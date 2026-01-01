Widevine DRM

Google’s DRM: it encrypts the video and hands the key only to authorised players. Device security levels decide the highest quality they can play.

Updated: November 2026 5 min read Security
In short

Widevine is Google’s DRM system: it encrypts the video and delivers the key only to authorised players, so a downloaded copy will not play. Security levels (L1, L3) decide how high a quality a device can play. Apple devices need FairPlay instead.

What is Widevine?

Widevine is a digital rights management technology Google acquired in 2010 that is built into Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Android, Android TV and many smart TVs. When a video is protected with Widevine, the file travelling over the internet is encrypted: even if someone downloads it, it will not play without a licence.

It is the layer that makes it possible to sell courses, stream sport or publish series without the content ending up in a download group. It does not replace watermarkingWatermarkingA mark burned into the frames. It prevents nothing — it makes a leaked copy point back at the account it came from.Open definition → or access controlVideo access controlThe rules that decide who may start a video: approved domains, expiring signed links, geo and IP limits, passwords, one-time codes and SSO.Open definition →, but it is the only one that stops a copy from playing.

How it works

Encrypting the video

The platform encrypts every rendition with a key. What the CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → delivers is encrypted segments.

Licence request

When playback starts, the Widevine module in the browser or device asks the licence server for a licence, and the server checks the viewer is allowed.

Protected decryption

The key goes to the decryption module, never to the page’s code, and the video is decrypted frame by frame as it plays.

Security levels: L1, L2 and L3

LevelWhere decryption happensTypical qualityExamples
L1In the device’s secure hardwareThe full ladder, up to HD and 4KMost current Android phones, smart TVs
L2Partly in hardwareIntermediateRare
L3In softwareOften limited to 480p or 540pOlder Android phones, desktop Chrome without hardware support

The level depends on the viewer’s hardware, not on how you encode the video. If a protected course looks low quality on one laptop, it is almost always an L3 device.

Widevine, FairPlay and PlayReady

SystemCompanyWhere it works
WidevineGoogleChrome, Firefox, Edge, Android, Android TV
FairPlayAppleSafari, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Apple TV
PlayReadyMicrosoftEdge on Windows, Xbox, some smart TVs

No single system covers every device. Serving one library with several at once is called multi-DRMMulti-DRMServing one encrypted library through Widevine, FairPlay and PlayReady at once — no single DRM system covers every browser and device.Open definition →; Widevine and FairPlay together cover the vast majority of consumer devices.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

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Widevine is Google’s digital rights management (DRM) system. It encrypts video and gives the decryption key only to authorised players, so a downloaded copy of the file cannot be watched. It is built into Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Android and Android TV.

To protect paid or rights-managed content: series and sport platforms, online courses or internal training. Without DRM, anyone with the right tools can download the stream; with Widevine, what gets downloaded is an encrypted file that is useless without a licence.

Widevine classifies devices as L1, L2 and L3 by where the video is decrypted. On L1, decryption happens in secure hardware and the device can play the whole quality ladder; on L3 it is decrypted in software and content policies usually limit it to 480p or 540p.

No. Apple devices use their own system, FairPlay. That is why a protected video platform needs both: Widevine for Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Android, and FairPlay for Safari, iOS and macOS. The combination is called multi-DRM.
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