: a course consultant quotes a personal plan, and

EF English Live sells online English courses to adults. A course combines private classes with a teacher, group conversation classes, self-study units and AI speaking practice. Teachers work in every time zone, so students book classes at any hour on the web or in the app.

EF Education First, founded by Bertil Hult in Lund in 1965, launched the school in 1996 as EF Englishtown. EF says Apple and Cambridge University supported the first version. In 2016 the school changed its name to EF English Live. It now belongs to Efekta Education Group, EF’s online learning unit.

Customers sign their contract with Education First Corporate Language Training SA in Barcelona, and the terms fall under Swiss law. Signum International AG in Zurich publishes the app and holds the copyright of the site. Companies buy the same courses through EF Corporate Learning.