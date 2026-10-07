$29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly
$29 Creator, $49 Pro, $149 Business plus $20 per extra seat, billed monthly
$18 a month ($216 a year) Starter, $64 a month ($768 a year) Pro
$24 a month ($288 a year) Creator, $41 a month ($488 a year) Pro, $119 a month ($1,428 a year) Business
Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark
3 videos a month up to 1 minute each, 500+ stock avatars, 1 custom avatar, watermark
Credits and video minutes
1,250 credits a month on Starter, about 12 minutes plus 10 free. 6,000 on Pro, about 60 minutes plus 10 free. About 100 credits per minute
600 credits a month on Creator, 1,000 on Pro (tiers up to 100,000), 1,500 on Business. Avatar III uses 4–7 credits a minute, Avatar IV 16–31, Avatar V 48
9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise
500+ free, 700+ on paid plans, unlimited photo avatars
3 personal avatars on Starter, 5 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
1 custom video avatar on Free, Creator and Pro, 5 on Business, 10+ on Enterprise. More as an add-on
140+ languages and voices on every plan
1,000+ voices. 30+ languages on Free, 175+ languages and dialects on paid plans
Video translation and dubbing
Dubbing into 70+ languages on Starter and Pro, 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync uses 2× credits
Translation into 175+ languages and dialects. 4 credits a minute without lip-sync, 6 or 10 with it
Enterprise only, SCORM 1.2 and 2004 with all translated versions
Business and Enterprise, with LMS integrations, quizzes and branching
Pro: 360 minutes of video a year from plan usage. Full API on Enterprise
Separate pay-as-you-go account, from $0.60 a minute for Avatar III, $2.31–4.83 for Avatar IV
1 editor and 3 or 5 guests on Starter and Pro. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, price on request
Business: $20 per extra seat, SAML/SSO, workspace. Enterprise: SCIM, audit log, price on request
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, EU-US Data Privacy Framework. No ISO certificate listed
2017, London, United Kingdom
2020, Los Angeles, United States