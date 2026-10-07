$29 Starter, $89 Pro, billed monthly
$89 Professional for 1 editor, plus $45 for each extra editor, billed monthly
$18 a month ($216 a year) Starter, $64 a month ($768 a year) Pro
$59 a month ($708 a year) Professional, plus $30 a month for each extra editor
Basic: 10 minutes of video or dubbing a month, 9 avatars, share links only, watermark
Starter: 20 minutes a month, all stock avatars, 15 custom avatars, Colossyan branding on videos
About 12 minutes a month on Starter and 60 on Pro, plus 10 free. About 100 credits a minute
30 minutes a month on the NEO model plus 10 on NEO2 on Professional. Unlimited on Enterprise. Yearly plans get all minutes at once
9 free, 125+ Starter, 180+ Pro, 240+ Enterprise
300+ stock avatars and 700+ stock voices on every plan
3 personal avatars on Starter, 5 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
15 custom avatars and 3 cloned voices free, 20 and 5 on Professional, unlimited on Enterprise. Studio avatar is a $1,000 a year add-on
140+ languages and voices on every plan
120+ languages on every plan
Dubbing into 70+ languages on Starter and Pro, 140+ on Enterprise. Lip-sync uses 2× credits
15 auto translations a month free, 20 on Professional, unlimited on Enterprise. Lip-sync in every language
Enterprise only, SCORM 1.2 and 2004 with all translated versions
5 streaming SCORM exports a month on Professional. Unlimited streaming and self-contained SCORM 1.2 or 2004 on Enterprise
Pro: 360 minutes of video a year from plan usage. Full API on Enterprise
Professional: 360 minutes a year. Custom on Enterprise
1 editor and 3 or 5 guests on Starter and Pro. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, price on request
Up to 3 editors on Professional. Enterprise: custom seats, SAML/SSO, EU or US data residency, billed yearly
SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, 27701 and 42001
SOC 2 Type II and GDPR. No ISO certificate listed
2017, London, United Kingdom
2020, Budapest, Hungary. Office in London