NDI A protocol for moving video, audio and control between cameras, computers and switchers over the local network, without capture cards or video cables. Copy link

In short NDI (Network Device Interface) moves production-quality video and audio between devices on the same local network. It is how you build a live show: cameras, shared screens and graphics reach the switcher over the network. It is not how the show reaches the audience: for that the switcher sends the signal to the platform over RTMP.

What is NDI?

NDI is a protocol NewTek launched in 2015, now part of the Vizrt group. It turns any device on the network into a video source or destination: a camera, a presenter's computer or the output of a switcher. Sources are discovered automatically on the local network, with no addresses to type in.

In practice it replaces capture cards and long SDI or HDMI runs. One network cable carries video, audio, PTZ camera control and a return feed.

How it works

Sources on the network NDI cameras, computers running NDI Tools or mobile apps publish their signal on the local network. Automatic discovery The switcher sees available sources by name and adds them as inputs. Mixing vMix, OBS with the DistroAV plugin or a TriCaster combines cameras, screens and graphics into the programme. Out to the audience The switcher sends the programme to the live platform over RTMPRTMPThe protocol encoders such as OBS and vMix use to send a live signal to the platform. Viewers then watch over HLS.Open definition →, and the platform delivers it to viewers.

Full NDI and NDI HX

Full NDI NDI HX Compression Light, visually near-lossless H.264 or H.265 Bandwidth per 1080p source In the order of 100 Mbps or more A few Mbps Latency Minimal Somewhat higher Typical use Studio on a 1 Gbps wired network PTZ cameras, phones, Wi-Fi

NDI vs RTMP vs SRT vs WebRTC

Protocol What it is for Network NDI Moving signals between production devices Local network RTMP RTMP The protocol encoders such as OBS and vMix use to send a live signal to the platform. Viewers then watch over HLS. The protocol encoders such as OBS and vMix use to send a live signal to the platform. Viewers then watch over HLS. Open definition → Sending the live signal from the encoder to the platform Internet SRT Carrying video over unstable networks with error recovery Internet WebRTC Real-time video in the browser, such as video calls Internet

They do not compete: one live show can use NDI inside the studio and RTMP to reach the platform.

How Kinescope handles this Produce with NDI, stream with Kinescope Kinescope live streams take the signal over RTMP or sRTMP from OBS Studio, vMix, a paid Zoom account, Larix or a hardware encoder. Mix your NDI sources in OBS or vMix and send the programme to Kinescope: the platform delivers it from its own CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → and can save the recording when the stream ends. See live streaming

Further reading

NDI — the official site of the protocol and NDI Tools.

Kinescope: connecting the stream — RTMP servers and supported encoders.

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