Price: Synthesia vs Colossyan

Synthesia has a cheaper entry. Starter costs $29 a month, or $18 a month billed yearly. Colossyan has no plan at that level: after the free Starter comes Professional at $89 a month, or $59 a month billed yearly.

At $89 a month billed monthly, both Pro plans cost the same. Billed yearly, Colossyan costs $59 a month and Synthesia Pro $64. Synthesia Pro gives about 60 minutes of video a month. Colossyan Professional gives 30 minutes on the NEO model and 10 on the newer NEO2.

Extra editors change the math. Colossyan adds editors at $30 a month each on a yearly plan, up to 3. Synthesia Starter and Pro have one editor, and more seats come with Enterprise.