AV1

The open, royalty-free codec backed by Google, Netflix, Amazon and Apple. The same picture at much lower bitrate than H.264, in exchange for heavier encoding.

Updated: November 2026 5 min read Encoding
In short

AV1 is an open, royalty-free video codec. For the same visual quality it needs about 40% less data than H.264, which cuts delivery traffic. The cost is slower encoding and no hardware decoding on older devices.

What is AV1?

AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) is a video compression format published in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media, a consortium founded by Google, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Mozilla, Cisco and Intel that Apple later joined. The goal was a codec as efficient as the best on the market, without the patent fees that make H.264 and especially H.265 expensive.

For streaming the benefit is direct. With less bitrateBitrateThe amount of data used per second of video. Higher bitrate means more detail and a larger file; the core lever behind streaming quality.Open definition → for the same picture, each viewer downloads less, playback holds up better on slow connections, and the delivery bill drops if you pay per gigabyte.

AV1 vs H.264 vs H.265

H.264 (AVC)H.265 (HEVC)AV1
Year200320132018
Bitrate for the same quality BaselineUp to halfAbout 40% less than H.264
LicensingPatent licensingSeveral patent poolsRoyalty-free
BrowsersAllMostly SafariChrome, Edge, Firefox; Safari with hardware support
Encoding costLowMediumHigh

The saving grows with resolution: at 4K4K (2160p)Ultra HD at 3840×2160 — four times the pixels of Full HD, and the point where codec choice starts paying for itself.Open definition → the gap to H.264 is larger than at 720p.

Pros and cons

Less traffic per viewer

Less data for the same picture: less bufferingBufferingWhen playback pauses to load more data. ABR exists largely to prevent it by stepping quality down before the buffer empties.Open definition → on slow networks and lower CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → delivery cost.

Royalty-free

Anyone can implement it without paying licences, which is why browsers and large services adopted it.

Heavy encoding

Encoding AV1 takes more time and compute than H.264. For video on demand you pay once and it pays back on every view.

Uneven hardware

Recent devices decode it in hardware; older ones need an H.264 version as a fallback.

When to use AV1

AV1 pays off the more a video is watched: courses, on-demand catalogues, high-resolution content, or audiences on slow connections and expensive mobile data. Because not every device plays it, the usual practice is to offer it alongside H.264 and let the player pick the version the device supports.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

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AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) is an open, royalty-free video codec published in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media, whose members include Google, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple. It compresses much better than H.264 at the same visual quality.

For the same visual quality, an AV1 file is about 40% smaller than H.264, and the gain grows at high resolutions such as 4K. That means less traffic per viewer and better picture on slow connections.

In efficiency AV1 usually matches or beats H.265. The big difference is licensing: H.265 has a complex, paid patent regime, while AV1 is royalty-free. That is why browsers backed AV1 and H.265 stayed mostly in the Apple ecosystem and TV.

Chrome, Edge and Firefox play it, and Safari does on Apple devices with AV1 hardware decoding. Recent phones, computers and smart TVs decode it in hardware; older ones decode it in software, using more battery, or not at all — so it is served alongside H.264.
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