Synthesia vs HeyGen:
training videos or creator clips

Pick Synthesia for training at a company: ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, 10 free minutes a month and SCORM on Enterprise, from $18 a month billed yearly. Pick HeyGen for marketing and social video: 700+ stock avatars, 175+ languages, 4K from Pro and an iPhone app, from $24 a month billed yearly. HeyGen also sells SCORM export on a self-serve plan, Business at $149 a month.
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How Synthesia and HeyGen compare

Price per month

Synthesia: $29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly.
HeyGen: $29 Creator, $49 Pro, $149 Business plus $20 per extra seat, billed monthly.

Free plan

Synthesia: Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark.
HeyGen: 3 videos a month up to 1 minute each, 500+ stock avatars, 1 custom avatar, watermark.

Credits and video minutes

Synthesia: 1,250 credits a month on Starter, about 12 minutes plus 10 free. 6,000 on Pro, about 60 minutes plus 10 free. About 100 credits per minute.
HeyGen: 600 credits a month on Creator, 1,000 on Pro (tiers up to 100,000), 1,500 on Business. Avatar III uses 4–7 credits a minute, Avatar IV 16–31, Avatar V 48.

Stock avatars

Synthesia: 9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise.
HeyGen: 500+ free, 700+ on paid plans, unlimited photo avatars.

Custom avatar

Synthesia: 3 personal avatars on Starter, 5 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on.
HeyGen: 1 custom video avatar on Free, Creator and Pro, 5 on Business, 10+ on Enterprise. More as an add-on.

Trustpilot

Synthesia: 3.8 (1,828 reviews)
HeyGen: 4.1 (4,159 reviews)

Synthesia vs HeyGen: side by side

Price per month
$29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly
$29 Creator, $49 Pro, $149 Business plus $20 per extra seat, billed monthly
Yearly price
$18 a month ($216 a year) Starter, $64 a month ($768 a year) Pro
$24 a month ($288 a year) Creator, $41 a month ($488 a year) Pro, $119 a month ($1,428 a year) Business
Free plan
Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark
3 videos a month up to 1 minute each, 500+ stock avatars, 1 custom avatar, watermark
Credits and video minutes
1,250 credits a month on Starter, about 12 minutes plus 10 free. 6,000 on Pro, about 60 minutes plus 10 free. About 100 credits per minute
600 credits a month on Creator, 1,000 on Pro (tiers up to 100,000), 1,500 on Business. Avatar III uses 4–7 credits a minute, Avatar IV 16–31, Avatar V 48
Stock avatars
9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise
500+ free, 700+ on paid plans, unlimited photo avatars
Custom avatar
3 personal avatars on Starter, 5 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
1 custom video avatar on Free, Creator and Pro, 5 on Business, 10+ on Enterprise. More as an add-on
Languages and voices
140+ languages and voices on every plan
1,000+ voices. 30+ languages on Free, 175+ languages and dialects on paid plans
Video translation and dubbing
Dubbing into 70+ languages on Starter and Pro, 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync uses 2× credits
Translation into 175+ languages and dialects. 4 credits a minute without lip-sync, 6 or 10 with it
SCORM / LMS export
Enterprise only, SCORM 1.2 and 2004 with all translated versions
Business and Enterprise, with LMS integrations, quizzes and branching
API
Pro: 360 minutes of video a year from plan usage. Full API on Enterprise
Separate pay-as-you-go account, from $0.60 a minute for Avatar III, $2.31–4.83 for Avatar IV
Team plan / enterprise
1 editor and 3 or 5 guests on Starter and Pro. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, price on request
Business: $20 per extra seat, SAML/SSO, workspace. Enterprise: SCIM, audit log, price on request
Security certifications
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, EU-US Data Privacy Framework. No ISO certificate listed
Trustpilot
3.8 (1,828 reviews)
4.1 (4,159 reviews)
Founded / HQ
2017, London, United Kingdom
2020, Los Angeles, United States

Which one fits you?

Choose Synthesia if:

You make training and onboarding videos for a company. Security review asks for ISO 27001 or ISO 42001. You want 10 free minutes a month to test with real scripts. The cheapest paid plan matters: $18 a month billed yearly. You plan to buy Enterprise with SCORM and a player that switches language.

Choose HeyGen if:

You make marketing, sales or social videos and want 700+ stock avatars. You need 4K export: it starts on Pro at $49 a month. You want SCORM without an Enterprise contract: Business costs $149 a month. Viewers need one of 175+ languages and dialects. You record or edit on an iPhone.

Price: Synthesia vs HeyGen

Both cost $29 a month on the first paid plan billed monthly. Billed yearly, Synthesia Starter costs $18 a month, $216 a year, and HeyGen Creator costs $24 a month, $288 a year.

The next plan up costs less at HeyGen: Pro is $49 a month or $41 billed yearly. Synthesia Pro costs $89 a month or $64 billed yearly. Synthesia Pro gives 6,000 credits a month, about 60 minutes of video. HeyGen Pro gives 1,000 credits, which buys about 32 minutes with an Avatar IV video look at 31 credits a minute, or far more with the older Avatar III engine.

HeyGen videos run up to 30 minutes on Creator and Pro and 60 minutes on Business. Pro and Business export in 4K, Creator in 1080p. Synthesia paid plans download MP4 in 1080p.

For teams, HeyGen lists Business at $149 a month for the first seat and $20 for each extra seat. Synthesia has no self-serve team plan: Starter and Pro have one editor, and more seats come with Enterprise at a price on request.

Free plans compared

Synthesia Basic gives 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 500 credits and 9 avatars. Videos carry a watermark and can only be shared by link.

HeyGen Free gives 3 videos a month, each up to 1 minute, with 500+ stock avatars and one custom avatar. HeyGen’s help center says the number of free videos ranges from 1 to 3 depending on the region. For a 5-minute training module, Synthesia Free covers it and HeyGen Free does not.

Training and LMS: SCORM, quizzes, security

Synthesia exports SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packages on Enterprise only, with every translated version inside. Quizzes and 1-click translation are Enterprise features too. Pro adds clickable calls to action and branching.

HeyGen puts SCORM export, quizzes, branching and LMS integrations on Business at $149 a month. A team that needs SCORM and has no Enterprise budget gets it sooner at HeyGen.

For security reviews, Synthesia lists SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001. HeyGen lists SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and CCPA and shows no ISO certificate on its security page.

Other comparisons: Synthesia vs Colossyan
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For company training, Synthesia fits better: ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, 10 free minutes a month and SCORM with all translations on Enterprise. For marketing and social video HeyGen fits better, with 700+ stock avatars, 4K from Pro and 175+ languages.

Synthesia Starter is cheaper billed yearly: $18 a month against $24 for HeyGen Creator. Billed monthly both cost $29. On the second plan HeyGen is cheaper: Pro costs $49 a month against $89 at Synthesia.

Yes. The free plan makes 3 videos a month, each up to 1 minute, with a watermark. It includes 500+ stock avatars and one custom avatar.

Yes. Basic is free with 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars and a watermark. Paid plans add downloads and remove the logo.
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