Altegio, Momence, Arketa, Mindbody, and WellnessLiving are software options for hybrid fitness and yoga studios that need class booking, memberships, and online classes. Kinescope is a video platform for studios that already have booking software and want to add livestreaming and on-demand video to their own website.

The main difference is how these tools connect studio management with video. Some bring bookings, payments, and online content together, while others rely on external video services. If your existing booking system already handles memberships and payments, you may only need a way to deliver live classes and recordings.

In this guide, we compare all six platforms by booking features, memberships, livestreaming, on-demand video, and pricing, including the additional tools and costs involved.

What to look for in hybrid studio software

For live classes, the connection between bookings and video starts when someone reserves a place. Customers need to choose whether to attend in person or online, have the appropriate class pack or membership applied to their booking, and receive a way to join the session. Some studio platforms send a link to an external meeting service, while others connect their schedules to their own video offering.

The type of class also matters. Instructors giving individual corrections need two-way video so they can see participants. Follow-along workouts can use a livestream where viewers ask questions through chat. The fact that a booking platform supports online attendance doesn't necessarily mean it provides the video service needed to teach the class.

Recordings extend that workflow beyond the scheduled session. A studio might send replays to attendees, include a workout library in a membership, or sell videos separately. Some platforms provide their own libraries and manage access through customer subscriptions. Others rely on separate video hosting, which may need to be connected to the studio's membership system if access should update automatically.

These differences determine whether a studio can use one platform for bookings and video or needs to combine services. The comparison below shows what each product handles, how it delivers live and recorded classes, and where additional costs arise.

The six platforms at a glance

Software Pricing Best for Booking & memberships Livestreaming & on-demand video Altegio Pricing varies by team size, country, and billing period Studios prioritizing group bookings, resources, and prepaid visits Class and staff scheduling, resource management, membership checks, payments No built-in video delivery. Sends links to an external meeting service. Recordings and a video library require separate tools. Momence Custom pricing; paid Zoom required for the documented integration Studios offering hybrid attendance and structured video programs Classes, appointments, packs, subscriptions, and online/in-person attendance choices Live classes through Zoom integration. Collections, rentals, and courses for on-demand content within Momence. Arketa Studio plans: custom pricing. Individual plan: approximately €44/month, billed annually, plus fees Boutique studios selling classes, memberships, and recordings Class and appointment scheduling, packs, memberships, client accounts Live classes through Zoom integration, with automatic recording imports available. On-demand library with membership access, purchases, and rentals. Mindbody Business software from approximately €89/month per location; video services cost extra Studios wanting virtual classes within broader business operations Scheduling, attendance, payments, client management, website booking, marketplace Livestreaming and an on-demand library through its separately purchased Virtual Wellness Platform. WellnessLiving Business plan approximately €178/month; FitLIVE and FitVID cost extra Studios wanting managed live-session licenses and automatic recording transfer Classes, appointments, memberships, billing, staff and client management FitLIVE supports different Zoom licensing arrangements. The Professional plan can transfer recordings automatically to FitVID, which has plan-based library limits. Kinescope Super plan from €10/month; final cost depends on actual usage Studios keeping their booking software and adding video to their website No native booking or membership management; works alongside existing business software Video platform offering livestreaming, hosting, and playback for live and recorded classes. Videos can be embedded on studio websites and in apps. These are starting prices for different plans, not quotes for an equivalent hybrid-studio setup. Prices checked November 2, 2026. Approximate euro prices are rounded using the ECB rate of €1 = US$1.1172; taxes may vary.

1. Altegio: managing studio schedules, resources, and memberships

Altegio official website

Altegio helps studios manage class bookings, staff schedules, rooms, and memberships. It also accounts for the resources assigned to each service, so reservations reflect the availability of instructors, spaces, and equipment.

Memberships are connected to the booking process. When a customer reserves a class, Altegio checks whether their pass covers that service and whether they have enough visits remaining. Studios can also accept online payments, manage cancellations, and deduct visits automatically according to their booking rules.

Online classes work through a separate video service. Staff add a meeting or webinar link to the event, and Altegio emails the joining instructions to customers. The studio is responsible for setting up and running the session on the external platform.

This arrangement allows studios to keep their booking and membership records in Altegio while using their preferred video service. A library of recorded workouts requires additional hosting and a way to manage viewing access.

2. Momence: hybrid class booking and structured video programs

Momence official website

Momence combines class scheduling, memberships, appointments, and on-demand content. It supports studios that run online and in-person classes, including sessions taught in both formats at the same time.

For those sessions, the studio creates separate online and in-person class series with matching details. Customers see one listing and choose how to attend, while staff manage both formats in the schedule. Live online classes use a paid Zoom integration, which creates meetings for scheduled sessions.

Momence also supports different ways of selling recorded content. Collections let customers browse videos and PDFs, with access available through rentals or subscriptions. Courses organize lessons into chapters and can release material according to when each customer purchases the program.

A regular membership can include access to selected on-demand collections, while other content remains available separately. Cancelling automatic renewal preserves subscription benefits until the subscription expires. Studios can also send recorded Zoom classes to attendees without adding every replay to their permanent library.

3. Arketa: bookings and flexible video sales

Arketa official website

Arketa combines studio scheduling, memberships, and on-demand video. Customers can book classes through the studio's website, purchase individual sessions or class packs, and access their reservations through an account.

