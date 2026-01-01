NDI

A protocol for moving video, audio and control between cameras, computers and switchers over the local network, without capture cards or video cables.

Updated: November 2026 5 min read Protocols
In short

NDI (Network Device Interface) moves production-quality video and audio between devices on the same local network. It is how you build a live show: cameras, shared screens and graphics reach the switcher over the network. It is not how the show reaches the audience: for that the switcher sends the signal to the platform over RTMP.

What is NDI?

NDI is a protocol NewTek launched in 2015, now part of the Vizrt group. It turns any device on the network into a video source or destination: a camera, a presenter's computer or the output of a switcher. Sources are discovered automatically on the local network, with no addresses to type in.

In practice it replaces capture cards and long SDI or HDMI runs. One network cable carries video, audio, PTZ camera control and a return feed.

How it works

Sources on the network

NDI cameras, computers running NDI Tools or mobile apps publish their signal on the local network.

Automatic discovery

The switcher sees available sources by name and adds them as inputs.

Mixing

vMix, OBS with the DistroAV plugin or a TriCaster combines cameras, screens and graphics into the programme.

Out to the audience

The switcher sends the programme to the live platform over RTMPRTMPThe protocol encoders such as OBS and vMix use to send a live signal to the platform. Viewers then watch over HLS.Open definition →, and the platform delivers it to viewers.

Full NDI and NDI HX

Full NDINDI HX
CompressionLight, visually near-losslessH.264 or H.265
Bandwidth per 1080p sourceIn the order of 100 Mbps or moreA few Mbps
LatencyMinimalSomewhat higher
Typical useStudio on a 1 Gbps wired networkPTZ cameras, phones, Wi-Fi

NDI vs RTMP vs SRT vs WebRTC

ProtocolWhat it is forNetwork
NDIMoving signals between production devicesLocal network
RTMPRTMPThe protocol encoders such as OBS and vMix use to send a live signal to the platform. Viewers then watch over HLS.Open definition →Sending the live signal from the encoder to the platformInternet
SRTCarrying video over unstable networks with error recoveryInternet
WebRTCReal-time video in the browser, such as video callsInternet

They do not compete: one live show can use NDI inside the studio and RTMP to reach the platform.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

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Network Device Interface. It is a protocol created by NewTek, now part of Vizrt, for sending video, audio and control between production devices over an IP network.

NDI is designed for the local network. Tools such as NDI Bridge connect two sites over the internet, but to bring a live stream to a video platform you use an ingest protocol such as RTMP.

The compressed variant of NDI. It uses H.264 or H.265 to need far less bandwidth than full NDI, at the cost of a bit more latency and processing. It is common in PTZ cameras and mobile apps.

Full NDI moves in the order of 100 Mbps or more per 1080p source, which is why it runs on 1 Gbps wired networks. NDI HX drops to a few megabits per second per source.
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