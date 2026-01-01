Extract audio from video
Pull the audio out of a video as MP3, in its original format or as WAV. Or do the opposite: remove the sound and keep only the picture. All in your browser.
The picture is copied without re-encoding, so quality stays the same.
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Everything runs in your browser with WebCodecs. Nothing is uploaded.
Publishing the video on a site or in a course?
Upload the original to Kinescope: it creates every quality up to 4K, protects lessons with DRM and delivers them from its own CDN. The player has automatic subtitles and speed control.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month