Live classes use Zoom integration. Joining links are provided before the session, and recordings can be imported automatically into Arketa's video library when that option is enabled. Studios can also upload existing videos directly or use supported external video links.

The library gives studios several ways to sell content. Recordings can be included in memberships or packages, rented for a limited period, or sold individually. Access to videos included in memberships or packages depends on an active membership or package, while rented videos remain available for the rental period. A studio can therefore include regular workouts in a subscription while selling specialist workshops separately.

Customers can browse recordings by categories and filters, including duration and equipment. Arketa's Individual plan supports one team-member login, while its Studio plans add features for larger teams and multiple rooms or locations.

4. Mindbody: virtual classes within studio management software

Mindbody official website

Mindbody combines class scheduling, payments, customer management, and business operations. It also provides website booking tools and a marketplace where customers can discover participating studios.

Online classes are available through Mindbody's Virtual Wellness Platform. Instructors can launch a livestream from the scheduled class, using the existing attendance roster rather than managing a separate list of online participants.

Customers can join live classes through a link in their email, the Mindbody web app, or the studio’s website. They can’t join directly through the Mindbody mobile app or the studio’s branded app. That's an important distinction for studios expecting customers to attend online classes directly from an app.

Participants can turn on their cameras and microphones, so instructors can see and hear them during class. Grid view displays up to 15 participant videos, including the instructor. Chat and recording are also available, and recordings can be offered through the on-demand library.

The live and recorded video services are additional purchases. The required management plan also depends on the studio's operations, with room and resource management available on the Accelerate plan or above.

5. WellnessLiving: studio management with separate live and video modules

WellnessLiving official website

WellnessLiving manages class bookings, appointments, payments, memberships, and staff operations. Its video services are provided through two add-ons: FitLIVE for online classes and FitVID on Demand for recorded content.

FitLIVE offers several licensing arrangements. The Basic plan connects a Zoom Basic account and limits meetings to 40 minutes, while the Advanced plan requires Zoom Pro or above. The Professional plan uses licenses managed through WellnessLiving, so studios don't need to purchase a separate Zoom license for that arrangement.

The Professional plan also supports automatic recording uploads to FitVID. This allows studios to move recordings from live sessions into their library without uploading every class manually.

FitVID lets studios schedule video releases, include recordings in memberships, and offer limited-time replays. Library capacity depends on the plan: FitVID Basic supports up to 100 videos, while Premium lists unlimited videos.

For studios recording classes regularly, both the licensing arrangement and library capacity affect the required setup. FitLIVE and FitVID are charged separately from the main business subscription.

6. Kinescope: livestreaming and video hosting for existing studio websites

Kinescope official website

Kinescope is a video platform for studios that already have booking and payment software. We provide livestreaming, video hosting, and playback, so studios can offer live and recorded classes without replacing their existing management tools.

Studios can upload recorded workouts, share hosted video pages, or embed the player on their own websites. Videos can be distributed using private links, passwords, or unique viewing codes, with controls over which websites can embed the player.

For live classes, Kinescope receives a video feed from broadcasting software such as OBS Studio or a paid Zoom account. Customers watch through the player and can ask questions in chat. This works for follow-along workouts. For classes where instructors need to see participants and give real-time corrections, studios can use Speak, Kinescope’s video meeting service, currently in public beta.

Bookings, payments, and membership eligibility remain in the studio's existing software. If viewing access needs to follow individual subscriptions automatically, a developer can connect the studio’s membership system to Kinescope so it can check each viewer’s access before playback.

That integration isn't required to start offering videos — you can embed videos on your site or in your app, use the available access controls, and connect membership-based viewing later if you need it.

Which setup fits your studio?

Here's where each platform fits:

Momence lets customers choose online or in-person attendance and supports courses with scheduled content releases, alongside rentals and subscriptions for on-demand collections.

lets customers choose online or in-person attendance and supports courses with scheduled content releases, alongside rentals and subscriptions for on-demand collections. Arketa is worth considering if you want to manage class bookings and a paid workout library in one platform. You can include recordings in memberships, rent them out, or sell them individually.

is worth considering if you want to manage class bookings and a paid workout library in one platform. You can include recordings in memberships, rent them out, or sell them individually. Mindbody is a good fit if you want virtual classes alongside broader studio operations, including client management, resource scheduling, and marketplace bookings.

is a good fit if you want virtual classes alongside broader studio operations, including client management, resource scheduling, and marketplace bookings. WellnessLiving is worth comparing if you want WellnessLiving to manage the Zoom licenses for live classes and transfer recordings automatically into your video library. These features are available through its paid FitLIVE and FitVID services.

is worth comparing if you want WellnessLiving to manage the Zoom licenses for live classes and transfer recordings automatically into your video library. These features are available through its paid FitLIVE and FitVID services. Altegio suits studios that primarily need booking, staff and resource scheduling, and prepaid class packs. Online classes use an external video service.

suits studios that primarily need booking, staff and resource scheduling, and prepaid class packs. Online classes use an external video service. Kinescope is an option if you already have booking and membership software and don't want to replace it. You can use it to host livestreams and recordings, then share or embed them on your website. Automatic membership-based viewing access requires an integration.

Want to offer recorded or live workouts on your studio website? Try Kinescope for free by uploading a sample workout or setting up a test livestream, then embedding the player on your site to see how your customers will watch.