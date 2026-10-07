Price: Synthesia vs HeyGen

Both cost $29 a month on the first paid plan billed monthly. Billed yearly, Synthesia Starter costs $18 a month, $216 a year, and HeyGen Creator costs $24 a month, $288 a year.

The next plan up costs less at HeyGen: Pro is $49 a month or $41 billed yearly. Synthesia Pro costs $89 a month or $64 billed yearly. Synthesia Pro gives 6,000 credits a month, about 60 minutes of video. HeyGen Pro gives 1,000 credits, which buys about 32 minutes with an Avatar IV video look at 31 credits a minute, or far more with the older Avatar III engine.

HeyGen videos run up to 30 minutes on Creator and Pro and 60 minutes on Business. Pro and Business export in 4K, Creator in 1080p. Synthesia paid plans download MP4 in 1080p.

For teams, HeyGen lists Business at $149 a month for the first seat and $20 for each extra seat. Synthesia has no self-serve team plan: Starter and Pro have one editor, and more seats come with Enterprise at a price on request.