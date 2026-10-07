Synthesia vs Colossyan:
cheaper start or SCORM on a self-serve plan

Pick Synthesia for the cheapest paid start at $18 a month billed yearly, about 60 minutes of video a month on Pro and ISO 27001 and 42001 for security reviews. Pick Colossyan for SCORM without an Enterprise contract: Professional exports 5 SCORM packages a month for $59 a month billed yearly and fits up to 3 editors. Colossyan’s free plan also gives 20 minutes a month against 10 at Synthesia.
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How Synthesia and Colossyan compare

Price per month

Synthesia: $29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly.
Colossyan: $89 Professional for 1 editor, plus $45 for each extra editor, billed monthly.

Free plan

Synthesia: Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark.
Colossyan: Starter: 20 minutes a month, all stock avatars, 15 custom avatars, Colossyan branding on videos.

Video minutes

Synthesia: About 12 minutes a month on Starter and 60 on Pro, plus 10 free. About 100 credits a minute.
Colossyan: 30 minutes a month on the NEO model plus 10 on NEO2 on Professional. Unlimited on Enterprise. Yearly plans get all minutes at once.

Stock avatars and voices

Synthesia: 9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise.
Colossyan: 300+ stock avatars and 700+ stock voices on every plan.

Languages

Synthesia: 140+ languages and voices on every plan.
Colossyan: 120+ languages on every plan.

Trustpilot

Synthesia: 3.8 (1,828 reviews)
Colossyan: 4.0 (9 reviews)

Synthesia vs Colossyan: side by side

Price per month
$29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly
$89 Professional for 1 editor, plus $45 for each extra editor, billed monthly
Yearly price
$18 a month ($216 a year) Starter, $64 a month ($768 a year) Pro
$59 a month ($708 a year) Professional, plus $30 a month for each extra editor
Free plan
Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark
Starter: 20 minutes a month, all stock avatars, 15 custom avatars, Colossyan branding on videos
Video minutes
About 12 minutes a month on Starter and 60 on Pro, plus 10 free. About 100 credits a minute
30 minutes a month on the NEO model plus 10 on NEO2 on Professional. Unlimited on Enterprise. Yearly plans get all minutes at once
Stock avatars and voices
9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise
300+ stock avatars and 700+ stock voices on every plan
Custom avatar
3 personal avatars on Starter, 5 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
15 custom avatars and 3 cloned voices free, 20 and 5 on Professional, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
Languages
140+ languages and voices on every plan
120+ languages on every plan
Translation and dubbing
Dubbing into 70+ languages on Starter and Pro, 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync uses 2× credits
15 auto translations a month free, 20 on Professional, unlimited on Enterprise. Lip-sync in every language
SCORM / LMS export
Enterprise only, SCORM 1.2 and 2004 with all translated versions
5 streaming SCORM exports a month on Professional. Unlimited streaming and self-contained SCORM 1.2 or 2004 on Enterprise
API
Pro: 360 minutes of video a year from plan usage. Full API on Enterprise
Professional: 360 minutes a year. Custom on Enterprise
Team plan / enterprise
1 editor and 3 or 5 guests on Starter and Pro. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, price on request
Up to 3 editors on Professional. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, EU or US data residency, billed yearly
Security certifications
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001
SOC 2 Type II and GDPR. No ISO certificate listed
Trustpilot
3.8 (1,828 reviews)
4.0 (9 reviews)
Founded / HQ
2017, London, United Kingdom
2020, Budapest, Hungary. Office in London

Which one fits you?

Choose Synthesia if:

You want the cheapest paid plan: $18 a month billed yearly. You make about an hour of video a month and want it on Pro. Security review asks for ISO 27001 or ISO 42001. Viewers need one of 140+ languages. You plan to buy Enterprise with SCORM in every translated version.

Choose Colossyan if:

You need SCORM for your LMS and have no Enterprise budget. Up to 3 people edit videos and should share one workspace. You want to test with 20 free minutes a month and 15 custom avatars. You build full courses with quizzes and branching. You need EU data residency on Enterprise.

Price: Synthesia vs Colossyan

Synthesia has a cheaper entry. Starter costs $29 a month, or $18 a month billed yearly. Colossyan has no plan at that level: after the free Starter comes Professional at $89 a month, or $59 a month billed yearly.

At $89 a month billed monthly, both Pro plans cost the same. Billed yearly, Colossyan costs $59 a month and Synthesia Pro $64. Synthesia Pro gives about 60 minutes of video a month. Colossyan Professional gives 30 minutes on the NEO model and 10 on the newer NEO2.

Extra editors change the math. Colossyan adds editors at $30 a month each on a yearly plan, up to 3. Synthesia Starter and Pro have one editor, and more seats come with Enterprise.

Free plans compared

Synthesia Basic gives 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month and 9 avatars. Videos carry a watermark and can only be shared by link.

Colossyan Starter gives 20 minutes a month on NEO and half a minute on NEO2, the whole stock library and 15 custom avatars. Videos carry Colossyan branding, and a single video runs up to 20 minutes.

Training and LMS: SCORM, courses, security

Synthesia exports SCORM 1.2 and 2004 on Enterprise only. Colossyan includes 5 streaming SCORM exports a month on Professional. Enterprise adds unlimited streaming and self-contained packages.

Colossyan Learn builds courses from video, and course creation is unlimited on every plan, the free one included. Quizzes and branching come on 10 videos a month free, 15 on Professional. Synthesia puts branching on Pro and quizzes on Enterprise. Colossyan also turns PowerPoint and PDF files into videos on every plan.

Synthesia lists SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001. Colossyan lists SOC 2 Type II and GDPR and hosts data on AWS in the EU and the US. Its security page names no ISO certificate.

Other comparisons: Synthesia vs HeyGen
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Synthesia fits a company that wants more minutes per dollar on Pro, 140+ languages and ISO certificates. Colossyan fits a training team that needs SCORM and up to 3 editors without an Enterprise contract.

Synthesia has the cheaper first paid plan: Starter costs $18 a month billed yearly. Colossyan starts at $59 a month billed yearly. At the Pro level billed monthly, both cost $89.

Yes. The free Starter plan gives 20 minutes of video a month, 300+ stock avatars and 15 custom avatars. Videos carry Colossyan branding.

Yes. Basic is free with 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars and a watermark. Paid plans add downloads and remove the logo.
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